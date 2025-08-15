the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Crixcyon
Great article. People should be free to build the homes they want on their own property. I know, the government likes to think they own everything and that it is only through their good graces that we peons are allowed to exist. I did build a modest cabin in the woods about 50 years ago but using manufactured materials. I would do it differently next time.

SomeDude
I've been lucky enough to live in places that didn't interfere with building for owner-occupation. all they wanted was to know the square footage to #taxationistheft it.

compare that to the BlueNoMatterWho™ controlled city I'm currently looking to move out of where developers are allowed as many building/repair permits as they can afford and owner-occupiers are limited to ONE EVERY THREE YEARS.

yes, you can stack multiple projects into one permit, but the discrimination is total BS. and the things they want permits for shouldn't be forced on anyone living in the place they're working on anyway.

I hate the way this place operates. if I'd been brought up in a city I might be blind to the stupidity, but having built and lived in a few recycled or super cheap dwellings makes me livid at the idiocy and tyranny of the regulations.

looking at a potentiak $1k fine next month for freaking tall grass they issued without bothering to even inform me of the failure inspection triggered by a busybody complaint...

