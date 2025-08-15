Ramada of 5,000 sq ft straw bale FAI office in Obregon, Sonora Mexico designed by friends Bill and Athena Steen. Roofing is palm thatch (Sabal urisana). Plaster is clay/lime mix. All hand made, no power tools. All local resources. Photo by Bill Steen. https://caneloproject.com

If you can’t afford a new home, if you don’t want to become enslaved to a bank for 30 years to buy a new home, if you’re dealing with toxic house syndrome, if you agree with many who think most new homes are butt ugly, if you don’t want to expose yourself to all of the deadly EMF’s that modern houses produce, if you love freedom and liberty, this post is for you.

The ramada from previous photo under construction. Photo by Bill Steen.

Granted, there needs to be emancipation proclamations for many aspects of our current syphilization (my spelling); healthcare, nutrition, education, transportation, energy, finance, engineering and so on. Among those issues, over the past 5 years I’ve covered healthcare and nutrition extensively, having touched on emancipation ideas in those categories. But I realize there are others much more qualified to deal with a full emancipation proclamation for healthcare and nutrition (Dr. Tom Cowan comes to mind). I realize there are others more qualified to deal with emancipation proclamations for some of those other categories as well. But I don’t know anyone more qualified to speak about housing emancipation than myself.

Allow me to explain why.

Long time readers know about my farming background, that I’ve long followed the work of Joel Salatin. For those not familiar with Joel, he’s considered by many to be the leading regenerative farmer in the world. I should mention that I use the word regenerative with a bit of trepidation because like the word organic in the 1990’s, the word regenerative is now in the process of being usurped and confused by the powers that shouldn’t be.

What does farming and Joel Salatin have to do with a Housing Emancipation Proclamation? Joel has long talked about the crushing government regulations that have come about in our lifetimes (we are 3 years apart) that prevent small and medium sized farmers from making a decent living. I’ve seen the effect of those regulations in the small Kansas farming community in which I grew up and I’ve experienced the mindless discrimination those regulations have imposed on my own small farming operation where I now live in Arizona. While I’ve covered this issue extensively on my old website, I’ve only broached the topic several times on this stack.

In several of his recent blogs, Joel has been talking about the need for a Food Emancipation Proclamation. I can think of no one more qualified than Joel to write such a proclamation.

In one of his recent posts about a food emancipation proclamation I commented that housing is equally in need of an emancipation proclamation. Here is what I said.

It's not just food.

As someone who lives in a self built cob house, I've been writing about the restrictive regulations on building a house. Just a few generations back our ancestors could use local, naturally occurring resources to build a fine vernacular home without having to bow to local permit authorities, insurance companies and federal code authorities. Today, those "authorities" are responsible for driving the cost of a new home out of reach for most young couples.

Most building materials are now coming from all over the world, which not only greatly increases their embodied energy, it also means that to meet regulations, many of them are toxic or give off an inordinate amount of deadly EMF's. EMF issues and toxic house syndrome are now health problem for millions of people. All thanks to regulations.

As with food, it doesn't have to be this way. See my housing emancipation posts.

https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/a-compendium-of-resources-on-natural

I was surprised how much Joel’s readers to seemed resonate with that comment (welcome you new subscribers!). It seems there is a general understanding that, like food, housing also needs emancipation.

La Paloma doing exactly what kids her age should be doing, making stuff with mud. Photo by Bill Steen.

Let’s get into that.

As the information provided in the link I made in Joel’s blog indicates, I’ve been at this for just about as long as Joel has been pushing back on food and farming regulations.

I grew up in a fourth generation farming family. When I was born Dad was running Black Angus cattle and farming wheat on 1,200 acres. When I was a tyke, he could shoot a steer in our farmyard, hoist it up with his tripod, slaughter it right there in the yard, then sell that meat to anyone he wanted. None of that is legal today.

Like some of the farmers of that era, my dad and his dad built the house in which I grew up and the house next door in which my grand parents lived. Our family and a number of other families built the church we all attended. As a kid I built tree houses and underground forts. My first full time job was as a framing carpenter in 1972.

Two things run through my blood, farming and construction. I’ve spent most of my life doing both.

To let you know that I’m not some Johnny come lately to the idea of housing emancipation, I hope you will allow me to provide a cliff notes version of my background battling the tyrannical housing system in the US (I’ve detailed most of this in earlier posts linked in the comment to Joel).

In 1985 while homesteading 40 acres of raw land in the mountains of Southern Arizona, Quintin Branch offered me a job with his company, Rammed Earth Solar homes in Tucson. The timing was a Godsend. My interest in passive solar and alternative construction had been burgeoning since 1975, so I jumped on that job. Quintin took me under his wing and taught me a lot about the ancient earthen construction techniques known as rammed earth and adobe construction. Tom Weulpern, who has a Masters degree in passive solar earthen architecture, was the in-house architect for Rammed Earth. We became good friends and windsurfing buddies.

Straw bale construction was also taking off around this time and I found myself caught up in the birthing process of that movement as well.

By 1994 I was deeply involved in bamboo as an alternative construction material for the US, writing the Use Code for the American Bamboo Society.

The problematic thread that ran through all of this was dealing with antiquated, one-size-fits-all building regulations that fail to recognize these alternative building materials.

