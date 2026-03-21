One of my yearling goats.

In the last post we considered that, because the Epstein pedophilia class has been running the world for many decades, because that same class was responsible for imposing covidcon, because that same class is now imposing the results of the Iranian war on all of us, and because none of them have ever been prosecuted for any of these crimes, the time has come to take charge of our destiny and build-out the parallel systems Buckminster Fuller was talking about 40 years ago and I’ve been writing about here for the past 5 years.

Lest you doubt the connections between Epstein, Bill Gates and plandemics, Sayer Ji has been doing a deep dive into the Epstein files to uncover the dark underbelly of those demonic pedophiles and their warped desire to snare us into their highly profitable plandemic business model. His research into the Epstein files fills in many of the gaps that I was unable to flesh out during the 2020 to 2022 period when most of my writing was about the covid plandemic. He began his series with this post.

In my last post I also pointed out that, because Operation Epstein Fury is now wrecking havoc around the world, right now would be a good time take steps to make our lives better able to withstand the coming hard times these demonic people seek to impose upon us. I pointed out three priorities that should be at the top of everyone’s preparedness list; power, food and water. I then went on to lay out how I run my home with a bare bones solar power system that cost me less than $3,000.

I also pointed out that it may never again be as cheap to do all of these things as it is right now.

krofting

About 25 years ago I began merging regenerative farming practices with natural building systems, rain water catchment systems, a home apothecary, soil conservation techniques, fiber production (alpacas), no-till farming and Permaculture systems. I’ve merged of all of those systems into a cohesive lifestyle that I call Krofting. I’m currently working on a new website devoted to that. Look for that announcement soon.

food – the arivaca coop example

Due to the amount of time I now spend researching and writing these posts, I’ve scaled back the amount of work I do on this farm. I still maintain several sizable gardens, a small herd of goats (for meat), a small flock of chickens and some fruit trees.

About 2.5 months ago a friend alerted me that our local community garden had lost a large chunk of its funding. There was concern that it might fold. Because I have my own farm, I never saw a need to become involved with our community garden. However, over recent years the community garden has sort of fallen on hard times. The original manager quit some years back and the place has not functioned as well since then. With news of its eminent collapse, a meeting had been called to see if it could be saved. I was asked to attend the meeting. If this had come about several years ago, I would have declined. But because the world is a very different place today than it was several years ago, I now view the community garden as a bulwark for this community against external forces that seek to degrade life everywhere.

I attended the meeting.

Long story short, I’m now the VP of the new board of directors of what is now called the Arivaca CoOp. Board members and officers are all unpaid, voluntary positions. The only paid employees are the farm manager and a woman who has been with the garden since its inception. We have filed for a new 501c3 called Arivaca CoOp.

I’m writing about this because I believe this CoOp will provide a blueprint for how communities everywhere can become more self sufficient in food production. Over the years of writing here about farming, health, nutrition and food, many of you have pointed out that because you live in an apartment or a condo, you have no access to a place to garden. Some of you may have a place to grow food but lack the confidence or the knowledge of how to go about doing it. What we are doing with this CoOp may provide options for many of you.

Because full time farming is much more than a 40 hour work week, one of the hardest things for any small farmer to deal with is marketing his or her produce. I can attest to the fact that growing, harvesting, packaging and transporting produce to a farmers market, only to be shut-down by inclement weather is a hard way to make a living. So, one of the things I’m pushing for with this CoOp is that it serve as a food hub for local farmers. In other words, true to its name, the CoOp will develop markets like area hospitals, schools and buying clubs, all of which buy food in bulk. We also have a local Human Resources office here which provides a meals on wheels program to housebound and elderly locals. They have agreed to buy from the CoOp.

