the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2d

Thanks Kyle. I will include this in my next blog post.

Reply
Share
Desert Jewel's avatar
Desert Jewel
2d

Actual truth is not subjective. Sometimes, when someone points enthusiastically south, one should look discerningly north.

Reply
Share
82 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kyle Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture