History tells us that whenever a major figure is assassinated, the fallout and coverup of that assassination often results in the deaths of many more people, people who have information that could expose the perpetrators. Jim Marrs, in his book Crossfire, lists 103 people that suffered questionable deaths in the years following the assassination of JFK. The deaths of RFK senior, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcom X were all followed by a series of questionable deaths.

What follows are more data points in the ongoing investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination. This information may lead nowhere, or it may lead to a massive breakthrough in the investigation. Because this story has such far reaching implications (as far as they can go - stay tuned for more on that) I’m thinking that if the latter occurs, we will then witness the collapse of the US government. The point being, we will never know if we don’t follow up on every detail. So, we must.

To understand the current list of questionable deaths following Charlie Kirk’s assassination, we need to revisit something I wrote about just a few weeks after Charlie Kirk was killed. In this post I talked about the theory that Charlie had been equipped with an exploding microphone. Although I wasn’t aware of it at the time, the initial information about the possibility of an exploding mic came from John Bray. We’ll get back to him.

Last year I wrote about the shaped charge technology used to make the A-bomb, known as Ripple technology, which Kennedy was about to expose before he was assassinated. So I mentioned in the post about exploding mics that the mic attached to Charlie Kirk’s T-shirt could have contained a shaped charge similar to the ones used in the pagers that Israel was able to get into the hands of thousands of Hezbollah members that later all exploded on September of 2024, killing 12 people and injuring at least 2,800. As has been the case in Gaza, many of those casualties were women and children. Because of this history, and given the fact that Charlie had been speaking out against Israel, that he had just turned down an offer a few weeks earlier from Netanyahu to take TPUSA to the next level, the exploding microphone theory struck me as being very credible.

Then Chris Martinson made a video about the possibility of the real shooter being on the roof adjacent to the Losee Center on the campus of UVU where Charlie was shot. You will recall that the Losee Center is the roof “authorities” are telling us Tyler Robinson was on. Martinson pointed out that he thought a lower power rifle shooting an expandable bullet could result in what we saw take place on Kirk’s neck. He produced a slow motion frame by frame video to back up his claim. At the time, I found his information compelling and said so in this post.

Meanwhile, John Bray was still digging into the exploding mic possibilities. His research has become ever more convincing. The downstream results of what he found makes his argument even more persuasive. His research ties back into research that Candace Owens, Baron Coleman, Ian Carroll and others have conducted. All of them have devoted much of their time since Kirk’s death to solving his murder.

Let’s get into all of that.

What brought John Brays research back to the front of the line can be traced back to photos a source sent to Candace Owens that show the inside of the rental SUV that was used to take Charlie Kirk to the hospital after he was shot. The photos show shards of glass and plastic strewn about on the floor of the SUV. We’ll get back to that.

On October 19, 2025, a little over 5 weeks after Kirks assassination, one of the primary buildings on the campus of Accurate Energetic Systems (AES), an explosives manufacturing plant in Humphreys county Tennessee, exploded. The building was leveled to the ground. Sixteen people were killed, 5 injured. Accurate Energetics made explosives for the DoD as well as for industry.

The AES website was recently taken down and replaced with this.

https://www.aesys.biz/

However, I was able to find the following page. In case this also gets taken down, I took screenshots of the top part of the page. The top shows the main office and lists who they make explosives for. It also includes a pop-up in the lower right hand corner from the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) that indicates this page is actually part of AUSA. I want to thank them for keeping this page up.

More pertinent to this discussion is the information from those who were able to research AES before it wiped the internet clean of its explosive manufacturing capabilities. According to Baron Coleman (one of the dedicated few handful of researchers looking into Charlie Kirk’s death), AES was making specialized, small, shaped charges. Does anyone have direct information that AES made the small, shaped charges used in the pagers that killed members of Hezbollouh? Not to my knowledge. Does anyone have direct information that AES made a small, shaped charge used in Charlie Kirk’s mic? Not to my knowledge.

However, there is a lot of circumstantial evidence that supports an exploding mic.

Butch Hibbs is the brother Jack Hibbs, a pastor with long connections to TPUSA. Jack Hibbs is also the Pastor at Calvary Chapel in Chino Hills, California. Dedicated readers will know that I’ve mentioned the corruption regarding links to trafficking in many of the Calvary Chapel Churches in a previous post. The Hibb’s brothers come from a military family. Keep all of that in mind as we go along.

