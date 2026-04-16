the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Richie Vieques's avatar
Richie Vieques
2hEdited

Thanks. I was stunned to learn of 'Terra Preta' a while back. Apparently the Amazon TribesPeople were able to have huge settlements that grew food in 8 foot wide, 6 foot deep long trenches of 'black earth', aka 'Terra Preta' or 'Bio-Char'. Since that time, I wondered why 'Bio-Char' has not been widely adopted. It seems that ag lands could be gradually transitioned to great benefit. So why hasn't this been undertaken ? Any thoughts ? You'd figure that like 'Organic' brings a higher price for all foods, that 'Bio-Char' could take this further ? And provide independence from fertilizers and chemical sprays ?

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

Thanks Kyle, for the biochar presentation. I worked my beds deeply a couple of times at the outset with some granite sand, expanded shale and some composted cotton burr. The soils are fairly rich clays, and I top dress them with compost each winter, so they have good tilth these days.

It looks like biochar is expensive, but getting any plant matter into the soil and feeding the microbiome should be good. I started with soil testing, and rotate vegetable crops by the seasons and through the beds on a flexible 3 year, 3 bed, summer/winter rotation that I worked out over 3 years and first posted as "Liberty Garden" on July 4, 2016: https://www.johndayblog.com/2016/07/liberty-garden-central-texas-climate.html

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