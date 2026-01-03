Because it’s been nearly 2 months since my last post about the questions surrounding Charlie Kirk’s murder, and because Roman Shapoval was able to attend TPUSA’s recent AmFest event as a representative of the Weston A. Price Foundation, I thought it would be interesting to not only talk to him about the strange turns this event took, but also make this my 6th installment in my series about the increasingly bizarre events surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Because the Charlie Kirk saga just keeps getting ever more strange, I’m trying to decide if I was, or was not, surprised by the tale Roman told about AmFest. It’s now getting to the point where nothing about this story seems to surprise me anymore.

Although Roman and I have done a number of interviews together, somehow the topic of the Weston A, Price Foundation (WAPF) has never come up. I was pleasantly surprised when he told me he was going to be attending AmFest as a representative of the WAPF. As you long time readers know, I’ve written about WAPF, Sally Fallon (the founding president of WAPF), her book Nourishing Traditions as well as her co-authorship of The Contagion Myth with Dr. Tom Cowan, who I interviewed here in 2021. If you want to learn more about the nutritional practices that I and many others credit with helping to overcome health issues, I recommend listening to Romans concise explanation of the fascinating work that the dentist, Dr. Weston A Price, conducted back in the 1920’s.

Although I’ve covered this in some of my earlier posts about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, for new readers let me reiterate here that in the months leading up to his death Charlie Kirk was going through a life changing learning curve about Israel and Zionism. Some of you may be able to relate. I know I can. Many comments he made over the last 6 months before he was killed made clear he was abandoning his pro-Israel, pro-Zionist positions. All signs point to this being one of the reasons why he was killed.

In the days before his death on September 10, he told several people he thought Israel was going to kill him. This has been verified with text messages. Nearly a month before his assassination, Harrison Smith (Infowars) posted this on X. It’s very telling that, as far as I know, to this day nobody from the FBI has reached out to Harrison Smith to ask him who his source was. Clearly, the fix to kill Charlie Kirk has been in since day one.

Because I find the circus-like fireworks and theatrics that TPUSA is fond of using at their events to be overly dramatic and overtly materialistic, their programs comes off to me as being repulsive. I see nothing Godly in any of it. In fact, quite the opposite… which may explain why TPUSA and some of its leadership seems to be enshrouded in darkness. Consequently, I didn’t watch many of the talks.

I did catch some of Ben Shaprios talk, Tucker Carlson’s talk and Megan Kelly’s interview.

Roman pointed out how Ben Shapiro speaking first on the first day set a negative tone for the rest of the event. This is because Shapiro spent most of his time attacking Candace Owens for asking questions about Charlies murder, attacking Tucker Carlson for questioning Israel and attacking Megan Kelly for supporting Candace and Tuckers right to speak.

When Tucker Carlson spoke the next day he pointed out that Charlie Kirk’s legacy was all about free speech and open debate and that his legacy was being besmirched by those who seek to silence people who ask questions. He correctly characterized comments like that as being dark and divisive. Unlike Shapiro, who revels in taking the low road, Tucker never mentioned anyone by name, but he was obviously pointing out how Shapiro’s dark agenda goes against everything Charlie stood for.

It’s helpful to know that Candace Owens (CO) worked as Charlie Kirk’s right hand person for two years during the early, formative years of TPUSA. She and Charlie were close friends. She then had her own show on Shaprio’s Daily Wire platform, until he fired her when she began speaking out about the genocide Israel was committing in Gaza as well as for her early questions about Emanual Macrons’ husband/wife Bridgette.

Since being fired from the Daily Wire, Shapiro has continued to harass CO with legal proceedings and online vitriol.

A lot has transpired since my last Kirk update. I mean a whole lot. Things have become exceedingly bizarre. First of all, CO has received a verifiable threat on her life from French sources. It would seem she is directly over the target. That begs the question: Why is Ben Shapiro so intent on shutting CO down?

The biggest news since my last post about Kirk’s murder is a witness that Candace learned about from her tips hotline. I tell a longer version of this story in the video above. What follows is the short version.

Candace had hit a wall in her investigation. While at church she prayed, asking God for help. After getting home she checked the 51,000 emails in her tip line. She decided to start at the top of the pile and opened an email from a woman who told her she really needed to talk to a friend. Candace called the friend and was told a long story by the man on the other end of the line. He was formerly in Army Special Forces (Green Beret) and had been stationed at Fort Huachuca in Arizona over 35 years ago. He had been assigned to learn about ground sensors and was attached to a division that installs and monitors ground sensors and works in conjunction with the Border Patrol (BP) to monitor the border. The name he used with Candace is Mitch.

