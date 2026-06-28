the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

Thanks Kyle. I will include this in my next post with your latest update.

It is easy to forget that most people have not been following this with interest the whole time.

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
1dEdited

Oh and for the record, it’s seems to be skipping on the Charlie Kirk ‘Dead or Alive’ cut.

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