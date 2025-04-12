No creature has ever been found to utilize aluminum. It’s deadly to all life on earth. Oxidized aluminum is 99 to 104 times more prevalent in human blood than any other toxin. The only way we can get that is through inhalation or injection. Dietrich Klinhardt PhD

As regular readers know, I’ve been traveling in Mexico and Central America since the late 1970’s looking into the ancient civilizations of the Olmecs, Toltecs, Aztecs, Maya and others. My fascination with ancient cultures is something I’ve long wanted to write more about but, current events keep getting in the way. Although this post is primarily about the terrible impact aluminum is having on all life on earth, I recently came across some new information about ancient civilizations that ties many unanswered questions together and may offer some guidance for dealing with aluminum. Let’s begin with that.

One of the biggest mysteries that cutting edge researchers of ancient civilizations like Graham Hancock, Robert Bauval, Randall Carlson, John Anthony West and Zacharia Sitchen have puzzled over are the small handbags being carried by men depicted in ancient carvings, pictoglyphs and paintings all over the world. I too have long wondered what that was about. How is it that over 10,000 years ago the same handbag carrying people came to be depicted in regions as far apart as the northern Andes, Egypt, Central America, Mexico, Turkey and elsewhere? We can date the timeline of these people because the recently uncovered ruins at Gobekli Tepi in modern day Turkey have been dated to around 12,000 years ago. Those handbags are depicted at that site.

Handbags depicted at Gobekli Tepi dated to 12,000 years ago.

Handbag depicted at ancient Assyrian site.

Handbag depicted at pre-Incan site in SA.

Handbags being carried at Toltec site in Mexico.

The primary questions are: How were these handbag people getting around all over the world during an epoch when modern archaeologists tell us the human race was so primitive we were still living in caves? What was so important in these bags and those who carry them that they’ve been memorialized all over the world by our ancient ancestors?

Although Hancock and others who question the official archeological narrative have long talked about these handbags, correct me if I’m wrong, I’ve not heard Hancock or any of them explain why the bags are so important or, whats in them. Then a few weeks ago I stumbled across this video by Paul Willis.

In this video Paul Willis tackles the handbag question by telling the story of Edmund Albius who, in 1841 lived on the island of Reunion (a French colony) in the South Pacific. Edmund was a 12 year old black slave who worked on the plantation of a rich Frenchman who was unsuccessfully trying to grow vanilla beans. For years the Frenchmen’s plantings of the highly prized vanilla bean had failed to bear a crop. Soon after Edmund comes to work on the plantation, the vanilla beans miraculously begin producing crops. The Frenchman asked Edmund what he did to make the vines produce. The young boy took him out into the field and showed him how he was hand pollinating the vines. Sure enough, the next year he had another bumper crop. It turned out that the specific species of bee that pollinated vanilla in its native Mexico did not exist on the island. Hence, the vines were not getting pollinated. Thanks to the riches derived from vanilla production, Reunion soon became one of the most wealthy islands in the world. Edmund Albies was given no credit. He died in obscurity.

Paul Willis posits that the contents of the handbags of the ancients was pollen. Why pollen? To answer that we have to consider something most mainstream modern archaeologists refuse to consider, that the timeline of cataclysmic events on earth go much further back than what we have all been taught in the so-called educational system. We’re talking about ice ages and the great flood. This is a vast topic so let’s shrink it down to what Hancock and many others who are in the process of rewriting ancient history now agree is the last great epoc, the Younger Dryas ice age, believed to have occurred around 12,900 to 11,700 years ago. Hancock believes this ice age was brought to an abrupt end by a giant meteor shower the wrecked havoc across much of earth. To get an idea of what this period was like, read the ancient text known as the Polpo Vuh, written by the precursors of the ancient Maya people of Central America. This was one of the few ancient American texts that escaped destruction by the Spaniards. Because I read that many years ago, I’m in agreement with Hancock on this.

What that means is that this sudden destruction and warming of earth left the earth much more habitable from a temperature perspective, but much less productive from a food perspective – most of earths pollinators had been destroyed by the ice-age and the ensuing meteor strikes. Without pollinators, trees, shrubs, flowers and some grasses were unable to generate seed, which means they were unable to reproduce. Plant life was dying out. In turn, that means that humans, birds, animals, reptiles, fish, insects and many other forms of life had little or no food sources. Without pollinators, the circle of life was broken.

Somebody – many call them the gods – had a source of pollen. As many of you know, each plant produces it’s own type of pollen. However, the pollen in those bags must have been some very special pollen because these “gods” were using it to pollinate everything, all over our beloved earth.

