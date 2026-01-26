arizona alert!
Stand for Health Freedom has made it easy to comment on tomorrows vote regarding a bill that Lisa Fink has put forth to prevent medical coercion.
Here’s what Stand for Health Freedom says about this bill.
Do you remember the Covid-19 mandates? Informed Consent and parental rights were dismissed, discrimination based upon confidential medical information was authorized, arbitrary controls such as masks and social distancing were required, and no one could be held liable for adverse results.
Representative Lisa Fink is the sponsor of HB2248, a common sense piece of legislation that returns voluntary, informed medical decision making to the individual. It eliminates coercion, discrimination, and exclusion by employers, schools, businesses and government entities.
Increasingly, parents are faced with pediatricians who dismiss families who exercise their rights to refuse vaccination. HB2448 prevents that type of coercion and discrimination.
Arizonans should be able to comfortably choose their preferred (legally available) medical interventions without pressure or manipulation.
HB2248 is scheduled to be voted upon this Tuesday, 1/27/26. We need to show strong support for this bill so the committee is emboldened to vote in favor of No Mandates for Medical Interventions!
ACTION: Share your support of HB2248:
Use RTS to give a thumbs up to this critical legislation
Send a message to the members of the Regulatory Oversight committee through the form here
Join us at the capital Tuesday, 1/27/26
Here is a link to the form.
https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/hb2248/
There is a space in the form to leave your own comment. What follows is the comment I left.
In 1971 I was a 17 year old college freshman at Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa. Half way through the first semester we were told there was a flu epidemic and that the school was imposing mandatory flu vaccinations for all students.
At that time I was unaware that, because I was still a minor, the school was required to get approval from my parents for this medical intervention. They did not.
I got in line, took the jab and, got deathly sick with pneumonia from it. I remember a number of nights thinking I wasn’t going to live to see the sun rise. To this day I still have complications from that toxic jab.
I could have sued. I did not.
Please support HB2248. Not only do we have a God given right to determine what goes into our temple of God, (bodily autonomy) the US Constitution provides us that right.
Either you support humanity or you do not. It’s that simple.
I will be watching and reporting on how you vote. (I included a link to the Secular Heretic)
Be free
the secular heretic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Seriously good news as the resistance to vax fraud has momentum.
The AZ alert is monumental.
RFK has launced an HHS investigation. Moderna froze R&D within HOURS.
Jon Rappoport has been exposing the fraud longer than most.
Forgive the cross posting. This is enormous:
BREAKING: Texas AG Ken Paxton launches his own investigation of vaccine fraud! And he calls it MAHA!
====================================================================================================
Jon Rappoport
Jan 26
Gotta love this one.
When was the last time you heard that a state Attorney General was investigating widespread, long-standing, STRUCTURAL vaccine fraud, involving safety, cash, insurance providers, pharma companies…THE LAST TIME YOU HEARD THAT WAS NEVER.
My favorite Christmas song starts out, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire…” Whose chestnuts will Ken Paxton be roasting? Go, dude!
The Texas Attorney General is on the move. His investigation is coming out of the same playbook as the federal RICO lawsuit I’ve been writing about.
This is huge.
We’re now talking about the highest law enforcement official in the state of Texas.
And he’s talking vaccine fraud, payments to doctors incentivizing them to shoot more vaccines into arms, and a whole lot more.
And he’s calling this Making America Healthy Again, MAHA.
This is a criminal investigation.
Here is the killer historic press release from Paxton’s office¹. Read the whole thing:
“Attorney General Ken Paxton opened a landmark investigation into the multi-level, multi-industry scheme that has illegally incentivized medical providers to recommend childhood vaccines that are not proven to be safe or necessary. The wide-sweeping investigation will analyze an incentivization framework that has historically forced Texas kids to receive over 70 shots from birth to age 18 in order to continue receiving medical care.”
“The investigation will examine whether pediatric medical providers, insurance companies, vaccine manufacturers, or other entities engaged in deceptive or unlawful conduct by failing to disclose financial incentives connected to their administration of childhood vaccines. The investigation comes as children across the state are expelled from pediatric practices and denied medical care based on their vaccination status. Doctors’ wages, bonuses, and even employment often hinge on the number of vaccinations they administer.”
“As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton is issuing over 20 Civil Investigative Demands (‘CIDs’) to some of the largest medical providers, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country, including entities like UnitedHealthcare and Pfizer.”
“‘I will ensure that Big Pharma and Big Insurance don’t bribe medical providers to pressure parents to jab their kids with vaccines they feel aren’t safe or necessary,’ said Attorney General Paxton. ‘Alongside President Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s significant efforts to ensure safety when it comes to childhood vaccines, my office will fight to protect kids’ health and uphold transparency in the medical industry. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again. Texans deserve to have full faith in the recommendations of their medical providers—particularly when it involves the health of their children. I will not tolerate a ‘carrot and stick’ approach to healthcare recommendations. Any provider or entity whose medical guidance is fueled by financial incentives from an insurance company, Big Pharma, or otherwise will be exposed.”
“President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are already implementing important reforms regarding childhood vaccines, highlighting the Trump Administration’s commitment to Gold Standard Science as opposed to the Biden’s Administration’s policy of pushing as many possible shots into as many arms as possible. Attorney General Paxton is committed to furthering the momentum of parental choice in childhood vaccination decisions.”
Remember the word MOMENTUM? We might have some of that going here. The RICO lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics, and now this.
Paxton has one big advantage:...
Lisa does some amazing work that is grassroots - she came to the Prescott AZ library a couple months ago and spoke on geoengineering. Very personable and professional.