I should explain here that Fort Huachuca is tucked into the North end of the Huachua Mountains near Sierra Vista, Arizona. It’s home to the Army Intelligence Center where training for signals intelligence, cyber warfare, unmanned aerial systems and communications take place. Rumors abound about drone assassinations, MKultra style mind control experiments and global NSA black ops being run out of this base. Candace mentioned lawsuits still pending that tie Ft. Huachuca to 9/11.

I have some friends who live just outside the back gate (the Western gate) of that base. To get from their place to Sierra Vista you have to drive through the base. Locals are allowed to do this. Those friends let me live at their place for about 3 months before I bought my current farm, so I’ve been on that base numerous times.

Over 3 decades ago, Mitch and his Border Patrol partner noticed an anomaly on the screen of the computer that compiles readings from the ground sensors. Long story short, it was a tunnel that went from the Mexican side of the border to the US side, near Douglas Az. Although Mitch was credited with discovering what at the time was the primary entry point for cocaine into the US, because part of that discovery involved exposing a BP mucky muck who had his picture taken with the head of the Mexican cartel that built the tunnel - on the Mexican end of the tunnel - and because it was also revealed that the CIA was involved in the tunnel operations, and because the cartel leader was exposed, Mitch’s life was turned upside down. Instead of getting well deserved accolades, he was forced to leave the service and sign a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that lasted 35 years. In May of 2025 the NDA expired. On September 8 of 2025 Mitch decided go to Ft. Huachuca and retrieve his records to try and clear his name. He flew to Tucson, rented a car and drove to Ft. Huachuca (a little over an hour from Tucson). He went to Candlewood Manor on the base to get a room for the night. Remember Candlewood Manor. While he was in the lobby he noticed a well dressed civilian man and a well dressed civilian woman in the lobby. The woman caught his attention because she had blue eyes like his ex-wife, who he apparently now despises. The next morning he gets up early because he wanted to begin the process of clearing his name. He soon learned that the office of his former company is no longer where it used to be. He opts to go get some coffee. While getting coffee he runs into some current officers from his old company and buys them coffee. They tell him where the new office is, that it’s currently unmarked, and how to get there. He gets to the new office location and finds a barbed wire fence around it. This is at about 6:30 a.m. The parking lot is open. He parks, goes in and begins to explain to the person at the front desk that he is looking for his records. While he’s talking a man comes out of an office. It turns out to be the civilian from the hotel the night before who was wearing high end clothes. Then a lieutenant colonel comes out and asks him what he’s doing there. He begins to explain when 2 more lieutenant colonels come out. Then an older man comes out who Mitch thinks might be a politician. Then another man in nice civilian clothes is present. The officers begin to interrogate Mitch, explaining that they will have to hold him for 24 hours. After 7 hours they decide to let him go. He realizes he’s not going to get his name cleared so he goes back to the hotel to pick up his wife, drives back to the Tucson airport and flies back home. The next day Charlie Kirk is assassinated. Like many other people, Mitch watched that event unfold on the news. He watched Kirk’s security team swarm over Kirk and take him to the SUV. Mitch soon realizes the head of Charlies security team, Brian Harpol, is the same man who was wearing the high end civilian clothing he saw at Candlewood Manor at Ft. Huachuca and the same man who came out of the office on the base. Some hours later he sees Erika Kirk in the news and recognizes her as the woman he saw at Candlewood Manor.

Mitch had been telling much of this story to CO in the weeks leading up to AmFest. She was passing some of this information on to her online followers. What had not yet been divulged to the public is the part about Erika Kirk being at Candlewood Manor on the base with Brian Harpol and the other fellow, who we’ll get to shortly.

In the weeks leading up to AmFest, Candace mentioned several times that she wanted to do a public interview with Mitch, soon.

She posted the interview with Mitch on the 18th of December, the first day of AmFest. That was when the world learned about Erika being at Ft. Huachuca.

It gets worse.

Before marrying Charlie Kirk, while living in New York, Erika was involved with a guy by the name of Cabot Phillips. There are pictures of them together online. Mitch was able to finger Cabot Phillips as the other civilian present at the meeting.

The older gentleman present at the meeting was identified as Congressman Mark Amodei from Las Vegas. (1/5/26 update - new information indicates it was another congressman, not Amodei.)

Interestingly, of the four people Mitch said were at Ft Huachuca, only Amodei and Phillips have denied being there. I explained in the video why Amodei’s story has some gaps. Cabot Phillips’ story is even more questionable. Those excuses would require a whole ‘nuther post to explain, so I’ll try and go into more detail about all of that another time. To the best of my knowledge, as of 1/2/2026, Erika Kirk and Brian Harpol have not yet denied being there.

One would expect there to be a lot of backlash about this, and there has been. A lot of the backlash has to do with misconstruing of Mitch’s story. Some have been wrongly reporting that Erika was at the mucky-muck meeting in the office where Mitch had gone to clear his name. She was not. Mitch only saw her at the hotel the night before.

Perhaps the biggest backlash came from Valhalla who looked into his history. Not surprisingly he found Mitch has been accused of some bad things. I say not surprisingly because we have to keep in mind he’s been dragged through the mud in numerous attempts to keep him silent about what he saw 35 years ago. So yes, it doesn’t surprise me that anyone looking into his history will find mud. As far as I can determine, he’s never been convicted of anything bad.

I asked Roman if any of Mitch’s story had been spoken about at AmFest. Surprisingly, or maybe not so surprisingly, he said he hadn’t heard anything.

Because of the expected backlash, Candace went to great lengths to verify Mitch’s story. Mitch kept meticulous records of his trip to Ft Huachuca and gave many receipts to Candace, including the receipts from his hotel. He took a lot of video of his time on the base. Candace was also able to get a copy of the incident report from Mitch being held for 7 hours on the base.

That all seems to be real.

As Candace points out, what she hasn’t been able to verify is Mitch’s ability to recall faces. In her last podcast she was asking for tips from anyone who could verify the presence of Erika Kirk, Brian Harpol, Cabot Phillips and Congressman Mark Amodei at Ft. Huachuca on the days before Charlie Kirk was shot.

A little background will prove insightful. Mark Amodie chairs the subcommittee of Homeland Security Appropriations. In other words, he has access to taxpayer money. Amodei is also a member of the climate solutions caucus and the rare disease caucus, both of which will be recognized by you astute readers as being bogus topics. In 2021 he voted to certify the controversial 2021 Arizona elections. He also voted to give money to Israel after October 7. All of that adds up to a big, dark question mark about Amodei’s ulterior motives and who he really works for.

Cabot Phillips, Erika Kirks boyfriend prior to Charlie Kirk, is an editor, writer and commentator with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire. Like Shapiro, he is decidedly Zionist.

How convenient.

Roman pointed out some little known, but very revealing details about this years AmFest. He noted that no one talked about the dangers of AI or biometrics. Perhaps that’s because so many of the promoters of AI and biometrics are Zionist technocrats like Trump, Vance, Larry Ellison, Peter Theil and Elon Musk.

He also noted that TikTok was a sponsor of the event. TikTok was running ads between the speakers on the jumbotron that was set up in the hall where Roman was. As I reported here, the Israel first Zionist, Larry Ellison, who has helped fund Israeli Defense Forces (the IDF) and is unapologetic about putting Israel before the US, purchased TikTok in a sweetheart deal made possible by the Trump administration. The fact that his pro-Israel actions make him a traitor seems to be lost on our elected officials. Interestingly, even before Ellison bought TikTok, TPUSA had a policy of paying TikTok influencers to promote the TPUSA agenda, including Zionist talking points.

According to a report by the Mozilla Foundation, the fact that TPUSA is paying influencers, amounts to paid political speech. That goes against TikTok’s rules. That rule is being ignored.

Erika Kirk has a cousin named Nicole Rothstien, who she is apparently close to. There are (were, past tense?) photos and videos of them together online. Nicole is Jewish and is fond of talking about her half Jewish cousin Erika Kirk. Her X account (now defunct) showed them attending Madonna concerts, drinking and partying late at night, all of which goes against everything Erika preaches.

Erika has an uncle named Jack Solomon who is a board member of the Center for Jewish studies at Utah Valley State college, which has connections to the Rothstien name. The Solomon’s have a background in Nevada casinos and are deeply involved in promoting Israeli positions. Jack Solomon paid for the restoration Zions Gate in Jerusalem. That same link also claims that Erika Kirk converted to Judaism during a recent trip to Israel.

Another aspect of AmFest that Roman pointed out was the oft repeated theme that Muslims are bad, lefties are bad, Candace Owens is bad, but Israel is good.

I asked Roman if he ever heard the word genocide mentioned at AmFest. He said many young people were asking questions about the genocide in Gaza and that they were being shut down at every turn. Roman pointed out that a common reply was that it was antisemitic to ask about genocide. That is the go-to solution for Zionists to shut down questions.

With Trump moving the Zionist ball down the field very well, with the Zionist agenda apparently being run out of our of our military basis, with TPUSA apparently becoming the primary promotional arm of Zionism in the US, the picture that emerges from all of this is that Zionism is being pushed as the official national religion. This all amounts to a complete subversion of the US Constitution and the American way of life.

The fact that Erika Kirk is running with the official narrative being presented by the FBI regarding the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, validates many of the questions that are raised by this post.

The first time Tucker Carlson was invited by Charlie Kirk to speak at AmFest Tucker asked Charlie if he should mention Israel. Charlie told Tucker to “go max” on Israel.

Be free.

Go max.

“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”

Revelation 3:9

