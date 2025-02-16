The Northmen code stands in stark contrast to the Satanic code that governs the predatory elite.
The code of the predatory elite is short. Their code is to profit from eugenics by -
death and destruction via the military industrial complex
death and destruction via the medical industrial complex
death and destruction via the communications industrial complex
death and destruction via the food and agriculture industrial complex
death and destruction via the energy industrial complex
And most importantly as it pertains to the topic of my recent posts about DEW generated fires and the resistance of traditional, natural buildings to them -
death and destruction via the construction/banking industrial complex
The Northmen are a guild of craftspeople in Northern Europe who live much like I do; they build their own homes and work places with local, naturally occurring resources using traditional crafts (vernacular architecture), they generate much of their own food and medicine from the local ecosystem, they recycle materials for tools and building materials, they stay physically active, they spend a lot of time outside in the sun, they work within their local economies to help float their neighbors boat.
Here is the Northmen code.
Love what you do
Do what you love
Begin where you are
Use what you have
Do what you can
Honor the elders
Teach the young
Protect and love your family
Keep your craft and your skills strong
Learn from your own mistakes, not only from others
Look for the log in your own eye -
not the splinter in your brothers
Be loyal to your friends
Voice your opinion
Stand your ground
Trust your brothers
Work hard, stay humble
focus on the detail
Be brave
Be calm
Be patient
Wake up early
Temper your body
Live in nature
Walk in the woods
Climb the mountains
Find time to be alone
Hunt when you need food
Rest when you can
Work when you must
Always leave your mark
Take charge when others show weakness
Have more, spend less
More time, less convenience
Craft, not business
value, not price
Quality, not quantity
To create, not to produce
Hands, not machines
Here is one of their fine timber frame buildings, a forge.
Below is a video of one of their fine, handcrafted timber frame buildings, a forge. The brick used in the foundation are recycled. The trees used to make the timber frame are from the local forest. They forged their own hand tools to build this structure. The tiles used on the roof are recycled. There are no metal components in this building. It has no wifi, no tv, no radio, no antennae of any kind, all of which means it’s immune to HPM DEW’s. If this building would have been located in the middle of Palisades, California fires, it would still be standing.
The terrible news is that Newsome and the rest of the corrupt officials in California are already talking about rebuilding using even stricter building codes requiring more metal and technology, all the while telling us that the new buildings will be fireproof. That’s what they said a mere 25 years ago about the ones that just burned down.
Because there’s no money in it for the banking/construction industrial complex, we can be sure that the type of DEW resistant construction shown in the video below will not be allowed to replace any of what just burned in California. The banks will not allow that to happen, which is why the authorities are now saying the same thing they said 25 year ago.
I hope you find this video as mesmerizing as I did.
The Northmen Guild teaches classes on timber framing, forging (in this building), shipbuilding, leather working and many other traditional crafts.
I was raised learning traditional crafts. My grandpa, who lived next door, was a farmer and cabinet maker, as was his dad, as was my great, great grandfather and his father. My dad was a farmer who also worked with wood and metal. My mom was a gardener and a quilt maker, as was her mom. My other grandpa was a machinist. My cousin and I built an elaborate tree house in a giant cottonwood tree on their farm when we were 10 to 12. I built a cedar chest in the 8th grade and a 9 drawer cabinet as a senior in high school.
I built the cob house I live in.
Crafts are the original art form, the original way to make a living. Unlike corporate owned businesses (Ace Hardware, the Dollar Store, Home Depot) that send all profits to distant corporate headquarters never to be seen in the local economy, revenue generated by local crafts people are recycled back into the local economy.
Craftspeople are highly skilled, profoundly wise, not easily fooled. They are their own boss.
I’m thrilled to see crafts making a comeback.
Is timber frame construction appropriate everywhere? No. It’s appropriate where there are nearby forests, stones and clay to make bricks and roof tiles. This building would look out of place in the high desert where I live, but it looks great set into this forest. That’s what vernacular architecture is all about - use what’s local and everything falls into place.
More natural building coming up.
So inspiring! Thank you!
Good day Kyle and commentariat,
My wife is Korean, speaks english but she thinks in Korean. I found recently that Industrial Hemp makes a great (not structural) insulative brick that has fire resistive qualities. I laid out a foundation (i am a surveyor) for a Timber Frame and help with the raising of the bents. Amazing work, back in the late 1980s early 1990s.
With that back ground it occurred to me that a Timber Frame that is framed and lashed with Bamboo and the gaps filled with hemp bricks and plastered with local clay would be a viable and survivable structure given the current attack on modern style housing.
Perhaps you will share some information along these lines. Will be much appreciated