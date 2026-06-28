While I try to answer most of your questions about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, I do grow weary of answering the same questions over and over, especially considering I long ago answered many of them in earlier articles. While writing new articles on this topic I always try to include links to previous articles to fill-in the story. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always provide all the details. So here is everything I’ve written about Charlies assassination.

I’ll be adding new articles to this list.

We begin with what I now view as a somewhat naive take that I wrote on September 13, 2025, just 3 days after his death. As you go through the articles, you can see the progression of my education regarding the events of his death.

It wasn’t until I began to put this compendium together that I realized there is only one other topic that I’ve covered more extensively. That was covidcon.

This may be the single most thorough source of information in existance about Charlies death.

charlie kirk, martyr Kyle Young · September 13, 2025 The algorithm will punish me financially for posting this piece. I know because it’s done so in the past for broaching a topic covered here. At this point, I don’t care. It’s time to take a stand. I can only hope you readers will stand with me. Read full story

judeo christian syphilization Kyle Young · September 20, 2025 It’s become apparent that the conservative organization Charlie Kirk founded, Turning Point USA, has become so big and influential that he and TPUSA were becoming a threat to some very powerful interests. Read full story

some people want me to stop writing about this Kyle Young · September 27, 2025 The more I look into the Charlie Kirk event the more apparent it becomes that the overall picture is vastly more convoluted than most of us were initially thinking. Like other dark events of this type, there are now indications that the overall program includes some very dark agendas. Foremost among them is to sow seeds of divisiveness. Read full story

erika kirk Kyle Young · October 4, 2025 My intention with this post is to present publicly available information about Erika Kirk and her family. This is not a hit piece on Erika Kirk. You can make of the information what you will. Read full story

While this next one doesn’t deal directly with Charlies killing, it does delve into how aspects of how Christians are being manipulated. I don’t believe that the fact that this big increase in Israel’s propaganda budget took place shortly after the death of one of the most prominent and politically active Christians in the US (Charlie Kirk) is a coincidence.

Although this next article has little to do with Charlies death, it does detail the history of how Israel came to play such major role in events in the US. As some of these articles make clear, Charlie had become fed-up with Israel. So much so that two days before he was killed he announced in a tweet he was done with Israel. This article explains events that led to him taking that position.

betrayal and double standards Kyle Young · December 14, 2024 In his 1971 book Between Two Ages, Zibignew Brzezinski said an elite would soon control populations using “…cyber manipulation”. He went on to say - Read full story

are we witnessing a rising death toll in a coverup of charlie kirk's murder? Kyle Young · Jan 10 History tells us that whenever a major figure is assassinated, the fallout and coverup of that assassination often results in the deaths of many more people, people who have information that could expose the perpetrators. Jim Marrs, in his book Crossfire, lists 103 people that suffered questionable deaths in the years following the assassination of JFK.… Read full story

erika kirk and transhumanism Jan 18 I first alluded to nano technologies in this May 9, 2021 post when I described the PEGylated lipid nanotech used in the mRNA jabs. Read full story

erika kirk's family tree Kyle Young · Jan 24 In the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, people began looking into his wife Erika. After all, when a married person is killed, the spouse is typically the first suspect questioned by pol… Read full story

This next one looks at evidence that Erika Kirk may have had ties to Epstein.

it’s time Kyle Young · Mar 14 It was just over 6 years ago, on March 11, 2020, that the WHO declared covid-19 a pandemic. Two days later, on Friday the 13th, Donald Trump played his role in that scam by instituting mandates, business closures and lock-downs. He soon announced Operation Warp Speed to speed up the process of making the toxic PEGylated mRNA lipid nano particle/”spike p… Read full story

it's falling apart Kyle Young · Apr 5 A few days after Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025 (notice I don’t use the word shot – there is no evidence that proves he was shot) I wrote that Tyler Robinson, the person accused of the murder, was being set up as a patsy. I also said he may not make it through a trial alive. Evidence is mounting that my first statement appears to be more … Read full story

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