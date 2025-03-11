Screenshot of the CDC’s/VAERS death count from the MMR vaccine.

I want to thank a reader for jogging my memory about the following vaccine story.

In December of 1963 I turned 10. JFK had been assassinated just 11 days earlier. I remember my parents being distraught about the potential collapse of US. I was in the 5th grade, under the tutelage of Mr. Brummit.

Public school was not my forte. Dr. Tom Cowan (who I interviewed here) calls the public school system “prison, with athletic facilities”. While I sat in that prison, I often day-dreamed about building something, riding my bike somewhere, the Hardy Boys book I was reading at the time, going fishing with my friends, or going hunting with my .22. I was a bad fit in the public school system. I would have been a good candidate for a homeschooling program designed around my interests. Sadly, homeschooling was not on the radar in our conservative household.

Because my grades were not up to par, my teachers told my parents that I didn’t apply myself. I heard that often throughout grade school. Of course, I disagreed. I applied myself to reading, bike riding, hunting and building forts with friends in a nearby field. I’m sure I was like many kids in that we (my parents, teachers and I) failed to agree about what was worthy of my time and what was not.

To remedy this, my parents and the school conspired to put me in Mr. Brummit’s class for the 5th grade. Brummit was well known as a disciplinarian and a task master. My dad had committed to helping me with the homework he knew would be forthcoming from Mr. Brummit. We had terrible fights doing that homework. By the time I turned 10 in December of that year, I had come to hate Mr. Brummit, the 5th grade and school in general. My dad and I were at odds for most of that school year. Truth be told, we were rarely on the same page after that.

As I’ve come to understand, I was not only a bad fit in the public school system, I’ve been a bad fit in the modern syphilization that public schools are designed to perpetuate. As Ivan Illich said in his book Deschooling Society, “…the people who do well in school are the only people who have the privalage to consume more school, until they’ve consumed so much school that the only people left for them to talk to are people who have consumed an equal amount of school”. As Dr. Cowan said in a recent interview with Rienette Senum, think about virologists - only a virologist can talk to another virologist because no one has ever seen a virus. They speak a language that only other virologists believe exists.

One day Mr. Brummit informed the class that we were going to get the smallpox vaccine. As if it wasn’t bad enough that we had to suffer the psychological trauma of doing ridiculous duck-and-cover atomic bomb drills several times during the school year, now we were being forced to serve as guinea pigs for the first-ever public school roll-out of mandatory “vaccines”. I’m sure I was not alone by being terrified at the thought of this new ‘thing’ being injected into my arm. Looking back on it now, it all seems so sinister. It makes me think of what Nazi Germany must have been like, committing child sacrifice by forcibly injecting toxins into kids against their will. I’m confident that in 50 years people will look back at this period in medicine and see it as barbaric.

Mr. Brummit marched us to the cafeteria where we were all injected with a multi-needle gun that was the smallpox jab at that time. Most kids got the telltale scab that left a scar. I did not.

I don’t recall anyone asking my parents for consent for me to get that jab (or to take the polio sugar cube, the only two childhood “vaccines” required back in those days. If they had, I’m sure my parents would have consented. Although Dad was not real big on doctors, Mom was devoted to our family doctor and his dogmatic proclamations about the religion of medical science. In May of 2021 that religion murdered Mom with mandatory covid jabs in her assisted care facility.

I’m not sure of the timing, but at some point during that school year I came down with a fever of 106. Mom said she measured 108 several times. She also said I was delirious, but I have no memory of that. What I do remember is my parents trying to hold me down in a bathtub filled with ice water, (my dad had come home from work to help do so). Our family doctor had recommended doing that to bring the fever down. It didn’t work. The doctor then told my parents to take me to the hospital where I was stripped of my clothes and packed in ice. That, I also remember very well. In addition to laying on a bed of ice bags and having ice bags laid over top of me, there was a nurse at my bedside the entire time dipping a small towel into a bowl of ice water and laying it over my face. Occasionally the ice bags would have to be replaced with fresh ones. After about 16 hours of this, a nurse came in the wee hours of the morning and held a mirror up to my face so I could see the spots on it. I was told I had German measles, also known as Rubella. At that point my fever had broken. I fell asleep and slept for some time. When I woke up, my parents took me home. I was in the hospital for less than 2 days.

