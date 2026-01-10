the secular heretic

Katherine
2d

There are many things I know about this catastrophic event, coming from, imo "higher echelons of evil," & many that I don't, but-

1) Nothing in the behavior of his security detail makes sense.

2) Nothing in the "official fairytale" does either.

3) Charlie's wife gives me the creeps on a Grand Scale as does the huge party held to, (seemingly, to me,) celebrate his murder.

4) Israel is looking guilty on just the circumstantial evidence....

& finally,

5) Perhaps, like many great souls, Charlie can do more to help us on Earth from the "otherside" than he could while here.

I know the last is a reach, especially for those who haven't studied the lives of the Saints, & the miracles required to achieve Sainthood, post death, but I have looked into this subject & do wonder.

If true, Charlie Kirk is alive as ever, just on another plane of existence. I will pray for his Spirit to continue to guide & lift up the youth of America & our World, that they find Faith & Courage, & help us achieve a New Revolution, with a renewal of the Truth of our God Given, Unalienable Rights, & our Faith, without violence, here in the United States of America...

Phil Welsh
2d

I'm beginning to believe more and more that this was an overly complex and rather poorly executed extraction rather than an execution. For one thing, Kash Patel's "see you in Valhalla" comment still echoes in my head... like a verisimilitudinous ring of truth. Interestingly, there's a photo of the "lone gunman" Tyler Robinson in what appears to be a dorm room. A computer display in that photo has an image of Goat Island in New Zealand... which just so happens to have an area known as Valhalla Retreat... for which very little info can be found.

Of course, the numerous anomalies surrounding what we're asked to believe was a genuine crime scene argue strongly against that very scenario. And let's not forget the total removal/resurfacing of that grassy "crime scene" in the days immediately following the incident.

So, until better evidence comes along, I like to think that Charlie's in the arms of the witness protection program instead of the arms of the heavenly host.

