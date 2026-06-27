“Oh, what a tangled web we weave.” Sir Walter Scott

From left to right Erika Frantzve, Yair Netanyahu (son of Benjamin Netanyahu) and Tyler Boyer. Erika married Charlie Kirk in May of 2021. Tyler Bowyer joined Charlie Kirk’s TPUSA organization in 2015. By 2017 he was COO of TPUSA. In 2022 he became the full-time COO of Turning Point Action, the political arm of TPUSA.

While looking at this photo and reading this post, I want you to think about Trumps close relationship with people like Benjamin Netanyahu. I want you to remember the hundreds of millions of dollars Israeli citizens like Miriam Adelson have given to Trump. I want you to remember that Erika Kirk worked for Trump in beauty pageants.

Let’s get into all of that.

In this January 3, 2026 post I included the following tweet from Harrison Smith, who worked for Infowars.

On September 8, 2025, two days before his assassination, Charlie Kirk wrote this -

Candace Owens has informed us that on September 9 Charlie sent a message to three unnamed people saying he thought he was going to be killed.

The next day he was indeed killed at Utah Valley University.

Anyone with a modicum of intelligence who is truly dedicated to conducting a thorough investigation into who killed Charlie Kirk, would immediately want to follow up on the Harrison Smith tweet. After all, if the person who has just been killed had been telling people in the weeks and days before his death that he thought a certain entity was going to kill them, that would be the logical place to begin the investigation. Neither the FBI, the state of Utah or local officials have looked into this.

Why not?

Baron Coleman has uncovered some new information regarding the tweet Harrison Smith sent out. After the FBI failed to contact him, Harrison reached out to the FBI and gave them the pertinent information. Instead of jumping all over this, the FBI ignored it.

Joe Kent, the former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, attempted to look into the possibility of a “foreign nexus” (Israel) being involved with Charlies death. He was blocked by FBI Director Kash Patel from continuing that investigation.

Why?

Here’s the sequence of events -

On August 8, 2025 Charlie says he thinks Israel will kill him if he leaves the Israeli cause.

On September 8, 2025 he announces he is leaving the Israeli cause.

On September 9, 2025 he tells 3 people he thinks he is going to be killed.

On September 10, 2025 he is assassinated.

The FBI, the state of Utah and local authorities think none of this is worthy of investigation.

At no point did Charlie Kirk say he had any concerns about transfurry people. Transfurry people were not pulling funding from TPUSA. They were not posing an existential threat to Charlie Kirk. That threat was coming from Israel. It was Netanyahu that offered to take Charlie Kirk and TPUSA to the next level at a meeting in the Hamptons sponsored by Jewish billionaire Bill Ackman in early August of 2025. Charlie turned Netanyahu down. Transfurries had nothing to do with any of that.

So what does the FBI do? The FBI decides to ignore the obvious avenue of investigative pursuit and instead, dreams up a lame narrative that a lone, transfurry gunman named Tyler Robinson shot Charlie Kirk in the neck with his grandfathers .30-06 rifle.

Absurd.

update on the exploding mic

In the days and weeks after Charlies death my lifelong experiences hunting and slaughtering livestock were telling me that the idea that Charlie had been killed by a powerful .30-06 round was ludicrous. So, I began exploring other possibilities. I touched on a number of them, including the idea of an exploding mic. But it wasn’t until this January 10, 2026 post that I really explored the information presented by the primary proponent of this theory, John Bray. If your not familiar with this information, please go back and read that post. The research John Bray has done is astonishing.

Long story short, Charlie had two mics; a hand held mic and a Rode wireless mic attached under his shirt. The wireless mic was a new addition to his usual kit. We have been told by TPUSA that it was there as a backup. The handheld was his primary mic.

To get the complete sordid story on how that particular mic may have come to be on Charlies shirt, read that earlier post.

Although Candace Owens has mentioned the idea of an exploding mic in passing a few times, it wasn’t until just a few days ago that she fully explored the theory. As I pointed out in that earlier post, part of looking into that story involves the explosives used, the type of device in which the explosives were placed, and the place that makes those types of explosives. As I pointed out in that earlier post, all arrows point to Accurate Energetic Systems (AES) as the place that made that explosive mic. As I also pointed out in that post, on October 19, 2025, five weeks after Charlies death, the AES facility that makes those explosives was obliterated by a massive explosion that killed 16 employees. Any evidence and witnesses have been conveniently wiped away.

Here is a summary articles by Brave search about the types of explosives that AES makes.

