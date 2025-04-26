a compendium of information about geoengineering/chemtrails
"if I had a rocket launcher, i would retaliate" - bruce cockburn 1984
The above photo is a greatly magnified image of a nanoscale aluminum particle. Why does it look like a version (there are many) of the Knights Templar Cross granted to them in 1147 by Pope Eugene III?
Thanks to a link Mellow Kat made to one of my earlier geoengineering posts, there have been a number of new subscribers.
In keeping with my in-keeping policy to consolidate articles about a particular topic in one place, I’m going to put everything I’ve posted about geoengineering in this post.
Before I do that, I want to update some information I forgot to include in the April 12 post in which I discussed the various jet fuels used in both military jets and commercial airlines and why the use of those fuels may be responsible for most of the toxic aluminum being found in our forests, rivers, farmlands, livestock and in our blood.
While I don’t mean to diminish the threat posed by intentional Strategic Aerosol Injection (SAI) and Solar Radiation Management (SRM) geoengineering programs carried out by nefarious people using jet aircraft, or the dangerous cloud seeding operations carried out by smaller propeller aircraft, as I pointed out in that April 12 post, more recently I’ve come to believe that we ignore the toxins being spewed into our air by the commercial airline industry at our peril. We don’t poop on the floors of our homes or on the sidewalks of our neighborhoods for very good reasons. Why do we ride on planes that spew toxins into the air we breathe? Even my chickens know better than to soil their nest.
There are vastly more commercial airlines flights in the sky at any point in time than cloud seeding and geoengineering flights combined. When we look into the fuels they burn and what’s in those fuels, what we find is horrifying. Here is that post.
What I forgot to include about jet fuels in that post is that microscale and more recently, nanoscale aluminum particles have been added to commercial jet fuel to (so we are told) enhance performance and air quality. As Dietrich Klinhardt (PhD) has pointed out, aluminum is toxic to all life on earth. There is no such thing as a safe level of aluminum.
The idea that the addition of aluminum to commercial aviation jet fuel will decrease its environmental footprint is about as believable as saying aluminum is good for our health when used as an adjuvant in vaccines - that health comes from the end of a needle.
When man began to earnestly mine aluminum in the late 1800’s he released a beast upon the earth that had previously been permanently imprisoned in its bauxite matrix. Not only has that beast been released into the biosphere, it’s evil influence on all life has been enhanced by turning it into nanoscale materials that are eminently more insidious and toxic than raw aluminum.
Going back well over 20 years, there are dozens of research papers about the use of various forms of nanoscale aluminum additives for jet fuels. What follows are but a few.
Lest we think alternative fuels will be safer, here is a paper describing the addition of aluminum nanoparticles to vegetable oil based fuels to enhance their performance.
Here is another about using aluminum oxide in a biofuel for jets.
We know aluminum is being injected into the sky because what goes up must come down - numerous tests of rainwater around the world prove that aluminum is raining down on all of us. Dane Wigington has consolidated some of those tests here.
As most of you know, aluminum oxide is a fire accelerate. When paired with barium it becomes even more incendiary. As I’ve pointed out in other posts, after aluminum, barium is the second most commonly found element in the exhaust of commercial airliners. Strontium is third.
In my series about the fires on Maui and the more recent fires in LA, I pointed out that, because so much of the landscape is now covered with aluminum and barium particles, not only were those fires burning hotter and faster than normal, much of the white powder that covered everything after those fires was... aluminum oxide, the result of burning the numerous aluminum based materials used in modern construction. (I’ll have much more on natural building solutions in upcoming posts.) In the case of the Malibu and Palisades fires, last winters rains washed a lot of those toxins into the Pacific where we are now seeing the aftermath: An unprecedented amount of dolphins, seals and whales are turning up sick and dead on the beaches.
All of this reinforces my earlier prediction that RFK Jr’s autism task force will find aluminum to be the primary culprit.
Exactly how much effect does the millions of tons of aluminum, barium and strontium particles being put into our air every year by the commercial airline industry have on our climate? How much of the SAI and SRM climate effects being sought by the psychopaths running those geoengineering programs are, in reality, being accomplished by the millions of tons of toxic particulates being pumped into the atmosphere by the commercial airline industry every year?
Or, is geoengineering just providing cover for the commercial airline industry?
And the most difficult question of all: How much do we contribute to that by flying?
the geoengineering compendium
Beginning with the most recent and going backwards in time, here are all of the articles I’ve written about geoengineering. Actually, the first one is above (the bee).
Keep an eye on this book for kids. The author covers some of this ground in a fictional book akin to the Harry Potter series. It’s bound to upset those pushing the official narrative. If I had kids, I’d get this book into their hands.
If I Had a Rocket Launcher by Bruce Cockburn came out in 1984. The context was different then but the thought is the same.
Be free.
Aluminum from the skies is hit or miss. What is much more deadly is the aluminum included with every vaccine injection. No exceptions.
It is used as an adjuvant to excite the immune system into action to deal with a foreign and toxic invader. Why aren't vaccines useful without any of these added toxins like mercury, formaldehyde and aborted baby fetal cells among at least 50 other poisons?
It should be deathly clear that vaccines never protect you against anything and are one of the best vehicles that the anti-human medical mafia uses to poison humans. That is the ONLY true purpose of any vaccine...direct poisoning. And much more with the mRNA crappola.
