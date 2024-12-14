In his 1971 book Between Two Ages, Zibignew Brzezinski said an elite would soon control populations using “…cyber manipulation”. He went on to say -

“The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled and dominated society by an elite without the restrictions of traditional values, so it will soon be possible to ensure the monitoring almost continuous over every citizen and maintain complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen, files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities.” (sic)

That prediction is becoming manifest with what is now known as the PRISM program. The full scope of this plan can now be seen in what is currently playing out in Gaza and Syria. It’s complex, so this will require several posts to break this all down.

Let’s begin with Brzezinski, then go back to LBJ, then forwad from there.

For younger readers not familiar with Brzezinski, he cofounded the globalist Trilateral Commission with David Rockefeller and served as President Carters National Security Advisor. He often spoke at the meetings of globalist organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group and the Aspen Institute.

I’m mentioning Brzezinski here because he played a major role in promoting the deep state desire to topple Middle Eastern countries like Lybia, Egypt, Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Iran. He called it the Balkanization of the Middle East - divide and conquer.

This doctrine became a prominent part of the neocon think tank known as The Project for a New America, a pro-Israel project. Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld and Pual Wolfowitz were among the 25 people who signed PNAC’s founding statement of principles. In 2000, PNAC produced a report titled Rebuilding Americas Defenses. Here is what Wikipedia said about this report.

"Rebuilding America's Defenses" a report that promotes "the belief that America should seek to preserve and extend its position of global leadership by maintaining the preeminence of U.S. military forces". The report states, "advanced forms of biological warfare that can 'target' specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool”.

Given the results of covidcon, this can either be construed as unbelievable, satanic or unbelievably satanic.

Here’s what I wrote about that in March of 2022.

The Wikipedia article goes on to describe much of the PNAC plan to topple Middle Eastern countries.

In 1982 Oded Yinon, who was senior official with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, wrote a report called the Yinon Plan, which details how Israel should proceed to expand its borders in the Greater Israel Project.

In his 1995 book Fighting Terrorism, Benjamin Netenyahu, the current Prime Minister of Israel, lays out how the US should lead counterinsurgencies in the Arab countries that surround it, including those mentioned by Brzezinski, as well as Gaza. Of course doing this would destroy all of Israels enemies and make it possible for Israel to deploy its Greater Israel project.

In 2007, former NATO Supreme Commander General Wesley Clark gave a speech at the Commonwealth Club in which he warned about what he called a “foreign policy coup” by elites. Referring to a conversation he had with an officer from the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in September of 2001, right after 9/11, Clark was told of the decision to topple the governments of seven Middle Eastern nations: Iran, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Lybia, Lebanon and Syria.

Much of what Brzezinski, Netanyahu, PNAC, Yinon and Clark described is now known as the “Arab Spring”. With uprisings beginning in Tunisia, then spreading to Libya, Egypt, Iraq and elsewhere, one after another the countries called out by Brzexzniski, PNAC, Netanyahu, Pinon and Clark began to fall. There was nothing spontaneous about any of it. It had all been planned for decades.

How did we come to be in this mess?

It began with the unelected President, Lyndon Baines Johnson. Few people know that LBJ’s maternal great grandparents were Jewish.

When LBJ died in January of 1973, even the Jewish Telegraph wrote an article singing praises about how he aided Israel during the 6 day war.

LBJ’s aunt Jessie Johnson Hatcher, who LBJ acknowledged as having a profound influence on his life, was a member of the Zionist Organization of America. His grandfather and father sought clemency for the lynching of the Jew Leo Frank, who was convicted of killing a 13 year old girl in 1913. To learn more about LBJ’s Jewish favoritism, go here. And yes, in almost every instance LBJ put Israels interests above the US. Much more on that coming up.

It’s helpful to remember that President Kennedy wanted the Israeli lobby AIPAC to register as a foreign agent. After he was assassinated LBJ dropped that demand.

As will become very clear, LBJ was the most traitorous president we’ve ever had.

Last but certainly not least, LBJ had an extra marital romance with a woman who was not Jewish, but who was decidedly pro-Israel. In fact, she was working as an Israeli Irgun agent. Her name was Mathilda Krim.

the uss liberty

Krim was feeding top secret information back and forth between LBJ and Israeli leadership leading up to, and during Israels 6 day war. In fact, while the USS Liberty was being attacked off the Sinai Peninsula in international water by Israeli fighter jets and was being hit by a torpedo launched from an Israeli torpedo boat, Krim was in bed with LBJ.

After the initial surprise attack on the USS Liberty, the ships radio man was able to cobble together an antenna and send out an SOS message to the 6th Fleet. Captain Tully, skipper of the US Saratoga, ordered jets to provide support for the Liberty. Then, Secretary of Defense Robert Mcnamara ordered them to return to the ship. Captain Ingen of the USS America and Tully launched more aircraft to help the Liberty. Those aircraft were recalled by LBJ himself, who said,

“I don’t care about a few dead sailors. I will not embarrass my ally Israel. Return to base immediately.”

Although Israeli reconnaissance planes had been overflying the Liberty for over 1.5 days prior to the attack, because the jets attacking the Liberty were unmarked, the crew on the Liberty were unclear about who was attacking them… until LBJ spilled the beans. Then the reality hit home even harder as 3 torpedo boats, clearly marked with the Star of David, launched 5 torpedo’s at the Liberty. One struck the communications center on the starboard side, killing 25 sailors immediately.

At the end of the day two thirds of the ships crew of nearly 300 were killed and many were terribly injured.

We now know the plan was to sink the Liberty and blame it on the Egyptians in an attempt to force the US to attack Egypt on behalf of Israel. LBJ was in on the scheme.

The plan failed. The USS Liberty did not sink. Help finally arrived 17 hours later and the crew of the Liberty were able to tell their story to the 6th Fleet. By then the order had come down saying everyone was ordered to secrecy and that if anyone told what happened to the Liberty there would be hell to pay.

To get the full story of betrayals by the Jews and LBJ, please watch this interview by Candace Owens of Phillip F. Tourney, one of the survivors of the attack on the Liberty. It will make you reconsider everything you know about the US and Israel.

But the Krim part of this story doesn’t end there. With the help of Israel, Krim went on to lay the groundwork for the false flag operation known as the AIDs epidemic. On several occasions over the past four years I’ve written about the links that exist between the AIDS and covidcon, the role that Anthony Fauci played in bringing them both about and how the Hegelain dialect was used to make both of them a financial success for big pharma. I’ve also touched a bit on the role that Israel played in covidcon, but not with AIDS.

In his conversation with Candace Owens, Phillip Tourney mentions Krim and her relationship with LBJ. Celia Farber, who has been writing about the AIDS scam for over 3 decades, saw that interview and immediately made the connection to Mathilda Krim. I recommend folks read her post about that.

syria

Let’s begin this part by remembering that Wikileaks released emails from Hillary Clinton saying the ousting of Assad would be a good thing for Israel.

With Iran having been bled by supporting the Shia Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Shia Houthis in Yemen, with Russia having been bled by its war in Ukraine, and most importantly, with Trump saying the war in Syria “is not our war”, the deep state has decided to take advantage of the chaotic mind currently occupying the White House and topple Syria before Trump takes office and prevents it from doing so. Another aspect of the Syrian ‘why now’ question will be coming later.

With the toppling of Assad, the only country left on the Brzezniski/Netanyahu/Yinon/PNAC/Clark list is Iran. As of right now, it appears the globalist plans for the “Balkanization” of Syria may turn out to be the most brutal of all.

It’s important to keep in mind that the borders that define the countries of the Middle East were largely created after WWI by the Sykes-Picot Agreement. This was British colonialism hard at work, recreating the Middle East in a way it could control to maximize profits and protect the its newly created state of Israel.

By the early 1900’s Great Britain had already laid claim to oil in the Middle East. Other European countries were also vying for control of major regions and resources.

At that time, the Ottoman Empire and Persia were the major powers to the east of the Mediterranean. Across North Africa, Algeria, Libye and Egypt were the major powers. None of those kingdoms had hard and fast boundaries. Why? Because many of them were tribal people, allowing their sheep and goat herds to follow the scarce rains of the region. The idea of being loyal to a nation state was, and largely remains foreign to these people. Instead, their loyalty is to ancient familial, cultural and linguistic traditions. Lest we think this is an ignorant and backward way to maintain a culture, we need to remember that these tribal people gave birth to Christianity, Islam and Judaism. Cuneiform, the first written language, also arose in this region.

While listing all the ways the deep state DoD has been warring with Christians, in my last post I briefly mentioned that Muhammed al Jawlani, formerly part of the CIA backed Al-Qaeda, was in the process of taking over Aleppo, the largest Christian community in Syria. Now that he has fulfilled his assigned role to overthrow 50 years of Syrian control by the al-Assad family, Great Britain is considering removing him from its terrorist watch list. Similar murmurs are being heard in DC.

Since he has been in charge of HTS (Hayat Tahrir Al Sham) he claims to no longer be associated with al-Qaeda. However, he has not denounced Great Britain or the US. Since he has a long history of ties to the West and since he could not have pulled off the toppling of Assad without help from Turkey, Israel and the West, it seems safe to say that Jawlani has been working on behalf of the British/US/Israeli deep states. However, for now, he officially remains on the US terrorist watch list. On the chance that the US decides to take down his listing on the State Departments terrorist watch list, I’m going to paste a copy of it here for posterity.

Although Jawlani has long been affiliated with al-Quada, it wasn’t until he took Idlib with CIA backing in 2016 that he gained even more support from Western deep state powers. In the process of capturing Idlib, many thousands of ethnic Druze were killed.

That cooperation exists between HTS and the West can also be sussed out by all of the deep state preplanning that is now self evident.

1 - Biden’s recent speech about the fall of the Assad regime was taken from the same script used by former presidents when Libya, Egypt and Iraq fell.

2 - Assad had plenty of time to shut down the family operations, drain national accounts, transfer billions of dollars and flee to Russia before HTS forces arrived.

Civil servants remain at their posts in Damascus, but it remains to be seen if HTS will have the funds to pay them.

3 - Before the Assad government fell, Israel had already targeted military bases all over Syria. As of Thursday it had carried out attacks on 458 military and other strategic installations across Syria, including the naval port at Latakia, long used by the Russians as a Mediterranean base.

4 - Russia was warned of the eminent attack and was able to get its fleet out to sea before Israel destroyed the base.

5 - Coinciding with the bombing of military bases around the country, Israel also began moving troops well beyond the Golan Heights, which it took from Syria during the six day war in 1967. So far, Israel has illegally seized what was a UN established and controlled buffer zone, including the highest mountain in Syria which overlooks the capitol city of Damascus. In short, Israel has told the UN to take a hike and created what it calls a “temporary” buffer zone to protect the Golan Heights. We also have to consider that Netanyahu recently said “The Golan Heights will be part of Israel for eternity”. Given its colonial history, it seems safe to assume that in 10 years Israel will be saying the new buffer zone will be part of Israel for eternity.

More recent news indicates that Israel is now moving more deeply into Syria, well past the UN buffer zone.

Sorting out what’s real and what information is being planted by the deep state is a challenge for anyone writing about the current chaos in Syria. Apparently the Syrian military was told by its commanders that the fix was in, that they should not resist the HTS. The biggest death toll may be due to Israels illegal bombing campaign.

Syrian military capacity has been demolished. The number of deaths from Israels massive onslaught is unknown at this point.

Numerous scholars have explained why Israels aggressive offensive is illegal. An analogy could be made to rebels sacking D.C. and other major cities around the US and then Canada deciding to take advantage of the situation and bomb all military bases in the US to prevent the US from ever posing threat to Canada. This is what Israel just did in Syria. For whatever reason, so far there has been little outcry about this atrocity.

Why is Israel able to flaunt international law at will?

Israel recently said its actions in Syria are “in self defense”. I have a question about the glaring double standard being upheld by Western governments and their media. They tell us that when Russia goes into Ukraine to defend itself from being surrounded by NATO countries and their military bases, that Russia is using offense warmongering. When Israel invades Gaza, Lebanon and Syria we are told Israel has a right to defend itself. Defending oneself implies that that one has been attacked and is replying defensively. In the case of its massive incursions into Syria, Israel has not been attacked by Syria. It is the offensive aggressor. As late as Thursday afternoon Israel was still conducting bombing raids on Damascus and elsewhere across Syria.

In 2019 Trump signed the Caesar Syria Protection Act which imposed harsh sanctions on the Assad government. When we see those sanctions lifted we’ll know that the goals of the deep state have been achieved.

Be free.

