a few notes

About 24 hours after I posted the previous article in which I predicted that Joe Biden would drop out as the Democratic candidate, he did just that.

Although he did so in a very unofficial way, apparently he is officially out of the race. Did he actually take himself out, or did someone else do it knowing he would likely not even notice?

As I also alluded in that same post, it now appears that Kamala Harris will be the presumptive Democratic candidate, unless things change during the DNC convention.

The increasingly influential role that these displays of Kabuki theater now play in US politics goes to show just how far we’ve fallen. The fact that Biden is the Democratic party nominee and that Harris will be running without ever having gone through the democratic primary process, doesn’t seem to bother those Democrats who keep saying Trump will destroy democracy (if your new here, rest at ease - I’m apolitical).

There is also the question about what it says about the MSM that little ol’ me knew several days before hand that Biden was going to drop out and they didn’t know until it happened.

I didn’t watch it but I heard that Congress fawned over Netanyahu’s recent speech to them. Why is this guy allowed to propagandize our elected officials?

It looks like our next election cycle plandemic is gearing up. Head of HHS Xavier Becerra, has issued a Prep Act declaration for bird flu. This is the first step in the Hegelian dialect - problem, reaction, solution. In short, Becerra’s action means that the existing EUA for covid will stay in place and that all emergency measures are on the table - lockdowns, masks, closures etc. Look for bird flu tests to be rolled out soon. A bird flu jab has already been developed and taxpayers have already paid for over 4 million doses.

I know I don’t have to tell any of you readers to not fall for any of this bird flu nonsense, but maybe we should tell our friends and family to be wary about the timing and roll out of this agenda.

Back in 2021 when I began breaking articles about the unconstitutional legislation that has been enacted over the past 100 years to enable plandemics like covid, the Prep Act was one of the first pieces of legislation I wrote about. (Some months later Katherine Watt began writing here on Substack and soon began doing a fine job of covering that topic.). From big pharmas perspective, it’s a keystone piece of legislation that plays a big role enabling them to assault humanity for massive profits from phony plandemics. As I’ve said many times, the Prep Act and the 3 letter agency horses it rode in on all need to go away.

As I mentioned in my last post, I feel it’s time to move past the endless minutiae about Trumps assassination attempt. Those things can be debated ‘till the cows come home and none of us will be any wiser. It’s time to refocus on frying some seriously big fish.

back to geoengineering

On April 11, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed HB 2063, a bill that officially bans “the intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the express purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight”. The law went into effect on July 1.

Although most legacy media propaganda outlets wrote about this in derogatory terms, claiming geoengineering is another conspiracy theory, the passage of this legislation by a 70 to 22 vote has nevertheless, forced the MSM to sit up and take notice. While propaganda media outlets like the Tennessean and the BBC wrote about the new law, they did so while also denying the reality of geoengineering.

Not surprisingly, because the end game is the same - culling the masses - many of the same corporate media players involved in heavily promoting the official “safe and effective” propaganda narrative about the covid jabs are also involved in promoting official denial propaganda about geoengineering. A common geoengineering denial propaganda line is that ‘geoengineering is a radical, right wing conspiracy theory’.

Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Kentucky, South Dakota and New Hampshire all have legislation in the works to ban various aspects of geoengineering. What will the corporate media propaganda outlets say if all of these states pass legislation banning geoengineering?

Just how well will Tennessee’s new law work to protect the good folks of that state? Not very well. The Tennessee law clearly demarcates the zone within its borders as a no-go zone for any form of SAI. As I’ve pointed out in numerous posts, the contents of SAI trails can drift for hundreds, even thousands of miles. That means SAI trials laid down in the upwind states of California, Nevada, Colorado or Kansas may end up falling to the ground within the borders of Tennessee. Tennessee’s legislation will do nothing to prevent that.

I’m not trying to denigrate the efforts of the fine lawmakers who got this law passed in Tennessee. As I just pointed out, they’ve done more to raise awareness about this issue than the combined efforts of those of us who have been writing about this topic for years. The problem is, like so many things politicians do, they look better on paper than they are in reality.

Having said that, if California, Nevada, Colorado, Kansas and a few other states upwind of Tennessee also passed legislation banning geoengineering, then we would see some serious headway. At that point Tennessee would begin to reap some benefits from bans on geoengineering.

All of the listed states working on legislation to ban geoengineering have their own take on how to word that legislation. For instance, for whatever reason, Tennessee’s legislation is primarily aimed at Strategic Aerosol Injection (SAI) and Solar Radiation Management (SRM), both of which are closely linked. Unfortunately, that legislation is vague about cloud seeding and the use of radiation technologies like HAARP and Ionospheric Current Drive (ICD), systems that can create the cymatic patterns I’ve documented in thousands of GOES18 satellite images like the ones shown at the top of page. From the ground those stationary wavy lines are known as mackerel clouds, for which there is no historical precedent (they do not show up in any historical art or photographs).

