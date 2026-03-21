the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Joanne Coleman's avatar
Joanne Coleman
2d

Seed saving is vital. Two years ago I grew zucchini in my garden but had little success as the local critters kept eating them. I normally buy seedling plants from the nursery but when I went back to get some, they were all out as this was late in the planting season. Now there was a zucchini left over from the year before which had overgrown and I had just sort of kicked to the side of the garden. It had become a gourd over the winter with a hard shell. I cut it open and of course there were lots of seeds. I planted them thinking to thin them out to the four plants I normally grow. I didn't have to as the critters were back. They left me three plants which matured. I was pleasantly surprised to find that these plants seemed to be resistant to powdery mildew, a curse in my relatively wet climate. In fact, these plants produced generously right into the end of the season. I saved a big one for seed and I hope the new plants will have the same resistance.

I had a volunteer jalapeno grow out of my composter. It was fast growing and very generous, probably because it was still in the compost. It turned out to be a mild jalapeno which tasted like the green peppers with no kick. I saved the seed as I will grow it again in lieu of the bell peppers as they are easier and so productive. Saving seed means you might get something you didn't expect but if it works, it is exciting to see the improved results.

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Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
1d

Wow! Talk about parallels. Very similar path and approach here. I even used to call it crofting but people had a hard time getting it (too many terms for noobs). I ran/owned two farmstead/market gardens for 4&13 years respectively. The second was CO.

Since moving on from that I still garden, hunt, fish and forage for much of our food. My profession has become helping others move towards food sovereignty. Presently my two biggest clients are First Nations that want to get ahead of what is coming and increase their overall sovereignty.

This has been mostly…developing community gardens. Yes these have come to shared plantings of staples and calorie crops rather than individual beds.

For home gardeners in these communities I give workshops and visits to help them move out of the Miracle Grow/Roundup paradigm.

Introducting many perennials.

Now starting on a design/build incubator farm.

Anyway, all that to say that sounds like you are doing good.

A big challenge is helping people understand the principles of self sustaining and sovereign food systems which naturally leads to permaculture, regenerative and organic practices.

Thanks for sharing. It is good to see that this is a real path for others. Sometimes I feel so alone way up here in The Yukon Territory.

Let me know if you ever want to chat.

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