Accurate Energetic Systems manufactures a variety of explosives for military, aerospace, and commercial mining industries. Their primary products include TNT (trinitrotoluene), which is used in military applications and as a booster charge for commercial blasting.

The company also produces several other high-energy compounds:

RDX (Research Department Explosive), a main component of C-4 blocks and powdered cyclonite used in ordnance.

HMX, which is utilized in various types of military ordnance and missiles.

PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate), commonly found in detonating cord and mining explosives.

Cast Boosters, which are typically mixtures of TNT and RDX poured into cardboard tubes to initiate larger explosive columns.

Specialized items including claymore mines , landmines , and small breaching charges.

These energetic products are designed for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military units, police forces, and industrial quarrying operations.

Candace said she thinks the type of explosive used was something called Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN), which, according to the above information, is indeed, made by AES.

However, for smaller breeching charges, I found some information that AES uses Composition C4 to make a specific type of explosive known as M112. According to information on the AES website, it seems that’s what would have been used in a Rode mic.

Breeching charges are used to cut through metal or other hardened materials.

Another reason why I think M112 was used is because it can be cut and molded into any desired shape. Here is another Brave search summary of articles regarding M112.

The M112 block demolition charge is not a shaped charge itself, but it is highly effective for creating directional effects and can be used in conjunction with shaped charge principles.

Moldability for Directional Control: A primary advantage of the M112 (which contains Composition C-4) is that it can be cut and molded into any desired shape.

This allows EOD technicians and engineers to contour the explosive to direct the blast energy toward a specific target, effectively achieving a directional effect without a metal liner.

Use with Shaped Charges: While the M112 block is a rectangular block of plastic explosive, it is often used as a component in larger assemblies.

For instance, it is packed into the M183 demolition charge assembly or can be molded to fit irregular targets. In some specialized applications, C-4 blocks may be configured or combined with liners to enhance shaped charge performance, but the M112 itself is a general-purpose demolition charge relying on high brisance and moldability rather than a pre-formed shaped charge warhead.

Primary Function: The M112 is primarily used for cutting, breaching, and general demolition.

Its adhesive backing allows it to be attached to flat surfaces, and its plastic explosive nature enables it to be shaped around targets to maximize damage in a specific direction through proper placement and molding.

In that earlier post, I said I thought this would have been a shaped charge. Think of a shaped charge as something that directs the blast in a desired direction. That something is usually a metal casing of some kind. Copper is often used.

For example, the exploding pagers that Israel put into the hands of families in Lebanon that killed 12 people, including women and children, were not shaped charges. They were just small explosives that sent energy in all directions.

After this latest research, I’m now inclined to think that the device may not have been a shaped charge. It now appears that it may have been a highly “contoured” form of M112. This would make it a “directional charge”.

Regardless of the form of the explosive, it appears that the explosive in Charlies Rode mic was meant to mimic a .30-06 round to the chest. This idea is reinforced by the fact that in the minutes right after Charlies death, several people, who now appear to have been paid actors, got in front of TV cameras and said they saw Charlie get shot in the chest. Anyone who has watched the numerous videos of Charlies demise knows this is a blatant lie. Here is one of those videos.

Like Thomas Mathew Crooks, who we are told shot Trump in the ear at Butler PA, Tyler Robinson was to be shot to death by authorities at his house in Saint George, Utah. End of story. Except, a number of things went wrong.

Tyler had a family friend in law enforcement who recommended to Tyler’s parents that the safest place for Tyler was in jail. So, he turned himself in. That may be the only reason why he is still alive today. We can be sure that was not part of the overall plan to silence Charlies growing influence about the dangers of being aligned with Israel, and prevent his potential run for the White House in a few years.

Charlies assassination also went sideways. Somehow the blast caused an eruption in his neck which forced a lot of blood out. Due to the clotty nature of the blood, we know this was from a vein and not an artery. Furthermore, if it had been an artery, it would have spurted with his last heart beats. There was no spurting.

I’ve speculated in the past that it might have been a piece of shrapnel from the mic, or that it might have been a part of his cross and/or charms from his necklace that were driven into his neck by the blast. His severed necklace can be seen flying up and around his head in several videos. A bullet to the neck would not have done that.

As I’ve maintained since I began looking into this in the days and weeks right after Charlies death, his neck wound looks more like an exit wound than an entry wound. I still think that may be a possibility. I’m not ready to rule out the possibility that the blast may have sent shrapnel through his body and out his neck. That would further explain the large volume and clotty nature of what we saw coming out of his neck.

John Bray has a video on his site that shows what looks like a square component of the Rhode mic coming out with the initial flow from his neck.

the coverup of the exploding mic

Candace has pointed out a number of things that make the exploding mic theory increasingly viable.

First of all, why were the bomb dogs never taken to the location where Charlie was killed? If the FBI prides itself on doing thorough investigations, they should have taken bomb dogs to the tent where Charlie was killed. They did not. Is that because the bomb dogs would have honed-in on explosive residue from the mic?

Why was the mic Charlie held in his hand not preserved as evidence? Could that be because it might have been contaminated by explosive residue from the Rhode mic?

Why is the mic not listed as evidence? Is that because it no longer exists?

Why was 10” of soil removed from the site where Charlies canopy was set up at the time of his assassination. Where was that soil taken? Why was a local hardscape contractor called in to lay concrete pavers over that area? Charlie was killed on a Wednesday. Someone removed the soil on Saturday. The local contractor came in on Sunday to lay the pavers.

Was all of that done because trained bomb dogs can sniff out explosive residue weeks after an explosive event, even if it has rained?

According to the hardscape contractor, the order to do this came from Spencer Cox, the Governor of Utah, and the FBI. Why did they not want to have this crime scene investigated? What are they hiding? Were they afraid of bomb residue being discovered? If that was their concern, then they can be implicated of being involved in the crime.

When Brian Harpole, head of Charlies security team, was interviewed on the Sean Ryan show, he said he helped put Charlie on a gurney at the hospital, rolled him into a room, then jumped on top of Charlie and cut his shirt off. He said he did the latter so they could put a defibrillator on Charlie.

Whooeee! That story reeks to high heaven! No hospital would allow any of that.

Is he telling that story to explain why Charlie’s shirt is nowhere to be found? Is Charlies shirt nowhere to be found because it would be exceedingly contaminated with bomb residue?

Why do several of the people in the SUV that transported Charlie to the hospital say they changed into hospital scrubs at the hospital? Was that to provide an excuse for their missing, contaminated clothes?

Why was there no ambulance at UVU? Is that because the perps knew an ambulance crew would discover the conspiracy?

Why does Frank Turek go out of his way in an interview to explain how Charlies necklace was found draped over his bag in the SUV used to transport Charlie to the hospital? That’s another stinky story. Keep in mind the videos that show the necklace being severed and flying off of Charlie.

Why was the SUV used to transport Charlie to the hospital quickly cleaned up and sold? Was that because it was contaminated with explosive residue?

Fortunately, someone had the insight to take photos of the inside of the SUV before it was cleaned up and sold. Candace Owens was able to get copies of those photos. They show shards of glass and plastic on the seat and floor that match the materials used on a Rode mic. One shard has a partial imprint of the symbol used to denote a part of a Rode mic.

Another photo shows what looks like some waded up material that has dried blood on it and burn marks around the edge. Is that part of Charlies T-shirt?

Why was none of that taken by the “authorities” as evidence? Is that because they knew it would all be contaminated with explosives, that it would expose Charlies murder as a conspiracy arranged by some of the very people tasked with solving the crime?

Yesterday Baron Coleman let it be known he has a close up photo of the right side of Charlie Kirk’s chest. It shows a 4”x4” negative area surrounded by burn marks. He thinks it indicates a patch was taped to Charlies chest. He believes that patch held a transmitter for the Rode mic. The transmitter is the same size and shape as the mic. Baron now believes the it was the transmitter that blew up, not the mic. He thinks the directional charge in the transmitter sent something into Charlies neck. If this photo is legit, and I have no reason to doubt Baron Coleman, this evidence throws the FBI and the Sates case against Tyler Robinson out the window.

That’s just the beginning. If this photo is legit, we should see the governor of Utah, the director of the FBI and local authorities charged with covering up a crime, manipulating evidence and numerous other crimes . Does this explain why the local sheriff recently resigned?

This would also implicate many of the upper echelon people at TPUSA, especially members of Charlies security team and Frank Turek, who were all in the SUV that took Charlie to the hospital. Why have they all been vociferously refusing to look into the trove of evidence myself and others have been presenting in the nine months since Charlies death?

But wait, it goes higher, much higher.

here is how it goes to the top

For those of us who have been following the story since day one, Candace Owens and her 4 person investigative team have been an indispensable source of information. More recently, Baron Coleman has become a great source of information. Because of his extensive experience working as a defense attorney, he has sources and avenues of research those of us who are not licensed to practice law do not have. He also has Daisy, a great internet sleuth, who works for him.