If you are new here and are not familiar with these technologies and terms, I suggest reading these earlier posts.

Among the states with geoengineering bans in the works, right now it looks like New Hampshire has the most effective legislation. I say right now in the hopes that it doesn’t get watered down before it goes to the Governor’s desk. The following section of the NH bill clearly bans the use of frequency and radiation.

3 New Sections; Prohibition on Polluting Emissions, Frequency, and Radiation. Amend RSA 12-F by inserting after section 1 the following new sections: 12-F:2 Regulation by the State. Given officials’ obligation to promote the safety of life and property, and due to the potential for significant harm, all state climate-related appointees must be, or have been, administered the state oath of office and shall fulfill the obligations thereunder to protect the state and federal constitutions and New Hampshire constituents, requiring appointees’ direct responsiveness to constituents and not to foreign or out-of-state entities. The department of environmental services shall refer potential violations as reported by state agencies or members of the public to New Hampshire county sheriffs and the department of environmental services, air resources division of compliance, as detailed herein.

Unlike SAI, which can drift for hundreds of miles, HAARP and ICD do not drift. This means a ban on their use will put a stop to the use of those technologies over the skies of New Hampshire. In other words, the suffering all biological life has been enduring in NH from EMF’s deployed in the name of “climate control”, will come to an end. Why this is so important will become clear as we proceed.

Additionally, the above quoted paragraph and the ones that follow it make clear that anyone in the environmental department in charge of overseeing this legislation must take an oath of office. In other words, they will be responsible to their constituents, not foreign or out-of-state entities.

These paragraphs also put the federal government on notice that NH is taking advantage of its constitutional state rights to enforce this legislation using local sheriffs.

NH has also written a set of very stiff fines and penalties for offenders - $500,000 and not less than 2 years in jail, or both. These fines and penalties can accrue for every day an offender breaks any aspect of this law.

radiation

While the electronic frequency aspect of the NH legislation looks to be aimed at HAARP and ICD, as the wording currently stands, it appears that the use of NEXRAD radar (we are told is only used to track rain), 5G (along with all other G’S) and even airport radar could fall under the definition of “frequencies/microwave radiation”. NH is even claiming that radiation sources previously deemed safe by the federal government can be banned under the legislation.

The commissioner of the department of environmental services shall immediately issue a cease-and-desist order upon the discovery of stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), cloud seeding, weather modification or other atmospheric polluting activity, including excessive electromagnetic radio frequency/microwave (RF/MW) radiation emissions, where an agency, department, office, program, or member of the public produces evidence to the department or to New Hampshire county sheriffs that the activity may be harmful or involves release of a polluting emission; and I. Where an activity that the department of environmental services has deemed hazardous has been approved, explicitly or implicitly, by the federal government, the department of environmental services shall issue a notice to the appropriate federal agency that the polluting activity cannot lawfully be carried out within or over the state of New Hampshire, pursuant to the Tenth Amendment.

This means that if this legislation were to pass, anyone in NH could get a simple handheld meter and begin to document the radiation they’re receiving from nearby cell towers, NEXRAD towers, airport towers, cell towers, HAARP and ICD. All they would have to do is document those readings and call their local sheriff to have the offending source immediately shut down and the perpetrators fined and jailed.

WOW! That’s what I call Constitutional justice! If the sheriff determines that laws passed by the good folks of a locality have been broken, he has the right to deal with it, right then and there.

Look out, if this legislation gets passed, the proverbial shit is going to hit the fan.

just a word about constitutional sheriffs

Here in Arizona, the July 30 primaries will include ballots for county sheriffs. In Pima county where I live, the current sheriff is Chris Nanos(D). Several years ago I asked Mr. Nanos if he was a constitutional sheriff. He said he was not. What this means is that if laws like the one proposed in New Hampshire were to be passed in my state, we could expect no help from a sheriff like Nanos. We must vote for sheriffs that have publicly said that they will uphold the Constitution and will take an oath to do so.

Because the Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) began here in Arizona with former sheriff Richard Mack, about half of the sheriffs in this state are Constitutional sheriffs.

Terry Fredericks is running as a Republican for the position of sheriff of Pima County. He has been endorsed by the CSPOA. If any of you readers live here in Pima County, I hope you go out and vote for him on the 30th of this month.

If any of you live in counties where elections are being held for sheriff, I hope you go out and vote for your local Constitutional sheriff.

These officers are not politicians, but they can wield more power than many elected officials, including arresting elected officials. I’ll be going to my polls just to vote for a Constitutional sheriff. Thousands of Constitutional sheriffs scattered across the country will have a profoundly positive effect.

more on radiation

Dr Brian Hooker recently interviewed Keith Meyer on CHD TV. Keith has been involved in the solar industry in Pennsylvania. Like Dane Wigington, who was forced to look into geoengineering many years ago when the solar system he installed on his California house didn’t perform up to specs due to blockage of sunlight by SAI trails, Keith also began to look into the role that dirty skies have on solar power. (Regular readers may recall that I first installed a solar system on my house in 1985.)