Butch had never met Charlie. On the occasion of Charlies event at UVU, Butch decides he wants to meet Charlie and asks his brother to arrange that. He does. Butch is pictured here with Charlie at UVU just before Charlie goes into the crowd. Note that his features are well concealed by his hat, sunglasses, beard, and a bulky shirt. We know it was a nice day because Charlie is comfortable in a Tshirt.

If you look closely you can see the outline of a small square something in his right front shirt pocket. The arrow is actually over the upper left part of it. It just happens to be the same size as the Rode go wireless 2 mic that was later attached to Charlie Kirk’s shirt.

Butch Hibbs can be seen in later videos without the telltale square object in his pocket. If my information is correct, that mic was put on Charlies shirt by Terryl Farnsworth. You may recall that Farnsworth is the guy who took the cameras down and removed the SD cards within minutes of Charlie being shot. To this day officials have not questioned why he was allowed to get away with tampering with evidence at the scene of a crime. Farnsworth also comes from a military family.

John Bray began posting on X about his exploding mic research on September 17, 7 days after Charlies death, and continued posting about it for many weeks. The post I made on September 27 was Bray information I heard about from second hand sources. In those weeks, the exploding mic theory was gaining a lot of traction among those of us who were closely investigating Kirk’s death.

John Bray has said that he thinks the exploding mic did not work as expected. He claims the wound on Kirk’s neck was created by the magnet that holds the mic to the shirt. In other words, the mic, which represents the bulk of the device, goes inside of the shirt and is held there by a magnet on the outside of the shirt. Bray says what happened was the magnet was launched by the explosion and penetrated Kirk’s neck enough to pierce the jugular vein.

That was not the plan.

The plan was for the shaped charge to enter Kirk’s chest and wreck havoc, killing him instantly. It was to look like a center mass shot by an amateur shooter using a .30-06 rifle, like the one the authorities are telling us Tyler Robinson used. When Charlies neck got pierced, they had to improvise a new story. That’s when the spokesperson for TPUSA, Andrew Kolvet, said the doctor told him that Charlies neck vertebrae were made of steel, that the .30-06 bullet turned and went down into his chest. As a lifelong hunter, myself and many other hunters at the time called that out as bull hooey, pointing out that a .30-06 would have blown right threw Kirk’s neck.

Candace has recently verified that Kolvet’s story was fabricated. He was actually on a 3 way call with the doctor. Erika was on the call with him. It was Erika that put those words into the doctors mouth.

This is going to be a long post. If you want to see what happens to the mic in slowmo, go to John Bray’s X account. Numerous videos are there.

Keep in mind that John Bray has been making numerous posts on X about his exploding mic theory from September 17 on. On October 19 the explosion at Accurate Energetics Systems occurred. All evidence of their small, shaped charge manufacturing capabilities was destroyed. Sixteen people died. The company shut down.

John Bray has gone into a lot of detail researching the shards of plastic and glass visible in the photos of the floor of the SUV that took Charlie to the hospital. He is convinced those shards came from a Rode Wireless Go 2 remote mic.

There could be more to this story.

On January 2, 2026, 32 year old Heather Thompson, who had recently finished a stint in the National Guard, is alleged to have shot her 13 year old son, her 4 year old son and her 88 year old grandmother. Authorities allege that she then turned the gun on herself. All four were found dead in her home. Neighbors were shocked. There was no suicide note, no reports of domestic violence, no drug use, no mental health issues. Her ex-husband lives in New Mexico.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this story is how difficult it has been to find any details about Heather Thompson and her family. I’ve probably looked at a dozen different news articles and they all say about the same thing. This one is typical.

Heather and her family lived in Waverly Tennessee (Humphreys county), not far from Accurate Energetics Systems. According to Baron Colman, who also lives in Tennessee (close enough to AES to have heard the explosion) Heather was a member of a union that did projects at AES. This screenshot of her obituary is from Baron Coleman’s show.

Are the deaths of 16 people at AES and the death of Heather Thompson and her family part of a coverup stemming from Charlie Kirk’s assassination? I don’t know, but I’m dubious about it all being just coincidence.

the obvious question

If Kirk was killed by an exploding mic, the people who carried him to the SUV would know he had a severe chest wound. If so, they’re covering it up. Keep in mind Charlie’s head of security Brian Harpole, who led the effort to carry him to the SUV, was at Fort Huachuca. To understand the importance of that, you need to read this previous post. Also keep in mind they did not take Charlie to the nearest hospital. They took him to the one they wanted to take him to, the one that showed up in google search data for emergency doctors searched in the weeks and months before Charlies death.

