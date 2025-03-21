In the past I’ve written about how Substack uses Google-owned Captcha as a gate keeper to control our access to Substack and how Google has used that in the past to prevent me from gaining access to my ‘stack.

It’s happening again.

Three days ago Captcha told me the password and/or email address I’ve been using for the past few years was invalid. Of course I know the email is valid because I use it constantly. Nothing has changed with the password, but because Captcha told me it was no longer valid, I changed it. Captcha said the new password was invalid. I changed it again. Captcha said that one was also invalid. I changed it a third time and Captcha said there had been too much activity and blocked me from accessing my stack for 24 hours.

I tried to contact Substack. Substack’s idea of customer service is an idiotic AI “chat” program that kept telling me I needed to change my password. Substack provides no way for writers (who generate revenue for them) to talk to a real person.

As you well informed readers know, Google is owned by Alphabet, which has very strong ties to big pharma. In fact, twelve of their top fifteen holdings have to do with big pharma. It would be more accurate to call Alphabet a pharmaceutical company than an information company.

1 - EQRx Inc. (oncology drugs)

2 - Verve Therepuetics

3 - Bensen Hill Inc. (plant genetics “CropOS”)

4 - Lyell Immunopharma

6 - Relay Therapeutics

8 - Adagio Therepeutics

10 - Sana Biotechnology

11 - 23 and Me (genetics testing)

12 - Monte Rosa Therepeutics

13 - Beam Therepuetics

14 - Ideaya Biosciences

15 - Illumina (genetic sequencing)

It comes as no surprise that Google will take unscrupulous steps using Captcha as a means to control information. If they don’t like what someone is saying about the propaganda spewed by the medical industrial complex, they can shut them out. The last two posts I made before Google blocked access to my Substack account were about the lies being spread in the corporate media about the “measles outbreak” in Texas.

As I explained back in early 2021, I was initially banned on all Google platforms (which then spread to being banned on social media platforms) when they began using a word search algorithm in my gmail account and found me using terms that questioned the official narrative about covid. I have to assume Google can crawl any Substack to look for ‘offending posts’ and target them with Captcha. The fact that this happened to me a few days after my last post about the death of the little girl in Texas being a medical malpractice death, leaves little room for doubt about Googles intentions.

Why Substack allows Google to dictate the terms of its revenue stream is a complete mystery to me.

Obviously, I finally got access to my ‘stack this morning, but it took about 3 hours of wrangling. The question becomes, will I be able to get back in once I get out?

I have an article ready to post. I wanted to let you know that if you don’t see that post tomorrow morning, it means I’m still being blocked.

Thank you to all my loyal paid subscribers. This is a dirty job but someone has to do it.

Be free.

