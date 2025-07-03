The butt ugly, phallic, tasteless, Safra office building in the City of London.

“If you can control the meaning of words, you can control the people who must use the words.” Phillip K Dick

In 1828 Webster’s Dictionary defined anarchy thusly: Want of government; a state of society, when there is no law or supreme power, or when the laws are not efficient, and individuals do what they please with impunity; political confusion.

I don’t know about you, but to me that sounds better than the current state of affairs with government fomenting wars for the military industrial complex on behalf of bankers.

If I was a wealthy bank owner who had no moral compass and I was seeking to increase my families wealth over the long term, I’d consider buying a dictionary so I could change the meaning of words to enhance in peoples minds the idea that we need government to do what it’s now doing under Trump, expanding the highly profitable industrial military industrial complex to further enrich bankers.

As we will soon learn, a banker long ago beat me to that.

As Julian Assange is fond of pointing out, the job of government is to take money from poor people and give it to rich people. Lest we forget, at their core, this is what the war in Ukraine is about and it’s what the war between Israel and Iran is about.

Etymonline defines the etymology of anarchy as -

1530s, "absence of government," from French anarchie or directly from Medieval Latin anarchia, from Greek anarkhia "lack of a leader, the state of people without a government" (in Athens, used of the Year of Thirty Tyrants, 404 B.C., when there was no archon), abstract noun from anarkhos "rulerless," from an- "without" (see an- (1)) + arkhos "leader" (see archon).

By 1913 Websters had changed the definition of anarchy to this:

An"arch*y

Absence of government; the state of society where there is no law or supreme power; a state of lawlessness; political confusion.

Spread anarchy and terror all around.

Cowper.

Hence, confusion or disorder, in general.

There being then . . . an anarchy, as I may term it, in authors and their re(?)koning of years.

Fuller.

My1989 Webster’s Encyclopedic Unabridged Dictionary of the English Language defines anarchy as: 1) a state of society without government or law 2) political and social disorder due to absence of governmental control – the death of the king was followed by a year of anarchy 3) a theory that regards the absence of all direct or coercive government as a political ideal and proposes that cooperative and voluntary association of individuals and groups as the principal mode of organized society 4) confusion, chaos, disorder – intellectual and moral anarchy followed his loss of faith.

It’s interesting to note that, without providing any proof, Webster’s claims that a lack of government results in political and social disorder. Furthermore, it portrays government as a good thing, that the ability to live without a government should be considered a “theory”. Last time I checked history the human race had been living without government for many thousands of years longer than with it.

It’s also interesting to note that Websters chose to rank in third place what I and many others call the real definition of anarchy.

Here is how Websters online dictionary defines anarchy today:

1

a

: absence of government

b

: a state of lawlessness or political disorder due to the absence of governmental authority

the city's descent into anarchy

c

: a utopian society of individuals who enjoy complete freedom without government

2

a

: absence or denial of any authority or established order

anarchy prevailed in the war zone

b

: absence of order : disorder

not manicured plots but a wild anarchy of nature—

Israel Shenker

Clearly Websters has been changing the definition of the word anarchy to meet the desires of those who love to control the masses by imposing various forms of government. How do they go about doing that?

Let’s get into that.

As I’ve already alluded, Webster’s tries to plant in our minds the idea that if there is no government there will be total chaos – again, without providing any context for that assumption. Of course the corporate media has glomed onto this idea and throws it in our face every time there is something happening that upsets the governmental/media/oligarchy status quo.

The more interesting part of the story is how that came to be.

Websters dictionary is part of the Encyclopedia Britannica publishing group, which is owned by the Safra banking family. The Safra’s are a Brazilian family, originally of Syrian (Aleppo) Jewish descent, that can trace the origins of their dynasty back to banking, gold trading and caravan funding during the Ottoman empire. Today the J. Safra Sarasin bank, located in Switzerland, has over 200 billion in assets, which makes it one of the largest privately held banks in Switzerland.

