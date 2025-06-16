Someone recently asked me what I did to overcome some of my health issues. I replied that it wasn’t any one thing, that it was a process of many things. Learning about the dangers of brutalistic architecture - a term used by natural builders to describe what passes for modern architecture - and getting sufficiently reacquainted with ancestral building systems so I could build my own traditional cob house, has been part of that healing process.

What follows is everything I’ve written on the topic, beginning with the oldest to the most recent.

250,000 needed for mud and straw revolution Kyle Young · June 4, 2022 Welcome all of you new subscribers to this bunch of freedom loving heretics and privateers! Here we place individual sovereignty at the forefront in the fight against the tyrannical, socialistic corporate technocracy that now rules the US. Read full story

bypassing the communistic housing paradigm Kyle Young · January 20, 2024 The US has 4% of earths population but consumes 40% of its resources. Much of that is used to house people in our outsized homes. Yet, the homeless population is soaring. Meanwhile, the 1% are building ever bigger mansions. Read full story

natural building woo woo Kyle Young · May 10 Are you having mysterious health issues? Do you suspect you may be suffering from toxic home syndrome but can’t put your finger on what the specific culprit is? Read full story

photo documentation of how I built my cob house Kyle Young · Jun 2 While I think its important to be informed about the topics I often write about - covidcon, geoengineering, DEW’s, EMF’s and the population decline - I think it’s even more important to be informed about ways to side step the system that’s been put in place by the predatory elite to keep us playing on their profitable game board. Read full story