I’m telling this story because we now know that many cases of measles and Rubella today are related to the MMR vaccine. Even the NIH claims that about 25% of the cases during 2014-2015 “measles outbreak” at Disneyland were people who had been vaccinated for the measles.

We also know that the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine is responsible for many cases of autism. CHD has made a fine documentary about that. You can watch it here.

Just this morning I talked to the hospital where I was packed in ice, trying to get my records regarding that time. Unfortunately, they only keep records going back 30 years. I also talked to the grade school where I attended 5th grade for records about when I received the small pox vaxx. They also don’t keep records that far back. Apparently, I’ve outlived my ‘use by’ date.

Truth be told, I can’t say with certainty that there’s a connection between my smallpox vaccination and having Rubella. That will remain a mystery.

No one else in my family had Rubella – then or ever - and I don’t recall anyone else in school having it. My two older brothers got through grade school just before vaxxes became mandatory. They had none.

(In addition to those two, I had a mandatory flu jab in college that gave me a severe case of pneumonia. My unvaccinated brothers have not had the health issues through their lives that I’ve had.)

If no one around me had Rubella, how did I “catch” it? I don’t believe I caught it. I believe the fact that my parents were stressed out about Kennedy’s assassination had me stressed. On top of that was the stress brought on by Mr. Brummit and my dads well intended but poorly executed efforts to educate me. Add to that the fear instilled by duck-and-cover drills, fear of the injections, and you have the perfect stressful storm to decimate the immune system of a 10 year old. Add into that mix the toxic brew of cow pus and other nasty stuff in that small pox “vaccine”, and the question of Rubella manifesting itself in response to all that stress becomes a legitimate question.

Stress is an underrated, little covered cause of illness. I covered the issue in my early reporting about the VAERS covid numbers by asking why there was no reporting about how many people were getting sick due to the stress surrounding the fear/lockdown/social distancing/mask war being waged on the human race by the predatory elite who run the medical industrial complex and the corporate media. I should also mention the stress from the concurrent roll out of 5G.

For the record, I never had the regular old measles. To the best of my knowledge, neither did my two older brothers.

the texas measles fear campaign

As I write this, the bought-and-paid-for corporate media is kowtowing to its big pharma paymasters by hyping fear over a “breakout” of measles in Texas. The death of a little girl as been blamed on the measles. We’ll delve into questions swirling around her death shortly.

With the Texas measles “case count” now at around 200, we can see that the same playbook that was used to hype fear about covid is now being used to hype fear about measles – one need not show any symptoms of illness, just a positive PCR test. (Soon, we’ll be seeing serologic measles immunoglobulin M(IGM) tests). As I pointed out in some early posts, Dr. Kary Mullis, who won the Noble prize in chemistry in 1993 for inventing the PCR test, was adamant that his test should not be used to determine viral infection in humans. He vociferously stated many times that his PCR test was meant for lab work only. He died mysteriously in August of 2019, just a few months before the roll-out of covidcon. How convenient was that for those who wrongly used his PCR test to create a fake pandemic of asymptomatic covid cases? With Mullis out of the picture, the PCR dog and pony show was trotted out, unhampered. Without that show, there would have been no covidcon.

Mullis was very clear that the use of his test would produce exorbitant amounts of false positives. He once said “Anthony Fauci is an idiot” for misusing his test. However, if you are the director of NIAID and you derive income from vaccine patents, like Fauci, or you’re the CEO of a vaccine company looking to sell billions of dollars worth of vaccines and you want to get everyone to line up for jabs, lots of false positive PCR tests are a great way to instill fear in a poorly informed populace. Indeed, that ploy worked beautifully during covidcon.

If one is part of the medical industrial complex and having concerns about what the Secretary of HHS, RFK Jr. might do to your vaccine profit margin, then using the PCR test to crank up large numbers of false measles positives to instill fear in the population about measles and to instill concerns about RFK Jr, is an effective tactic. Folks, we are witnessing both of those things happening right now. It’s an epic battle between good and evil and the corporate media is playing a huge role in supporting the evil side - its big pharma paymasters.

