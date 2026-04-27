Today the US Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the Monsanto v. Durnell case. Farm Action Network describes the precarious situation succinctly.

The case could determine whether Bayer, as well as other pesticide manufacturers, can be shielded from state-level failure-to-warn lawsuits alleging cancer risks tied to their pesticide products. As the Court hears oral arguments, several advocates, policymakers, and organizations are speaking at The People vs. Poison Rally, just outside where the Supreme Court meets. Speakers include Vani Hari, Rep. Chellie Pingree, Rep. Thomas Massie, Farm Action President Angela Huffman, and others. (Joel Salatin will also be speaking) At stake is whether agrichemical corporations will be able to use federal law to shield themselves from accountability. The timing adds another layer of significance: the Supreme Court arguments are unfolding the same week the House is expected to vote on the farm bill, where a controversial provision would similarly protect pesticide manufacturers from lawsuits. That overlap is amplifying political tensions as lawmakers debate whether to limit legal exposure for a powerful industry. The issue is also exposing fractures within the broader political landscape, with pesticide preemption language in the farm bill emerging as a key point of conflict. Taken together, the Court’s decision and the farm bill fight could reshape both the legal and legislative landscape for pesticide regulation—determining what legal pathways remain for those on the frontlines of pesticide exposure, including farmers, farmworkers, and rural communities.

Kudos if you thought this seems familiar.

Monsanto was purchased by the German chemical company Bayer in 2018. Monsanto/Bayer has already paid out $$10 billion to settle injury and death lawsuits due to RoundUp. They still have 177,000 to settle. Instead of admitting the glyphosate used in their RoundUp product is a dangerous product, Monsanto/Bayer have torn a page out of the Big Pharma playbook.

You will recall that in 1986 Big Pharma lobbied congress to give them legal immunity from lawsuits stemming from injury and death caused by their toxic jab products. In fact, Big Pharma CEO’s admitted to congress that their products were “undeniably unsafe”. Nevertheless, in 1988 Congress passed and Reagan signed into law, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) in 1986.

Folks, this collusion between government and corporations is what is known as fascism.

Instead of admitting they make a bad product and replacing it with something safer, Monsanto/Bayer have opted to spend untold amounts of money to lobby congress and Trump to change the rules of the game. Instead of letting the courts determine if people were harmed by their toxic products (like any of us would have to do) Monsanto/Bayer is trying to do an end run around the legal system. They’re getting a lot of help from Trump.

In deference to Monsanto/Bayer, on February 18, 2026, invoking the Defense Production Act, Trump declared glyphosate a national security priority, guaranteeing that it gets manufactured in the US.

As was the case with the Big Pharma coalition that got Reagan to sign their protection bill, a coalition of chemical giants has been able to get Section 10205 into the current Farm Bill. Like Big Pharma’s 1986 protection bill, 10205 creates a de facto liability shield for pesticide manufacturers by mandating uniform pesticide labeling nationwide. This provision prohibits states, local governments and courts from imposing labeling requirements beyond those approved by the EPA. This is another power grab by the Feds. It further centralizes power into fewer hands in DC while taking away state and local rights to self govern.

More fascism.

It’s an all out assault by Big Chem. They’ve already gotten to the President. Today they’re going after the Supreme Court. Later this week they’ll go after Congress via the Farm Bill.

There is some good news. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D Maine) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R Kentucky), both of whom are organic farmers, have teamed up to write the bipartisan "Protect Our Health Amendment" which would strip pesticide liability protections from the 2026 Farm Bill. The amendment has additional support from Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), and Eugene Vindman (D-Va.)

Call or write your representatives today and tell them you oppose the 10205 liability shield in the Farm Bill for pesticide manufacturers and that you support the Pingree/Massie “Protect Our Health Amendment”.

the compendium

Over the past 6 years, I’ve written a lot about the magic the predatory elite employ to enslave us into servitude to a toxic but very profitable corporate ‘food and 'medicine’ paradigm. Along the way I’ve also pointed out the original, natural, Divine plan for health. Here are some of the primary articles about those topics (oldest to most recent).

Although I had mentioned them in several earlier posts, the following article is when I began to earnestly focus on the infrastructure laws and Acts that enabled the covid plandemic. It would be well over a year before others began covering these laws and Acts. Now there are lawsuits happening around the world, partly based on some of this information.

Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois College Law, authored the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. Before he died in January of 2025, he signed a statement saying the covid injections were biological weapons of mass destruction. His statement is currently being used in a ground breaking lawsuit in the Netherlands regarding injury and death caused by the covid jabs.

I like to entertain the idea that my early research into this may have played a tiny role in all of that.

Be free.

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