Why do we not see any blood where the mic was located? I think that’s because this particular shaped charge was designed to penetrate without doing much superficial damage. The cavitation event that can be seen in links in the post about Erika Kirk was devastating. Martinson thought that was from a bullet coming from Kirk’s neck down into his chest. I now think it was due to a shaped charge from the mic. A shaped charge would have stopped his heart nearly instantly. That would explain why there was so little blood. Bray’s frame by frame forensics of the videos also shows that a very quick, but very massive cavitation event occurs in Charlies chest cavity. It would seem the damage from shaped charges are designed to go unnoticed on the outside but do massive damage on the inside.

the furry trans?

Lance Twigs, the supposed trans-furry lover of Tyler Robinson, has disappeared. No one knows what happened to him. Is he in a witness protection program? Did he run off? Was he purposely disappeared? Whatever the case, it certainly makes pushing the official FBI narrative forward much easier with him out of the way.

the kids

The whereabouts of Charlie Kirk’s 2 kids have become an issue. Many are wondering how Erika Kirk is able to be all over the map for so much of the time and still take care of her kids. I’ve heard a lot of rumors about where they are, questions about their DNA, custody disputes, and Erika’s love life before she met Charlie. Because little of that is well documented, that’s all I’m going to say about any of that for now.

I will note that the photo that Erika sent out as her alibi for not being at Fort Huachuca the two days before Charlies death is quite obviously a fake. The photo is said to be of her children and that it provides proof she was with them on the day she is being accused of being at Fort Huachuca. I’ll try and go over that in more detail another time.

Erika has since stopped trying to produce an alibi that she was not at Fort Huachuca. Rumors have it that there are photos of her at the base. If she goes to great length to produce an alibi, and then someone releases photos of her at the base, she’s done. TPUSA will be done. Zionism will suffer a mighty blow. All of the billionaire Zionist and Jewish donors to TPUSA will come into question. That could lead to investigations going all the way up to Trump.

alex jones

As I’ve explained several times, some of the information I write about regarding Charlie Kirk comes from Candace Owens. I’ve also pointed out that Candace had become aware of Zionist duplicity well before Charlie.

Although Alex Jones has been mildly questioning the official narrative put forth by the FBI regarding Charlies murder, until recently he hasn’t said much about Candace Owens. Interestingly, Israel-first Laura Loomer claims to have turned Jones against Owens. Given that she is Jewish, unabashedly pro Israel, and that she has worked for Alex Jones in the past, this comes as no surprise.

Jimmy Dore covered the Loomer story quite well here.

You may recall that Loomer was responsible for getting RFK Jr’s appointment to head up the FDA’s Center for Bilogics Evalluation and Research, Dr. Vinay Prasad, to resign. Some years earlier Prasad had spoken out against the covid scam.

At that time, Prasad was questioning the need for a particularly controversial mRNA drug developed by Sarepta Therapuetrics to treat muscular dystrophy. The implication was made that Loomer was working on behalf of the drug company to get rid of Prasad. She denied that claim saying that Prasad was a liberal and that she was protecting Trump.

What most people haven’t heard is that Sarepta’s muscular dystrophy drug eventually killed a number of people and that to avoid bankruptcy Sarepta had to lay off 36% of its workforce.

This is the type of havoc Laura Loomer seems to revel in.

We need to keep in mind that Alex Jones has a one billion dollar settlement he has to pay regarding the Sandy Hook case.

The speculation about all of this is, given Loomers ties to Israel, she acted as the middle person to make a deal with Alex. The speculation is that Israel paid off some or all of Alex’s debt for his loyalty. Hence, his recent tirade against Candace and his favorable comments about the FBI official narrative regarding Charlie Kirk’s death.

I can’t find the source now, but in all the research to do this post I came across information indicating that Alex Jones will be going on tour with TPUSA in the not too distant future.

This is how truth gets stifled. Powerful entities use bribery and coercion to suppress the truth and move their agenda forward.

There are just a handful of people left who are still diligently looking into Charlies death; Candace Owens, Baron Colman, John Bray, Ian Carroll, and Coach Collins are the primary movers and shakers. Then there’s little ol’ me.

This post represents about 30 hours of work. Thank you for your support.

Be free.