Let’s consider the new M(IGM) test known as the Rapid Diagnostic Test or RDT. The medical industrial complex likes a fast way to test for phantom viruses because they need a quick way to engage the fear lever aspect of the Hegelian dialect they depend on to generate profits. The PCR test requires the swab sample be sent to a lab for results. Although that was effective for covid, they would prefer something more streamlined, something that can be conducted by clinicians. Enter the RDT.

If we are to believe what we are being told, that different disease viruses have different antibodies that attack them, then, so the official narrative goes, if you’re infected with measles virus you’ll have antibodies specific to that virus. We are being told RDT can find those antibodies.

Using the RDT requires extensive training. One is not considered fully trained until your test results match the majority of others who have taken the training. In other words, you are trained to make your RDT test results line up with those of everyone else who have taken the training. This works on a principle similar to a pyramid scheme, with the person sitting at the top of the pyramid holding the keys to the entire sc­heme. Critical thinkers need not apply.

One prototype of the RDT test is being funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. There is currently an attempt to use the RDT test in conjunction with the PCR test - a double whammy. As with most attempts to identify viruses, the results are then compared to an existing computer data bank. No virus ever need be seen. Here is what the NIH has to say about this.

With support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), this prototype RDT was redesigned into a more robust, cassette-housed device, requiring fewer procedural steps to generate a result, with demonstrated high sensitivity (95%) and specificity (96%) when evaluated on stored sera against the Enzygnost® anti-measles virus IgM EIA reference assay (Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Marburg, Germany) [36,37]. In unpublished field trials from India and Uganda, the sensitivity of measles IgM detection in capillary blood using the RDT was comparable to published performance with RDTs and to current laboratory-based EIA testing; the sensitivity was slightly lower using oral fluid [37].

As we can see, this process is entirely computer generated.

According to the official narrative about antibody tests, they work for all “viral diseases” because there is an antibody for each of the following; covid, chicken pox, small pox, polio, chikungunya, zika, encephalitis, West Nile virus, the swine flu, the bird flu and for every other named “viral disease” that’s been conjured up over the past 200 years. It’s helpful to keep in mind that every time we are told a new viral disease has been ‘found’, they’re creating a market for a new, profitable vaccine. This is why we live under a reductionist medical system - the more disease they can generate, the more profit they can extract by injecting us with their contrived '“vaccines”. Could that explain why there have been so many new diseases showing up in recent decades? Given the protection from liability that the Reagan administration bestowed upon the vaccine industry with the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, my answer to that question would be a resounding... YES!

That’s 10 “viral diseases” that I just listed and as we all know, there are many more.

What we are not being told is that there are only FIVE (5) antibodies; IgG, IgM, IgA, IgD, and IgE.

How can there only be 5 antibodies when we are told there are dozens of viral diseases and that each one has a specific antibody?

Ok. let’s pretend viruses exist as disease causing entities and that antibodies destroy them. If there are only 5, how do we know that if they find an antibody they say is present to kill measles virus, that it’s not there to do something else? Why do they ignore the possibility that the illness may have nothing to do with any particular virus? Maybe that antibody is there to aid with EMF exposure. Maybe that antibody is there to help the body deal with the effects of toxins. Of course, those things are never considered because exposing them as potential health issues would cut into the profits of huge corporations that profit from EMF’s and chemical toxins. Furthermore, the medical industrial complex profits hugely from the materialistic virus paradigm, as well as from treating illness caused by EMF/s and toxins. Placing blame on toxins and EMF’s is not profitable for the powers that shouldn’t be. Doing so goes against the dogma of the sick-care medical industrial complex.

h5n1 bird flu pcr test

By using the highly questionable PCR test to generate a lot of asymptomatic “cases” of bird flu, we see the same playbook used to amplify fear about covid and measles now being used to amplify fear about the bird flu. One positive test in a flock of 50,000 birds will condemn all of them to death.

In the case of covid, that was done for a disease that had a profitable vaccine waiting in the wings, but currently, in the case of both measles and bird flu, there seems to be the additional objective of using the phony PCR test to put the squeeze on RFK Jr. Why he doesn’t call out the lies about the PCR test and the fraud issues surrounding antibody tests is a complete mystery to me.