The J. Safra Group has 500 billion in assets with offices in New York, Sao Palo, Brazil, Switzerland, the Caymen Islands as well as in the financial capitol of the world, The City of London. Their massive office complex in the City of London is 30 St. Mary Axe, aka the gerkin, (the photo at the top of this post). According to Forbes, the Safra family is the richest banking family in the world.

Why is it so often the case that the more money one has the worse their taste in architecture becomes?

Leslie Gelb (1937 to 2019), the former president of the Council on Foreign Relations (1993 to 2003) - one of the spookiest NGO’s there is - was picked by Safra to be on the editorial advisory board of Websters (Britannica).

Gelb was the son of Jewish immigrants from Hungary.

According to Wikipedia -

In other words, Gelb was a progressive who loved government and all the trappings the comes with it. Jacob Safra wanted this progressiveness to be reflected in their interpretation of the meaning of words in their dictionary. As I alluded earlier, this is the long game that wealthy family dynasties like the Safra’s play, and as I mentioned, the Safra family has been playing this game since the Ottoman Empire.

In his book 2019 book “Richard Holbrook And The End Of The American Century” (Holbrook was one of many acolytes of Gelb) George Packer wrote this about the Gelb family.

“The Gelbs read no newspapers and owned two books — the Bible and ‘The Rothschilds.’ They were loving parents with the worst lives of anyone Les knew.”

If you think the Safra family is as pure as the driven snow, you would be very wrong. Edmund Safra, who sat at the top of the Safra Empire for many decades, was heavily involved in laundering drug money though his banks. As I pointed out here, before his recent overthrow as the leader of Syria, Bashar al-Assad’s brother was reported to be funding much of the Assad family empire by making and selling an addictive amphetamine known as Captigon all over the Middle East. I have no proof of this, but with the Safra family still having ties to Aleppo, whose to say they’ve not been involved in laundering drug money for the Assad family? We know that Edmund was involved in laundering drug money because when he sold a large share of his empire to HSBC bank, they found out about the drug money laundering. It all came back to bite him, very hard. He was burned alive in his Monaco penthouse. The blame for the fire was directed onto one of his nurses.

Here is what the State of the Nation said about that.

According to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigative report, Mahmouds Shakarchi’s “suspected drug laundering activities” ran through Safra’s Republic National Bank of New York, among other channels. Edmond Safra had founded the Trade Development Bank in Calvin City in 1956. In the 1960s, the bank expanded and opened numerous branches around the world. In 1966, Safra also founded a branch in the U.S., the Republic National Bank of New York. In 1999, HSBC bought up parts of the Safra empire – including the Safra Republic Corporation and the Republic New York Corporation, the holding company of the Republic National Bank of New York. It was a purchase that HSBC would later come to regret. Some of the money HSBC took over from the Safra banks was of criminal origin, as financial journalist Gian Trepp noted. https://www.woz.ch/1508/die-wurzeln-von-swissleaks/als-das-bankgeheimnis-wasserdicht-war In the course of the Swissleaks revelations, journalists revealed that HSBC clients in Geneva had been involved in arms, drug trafficking and terrorist financing.

Just to clarify all of this, we have a Jewish banking family (one of the wealthiest families on earth) whose roots go back to financing the Ottoman Empire, who then brings in Leslie Gelb, a Jew, who has ties to numerous high level NGO’s and think tanks striving to foment war, to manipulate the definition of critical words in its Webster’s dictionary - all of which will subtly aid in generating more profit from governments and war.

If the definition of governmental syphilization (my spelling) is the making and selling of addictive, illicit, deadly drugs (and legal pharmaceuticals) and using that illicit money to fund more wars to generate ever more profit for the powers that should not be, then I’d much prefer to live under this third definition of anarchy from my 1989 Webster’s dictionary.

3) a theory that regards the absence of all direct or coercive government as a political ideal and proposes that cooperative and voluntary association of individuals and groups as the principal mode of organized society

