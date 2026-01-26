Stand for Health Freedom has made it easy to comment on tomorrows vote regarding a bill that Lisa Fink has put forth to prevent medical coercion.

Here’s what Stand for Health Freedom says about this bill.

Do you remember the Covid-19 mandates? Informed Consent and parental rights were dismissed, discrimination based upon confidential medical information was authorized, arbitrary controls such as masks and social distancing were required, and no one could be held liable for adverse results.

Representative Lisa Fink is the sponsor of HB2248, a common sense piece of legislation that returns voluntary, informed medical decision making to the individual. It eliminates coercion, discrimination, and exclusion by employers, schools, businesses and government entities.

Increasingly, parents are faced with pediatricians who dismiss families who exercise their rights to refuse vaccination. HB2448 prevents that type of coercion and discrimination.

Arizonans should be able to comfortably choose their preferred (legally available) medical interventions without pressure or manipulation.

HB2248 is scheduled to be voted upon this Tuesday, 1/27/26 . We need to show strong support for this bill so the committee is emboldened to vote in favor of No Mandates for Medical Interventions!

HB2248 is scheduled to be voted upon this Tuesday, 1/27/26 . We need to show strong support for this bill so the committee is emboldened to vote in favor of No Mandates for Medical Interventions!



Here is a link to the form.

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/hb2248/

There is a space in the form to leave your own comment. What follows is the comment I left.

In 1971 I was a 17 year old college freshman at Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa. Half way through the first semester we were told there was a flu epidemic and that the school was imposing mandatory flu vaccinations for all students. At that time I was unaware that, because I was still a minor, the school was required to get approval from my parents for this medical intervention. They did not. I got in line, took the jab and, got deathly sick with pneumonia from it. I remember a number of nights thinking I wasn’t going to live to see the sun rise. To this day I still have complications from that toxic jab. I could have sued. I did not. Please support HB2248. Not only do we have a God given right to determine what goes into our temple of God, (bodily autonomy) the US Constitution provides us that right. Either you support humanity or you do not. It’s that simple. I will be watching and reporting on how you vote. (I included a link to the Secular Heretic)

Be free