Currently, the phony PCR test is being used to build up an asymptomatic case load of H5N1 bird flu in chickens. As I predicted, Brook Rollins, Trumps pick as Secretary of USDA, is all-in to cull chickens, providing one billion dollars to do so. She is also considering a mandate for farmers to vaccinate cows for bird flu. Yes, you read that right. Rollins is considering the imposition of a mandate on farmers to vaccinate cows... for bird flu. Translated, that means Rollins is acting to undermine RFK Jr’s efforts.

This is the type of insanity that presides in DC.

Dr. Ana Mihalcea has pointed out that the MMR vaccines she has tested show the presence of nanotech.

It appears the H5N1 and measles effort we are currently witnessing is the 2.0 version of covidcon – it has nothing to do with caring for livestock or people. It’s all about getting more of the same transhumanist nanotechnology used in the covid jabs, into all life on earth.

Let’s get back to the child in Gains County Texas that officials have said died of measles.

Doing a Google search for information about the death of that child brings up a plethora of headlines, all of which tout 3 major points.

1) the child died of measles

2) the child was unvaccinated

3) RFK Jr. is somehow responsible.

This is the official narrative currently being touted by the globalist, predatory elite. Google is playing a key role in this campaign of lies and misdirection.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services posted a notice that the “first child had died of the measles”. Declaring it to be the “first” is an indication they intend to be generating more deaths. However, that report offers no validation that the child died of measles. We are left to take their word for it.

That is misinformation.

Dr. Peter Hotez is co-director of the Texas Center for Children’s Vaccine Development. Regular readers will note that I recently referred to his prediction that there would be a litany of new disease outbreaks shortly after Trump took office. We are seeing that planned attack take place right now. How convenient that this ‘measles outbreak’ is happening in Texas where Hotez lives and wields a lot of political clout.

As director of that organization, Hotez is the equivalent of Columbian Cartel drug lord who makes and pushes deadly drugs to kids. The difference is, the death and destruction caused by the drugs Hortez pushes has been deemed legal. In this video, like many other videos in the legacy media on this topic, Amy Goodman of Democracy Now and Hotez hype the death of this child for all it’s worth. As the other bought-and-paid-for media outlets are doing, they also hammer RFK Jr. Keep in mind that Democracy Now has a strong socialist slant and is partly funded by several provaxx organizations like the Park Foundation and the Ford Foundation.

The problem with this and all of the reports hyping the death of this child is... the child did not die of measles. Let’s look into that.

As a resident of California, Dr. Henry Ealy witnessed the 2014 Disney measles scam, noting how it was used to introduce bills in California to enforce more vaccinations. He became so disillusioned with the whole affair that he moved from California to Texas. Now he is seeing the same play book being used in Texas. Had Dr. Ealy read my earlier posts about the governor of Texas, he might have had second thoughts about moving from California, a state governed by a provaxx, YGL graduate (WEF), Gavin Newsome, to Texas, another state governed by a provaxx, YGL graduate, Gregg Abbot.

Otherwise, Dr. Ealy has a decent grasp of what’s going on. His discussion about the child in Texas can be seen here.

As Dr. Ealy explains, the girl had pneumonia and other issues. She did not die from just measles. She died from several co-morbidities. Her parents had checked her into the hospital due to respiratory issues, primarily pneumonia. A PCR test was conducted. The cycle threshold was not released. Not surprisingly, as was the case with the millions of false positives the PCR test generated during covidcon, her PCR test was also positive for measles.

The question becomes, who ordered a PCR measles test be done? Why was this done? And most crucially, once the positive test results came back, how was it mainlined into the corporate media so quickly as a “measles death”? It all reeks of a psyop to hype fear about measles and to paint RFK Jr. in a bad light.

The follow up to this psyop is that parents in that area are now getting letters saying that if their child shows any measles symptoms they need to remove the child from school for 21 days. As Dr. Ealy points out, that same ploy was used in California, followed by vaccine mandates for kids to attend school the following year. In other words, they will use this to not only hype profitable measles jabs and smear RFK Jr, they’ll also use it to enact state laws in Texas requiring kids get vaccinated with the nanotech/autism causing MMR jabs in order to attend school. In short, the state of Texas will determine the fate of kids, not their parents. This is what happens when a poorly informed populace elects a WEF stooge.