Here is how it would work. The farmer lets the CoOp know what’s about to be harvested and the CoOp let’s its clients know what’s coming. All the local farmer has to do is deliver the packaged goods to the CoOp. The CoOp then delivers the food to its clients. Of course, the local farmers are still free to attend area farmers markets, if they wish to so.

the basics

Because most of the 650 souls who live in this valley have at least a few acres of land, and because the location of the community garden isn’t easy to access, it was never really successful in functioning in the way a typical community garden functions, with participants getting a small plot to grow what they want.

That format may sound worthy to the uninitiated, but it has inherent issues, especially with cross pollination, which makes seed saving impossible. Poor soil care, poor production and abandoned plots are also problems.

Cross pollination is a big problem. That means any seed that anyone brings in has to be checked to make sure it’s not genetically modified. Although gmo seed is not allowed under organic guidelines, accidents can happen. The problem is, pollen from GMO crops can drift to neighboring crops and contaminate them, rendering them useless for someone wanting to save a pure line of seed. Fortunately, the primary form of agriculture here is grazing the millions of acres of wild public land that surrounds this valley. The nearest crop land growing gmo crops is about 100 miles away.

Then there is the problem of cross pollination among crops of similar species. For instance, because corn cross pollinates very easily, it would be devastating to have an heirloom variety of corn that’s very well adapted to growing in a particular area cross pollinated by an inferior variety that would dilute the genetic advantages of that well adapted, heirloom variety. Keeping inferior varieties like that out of the CoOp is critical.

Primarily for that reason the new CoOp is no longer gong to pursue the ill conceived plot-sharing concept. Instead, the focus will be on a few select crops that we know will perform well here in this difficult environment in the mountains of southern Arizona. The focus will also be on crops that don’t require refrigeration and have a long shelf life; winter squash, melons, root crops, dried (flour) corn etc. We’ll also be focusing on crops that can be turned into value added products that have a long shelf life (coming up).

Those who wish to participate in exchange for food will be able to help with the planting, production, harvest and processing of said crops.

Intern Adalyn holding Cosmo, a 2 month old alpaca.

One of the crops we intend to grow this summer is an heirloom variety of corn that has been traditionally grown this region for thousands of years. It’s very well adapted to the climate and soils here. This type of corn is typically nixtamalized and ground into masa. With this one crop we can make and sell 3 value added products; masa, tortillas and tamalies. There has even been talk of having a tamali festival at the end of the growing season as a fundraiser for the CoOp.

Chapalote corn, grown in this area for at least 2,000 years.

Another line of crops we’re talking about growing are the ingredients for salsa; tomatoes, habaneros, onions, garlic, cilantro. This valley is too high in elevation (to cold) to grow an essential ingredient in salsa, limes, but we can grow Kumwqust, a much more cold hardy citrus that works just as well.

By themselves, salsa crops have a short shelf life, but when made into a value added product like salsa, their shelf life is extended by many months. This hearty, healthy food can serve as a medicinal addition to jazz up meals during hard times

Winters here are typically mild enough to grow cold hardy winter vegetables like brassicas, lettuces and root crops like beets, radishes, turnips and carrots. Of course root crops store fairly well, as do some of the brassicas like cabbage. Others, like brocoli, brussel sprouts, kale, collards and bok choy don’t store as well. In fact, because the nutrients in brocholi begin to degrade right after harvesting, its best to eat it as fresh as possible.

Several of the board members are big fans of kimchi (I’m one) so we’ve also discussed making kimchi with our winter crops. We could extend that to sauerkraut and other fermented foods. Not only does this extend the shelf life of CoOp products, it also turns them into value added, microbially rich powerhouses that can help balance the gut microbiome.

the problem

Although the former community garden maintained an organic certification since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the soils are in terrible shape. Having an organic certification is no guarantee that food coming from that certified organic source is nutritionally superior. Because the soil in my gardens is so vibrant and full of organic matter, I can sink a shovel in it up to its hilt with my bare feet. It would take some serious stomping on a shovel with heavy boots on to do the same in the soils at the former community garden.

Consequently, because the soils have been neglected for so long, we first have to deal with bringing those soils back up to a vibrant state. One of the reasons the soils have become degraded is because the community garden had no livestock.

Nowhere on Gods green earth are there ecosystems devoid of animals. They play essential roles in generating fertility. Ruminants are especially critical because their first stomach compartment (the rumen) is essentially a fermentation chamber that generates an incredibly divers range of beneficial microbes that they eventually poop out on to the landscape. Those microbes then go to work in the soil to generate fertility and nutrition, just as they did in the guts of the ruminants. Later, some of those same microbes may be taken up once again by the ruminants as they forage across the landscape, to be mixed with even more new microbes. In this way, those microbes get cycled back and forth so many times that a balance is finally achieved and health and fertility reigns supreme between the plant, animal and soil kingdoms. We reap the benefits when we eat meat, fruit and vegetable grown in that microbially rich ecosystem. Incorporating these microbial processes lies at the heart of Biodynamic Farming concepts put forth by Rudolf Steiner in the 1920’s.

Domesticated ruminants historically used on farms are; cattle, goats, sheep, llamas and alpacas. Today some ranchers are now running bison. A few are running ruminant game animals like deer, elk as well as exotic ruminant game animals from Africa and the Middle East.

poultry

In many native pastoral ecosystems one can find birds following roaming herds of native ruminants. The birds are picking ticks off the animals as well as tearing through the manure left behind to feast on fly eggs, larvae and maggots. All are rich sources of essential omega3 fatty acids.

regenerative farming practices

Apart from the fact that the USDA organic certification system has been heavily infiltrated by corporate interests, one of the failings of organic certification is that it fails to recognize the 300,000 year long relationship between ruminants, soil fertility and human health. Fortunately, over the past few decades, a new class of farmers and ranchers have come along that do recognize this important relationship. These people are incorporating what has come to be known as regenerative practices. Regular readers know that I’ve mentioned Joel Salatin of Polyface Farms here numerous times as one of the premier regenerative farmers in the world. Thirty years ago he was pioneering mob grazing of cattle on his farm and following them with flocks of poultry to clean up after the cattle.

A Turken rooster. They have 50% fewer feathers than most breeds which makes them a great choice for hot climates.

About 25 years ago I began doing something similar here with my goats and chickens. This is partly why I can now go out in my gardens and sink a shovel up to its hilt with my bare feet. With every year that passes I try to eat a higher percentage of my food directly from this farm. I’ve found that the more I’m able to do that, the better my health is.

We have just begun implementing a similar regenerative program at the Arivaca CoOp. A generous donor supplied the funds needed to buy electric chicken netting so we can rotate goats and chickens across the fields where the previously discussed crops will be grown. After nearly 30 years of mismanagement as a community garden under organic certification, the Arivaca CoOp is now transitioning to regenerative practices to rebuild the soil. I’m donating some goats and others are donating eggs to be hatched and pullets raised by mother hens.

The electric fencing will enclose small paddocks (about .5 acres each) that are currently in winter cover crops. The goats will be introduced into the first paddock to forage those cover crops down, turning them into microbially rich fertilizer which they will happily spread over the entire paddock. They’ll then be moved to the next paddock. Chickens will be brought into the paddock just vacated by the goats to clean up after them, turning all of the fly eggs, larvae, maggots, insect pests, weeds seeds and every thing else they eat into even more fertilizer, spreading that evenly across the landscape as well. What they don’t turn into fertilizer they’ll turn into eggs.

I’ve built a small portable chicken coop for them. I call it the Millenium fowlcon. It can hold about 30 hens. It has 4 nest boxes that can be accessed from the outside. When it comes time to move the goats to the next paddock, the chickens will be moved in the morning before being let out of the fowlcon.

If memory serves me correctly the goats and chickens have 12 paddocks. If they spend a week in each one, that means 3 months will pass before they cycle back to the first paddock. By then the forage will have recovered and the cycle will begin again.

At some point, some of those paddocks will be taken out of goat and chicken production to be planted in the aforementioned crops. No tillage will be used. Seeds will be planted directly into the soil after the chickens vacate a paddock. For the first few years we’ll need to add mulch to help speed up the recovery of the soil and to help hold in moisture for the crops. I’m hoping the CoOp will be able to sell it’s tractor mounted/pto powered rototiller. It’s use, combined with the lack of livestock, are responsible for the poor state of the soil.

God has no rototillers. Rototillers, plows and discs are an expression of mans hubris.

Once the crops are harvested, the goats will be let back in to turn the remaining crop residue into fertilizer. Once the chickens have been cycled through, that paddock will once again be planted to cover/forage crops (no tillage) and the cycle will begin anew.

Because this system mimics Gods plan for soil fertility, it doesn’t provide instantaneous gratification like chemical based fertilizers or even orgnanic ones. Yes, in the short term those fertilizers can provide crops a booster shot, but over the long term, especially when combined with tillage, they kill-off the critically important microfauna in the soil.

fertilizer side bar

The current concerns about the impacts that the blockage of oil and oil byproducts like fertilizers from coming through the Strait of Hormuz are fear tactics meant to drive up prices for those products. If farmers would wean themselves from their addiction to those deadly, short term booster shots and transition to regenerative practices, we would all be better off. Time will tell if they read the handwriting on the wall.

Because the soils were treated so badly for so long, I don’t expect to see big results for at least 3 years. After the third year, things will begin to change dramatically. Eventually. the production and nutritional upside will be beyond anything ever achieved under organic certification.

The parent organization that owns the land wants to keep the organic certification. Although I place no value on it, they do. If they want to pay to keep that certification, I’m ok with that. Because regenerative agriculture goes hand in hand with biodynamic practices, I’ve suggested that we seek a biodynamic certification (Rudolf Steiner, more on all of that another time).

regenerative certification is a whole ‘nuther animal

Currently there are no widely accepted standards for regenerative certification.

Big Ag was caught flat footed when organic standards were set back in the 1980’s. Big Ag thought they had the market locked up, that organic would never catch on. They were wrong. Now, with talk of regenerative standards becoming more widespread, Big Ag is terrified. They know this is a much more viable and profitable system than organic or chemicals, and because it has taken them decades and hundreds of millions of dollars to make inroads into the organic marketplace, they are being proactive in debates about regenerative standards. In other words, they are now in the process of pushing their grotesquely fat belly up to the regenerative table.

Here is what Farm Action Policy recently said about this.

The debate underscores a fundamental policy gap: government programs and corporate commitments have begun promoting “regenerative agriculture” without first establishing a clear, shared definition. As a result, the term has moved in multiple directions at once. Industry stakeholders warn that the term is being applied inconsistently—sometimes referring to rigorous soil-health and ecosystem-based production systems, and other times used more loosely to describe incremental changes to conventional farming practices. In some cases, large food companies have marketed regenerative products that continue to rely on GMO seeds, synthetic fertilizers, and pesticides, highlighting tensions between marketing claims and underlying production practices. Natural and organic retailers are now considering a more active role in policing regenerative claims on store shelves, including requiring stronger substantiation or removing products that fail to meet emerging expectations. This ambiguity creates space for corporate actors to adopt the least demanding interpretation that still attracts consumer buy-in, potentially diluting market signals and undermining producers who invest in more rigorous systems. Without clearer standards, public investments and procurement initiatives intended to support regenerative agriculture risk reinforcing inconsistent practices rather than driving systemic change.

This is what happens when a society is built upon the backs of centralized, greedy corporate interests that seek to maintain control of systems and markets. The ability to implement a simple but badly need change in the way we grow food gets side tracked by big, dark, money.

Ignore them. We don’t need ‘em. We know what needs to be done. Decentralize. Go local. Go regenerative. Grow your own or help start a regenerative coop in your community.

Next time we’ll consider how the production of meat and dairy plays into the Arivaca CoOp.

Be free.

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