Personally, I don’t think they were gods. I think they may have been some good folks who lived prior to the meteor strike who had special knowledge of the eminent disaster and had prepared themselves for it by saving seeds and pollen. After all, this type of situation exists today. While there are still primitive people living a traditional, primitive lifestyle, many of us are using computers and cell phones. I don’t think it’s a stretch to think this situation has existed before.

In the region where I live exists ancient images painted on cave walls and carved into sandstone cliffs of a person carrying a bag on his back while playing a flute. Ancient lore has it that he went around the southwest handing out three sisters seed – beans, corn and squash. This guy is often referred to as Kokopelli. From here on I’ll be referring to all of these gods as the Kokopelli.

Along with the numerous images of the Kokopelli carrying handbags, there are also numerous images of them holding what looks like a pine cone and using it to dab the flowers of what many have come to call the tree of life. Like the images of handbags, these images can be found all over the earth. By the way, some think that the depcitons of wings or a birds head indicates that those people had flying privilages.

Assyrian

Egyptgian

Sumerian. Note the flowering tree of life in the middle and the two gents on the outside holding bags and cones. The winged emblem indicates they all had flying privilages.

The paintings at Erebuni. Everyone is working the tree of life with their bag and cone.

The question then becomes, were they to using the pine cones to collect pollen from ‘the tree of life’ and putting it in their handbags, or were they using pollen from their handbags to pollinate ‘the tree of life’?

a little botany

Angiospserms are plants that produce flowers that depend on insects and animals for pollination. The seeds are produced inside a fruit. There are about 300,000 species. Many of the food crops we eat are angiosperms.

Gymnosperms are non-flowering plants. They make pollen but often depend on wind or other means of pollination. Their seed is typically not encased in a fruit. They’re considered the oldest class of plants on earth.

Pine trees are Gymnosperms. They are believed to have existed on earth for 150 million years. Pine cones are the seed bearing vessel of pine trees. Pollen produced by the smaller male cones is blown by the wind to pollinate the receptors on the female pine cones. The seed formed in the female pine cones becomes exposed as the pine cone dries, opens and matures. Wildlife, people, wind and hail will dislodge the seed and spread them across the landscape.

Any of you who have been in a native pine forest while the male cones are producing pollen will know that they can produce copious amounts pollen, to the point that it comes off the trees in great clouds that can eventually cover the ground beneath the trees in yellow powder.

Many pine seeds are nutritious for both wildlife and people. More importantly, the pollen from some pine trees is considered by some to be a superfood. I have a friend who sells pine pollen who claims it has miraculous properties.

So what are we looking at with the Kokopelli, their pine cones, their tree of life and their bags of pollen? It seems that Paul Willis is on to something.

If we were to do something catastrophic that destroyed many of the pollinators upon which we and all the rest of life one earth depend for food, how would we go about regenerating plant life with no pollinators?

Wait... that’s happening right now. Bee populations are once again plummeting all over the world. If we are to believe the official narrative being spewed by the government and universities, the problem is the same as before; parasites, bacteria and viruses. As those of you who have been reading here for some time know, those are all symptoms of an underlying problem. They are not the problem.

The problem is aluminum.

a quick refresher

Although alum had been known since the fifth century BC, extracting it has always been a difficult process. It wasn’t until the mid 1800’s that several people discovered ways to chemically extract aluminum from its natural bauxite matrix. Then in 1886 Charles Martin Hall patented an electrolyte extraction process. He went on to co-found Alcoa.

From then on, toxic aluminum began to find its way into many aspects of society. Some of the more dangerous permutations have been as cookware and aluminum foil, both of which, remarkably, are still commonly used today. If I were tasked with looking into why there is a measles outbreak in the panhandle of Texas right now, one of the things I’d be looking for is the use of aluminum cookware and foil in the kitchens of the families with sick kids. Most of all, I’d be testing for aluminum in the soil and on the food there.

Big Pharma has long known that aluminum toxicity causes the body to generate an “immune response” (what I would call a detox response). Aluminum began to be added to vaccines to initiate this response. In their twisted minds, drug researchers thought this “response” was required to make their voodoo vaccine concoctions work.

Here is how the CDC describes the use of aluminum in vaccines.

Aluminum salts, such as aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum potassium sulfate have been used safely in vaccines for more than 70 years. Aluminum salts were initially used in the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s with diphtheria and tetanus vaccines after it was found they strengthened the body's immune response to these vaccines. Newer adjuvants have been developed to target specific components of the body's immune response, so that protection against disease is stronger and lasts longer.

Please note that the CDC provides no citations to back up their claims in the above statement. We are supposed to just believe it.

While it’s one thing to have small amounts of aluminum occasionally injected directly into the bloodstream via jabs, my recent post about the toxic chemtrails produced by the airline industry highlights what may very well be the most problematic aspect of the toxification of all life on earth with aluminum.

What do airlines have to do with aluminum? They emit tons of it in their exhaust. Even the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change admits this. Here is the IPCC climate report information regarding metals found in airline jet exhaust.

3.2.3.2 Metal Particles

Aircraft jet engines also directly emit metal particles. Their sources include engine erosion and the combustion of fuel containing trace metal impurities or metal particles that enter the exhaust with the fuel (Chapter 7). Metal particles-comprising elements such as Al, Ti, Cr, Fe, Ni, and Ba-are estimated to be present at the parts per billion by volume (ppbv) level at nozzle exit planes (CIAP, 1975; Fordyce and Sheibley, 1975). The corresponding concentrations of 107 to 108 particles/kg fuel (assuming 1-mm radius; see below) are much smaller than for soot. Although metals have been found as residuals in cirrus and contrail ice particles (Chen et al., 1998; Petzold et al., 1998; Twohy and Gandrud, 1998), their number and associated mass are considered too small to affect the formation or properties of more abundant volatile and soot plume aerosol particles.

Aluminum, titanium, chromium, iron, nickel and barium are the most prevalent, in that order. Keep in mind that’s just what’s coming from the burning of jet A-1 (kerosene based) fuel used by commercial airlines. For more information about that, go to this earlier post.

Military aircraft, which represent a large portion of planes in the sky, burn a different type of fuel called JP-8. Wikipedia says the following about JP-8.

JP-8, or JP8 (for "Jet Propellant 8"), is a jet fuel, specified and used widely by the US military. It is specified by MIL-DTL-83133 and British Defence Standard 91-87, and similar to commercial aviation's Jet A-1, but with the addition of corrosion inhibitor and anti-icing additives. A kerosene-based fuel, JP-8 is projected to remain in use at least until 2025. It was first introduced at NATO bases in 1978. Its NATO code is F-34.

By the end of 1995 the US Air Force had completely replaced JP-4 fuel with JP-8. In that both the US and British military require this type of fuel with its specific additives, we now come to the second source of who is behind the toxins that are now killing our bees, farms, mountains, lakes and rivers.

Antistatic electricity additives have also been added. This is a rabbit hole unto itself (another day).

What’s in the “corrosion inhibitors” and “anti-icing additives”? It appears the primary corrosion inhibitor is a product called DCI-4A, which is made by the US based chemical company INNOSPEC. They make agrochemicals, cosmetics and other nasty products. I’ve not been able to find what exactly DCI-4A is made of. Suffice it to say, it’s a chemcial, probably toxic as hell.

Here are the largest shareholders of INNOSPEC.

The anti-icing additive is diethylene glycolmonomethyl ether. This product is made by Sigma-Aldrich (who also makes aluminum chloride) and Merck (who makes many bad things).

The antistatic compound is Stadis 450. This product is made by American Petroleum Services. A five gallon can costs $3,500.

There is also JP-8 (100) but for some unknown reason it’s only used at two bases, Kingsly National Guard Base and Sheppard AFB. JP-8 (100) has 3 additional additives; butylated hydroxytoluene aka BHT (yes the BHT used as a food preservative), MDA (metal deactivator), and the detergent/dispersant 8Q405.

RFK Jr. recently announced a massive worldwide research project to determine the cause of autism. I predict the primary culprit will be aluminum.

Many years ago Dane Wigington began to test his rainwater to see if climate engineering elements were contained in the precipitation. The first rain tests showed seven parts per billion (ppb) of aluminum. Subsequent tests over the next 18 months showed a dramatic increase – amounting to 3,450 ppb of aluminum.

Here are just a few articles I found that discuss how aluminum toxicity is negatively affecting bees.

https://www.aluminum.news/2017-01-25-study-links-aluminum-from-geoengineering-to-decline-in-bee-population.html

https://brutalproof.net/2025/04/the-bees-are-dying-from-many-artificial-things-chemtrails-starlink-aluminum-neonics-pesticides-etc/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28505483/

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0218365

https://phys.org/news/2015-06-aluminiuma-factor-decline-bee-populations.html

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4456414/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6597069/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6414635/

https://irescuebees.com/do-bees-die-because-of-aluminum.html

Flying combined with the use of aluminum in our day to day lives is bringing us to the verge of a catastrophic collapse of life on earth.

Share

Leave a comment