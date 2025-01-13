After yesterdays post regarding the forensic evidence for the use of DEW’s in the LA fires, some questions came up about references. As regular readers know, I generally provide a lot of links to research papers, scientific literature, PhD’s discussing the topic, previous works on the topic, videos, photos, published DoD documents and so on.

Since I first began writing earnestly about DEW’s, I’ve linked to countless sources in the numerous posts I’ve written about this topic. Combined, they make a compelling case for the existence and use of DEW’s. There are far too many of those links to have included them in yesterdays post. Instead, I directed readers to use the fine word search tool that Substack provides at the top of the page.

Because I provide this information for free, I thought folks would be willing to take a few minutes to do some easy research within my ‘stack. Apparently I was wrong.

After four years of doing this type of investigative research, this makes me appreciate you paid subscribers more than I can say.

Because this information is so important, I’ve decided to make accessing it as easy as possible by putting it all in one place.

Although I began researching the use of DEW’s in fires shortly after the 2018 fires in Paradise California, it wasn’t until the fires on Maui that I really dove into this topic. So let’s begin with my previous posts about the fires on Maui, in order of their appearance.

First, we need to consider something most people don’t think of as a weapons system, 5G.

In the following post I explain why hurricane Dora played no role - that there is an AFRL facility on Maui - the types of DEW’s - DoD videos of DEWS being used to shoot down drones - how DEW’s work - a telling photo from Paradise CA and why natural buildings are a much safer housing option then selling your soul to a banker to acquire a DEW susceptible house from the banking/construction industrial complex. Lot’s of links are provided.

In the following post I link to Eric Wests YouTube channel, Hawaii Real Estate. Eric lives near Lahaina and went through a quick learning curve about the anomalies of these fires, presenting a lot of good videos that show compelling evidence for the use of DEW’s. Sadly, YouTube took the best ones down. There is also a link to Micheal Murphey’s great documentary Unconventional Grey and a discussion of how HARP is used to modify the weather to favor fires. Many links.

The next post covers the toxicity of aluminum and how it acts as a fire accelerant. Also linked is Dane Wiggington’s amazing documentary on geoengineering, The Dimming. This post also details many of the other types of DEW’s that I alluded to in yesterdays post. Each of those 5 DEW systems has a link that can ultimately be traced back to defense contractors and the DoD.

In the next post I delve into satellite DEW’s, the new Space Force created by Trump and the psychopaths behind it. I also discuss how a satellite can generate the tremendous power that firing a DEW requires, the problem of blossoming and why the color blue seems to be immune from both HEL’s and HPM’s. Also discussed is shielding and how to make your own HPM. Many links.

Because I had come across some information about Israel’s huge DEW defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems when the war with Gaza broke out, I began combing for videos from the front lines there. Someone embedded with the IDF took videos of tanks laden with DEW weaponry and what looks like capacitors (needed to power the energy greedy DEW’s) rolling into Gaza. I put the best one in this post. YouTube promptly took it down. Apparently I was over the target. Also covered is the use of DEW’s in Israels Iron Dome defense system, with videos and explanations of how the missiles are being destroyed as they come over Tel Aviv.

This next post transitions from the use of DEW’s as a weapons system in the battlefield to the use of DEW’s in the transhumanist arena (another topic covered extensively here). Havana syndrome is discussed as is the mind bending (literally and figuratively) work of Dr. Charles Morgan (psycho-neurobiology and war) and Dr. James Giordano (the brains is the battle field of the future). ‘Nuff said about that.

The topic of DEW’s goes hand in hand with the topic of HARP and similar technologies. As I point out in this next post, HARP facilities are becoming antiquated. A new portable technology called Ionospheric Current Drive (ICD) is replacing HARP. How this technology may have been used to create the tremendous wind that fed the Maui fires is explained. Included are satellite videos and many technical links.

In the next post we take a look at the work of Dr. Judy Wood who did ground breaking research on the possible use of DEW’s on the World Trade Center. A number of damming evidentiary videos of the aftermath of 9/11 are included.

Weather manipulation goes back so far no one seems to be sure when it began. Some say during Viet Nam, some say WWII. In more recent times the evidence that DEW’s are being used to manipulate the weather is becoming increasingly hard to deny. Because there is a lot of overlap between geoengineering and DEW’s I’m including this series of posts on geoengineering, in chronological order.

This last one offers some solutions.

A brief note about yesterdays post. I originally included some text about what appears to be a twisted metal strip running down the middle of a street. I was informed by a fire fighter that was a fire hose, not metal. I’ve removed that text. I apologize for the mistake.

I came to that conclusion based on one of Eric West’s videos that showed a metal drainage grate in a parking lot at some sort of storage or warehouse facility. As I explained in yesterdays post, HPM’s will follow metal just like electricity. The grate allows rainwater to drain into a metal culvert that ran under the blacktop for some distance. Apparently an HPM focused on the metal grate and followed the metal culvert for maybe 30’, getting so hot that it melted the blacktop just above it. Later Eric showed a video of the payment having been replaced with new blacktop.