Six months ago Baron filed an FOIA with the 89th Flight Battalion to get information on who was on a plane that flew from Andrews AFB to Tucson and then to Fort Huachuca, near Sierra Vista, Arizona.

For those not familiar with this part of the Charlie Kirk investigation: Candace Owens introduced us to an eye witness who saw Brian Harpole (Kirk’s head of security) and Erika Kirk at Fort Huachuca two days before and into the day before Charlies assassination. We know there was a meeting of upper echelon military brass at that base on that day because that same eye witness saw some of those officers leave the same meeting Harpole exited. We also know there was a federal mucky muck there because the call sign of the plane that flew out of Fort Huachuca after the meeting had a SAM (Special Air Mission) designation, indicating a high level member of the federal government was on board. If you want to get up to speed on this critically important aspect of this story, I covered all of this in this earlier post.

Recently Baron got responses regarding the FOIA he filed six months ago. Initially he got a preview response indicating his request was about to be fulfilled. A few weeks later (just a few days ago) he got a response saying his entire request had been denied. It’s unusual for all aspects of a FOIA to be denied. However, the reasons cited for the denial provide a good deal of insight about why the entire request was denied. We’ll get to that shortly.

The flight in question was a C37A. It’s also known as a Gulfstream 5, the same type of plane that Erika Kirk now uses to fly all over the country.

This plane was designated as a SAM (Special Air Mission) 702 flight that started out as a REACH flight from Joint Base Andrews. It then flew to Colorado Springs, then to Tucson, then on to Fort Huachuva. REACH is a designation for lower level mucky mucks. That designation can also be used by higher level feds who want to fly incognito.

Once it got to Fort Huachuca it changed to a SAM call sign. After business was done at Fort Huachuca, it then flew on to El Paso as SAM 702.

It’s helpful to understand that Colorado Springs is home to the US Space Command as well as North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Fort Huachuca is home to the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and the United States Army Intelligence Center. Major ops are planned and run out of these bases. I covered this aspect of the Kirk investigation in detail in this earlier post.

Most of these military planes used to fly SAM flights are operated by the 89th Airlift Wing, which is why Baron filed the FOIA with the 89th Airlift Wing.

Here is a screen shot of what Baron asked for in the FOIA.

Interestingly, the denial states that the Presidential Airlift Group (PAG) is the specific agency tasked with dealing with this request. The FOIA was denied at PAG’s discretion.

Here we need to understand that there are several designations under the 89th Airlift Group. One is the 99th Wing which is responsible for the plane for which Baron filed the FOIA request.

The other is the Presidential Airlift Group which is responsible for the 747 used by the President. Hence, the PAG designation.

PAG is also in charge of flying in White House advance teams ahead of Presidential visits. PAG also flies Secret Service personnel around on behalf of the President. However, neither one of these would apply to the Fort Huachuca flight.

There is one other entity under PAG control. It’s called the White House Military Office (WHMO). PAG can task WHMO to fly special missions.

Those of you who follow Candace Owens will know that the email sent out shortly after the recent shooting at the White House Corespondents dinner, an email used to promote the distribution of the video of Erika Kirk - who was purposely caught on video leaving that dinner shedding fake tears while saying “I just want to go home” - that email was sent out by the WHMO (allegedly). As was explained in that email, that video was providing great publicity for Erika, who they called an “emotional asset”. That email was directing recipients to help make the video of Erika go viral.

In other words, this was a military propaganda mission being run by the White House. Why would the WHMO be interested in promoting Erika Kirk?

Regardless of the reasoning, this is the kind of operations run by the Trump WHMO.

All of this begs the question, just how much of the Charlie Kirk version of the Truman Show is being run by the WHMO?

Here is the pertinent paragraph in the FOIA denial Baron received.

In other words, even though Baron filed the request with the 89th Airlift Wing, PAG, which would seem to be subordinate to the 89th, is stepping in to override the request.

Not only that, PAG is saying that any future request about this – and I have to assume that means from anyone - will be denied. So much for Trumps promise to be the most transparent administration in the history of the US.

Of course, the questions become -

Why is the White House so afraid to disclose who was on that plane?

Is the WHMO running operations connected to Charlie Kirk’s assassination?

If so, who is paying for this operation?

Who are the primary players in the op? Can any of them be seen in photos above?

Who instigated this op? Why?

Be free.

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