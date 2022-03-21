Remember everything is right until it’s wrong. You’ll know when it’s wrong. Ernest Hemingway

I’m so happy to welcome you rowdy bunch of freedom loving heretics! I just want to give you all a big group hug for your support!

nuland/rubio

Putin’s long standing claim that US funded bioweapon labs exist on his doorstep in the Ukraine has gone from being conspiracy theory to being verified by US officials. On 3/8/22, when Under Secretary of Political Affairs Victoria Nuland was asked by Senator Marco Rubio about the existence of “chemical or biological weapons” in the Ukraine (not bioweapon labs), she went beyond his question to verify that the US has actualy been funding “biological research facilities” in Ukraine. Interestingly, she does not say which branch of the government is providing the funding, but as I’ve pointed out in earlier posts and as will be pointed out later here, the Department of Defense (DOD) is providing much of the funding. It seems safe to assume that any Pentagon funded “biological research facility” is not dilly-dallying in paltry run-of-the-mill germs. It’s apparent that Nulands very careful choice of words do not disclose anything approaching the full truth. It’s also apparent that Rubio had no desire to do the right and honerable thing and pursue the full truth by asking follow-up questions.

Nuland’s comments came 12 days after I made this post in which I highlighted a 2017 article written by Bulgarian investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, in which she presented irrefutable maps and documents proving that the US has been funding bioweapon labs in the Ukraine since at least 2005, at that time under G. W. Bush.

Furthermore, Nuland’s statement came two days after I posted this piece about the research and manufacturing of ethnic bioweapons by the US in facilities around the world.

There remains some unanswered questions regarding Nuland’s comment and Senator Rubios response. The first question is obvious: Why is the US is worried about “research materials” from biolabs in the Ukraine falling into the hands of Russia? The other questions are a bit mroe nuanced. How is it that Senator Rubio had an immediate response to Nuland’s answer, retorting that any use of biological or chemical weapons in the Ukraine should automatically be blamed on Russia? Nuland’s response to Rubios retort was also also a little too quick and precise. Rubio’s retort implies he knows at least as much as Nuland about what’s in those labs.

I like to entertain the idea that Dilyana G’s work and my reposting of it may have played a role in forcing the hand of Victoria Nuland and Senator Rubio. However, because the banter between Rubio and Nuland comes off as preplanned, the handwriting on the wall was likely seen well before my articles appeared.

Having said that, I would like to thank Victoria Nuland for corroborating the exhaustive research done by Dilyana G, as well as the more recent but much less extensive research I’ve done regarding biolabs in the Ukraine. Mrs Nuland, you have completely silenced all of those who have been calling us conspiracy theorists for our reports on bioweapon labs in Ukraine. Thank you.

putin

Any red blooded American would be justified in being uncomfortable with the idea of Russian bioweapon labs just across our borders in Canada or Mexico. It’s probably also safe to say that anyone old enough to remember President Kennedy's risk of starting WWIII with a naval blockade of Cuba, which prevented the former Soviet Union’s Nikita Khrushchev from placing nuclear missiles in Cuba (90 miles from the US) in 1962, will also have a solid understanding of Putins reasons for going into Ukraine.

We know that Putin is using a light hand in Ukraine. He has the army and resources to roll right over Ukraine if he so desired. Obviously, that’s not his agenda. As time goes along, it appears that his stated goals of rooting out the Ukrainian nazis, destroying bioweapon labs and stopping the genocide of people of Russian descent may acutally be his real goals. Whether or not he is successful with any of that remains to be seen.

the mic

In his farewell speech in 1960, President (and 4 star General) Dwight D. Eisenhower coined the term we now use to describe that darkest of industries, the “military industrial complex” (MIC), and warned us that it was a beast run amok. To this day, no one has heeded his warning. We are now watching the results of this satanic (anti-life) beast being played out before us. Of course I’m referring to the chaos caused by the covid plandemic and the ensuing bioweapon jabs distributed by the military, which have now permanently maimed and killed millions around the world. We can now add to that the war in Ukraine which is now responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thosuands. The blame for all of these can be laid directly at the feet of the US MIC. Wait, huh?

As Eisenhower pointed out 60 years ago, the MIC was a massive beast long before George W. Bush expanded it greatly by creating the Department of Homeland Security, which amounted to the largest expansion of government up to that time (a classic RINO move). As I’ve pointed out in several earlier posts, we now have the DOD partnering with agencies like the NIAID (run by Fauci) to fund and conduct gain of function - aka bioweapon - research in China and elsewhere. I’ve also pointed out how the DOD, the driver of the MIC, has aided private big pharma companies like Moderna in the development of “dual purpose” research projects (namely, Moderna’s mRNA tech) for warfare and domestic use. We can begin to see how the line between the military, health agencies and big pharma is becoming very murky. It’s all now one giant entangled spider web, and that gargantuan spider is sucking the life blood out of US taxpayers.

Another big DOD player in the biolab arena is The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA - another classic Orwellian name) which has so far allocated 2.5 billion dollars to research pathogens for weaponization. As I’ve pointed out previously, some of that money has gone to Ukraine to help fund at least 11 labs there, as well as building two new labs in Kiev and Odessa. The money has gone to private companies, not the Ukrainian government.

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black and veatch

One of the beneficiaries of that DOD largess has been a little known company called Black and Veatch (B&V), which contracted to build labs in Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia and elsewhere. Over $215 million was provided to B&V to do this work. Just for the record, B&V has been working with the Pentagon since 2003.

metabiota

As a subcontractor to B&V, Metabiota signed a contract with the DOD in 2014 for nearly 24 million to work with B&V in Ukraine and Georgia. The two companies were present at the Trilateral meeting of Ukraine, Poland and the US on Biological Security, Safety and Surveillance in Ukraine in October of 2016.

In 2015 Metabiota received 1 million from Google. As I’ve indicated in earlier posts, Google has numerous ties to big pharma, and given that it’s a creation of the CIA, it becomes clear why it censors people like me who are seeking to illuminate the truth.

Metabiota got its start from Hunter Bidens investment firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners. Yes, the Biden family connections in Ukraine run deep.

Metabiota’s founder, “virus hunter” Nathan Wolfe, also sits on the board of Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance and is a member of DARPA’s Defense Science Research Council. Metabiota has also partnered with EcoHealth Alliance, which, as I’ve pointed out in previous posts, was the pipeline for taxpayer money that Anthony Fauci used to fund the lab in Wuhan.

Additionally, Wolfe’s projects have received funding from the NIH, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Geographic Society.

As Dilyana has pointed out, the employees of these companies have been given full diplomatic immunity in Ukraine, the same immunity granted to any high ranking official doing diplomatic work. Additionally, any cargo they transport in or out of the country is also granted full diplomatic immunity, meaning it cannot be subjected to any type of search or inspection. This latter point will become more meaningful shortly.

As was shown in Dilyana’s seminal 2017 piece on Pentagon biolabs around the world, including Ukraine, and as is being pointed out in this post, we know at least some of the work being done in Ukraine was biological weapon research, not the more benign sounding medical biological research as Nuland lamely tried to portray it. We know this because, as Dilyana has pointed out, part of the work being done was to research how many people could be killed for a certain amount of money. Dilyana highlights “How to kill 625,000 people for just $.029 cost per death” using A. Aegupti mosquitos infected with yellow fever, and Tularemia aerosol attack.

As I pointed out here, the US has been collecting blood sampled from populations around the world to glean RNA and DNA profiles. We also know from Dilyana’s research that some of the work being done in Ukraine was to collect blood from Russians. She presents a document from the US Air Force titled Synovial Tissue/RNA Samples (Solicitation Number: FA 3016 - 17 - U- 0164) that specifically instructs the 502d Contracting Squadron, that when collecting blood samples, they are to come from “Caucasian Russians”, not Ukrainians (source - {formerly} fbo.gov now SAM.gov). Why this very specific set of sampling?

The result of all this collusion between the military, our so-called health care system and private enterprise is, in a nutshell, fascism. It’s also a fine example of our tax payer dollars hard at work - take money from regular folks and give it to rich people.

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boyle

Someone who knows far more about biological weapons than I do is Dr. Francis Boyle, who has spent his life working to prevent the development and use of these satanic weapons of war. Although he’s not well versed about the international intrigue of bioweapon labs, he is well versed on the history and laws that he helped get passed in the US congress to prevent the development and use of these weapons. This recent interview with him provides a good background of the laws as they pertain to the control of bioweapons.

the next big thing

Let’s set all of that aside for a moment and consider that the massive profits from the covid plandemic are now rapidly dwindling - it seems the curtain on the highly profitable covid theater has fallen. The restless investors of the world - the Rothschilds, Blackrocks, Vanguards, Gates, Soros and other .01% of the elite, are now casting about for the next highly profitable theatrical show and… war is always profitable. So now we have investor forces manipulating the media and the MIC for the US to get even more deeply involved in Ukraine than it already is. Or is that just a ruse?

It’s true that since the fall of the Soviet empire, certain elites have nurtured very close, profitable ties with Ukraine. From 2009 through 2014, oligarchs in the Ukraine were one of the largest funding sources to the Clinton Foundation, although our favorite snake oil salesman, Bill Gates and his foundation, have provided much larger donations to the Clintons. Since 2014, when President Obama overthrow the democratically elected government in Ukraine and installed a satanic, nazi friendly regime, Ukraine has proven to be a den of corruption, darkness and… profit, especially for insiders like Joe Biden and his son Hunter. As you will soon learn, it hasn’t just been the nazi satanists from the US that have been investing in the Ukraine.

Yet, what if all of that is also a ruse? There has been some talk that China may be looking to take Taiwan. Or is that yet another distraction? (I’m reminded of the biblical prediction of wars and rumors of wars.) Where am I headed…?

At this point we need to remember that, apart from China, Klaus Schwabs puppets in Australia have imposed the harshest covid crackdown outside of China. With that in mind, let’s review some of what we know about the cozy relationship between Australia and China. China has massive investments in Australia. It covets land there for food production. It also needs certain mineral resources from Australia to maintain its high tech industries. China has ancient trade routes between Oceania and itself. Eastern China is in the same time zone as Western Australia. Flights from China can arrive in Australia in about 8 hours. China has a vastly superior number of troops and military forces.

We should also be wondering why the Australian government has told some of its domestic aid institutions that they are not needed to provide aid for the devastating floods that have been taking place there, while allowing the US to send troops under the auspices of ‘providing aid to flood victims’. US friendly Singapore has also sent troops to Australia.

where this is headed

Igor Kirilov, the head of Russias Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops recently released documents seized in one of the Ukraine bioweapons labs that show serum samples from biolabs in Ukraine were sent to the Doherty Institute in Australia. This is where the diplomatic immunity on cargo granted to the B&V/Metabiota lab workers comes in very handy. Here is a video by the Aussie Cossack which highlights a few of the documents.

You Australians know the Doherty Institute all to well. For everyone else… this is the agency that fed a pack of lies to the Australian people and their government about what to expect from covid and what steps it should to take to fend off the supposed covid pandemic. In other words, the unelected officials at the Doherty Institute dictated the terms of the lockdown in “democratic” Australia in the same way that unelected Anthony Fauci told Trump and Biden what to do in the “democratic” US.

According to its website, the Doherty Institute (DI) has ties to China. It also has strong ties to the WHO. For the record, the Gates Foundation and China are 2 of the 3 largest donors to the WHO. Many DI projects are funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, which was founded by Gates, and PATH, which is heavily funded by Gates. DI also works closely with China’s prestigious Fudan University in Shanghai and the University of Hong Kong.

So, here we see that the Doherty Institute is working with the WHO, three major pro-vaccine drug pushers and two Chinese universities doing “vaccine” research, all of which are largely funded by either the Gates Foundation or China. Given the reports I’ve posted about the gain of function - aka bioweapon - research being done in these labs around the world to make some of the ingredients in the covid jabs, it’s no stretch to extrapolate that the Doherty Institute may have some sort of dark vaccine agenda that parallels the dark agenda of the WHO, Gates and China. Will the Doherty Institute be the entity that runs the vaccine passport system in Australia?

All of this begs the question: Why did serum samples from a lab in the Ukraine get sent to the Doherty lab in Australia? For now, I have no answer to that.

Those of you who have been reading the comments from Australians in my articles know just how draconian the crackdown in Australia has been. Families are being torn apart, society is collapsing. How big of a role has China played in that? Has China been hamfisted in its dealings with financial aid to Australia to get what it wants in terms of Australia’s covid response? Are Schwab’s minions in Australia working with China to impose a Chinese style, controlled, communist, dictocratic society? Is the death toll in Australia from the plandemic, the crackdown, the jabs, the floods and everything else that’s been going on there a way of softening up Australians for what’s coming next? Does China have its sights set on Australia?

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