Keith began looking into Pennsylvania’s air quality tracking data to see if he could find some answers. Like so many of us who have gone to the effort to look into these kinds of matters, he found himself going down a rabbit hole.

It turns out, he was in a good state to do this - Pennsylvania has a vast array of stations and monitoring equipment and gathers a tremendous amount of data to follow what’s happening with its air quality.

Keith dug in.

He was able to correlate SAI events with data from air quality monitoring equipment showing that particulates went way up on the day of and the day after heavy SAI trails.

But the most revealing data he found was that solar radiation numbers sometimes went off the charts during big SAI days.

Solar radiation is measured in watts per meter squared. Measuring solar radiation helps determine air quality. As one would expect, the dirtier the air, the lower the solar radiation numbers. Keith has documented much of this. The numbers show that, on average in Pennsylvania, solar radiation tends to run from the single digits into the high double digits. The numbers will be lower in winter when the sun is further south and higher in summer when it’s closer to overhead. Of course the numbers fall off to almost nothing at night (background radiation can provide nominal readings even at night).

What Keith found was that sometimes on days when there was heavy SAI trails partly blocking the sun, radiation numbers, instead of going down, often went up, WAY up - from the average of 10 to 100 watts per meter squared to well over 12,000! What was even more crazy is that these high numbers often held right through the night, often lasting for several hours or days! They always ended by themselves.

Keith also found that these numbers often occurred in other towns with monitoring stations, beginning and ending at the same time.

What’s even more weird is that the numbers almost always go up to right around 12,200 to 12,300.

Why that number, in every location, day or night?

I can’t emphasize enough how bizarre this is.

Keep in mind that this only occurs on days when there is a lot of SAI in the skies. In the interview, Keith briefly speculates that this might be HAARP radiation reflecting off of the particulates in the SAI formations.

Having spent considerable time looking into and writing about HAARP and CGI, as well as the metallic particulates being sprayed into our skies by SAI, here is my take on Kieth’s brief speculation. As I’ve pointed out in several earlier posts, we know that both HAARP and/or CGI radiation are used to bounce radiation off of the ionosphere to create artificial high pressure systems that manipulate weather patterns. The possibility of HAARP or CGI bouncing radiation off of metallic SAI particulates laid down in the atmosphere (aka chemtrails) seems entirely plausible. This would then cause the Pyranometers used to monitor radiation levels to record exceedingly high radiation numbers.

As the numerous GOES18 satellite images I’ve posted show, HAARP and CGI signals can cover anything from small regions to multiple large states. This would explain why these high radiation events occur at several stations at the same time, day or night.

cmp6 pyranometer made by Kipp and Zonen used by the state of Arizona

Kieth talked to some people at the air monitoring department to get some answers. He was told the meters had failed.

Right. The meters all fail in several locations at the same time and all miraculously come back online by themselves at the same time.

The day after he informed the department about the anomalous numbers, he went online to do some research and discovered that all of those numbers had been deleted. Instead of a pattern of anomalous radiation numbers showing as before, now hours or days worth 0’s show up in their place.

Clearly, something is being hidden. Just as clearly, the Pennsylvania department that monitors air and radiation is in on it.

All states are required to have monitoring stations and provide data, although some states gather more data and make it readily available while other states gather less data and don’t make it easily available. Arizona, where I live, tends toward the latter category. Several weeks ago I made a total of five inquires to three different people in our state ambient air quality monitoring department and have yet to get a reply.

This morning (Friday) I made an inquiry to the director of the Arizona air quality department. I just heard back, but he said the information I requested would not be available until early next week. I hope to include that information in the next post.

Clicking on the daily report page on the site of the Arizona Air Quality Monitoring Division takes one to an empty page, but there is a link there to the partial chart shown below (like I said, it’s not easy). By partial chart, I mean it doesn’t show all of the different parameters the state actually measures. Apparently, this is to be remedied when the site is complete (if ever). This is just a screen shot of the Pima County portion of the chart. It’s updated daily. This shot shows readings for 7/26. It includes the various locations where monitoring stations are located in Pima County.

As you can see, solar radiation is not included as a column in this abbreviated version. I hope to have more information on that soon.

what you can do

A lot of information could be compiled by a volunteer army of folks from across large swaths of continents who take the time to go online to research their various country and state air quality monitoring departments. If you do so, please report back in the comments and I’ll correlate your findings here.

All of the categories are important, but the ones that pertain the most to SAI particulates are PM2.5 and PM10. Those numbers can then be correlated to same-time solar radiation numbers to determine how much radiation is being reflected back down on us by SAI. I’ll have more about all of that soon.

To find your regional air quality department, do a search for “(your state or country) ambient air quality monitoring department”.

Happy hunting and I look forward to hearing from you.

