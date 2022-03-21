the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HopefulOne's avatar
HopefulOne
Mar 21, 2022

I think many have yet to grasp the fact that the U.S. of A. has fallen and is now being run by communists wearing democrat, republican, and conservative clothing. The U.S. has become a monster and we have helped fund it and continue to fund our own demise.

What can we say about bioweapons? the covid jabs are the worst bioweapons of our time, far more dangerous than deadly pathogens, because people have willingly injected themselves with this bioweapon. People's minds are blinded because they have turned away from God and are relying upon men and science to save them. Men and science are not their friend. God, however, is merciful to all who come to his Son, seeking forgiveness for their own sins and support of the crimes here in America...yes, you are supporting crimes as you pay your taxes and fund Planned Parenthood's slaughter of millions of innocent babies. That's not to mention you have funded all the vaxx shots that are killing thousands, which might turn into millions.

The time to push back is here, but you can't do much if you continue in rebellion to God, as you are targeted for destruction, unless you get on God's side, being reconciled to him through his Son, by sincere, deep, sorrowful repentance initiated by God's Spirit.

America has become such a godless nation that most don't hardly know what I'm talking about. You've grown up thinking this was a secular nation all along...it was not. It was turned that way by communists infiltrating our courts and governments, and especially our colleges, where they changed the definition of law so judges could make law and change all the morays of society...which they did. The Constitution you hold up has been decimated by these wicked men, the meanings changed, the meat ripped out, the foundations destroyed.

Here's an example. The 5th and 14th amendment protect human life, supposedly: "you shall not be deprived of life....except by due process of law," yet everyday, 2 to 3 thousand babies are slaughtered in the womb...How does that mesh? Corrupt, evil justices ripped out the true meaning and gave mothers the right to murder their own child....for someone not indoctrinated as we have been for 50 years, they would be horrified to learn we were doing that...any little child would be horrified. You should be, too, as your life now has much, much less meaning and value to anyone in government and other people. So killing you by a bad vaxx or some other bio weapon is no big deal...just decreasing the surplus population...

Reply
Share
7 replies by Kyle Young and others
Larry Cox's avatar
Larry Cox
Mar 21, 2022Edited

Getting reliable data about a hot war is the nearest thing to impossible that I can think of.

And there are still details about prior wars in this and the last century that I am sure have not come to the surface.

But everyone agrees there are labs in Ukraine! (As well as Turkey, etc.) Does Ukraine's refusal to allow Russian inspections (or take out the labs) justify a hot war? That's a difficult stretch.

I have seen attempts on PBS to use full-length documentaries to paint Putin as a sort of mafia boss aiming to expand his territory. These were VERY convincing. But his government's allegations of "secret" biolabs seem to be true! On top of all this, some of the "fringe" people I follow talk about a long-lived contest between "white hats" and "black hats," while others speak of an off-world rivalry that involves Earth. I sometimes wish these events were simply a matter of an evil person spewing its bile out into the world. But it seems it is usually more involved than that.

MIC: For me this has become a sort of abstract construct for the most obvious things wrong with the U.S. and the West. Sort of like the Ego in psychoanalysis. But it is likely that Ike knew more than he told us, and that this has been true of every political leader since then.

One story claims the MIC has now become an "Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate" using slave labor in secret off-planet facilities to manufacture products that they trade with other planets. It is difficult to believe that "Corporate" (as I call it) is not a global organization at this point, what with the various campaigns it has managed to carry out across the planet in a very coordinated fashion. In fact, they are being so brazen about it now that it seems they are admitting to us that they exist.

Thus we have such oddities as the fact that Putin studied under Klaus Schwab, not just Trudeau, Merkel, etc. In fact, what major world leader is NOT somehow connected to the WEF? Even Xi has addressed the WEF! We can suppose, however, that not all of Schwab's students came out as good obedient little children.

I can only conclude that, while many of us have learned to be on our guard about ANY narrative pushed concertedly by the mainstream media and certain leaders, a much truer narrative has failed to emerge. Their talons, it seems, are sunk so deep into the collective psyche that we are nearly incapable of discerning the truth, even though we all, in fact, have that power.

I am very confident in certain basic truths that the mainstream, so far, does not seriously touch. Thus, if I encounter someone who absolutely rejects the possibility of any of these basic assertions being true, I know I'm up against someone who has been overwhelmed by the "enemy" and is no longer thinking freely. I wish I could find more who have not yet been so overwhelmed!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Kyle Young and others
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kyle Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture