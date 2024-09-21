Aexis before and after vaccination.

This is a true story about love verses hate, empathy verses greed, honor verses corruption, compassion verses cruelty. More than anything else, this is a story about the power of the Divine spark that exists within each of us, verses the darkness that rules in its absence.

This is the story of Alexis Lorenze and how what’s happened to her serves as a benchmark for everything good about the human spirit and everything that’s bad with the policies that have led to our current form of medicine.

Alexis is a 23 year old woman from Florida who’s been living in Southern California. According to Steve Kirsch, in January of this year Alexis was diagnosed with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare blood disorder that among other symptoms causes affected people to have blood in their urine in the morning. Hence, the name. According to the Cleveland Clinic, PNH is a genetic disorder that negatively affects how blood cells and platelets work.

“The cascade starts in your bone marrow, where your body makes stem cells that eventually become mature red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. In PNH, a gene called PIGA in one stem cell mutates or changes into an abnormal stem cell. This cell divides and makes additional abnormal stem cells that become abnormal red blood cells and platelets.”

The question the Cleveland Clinic conveniently ignores is: What’s causing the cells to mutate?

This goes to the heart of what’s wrong with medicine today - causation is ignored in favor of merely treating symptoms. Of course, the reason this approach is taken is because treating symptoms is highly profitable whereas, removing causative factors also removes symptoms which, removes profit. Eating a healthy diet, getting plenty of sleep, sun and exercise, avoiding stress, avoiding EMF’s, avoiding toxins, avoiding doctors and pharmaceuticals and staying positively engaged, all provide a beneficial environment in which our cells flourish. Eating garbage food, not getting any sun, being a couch potato, getting stressed out, being exposed to EMF’s, toxins and taking toxic pharmaceuticals all negatively affect how our cells function.

Because it was the fact that she posted her condition on Tiktok that made her story go viral, it seems safe to assume that Alexis spends a lot of time on Tiktok. If she’s spending a lot of time on Tiktok, like so many young people today who do so, she may be suffering social stress. She would also be exposing herself to a lot of wifi and other EMF’s coming from her cell phone and nearby cell towers. As I pointed out here, all of those things can negatively affect our biome, which can manifest as illness wherever the weakest link in the chain of our body’s immune system exists. In the case of Alexis, that would seem to have manifested in her cells with what is being called PNH.

We should also consider the possibility that Alexis may be suffering from a more direct attack on her immune system coming from covid vaccine PEGylated lipid nanotech. To his credit, her father has said he is antivaxx and that none of his kids took the covid jabs. (Apparently he came to be antivaxx more recently - his kids did take childhood jabs.) But as I’ve pointed out in numerous early posts and as researchers like Dr. Ana Mihalcea have also laboriously pointed out, the nanotech being shed from her vaccinated friends or nanotech coming from geoengineering also pose a threat. Given the timing of the onset of her PNH, if I were her doctor I would be looking closely at what she was doing, where she was and who she was associated with in the months prior to January of this year when she was first diagnosed with PNH. Of course, the doctors who seem intent on killing her in her present situation will never consider any of that.

But PNH is merely the precursor to her story.

Alexis recently went to UC Irvine Health hospital to receive a conventional transfusion treatment for PNH. While this is not the route I would have chosen for her if she were my daughter (explained later), I understand the tremendous pressure that comes from the medical system to conform to their ill-conceived concepts of what her problem is and how it should be treated. I wrote about how I dealt with that pressure when I had to spend 5 days in the ICU in July of 2023 due to cell tower exposure.

Because Alexis was not current on her “vaccines”, her hematologist (blood doctor) Zahra Pakbaz, refused to treat her PNH unless she took Tetanus, Pneumococcal and Meningitis jabs. Because no virus for any of those diseases has ever been isolated, it’s more likely that if she were to develop any of those “symptoms” it would be because they are different manifestations of the body trying to deal with the onslaughts of whatever is causing the PNH. All of her ill conceived treatments also need to be considered. Clearly, “vaccinating” against non-existent viruses does nothing more than inject more unnecessary toxins into a person who is already immune compromised. In short, it’s complete madness to do so. Nevertheless, Dr. Pakbaz insisted that Alexis would not be treated for PNH until she had taken those jabs.

Needless to say, due to Aleixs posting her story on Tiktok and due to her story being picked up by Steve Kirsch, Celia Farber, A Midwestern Doctor and CHD, UC Irvine hospital has been getting some well deserved scrutiny in recent days. Apparently one of the results of that scrutiny is that Dr. Pakbaz is no longer with UC Irvine. A search for her name on their site turns up no results.

During covidcon we know that hospitals received Biden/Harris payments for; diagnosis of covid, admission of people with covid diagnosis, injection of covid jabs, use of remdesivir, use of ventilators and an additional payment if the patient died. In other words, hospitals were being paid to murder people (more on this coming up). Do hospitals (and doctor’s like Pakbaz) also receive kickbacks from the Biden/Harris administration for every jab they put into someones body?

Alexis eventually succumbed to the pressure. Her God given and Constitutional rights to bodily autonomy were ignored. Her temple of God was violated. She was given all 3 jabs in quick succession. (Rumors circulating online that she never got those jabs are wrong. In the video below, Alexis sister Samantha presents a hospital document showing she received those jabs.) Within 10 minutes the symptoms you see in her photo above began to manifest.

Being the disconnected, disoriented, clueless doctors they are, UC Irvine doctors denied that what was happening to Alexis was due to the jabs.

It boggles the mind how these people get licensed to practice medicine.

Coming from a conventional medical background, A Midwestern Doctor details why he thinks doctors are so inclined to dismiss vaccine injury. In short, it amounts to programming - indoctrination through 8 years of ‘education’ and further mind control by those running hospitals as kill boxes (my term).

UC Irvine has a history of imposing state sanctioned medical dogma. Like many medical institutions, during covidcon UCI took the indefensible position of mandating that all staff take the jabs. Dr. Aaron Kheriaty was a professor at the UCI School of Medicine and director of the Medical Ethics program at a UCI. He claims to have had covid early on. (I use the word “claims” due to the nebulous nature of being sick with “covid”.) Because he had already been sick, when UCI mandated that staff take the jabs, he refused, saying he had natural immunity due to having had covid. At any point prior to 2020 this would have been a medically legitimate reason, but as we all know, medical legitimacy was thrown out the window with covid. Dr. Kheriaty rightly stood his ground. For doing so, he was fired without notice or time to say goodby to anyone.

They fired the wrong guy. He has since become one of many doctors to speak out about the medical tyranny that took place during coivdcon. He now has a Substack where he writes about civil liberties, bioethics, public health policy, censorship, transparency and medical freedom.

a most dangerous alliance

Before I move on to the next part of this story, let’s stay with the topic of what’s wrong with medicine a bit longer and consider how we got here. I’ve pointed out in the past that it was Trump who declared covid to be an emergency. It was Trump who imposed Operation Warp Speed. As I pointed out in this 8/22 post, it was Trump who signed HR 4374 into law. (References to links in the following text can be seen in the post.)

Among other things, this legislation grants enormous powers of cooperation between the Department of Defense (DoD) and the FDA. It essentially allows the Secretary of Defense to tell the FDA to authorize drug companies to use the American public as guinea pigs under the auspices of an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization, which allows experimental jabs to be given to the masses). This is unprecedented. Why is the Secretary of Defense telling the FDA what to do? Could it have anything to do with the idea that the jabs are bioweapons meant to cull the population? As CNN reported here, this legislation was signed into law by President Trump on December 12, 2017, a little over two months after Trump’s cryptic press conference with the military brass. On April 10, 2021 I posted this piece which delved even deeper into the role Trump played initiating the plandemic. It focuses on Trumps declaration of a covid emergency. Why is declaring covid an emergency so important to the plan? Without a “declared emergency” none of the ensuing steps could be taken; the EUA, Trumps Operation Warp Speed, the lockdowns, mandates, closures nor the billions of taxpayer dollars authorized by the Trump administration to develop and distribute the jabs.

Trump followed all of that up by taking the jabs and calling himself “…the father of the covid vaccines”.

Any way you look at it, all of that is very damming. For those of us with a good memory, I find it hard to forgive Trump for those war crimes. After the Nuremberg trials, Nazis were imprisoned for such things.

Some have said Trumps crimes may have resulted from a lack of spinal fortitude and/or just plain ignorance about what he was doing. Ignorance is not a justification for war crimes.

However, what has occurred during the Biden/Harris years makes Trump’s mistakes seem like child’s play. Lest we forget, it was the Biden/Harris administration that censored me and tens of thousands of others for exercising our First Amendment rights to speak out about the tyranny that was taking place under the guise of covid. It was the Biden/Harris administration that locked down the economy, allowing corporate retail giants to remain open while tens of thousands of Ma and Pa businesses were forced to go bankrupt. It was the Biden/Harris administration that colluded with social media giants to prevent the free flow of information. It was the Biden/Harris administration that imposed mask mandates. It was the Biden/Harris administration that held Fauci’s new religion of science in such high regard that it forced traditional churches to close. It was the Biden/Harris administration that endorsed ludicrous social distancing measures. All of this was done to reinforce the fear part of the Hegelian dialect and get as many people as possible to line up for big pharma’s big payday, the jabs. The Hegelian dialect worked its dark magic. Tens of millions of people took the bait and took the jabs. Millions of them were injured and killed.

As it pertains to the business/eugenics aspect of covidon, it was the Biden/Harris administration that provided economic incentives to hospitals like UCI to do what they did to Alexis.

In other words, the Biden/Harris administration is responsible for the censorship, economic incentives and directives that led to the deaths and injuries of millions during covidcon. Trump may have laid out the plan, but it was Biden and Harris that carried out the war game and did the killing.

Now we have Harris bragging that the group of Republicans that gave the Republican Party a bad name - Neocons - are endorsing her as the Democratic candidate. Lest we forget, it was Neocons like the war criminal Dick Cheney, John Bolton, Mitt Romny, George W. Bush - all of whom have endorsed Harris - who gave us the Patriot Act, who brought to bear the surveillance state (under the Patriot Act), who said that torture (waterboarding) was fine and who cut loose the CIA and the NSA to spy on Americans. These are the people who made possible the surveillance and censorship state that Biden and Harris have whole heartedly embraced over the past four years to turn the biological weapons known as the covid jabs into a successful war on humanity. It was neocons who are responsible for killing half million Iraqis under the false pretense that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, far more people than Saddam had ever killed. It was neocons that created Isis. Some have even speculated that neocons, in particular Dick Cheney, played roles in arranging for the destruction of the World Trade Center to foment war on Arab countries. And who were the ultimate beneficiaries of 9/11? The military industrial complex and the state of Israel.

Why is it that everything neocons do benefits Israel?

Instead of declining the endorsement of this group of warmongering, freedom hating neocons, Harris has embraced them.

To Trumps credit, the result of this is that he has successfully rid the Republican Party of all war loving, freedom hating neocons. The Democrats now hold the dubious distinction of being the party of war, censorship, surveillance, big tech, big pharma, big banks and totalitarian control. In short, what has transpired is that what has long been considered the worst aspects of both parties have now become consolidated in the Democratic Party. This means the Republican Party is becoming something completely different. What that is remains to be seen.

side bar

While I’m on the topic of politics… As regular readers know, many of the health issues we face today, issues that I write frequently about, can be boiled down to environmental issues - toxins in our houses, food, air and water, EMF’s, nanotech, geoengineering. Historically, the Democratic Party has championed environmental issues. That has not been the case during the Biden/Harris term. Due to a growing realization among Democrats that a Harris presidency is looking more and more like the neocon George W Bush presidency (you know, the guy that gave us 9/11 and rampant wars in service to Israel) the Green Party has been making inroads among never-Trump Democrats in some swing states. Interestingly, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who is Jewish, picked Butch Ware as her running mate. Ware is Muslim. While I’ve always had issues with the Greens socialist positions, I find it interesting that Ware is willing to take on the fascism I’ve been writing about for the past four years. It’s also interesting to note that the Green Party is the only party not endorsing Zionism and the genocide in Gaza. Consequently, they are the only party not being funded by any Zionist organizations. Greens are also calling for curtailment of funding for the military industrial complex. An interesting dichotomy is taking shape. Because RFK Jr has such a strong appeal with environmentalists, with folks in the health freedom movement, with freedom of speech advocates, and because Trump has proven himself to be an advocate for no war, both the Trump campaign and the Green campaign will be pulling votes from Harris. Will this turn out to be more of a race between the Greens and Trump than a race between Harris and Trump? Ware announced on Thursday that he will run for governor of California in 2028. Like the Democratic platform, there is much about the Green platform that I cannot abide. Most of my problems with the Green platform have to do with their love of socialist centralization, which goes against everything I’ve been writing about regarding the need to decentralize everything.

back to Alexis

All of this is to say that what happened to Alexis was the result of policies Biden and Harris put in place under the guise of covid. Who are the primary beneficiaries of those policies? Big pharma wins because all kinds of jabs are now mandated. Big medicine (corporate hospitals) wins because of economic incentives to stick those jabs in the arms of as many people as possible. The sick-care system (which includes insurance) wins because of the previous two.

vaxxed 3

This past Wednesday evening I got a better understanding of how all of this works after watching the opening of the CHD documentary Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill. Because I watched the previous two, because I knew this one was going to be largely based on the recent CHD bus tour covering the death and destruction from the covid jabs, because I was interviewed by Polly Tommy when the CHD bus came to Tucson, I knew I wanted to see it (I wasn’t in it).

As expected, the movie highlighted interview after interview of people who had been injured or lost loved ones to the covid jabs. The stories and the treatment the vaxx injured got in hospitals was horrific. But what surprised me the most about the movie was the amount of time the producers chose to spend covering hospital deaths that occurred due to protocols authorized by the Biden/Harris administration.

Polly interviewed over 1,300 people in 30 states and was surprised to learn that a large percentage of those she spoke with were not there not to talk about vaxx injuries and deaths, but were instead there to talk about deadly hospital protocols, protocols similar to the ones imposed upon Alexis Lorenze.

Several years ago I wrote about the dangerous remdesivir/ventilator hospital protocol and the fact that I lost a good friend to that protocol in 2022. I also wrote about witnessing how that protocol was used to kill a patient in the room next to me while I was in the ICU in July of 2023.

The stories told to Polly about how people had gone into the hospital for non-respiratory issues and were then forced to take remdesivir were horrifying. Remdesivir causes kidney failure which leads to fluid retention in the body, including the lungs. That provides an excuse for the hospital to put the patient on a ventilator. As I pointed out several years ago, approximately 80% of those put on ventilators died.

The hospital protocols put in place under Biden/Harris were on par with Hitler’s medical experimentation on Poles, Gypsies and Jews. If what hospitals did during covidcon had taken place under Hitler, dozens of hospital administrators and doctors would have been hung alongside the 7 doctors from Hitlers regime. The highlight of the trial would be the prosecution of Biden and Harris for war crimes against humanity. I have no doubt they would be found guilty if such a trial were held today.

I find it nearly unfathomable that both of our choices for president could both be tried for war crimes against humanity.

Beginning October 4 you can watch Vaxxed III online here for free.

The morning after the movie opened in theaters, The Defender (CHD newsletter) posted an interview with respiratory therapist Mark Bishofsky about how the hospital protocols have killed many thousands of people.

Folks, this is an issue that needs to be scrutinized. Yes, the jabs are deadly. Yes, they need to be avoided at all cost. But the take home from Vaxxed III is that the death toll from the Biden/Harris hospital protocols has killed far more people than anyone thought. And as we are witnessing with Alexis’ story, deadly protocols remain in place.

Stay out of hospitals!

Furthermore, we know those deadly policies will continue under a Harris administration. In July 2023 the Biden/Harris administration set up the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy. That “Office” resides right in the White House. This means they’re planning more pandemics. Worst of all, it means that Harris will have complete control over them.

That, my friends, is a scary thought.

Trump has called this “Office” a pork barrel project, saying he will dismantle it once he gets in the White House.

Has he learned some lessons? Is Bobby Kennedy showing him the error of his ways?

support for Alexis Lorenze

The outpouring of love and support for Alexis Lorenze has redeemed my faith in humanity. More importantly, her story is now in the process of waking up a generation of young Tiktokers to the dangers of vaccines and the medical establishment.

My take on Alexis condition is that she may be badly contaminated with nanotech from the 3 jabs forced upon her, in combination with the massive amounts of EMF’s she is being subjected to from hospital equipment. Her inflammatory markers are off the charts and she is having severe clotting issues. According to Dr, Mihalcea, those are both signs nanotech contamination. I think Dr. Mihalcea would agree with me that chelation therapy using calcium disodium EDTA in combination with large doses of ascorbic acid (vit C) would make her right as rain.

Polly Tommy was able to interview nurse Erin who has stepped forward to advocate for Alexis in her hospital room. Here is Polly’s most recent interview with nurse Erin, Alexis and her sister Samantha.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-peoples-study/update-23yearold-in-grave-condition/

Here is a post from nurse Erin on X.

https://x.com/erin_bsn/status/1835883185215078483

Here is the official fundraising site for her medical expenses.

https://givebutter.com/savealexis

Be free.