To hype this effort even more, Texas is fraudulently grouping kids of ‘unkown vaccine status’ with the ‘unvaccinated’. This technique serves to increase the appearance of unvaccinated numbers and drives a wedge between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not. This same technique was used during covid to falsely shame and blame the unvaxxed for the spread of covid. We are already seeing the same results with the current measles scam - poorly informed people are now blaming the unvaxxed for the spread of measles.

Additionally, Texas HHS is telling people that have taken the measles vaccine to take it again if they develop symptoms of the measles - to reduce the severity of the illness. I think that qualifies as the definition of insanity. Because of these ludicrous recommendations, I’ll be watching for a spike in the VAERS MMR vaccine deaths.

More recently we have been told that an “unvaccinated man” died in Lea County, New Mexico from measles. The man did not seek medical help before dying. The CHD Defender points out that the PCR test on this man was done postmortem. In other words, the man was not presenting with measles symptoms so they did a PCR test after he died to see if they could find a trace of measles virus. Of course, they did. And of course, they have not released the cycle count, as they are required to do. As Dr Mullis was fond of pointing out, a PCR test can find anything. The reality is, we don’t know what killed this man, but of course, you wont hear that from the corporate media because the corporate media gets the lions share of its funding from pharmaceutical companies hell-bent on smearing RFK Jr. All we hear about from them is an unproven story that a man died of the measles.

Folks, that’s what’s known as a conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, the greater conspiracy is the number of unreported deaths that occur due to the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines. Those of you who have been with me since 2020 will know that I spent much of my first two years here writing about the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, which is meant to track injury and death from all vaccines. During most of 2021/2022, I filed a biweekly report on VAERS covid injury and death reports.

Doing a search on VAERS about the number of deaths in the US attributed to the MMR vaccine brings a result of 1,770 deaths. However, we need to keep in mind that VAERS did not go into effect until 1991. The measles vaccine was licensed in 1963, followed by mumps in 1967 and rubella in 1969. In 1970 the three were combined to make the MMR jab. We can assume that all of these vaccines have been causing injury and death since their inception. In the case of the measles vaccine, that would mean there are 28 years of no reports about injury and death. For mumps that means there was 24 years of no reports. For rubella there was 22 years of no reports. For MMR there was 20 years of no reports. All we have is the past 34 years of reports for the MMR from VAERS.

Like the misdirected reductionists they are, the CDC folks running VAERS have broken the data page down into minutiae regarding various stats on MMR deaths. There are hundreds. I can’t take a screen shot of the entire list, it’s to long. Here is the last part of it, with the total deaths at the bottom.

1 ,770 deaths since 1991 from the MMR vaccine. How many of you knew that? Has the corporate media been warning us about the high death rate from the MMR jabs? Of course not. I’m not trying to diminish her tragic death, but, since just a few weeks ago millions of people have heard about a girl in Texas who likely died of pneumonia but tested positive for measles using a questionable PCR run at an unknown cycle count. Meanwhile, thousands of deaths from the MMR jabs go unreported.

This is the crazy, Orwellian, upside down world we live in.

The medical industrial complex is quite efficient at cranking out propaganda. They make the masses look over there at this little girl... so no one looks at the huge amount of deaths caused by the MMR jabs I’m presenting over here.

Maybe I can get all of you to help change that by passing this post on to anyone and everyone.

As I always do when I post VAERS numbers, I’m going to remind readers that, according to this government commissioned Harvard study, VAERS reflects less than 1% of actual injury and death cases of any given vaccine. Granted, this needs to be updated. Thanks to all the questions swirling around the covid jabs, there has been an increased awareness about VAERS. The percentage of doctors now filing vaccine injury and death reports to VAERS has probably gone up over the past four years. Let’s be generous and say VAERS now reflects 10% of actual injuries and deaths. That means, to get a more realistic count of deaths from the MMR vaccine, we need to multiply 1,770 times 90. That comes to 159,300 possible deaths, just from the MMR vaccine, just since 1991.

And I haven’t even covered injuries, which probably number in the millions.

Folks, this is eugenics tyranny disguised as medical practice. If we had the same Nuremberg court today that existed after WWII – you know, the court that hung 7 of Hitlers doctors to death for using experimental vaccines on people – I’m confident we would now be building hanging platforms all over the US.

If RFK Jr. is serious about radical transparency, he needs to put together a crew to look into all of the information I’ve just presented.

