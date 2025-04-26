From - https://nanocomposix.com/pages/aluminum-nanoparticles

The above photo is a greatly magnified image of a nanoscale aluminum particle. Why does it look like a version (there are many) of the Knights Templar Cross granted to them in 1147 by Pope Eugene III?

Thanks to a link Mellow Kat made to one of my earlier geoengineering posts, there have been a number of new subscribers.

In keeping with my in-keeping policy to consolidate articles about a particular topic in one place, I’m going to put everything I’ve posted about geoengineering in this post.

Before I do that, I want to update some information I forgot to include in the April 12 post in which I discussed the various jet fuels used in both military jets and commercial airlines and why the use of those fuels may be responsible for most of the toxic aluminum being found in our forests, rivers, farmlands, livestock and in our blood.

While I don’t mean to diminish the threat posed by intentional Strategic Aerosol Injection (SAI) and Solar Radiation Management (SRM) geoengineering programs carried out by nefarious people using jet aircraft, or the dangerous cloud seeding operations carried out by smaller propeller aircraft, as I pointed out in that April 12 post, more recently I’ve come to believe that we ignore the toxins being spewed into our air by the commercial airline industry at our peril. We don’t poop on the floors of our homes or on the sidewalks of our neighborhoods for very good reasons. Why do we ride on planes that spew toxins into the air we breathe? Even my chickens know better than to soil their nest.

There are vastly more commercial airlines flights in the sky at any point in time than cloud seeding and geoengineering flights combined. When we look into the fuels they burn and what’s in those fuels, what we find is horrifying. Here is that post.

ancient civilizations, bees, pollen and... aluminum Kyle Young · Apr 12 No creature has ever been found to utilize aluminum. It’s deadly to all life on earth. Oxidized aluminum is 99 to 104 times more prevalent in human blood than any other toxin. The only way we can get that is through inhalation or injection. Dietrich Klinhardt PhD Read full story

What I forgot to include about jet fuels in that post is that microscale and more recently, nanoscale aluminum particles have been added to commercial jet fuel to (so we are told) enhance performance and air quality. As Dietrich Klinhardt (PhD) has pointed out, aluminum is toxic to all life on earth. There is no such thing as a safe level of aluminum.

The idea that the addition of aluminum to commercial aviation jet fuel will decrease its environmental footprint is about as believable as saying aluminum is good for our health when used as an adjuvant in vaccines - that health comes from the end of a needle.

When man began to earnestly mine aluminum in the late 1800’s he released a beast upon the earth that had previously been permanently imprisoned in its bauxite matrix. Not only has that beast been released into the biosphere, it’s evil influence on all life has been enhanced by turning it into nanoscale materials that are eminently more insidious and toxic than raw aluminum.

Going back well over 20 years, there are dozens of research papers about the use of various forms of nanoscale aluminum additives for jet fuels. What follows are but a few.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0894177717301309

https://www.mdpi.com/2673-3994/3/2/12

https://oaktrust.library.tamu.edu/server/api/core/bitstreams/f54d4cf3-82b8-45bb-a196-2e29cb60889e/content

Lest we think alternative fuels will be safer, here is a paper describing the addition of aluminum nanoparticles to vegetable oil based fuels to enhance their performance.

https://oaktrust.library.tamu.edu/server/api/core/bitstreams/f54d4cf3-82b8-45bb-a196-2e29cb60889e/content

Here is another about using aluminum oxide in a biofuel for jets.

https://www.aluminumoxide.co.uk/news/aluminium-oxide-in-jet-fuel/

We know aluminum is being injected into the sky because what goes up must come down - numerous tests of rainwater around the world prove that aluminum is raining down on all of us. Dane Wigington has consolidated some of those tests here.

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/lab-tests/

Here’s a test from New Zealand - https://chemtrailsnorthnz.wordpress.com/2013/12/17/rainwater-test-result-from-nelson-shows-aluminium-barium-strontium-present/

Clifford Carnicom’s tests from 2015 - https://chemtrailsnorthnz.wordpress.com/2013/12/17/rainwater-test-result-from-nelson-shows-aluminium-barium-strontium-present/

As most of you know, aluminum oxide is a fire accelerate. When paired with barium it becomes even more incendiary. As I’ve pointed out in other posts, after aluminum, barium is the second most commonly found element in the exhaust of commercial airliners. Strontium is third.

In my series about the fires on Maui and the more recent fires in LA, I pointed out that, because so much of the landscape is now covered with aluminum and barium particles, not only were those fires burning hotter and faster than normal, much of the white powder that covered everything after those fires was... aluminum oxide, the result of burning the numerous aluminum based materials used in modern construction. (I’ll have much more on natural building solutions in upcoming posts.) In the case of the Malibu and Palisades fires, last winters rains washed a lot of those toxins into the Pacific where we are now seeing the aftermath: An unprecedented amount of dolphins, seals and whales are turning up sick and dead on the beaches.

All of this reinforces my earlier prediction that RFK Jr’s autism task force will find aluminum to be the primary culprit.

Exactly how much effect does the millions of tons of aluminum, barium and strontium particles being put into our air every year by the commercial airline industry have on our climate? How much of the SAI and SRM climate effects being sought by the psychopaths running those geoengineering programs are, in reality, being accomplished by the millions of tons of toxic particulates being pumped into the atmosphere by the commercial airline industry every year?

Or, is geoengineering just providing cover for the commercial airline industry?

And the most difficult question of all: How much do we contribute to that by flying?

the geoengineering compendium

Beginning with the most recent and going backwards in time, here are all of the articles I’ve written about geoengineering. Actually, the first one is above (the bee).

it's time to talk about flying on commercial airlines Kyle Young · Mar 29 It’s time to bite the bullet and discuss a verboten topic - the many negative issues that swirl around flying on commercial airlines. I realize writing about curtailing one of our most treasured conveniences is like writing about taking toys from children, but we need to consider this in the context of the big picture. Let’s try to gain a better underst… Read full story

was the l.a. fire santa ana wind geoengineered? Kyle Young · Jan 20 As a former resident of Southern California, I knew the reporting by the corporate media that the LA fires were being driven by Santa Ana winds was off by several months, so the first thing I did a few hours after the fire began was go to the National Weather Service (NWS) website to see what was happening. Although the wind was blowing down off the fo… Read full story

quick update - a step towards a geoengineering solution Kyle Young · October 10, 2024 Solutions often take steps. An easy first step towards solving the geoengineering crisis has just been offered. It will only take a few minutes of your time. If enough of you participate, we could help bring about a big change. Read full story

trump/kennedy - chd acknowledges geoengineering - more on nol’s Kyle Young · August 25, 2024 This past Tuesday Alex Jones announced that RFK Jr. was going to suspend his independent run for president and endorse Trump. Then came word from the Kennedy campaign that he was going to address the nation on Friday from Phoenix. Later that day Trump was to hold a rally in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix. Rumors began to spread that Trump was going to… Read full story

smart meters, 5G, jabs, geoengineering - here’s how to shut it all down Kyle Young · August 17, 2024 After my most recent posts on geoengineering some of you expressed a desire to take real action to fight it. Options ranging from writing letters to elected officials to getting Constitutional sheriffs involved were discussed. As someone who has been down both of those paths before, I don’t see them holding much promise. Read full story

geoengineering = crop dusting humanity Kyle Young · July 6, 2024 I want to thank you paid subscribers for supporting the many hours of research and writing required to make one of these posts. Read full story

is this the ultimate globalist weapon? Kyle Young · May 18, 2024 Let’s review the Hegelian Dialect. The Hegelian Dialect is the ability to create a problem, generate a reaction, (typically fear) so that people will accept the predetermined, profitable, solution. Problem, reaction, solution. The solutions almost always involve t… Read full story

this is not weather - satellite proof of cymatics/chemtrails Kyle Young · June 1, 2024 My parents enjoyed wild weather. They picked up that trait from my dads parents who lived next door. Grandpa kept track of rainfall with a rain gauge mounted on a post next to a walk that went from their back door to our back door. When big storms hit, one of my parents favorite activities was to get in the car and go for a drive to see the local imp… Read full story

interview with elana freeland Kyle Young · November 22, 2021 I had the good fortune to meet Elana Freeland at the Health and Freedom Summit in Tucson in June of 2021 when she gave a presentation on geoengineering and transhumanism. I have to admit, I attended her talk with a lot of doubt about the validity of those topics, but she had so much undeniable documentation that by the end of her presentation I couldn’… Read full story

Keep an eye on this book for kids. The author covers some of this ground in a fictional book akin to the Harry Potter series. It’s bound to upset those pushing the official narrative. If I had kids, I’d get this book into their hands.

If I Had a Rocket Launcher by Bruce Cockburn came out in 1984. The context was different then but the thought is the same.

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment