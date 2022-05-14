the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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lazyboyrocker's avatar
lazyboyrocker
May 14, 2022

Thank you for an interesting and informative article. Although I already knew a little of what you wrote, it was great to fill in the blanks provided from your hands-on experience and insights.

BTW, I really look forward to your weekly articles, especially this recent series about sustainable farming.

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Bandit
May 14, 2022

Have you seen the film, "Grow?" Ocean and John Robbins (of Baskin& Robbins) have shown it from their site the past couple of years. One of the streams in the film is about a man (physicist?) that built his own biochar plant in the NW USA. The plant was burned down (arson suspected), but at the end he had rebuilt it. If you haven't seen it you need to. The other 2 streams in the story are also very good.

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