My friend Matts Myrman, who built the first legally permitted straw bale house in the US (who I worked with to raise the walls of the second permitted straw bale home in the US), was instrumental in getting a straw bale building code passed. During the late 1980’s Quintin, Tom, Bob Barnes (a big time adobe builder featured on This Old House numerous times), myself and several others held meetings with the county to get earthen construction building codes upgraded. We wound up writing the codes, which the county adopted. Those codes were then adopted by other jurisdictions throughout the SW US.

Even back then I was taking the position that, because there were numerous 250+ year old adobe homes all around southern AZ, none of which were subjected to any permits or codes when they were built, yet most are still in great shape and being lived in, that these ancient homes provided proof that building codes were not needed. That idea went over like a lead balloon with the local authorities. The county was not about to forgo its tyrannical, extortion, permit fees.

Some years later I was involved with the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR) and the American Bamboo Society giving a presentation/construction demonstration before the State of Hawaii building department officials and the Hawaii board of architects in an effort to teach them how much potential bamboo held as a sustainable, locally produced building material for resource starved Hawaii. The result of that meeting? Crickets. Consequently, because Hawaii is forced by authorities to be dependent on building materials imported from the mainland, the cost of new construction in Hawaii is astronomical. Typical new house construction in Hawaii has nothing to do with Hawaii. Corruption reigns supreme.

Straw bale cottage at Bill and Athenha Steens place. Photo by Bill Steen.

It’s abundantly apparent that, like the highly controlled and manipulated food and agriculture industrial complex, the housing industrial complex is equally controlled and manipulated. These are just a few of the reasons why I feel there is a need for a Home Emancipation Proclamation. And I haven’t even mentioned predatory banking policies, the conspiracy that exists between insurance companies, banks and corrupt building departments, the child labor that goes into making some modern building materials or the embodied energy aspects of a system that requires highly processed building materials imported from all over the world to build a modest house.

Even increasingly popular tiny houses fall prey to these issues.

Yes, there are many nefarious forces at play here, but one in particular stands out. The mindless, monolithic, myopic, counter-Malthusian, industry controlled body most responsible for our soul crushing housing woes is the Universal Building Code (UBC). The UBC has only been around since 1927 and it was many decades before it became widely adopted. In 2000 it was replaced by the International Building Code (IBC) which was a merger of 3 competing code agencies. The IBC is in cahoots with banks, insurance companies and industry insiders.

It’s a small club and we ain’t in it.

Prior to 1927, in other words for 99.9999% of human history, our ancestors built themselves shelter more than adequate to meet the needs of their families. Millions of those buildings, constructed without any authority telling the builders how to build, are still in use today. They offer undeniable proof of the worthless nature of the IBC.

For most of history the resources used to build homes have been locally derived; trees from nearby forests to build post and beam homes, stones from the building site to make foundations, thatch from nearby palms or local stands of reed (Phragmites australis) for thatched roofing, clay fired with wood to make ceramic tile roofing and ceramic tiles for flooring, mud from the building site used to build adobe or rammed earth walls, mud combined with straw to build cob walls (my home), straw bales stacked up and pinned with bamboo poles on the exterior to build straw bale walls, the incredible bamboo construction techniques that have evolved in SE Asia and the northern Andes, puddled adobe, light clay straw, waddle and daub, quincha, bajareque, nara dake and countless other historical natural building systems that have evolved over the millennia all around the world, using locally available, naturally occurring resources. This is how vernacular architecture came into being.

This is Gods plan for how we are to live on earth.

Raised relief sculpture in multilayered earthen plaster wall by Athena Steen. Photo by Bill Steen.

Have you ever wondered why most housing today is so ugly and looks so out of place? The current one-size-fits-all paradigm to build houses with modern, highly machined, highly processed, toxic materials made in factories all over the world has nothing to do with the local landscape or the local climate, which is why modern housing looks out of place everywhere it’s utilized.

These modern materials are shipped at great energy expense to building sites, a very profitable arrangement for big energy companies.

Because modern housing is so out of touch with the local environment, it requires a lot of modification to make it sufficiently comfortable to live in; insulation, air conditioning, heating, lighting and so on. All of that brings in more toxins, more EMF’s and… more cost. Energy companies and bankers love all of that, which is why insurance companies require it.

Conversely, a hand crafted home built with locally occurring natural resources - what we in the movement call natural building - will blend into the local landscape and provide comfort tailored to the climate from which those resources came.

What?

Because local building resources are determined by the local climate and topography, a home built using those resources in the traditional manner will be inherently more comfortable than a modern house without all of the previously mentioned EMF producing, energy hog modifications.

To this day, even though some of us have been trying for 40+ years to get corrupt building authorities to adopt these natural building systems, anyone wanting to build a home using any of those systems will have to negotiate a labyrinth of rules, regulations, permits and inspections to get that house built. Take my word, it’s a nightmare. I’ve witnessed it first hand on numerous occasions with friends who have built natural homes.

It shouldn’t be that way. Last time I checked those of us living in the US were still being told by ‘authorities’ that we live in a free country. Why then, are we not free to build what we please, what we can afford, without the interference of ‘authorities’ telling us how we can or cannot build our home?

I never consented to this tyranny. Did you?

More to come.

Be free.

