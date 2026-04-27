the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jean's avatar
jean
1d

Thanks for some good news,

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kyle Young
BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
1d

Do believe it would be wise to view lists of candidates purchased by the Lobbyists of all corporations. Seems election funding to be a COVERED bit of intel highly beneficial for the people to have before entering their votes.

The only way to end the over-reach of corporations is to make regulate lobbying and lobbyists as illegal.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Kyle Young and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kyle Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture