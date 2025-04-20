I’ve been wondering if the following events were purposely manipulated into place or if I just perceive them differently.

During a speech at the Endless Frontiers Retreat in Texas a few days ago, White House Science Director Micheal Kratsios announced that the US has the technology to “...manipulate space and time”. Was this some sort of signal that this topic can now be discussed without concern for retribution?

Although I was monitoring the orb and ufo sightings that occurred over New Jersey last year, I opted to not write anything about them. I just didn’t feel like I could write about them from an informed perspective. I still don’t. This piece is not about those sightings, but as will hopefully become apparent, it shares some common threads that may shed some light on those events.

While researching bees and pollen for last weeks post I stumbled across a remarkable BBC video about bumblebees that I vaguely remember watching about 15 years ago. Research for that post also led me to two Viktors (more on them shortly).

All of that had me thinking about an interview Ashton Forbes gave about 10 months ago. Ashton Forbes is perhaps the worlds leading expert on the mysterious loss of Malaysian flight 370. I use the word loss because no crash debris were ever recovered. I don’t remember who interviewed him the first time I saw him, but a few months later he gave an even more detailed interview with Clayton Morris of Redacted.

What, if anything, do all of these seemingly disparate things have to do with each other? Let’s look into that.

One of the things that got my attention was the fact that the BBC documentary about bumblebees no longer exists in it’s original form. I’ve looked everywhere for it. I don’t remember how long it was originally, but it’s only 3:45 long now. It seems the BBC has scrubbed the original version from the internet. As I recall the original version had the narrator mentioning, in passing, that bumblebees can levitate. That’s quite a little bombshell to casually mention and then leave behind. Interestingly, this little bombshell has been left out of what now remains of the documentary.

Wait, bumblebees can levitate?

We’ve all seen big, cumbersome bumblebees flying around, flapping wings that, proportionally, seem far too small to carry around a big, fat bumblebee. In addition to being able to gracefully fly those bulky bumblebee bodies around, those wings can also carry up to 90% of the bumblebees body weight in pollen. And they can do that while flying at 30 miles per hour in a perfectly straight line from flowers to nest, even while being buffeted by strong side winds. I can’t even maintain a straight line on the highway in my pickup when buffeted by strong side winds.

How they do that and how that ties into the other things I just listed are the topics of this post.

The first Viktor is Viktor Grebennikov (1927 to 2001) who was an unconventional entomologist and Russian researcher at the Institute of Soil Management and Chemicalization of Agriculture. He was fascinated with flying insects and spent much of his life on the Russian Steps studying them.

Viktor Grebennikov discovered a beetle that could begin to levitate by opening its wing covers. While studying those wing covers under a microscope he found they had a peculiar cell structure that imitated the structure of a vortex. There were hundreds (thousands?) of these vortex structures under each wing cover. He found he could use these wing covers to cause objects to levitate in his lab.

Grebennikoov claims to have made a flying platform by placing thousands of these wing covers on the bottom side of a wooden platform. The construction of this device is too complex to cover here, but he claims to have flown close to 1,000 miles per hour while standing on this platform. Neither his hair or his clothing would get messed up while flying at this speed. How could this be possible? After looking into this, I think it is possible, but I’m not sure Grebennikov pulled it off. There is evidence he may have faked that particular experiment. Or, that he faked it could be a manipulation of the story by people who want to keep the truth suppressed. However, if he did pull it off, the same physics that allow bumblebees to fly at 30mph while carrying 90% of their body weight in pollen in a straight line while being buffeted by strong cross winds, would apply. We’ll get to that.

What was the species of flying beetle Grebennikov found? After a lot of research I found out, but to protect that rather rare species of beetle I’m not going to reveal its full entomological name. Suffice it to say, it’s of the genus Scarabaeus, a genus better known as scarab beetles. That name might ring a bell with some of you. That’s the same class of beetles held in very high esteem and depicted in countless artifacts in ancient Egypt where, as I pointed out in my last post, certain people were designated as being able to fly by being depicted with wings or a birds head.

side bar

Here in Arizona, there are over 20 species of scarab beetles. Here, as in many places, they are referred to as dung beetles because the females carve out little balls of dung from the fresh manure of cattle, deer and other large herbivores, and roll them off to a special place where they bury them in the soil. Before covering them, the female lays her eggs on the dung ball. When the eggs hatch the tiny larvae feed on the dung until they’re large enough to burrow into the ground as grubs. The round turds from my goats are just about the right size for some of the dung beetle species here, and I often see them rolling fresh goat turds off to be buried somewhere – quite often in one of my gardens. Because I use ALL of the manure from my goats in my gardens, I often come across these grubs while working in the gardens. The chickens love them. These grubs perform several important tasks. First of all, they increase the fertility of the native landscape by placing millions of tons of nutrient dense, microbial rich dung directly into the soil at a depth where it does the most good. Perhaps more importantly, because not all of the seeds consumed by herbivores get digested, some of those that pass through the digestive tract intact will end up in the scarabs dung ball to be planted all over the landscape, insuring the replenishment of plant species preferred by native herbivores.

The second Viktor is Viktor Schauberger, a contemporary of the first. Schauberger lived in Germany and like the previous Viktor, spent most of his time observing nature. By closely observing vortexes in streams and in the aether (what we call air), this Viktor came to understand the dynamics of water, aether and how all of nature utilizes spin and vortexes to do magical things.

Long time readers will know that I’ve written about another fellow who preceded these two by a few decades - Rudolf Steiner. I was introduced to the concept aether and vortexes in the 70’s when I first began reading Steiners work. I’ve not been able to verify this, but it may be that both of these Viktors were influenced by Steiner.

Among the many amazing things that Schauberger had worked out was how vortexes were able to generate lift. Late in his life he developed a device that created a vortex above itself that was supposedly able to cause it to levitate. As with so many good things created by good people, the story of Schauberger involves a period of time when he came to be in the company of some Texas investors who came to be infiltrated by a person who was successful at discouraging those investors from bringing his ideas to the fore. Because of the influence of this dark character, the last weeks of Schaubergers time in Texas unraveled. I’ve not been able to determine who this was or who he was working for. Schauberger flew back to Germany and died a few weeks later.

Here is a documentary about his life and his work.

The following video considers some of the most important topics covered by these two gentlemen. It presents a compilation of interesting videos that show amazing natural vortex phenomenon.

back to bumblebees

How are these big clumsy insects able to haul 90% of their body weight at such a high speed, unaffected by side winds? It turns out that their wings beat at a frequency that resonates with a chamber in their throat. All of that combines to make a vortex that creates a resonate bubble that envelops the bee, allowing it to pass through the aether like a red hot knife passing through soft butter. This is covered in Authur C, Aho’s book, Tomorrows’ Energy Need Not Be Fuel! which can be read here.

The theme that runs though all of this is the importance of vortexes. With that in mind, let’s turn to more current news regarding Malaysian flight 370.

But first, lets talk briefly about orbs. I have an orb story from my youth, but it creeps me out to talk about it. My sophomore English teacher from high school had a long encounter with one and, being the great story teller he was, he told our class about it. Like some of you, I’ve heard the stories about orbs rising up out of swamps (swamp gas? not likely). Now we have the stories from last year about orbs being seen over New Jersey.

What follows is the mother of all orb stories.

While en route from Kuala Lampur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, Malaysian Flight 370 disappeared from radar screens. Flight 370 had 227 passengers on board. Within a few short weeks a whistle blower working for the government or the DoD (unkown) released 2 videos of Malaysian flight 370. One was taken by a satellite, the other from a drone. The fact that these two US spy cameras were watching flight 370 speaks volumes about the voracity of this story.

Kudos to Ashton Forbes for the months of research he’s put into discovering the numerous important aspects of the story surrounding flight 370. While there are many interesting twists and turns to this story, perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind is the fact that there were 20 engineers on this flight from a US microchip company that had recently made a break through in super conductivity. Most of them were Chinese. Forbes points out that it’s highly unusual for a company to allow so many-high-level employees on the same flight. He presents information indicating that they may have all been in the process of defecting to China to pass on their top secret information.

Another unusual part of this story is that the plane was carrying a dangerous cargo of lithium batteries. At some point the batteries caught fire. Forbes points out how this worked in the favor of whoever disappeared the plane.

Although taken from very different perspectives, the two videos corroborate each other – the clouds are the same, the planes maneuvers are the same, and the time stamps on it’s disappearance are the same. Both videos also show the same exceedingly unusual appearance of orbs that swoop in and begin to orbit the plane in a swirling, vortex pattern. These orbs orbit rapidly around the plane for perhaps a minuter or so, then, their orbits close in on the plane and in that instant the plane vanishes in a very short, very bright, flash of light. The flash is reflected off of a nearby cloud. Mind you, the plane has not exploded, it just… vanished.

Forbes speculates that the plane and the people on board may have been teleported to another location. He explains how that may have been done.

Aston Forbes has spent many months looking into all of this. He’s found all of the eye witnesses, tracked the errant flight of the plane, followed up on all of the reports of possible debris (none could be traced to flight 370), looked into the super conductivity company, studied all of the radar observations, on and on.

If you watch the Redacted video, and I recommend that you do so, watch how the orbs project a vortex out in front of them to open a passageway for them to move freely through the air (the aether). Turns out, this is what both of the Viktors were pointing out 100 years ago. This is what helps scarab beetles and bumblebees levitate.

What our so-called educational system has not taught us is that this is also part of how airplanes fly. We are told that planes fly due to the wings ability to slice through the air and lift the plane up. Having taken ground school and flown in small planes since I was 14, I know that part of what ground school teaches is that the shape of the wing creates a low pressure above the wing that helps provide lift. That’s only part of the story. The other part of the story is that the low pressure is actually a vortex that’s created above the wing, opening up the aether to provide lift. This can be seen in wind tunnels that incorporate smoke.

Why are we not taught that a tornado is a vortex, that a hurricane is a vortex, that even low pressure systems are massive vortexes? This explains why people and objects are levitated up inside a tornado. One hears a lot of tornado stories growing up in rural Kansas. I remember one about a refrigerator that was levitated out of a house by a tornado and found miles away sitting upright a field. Not a single egg in the egg shelf had been broken.

Vortexes can be more easily seen with jet aircraft. A jet engine is a vortex making machine, so much so that vortexes created by jet engines can often be seen developing in front of the jet engine as the plane taxis on the runway. Not behind the engines - in front of them. This is why the engines are placed in front of the wing, not under it.

In other words, jet engines are creating a vortex into which the plane is able to move forward with much less friction. They’re doing what bumblebees and scarab beetles do and what the orbs were doing as they flew around flight 370. They’re not flying as we have been taught. Instead, they’re using vortexes to create a friction-less, resonate bubble that allows them to move with much less effort through the aether.

Here is what I’m piecing together. In other words, flight 370 is flying in a resonate bubble and the orbs are circling that bubble to the point that they create a new resonate bubble that scoops up everything in it and takes it somewhere else.

Ok, now for the interesting part. It’s apparent that space is altered by these resonate bubbles. What’s less obvious is that time is also altered inside these bubbles. If what happens here on earth is just a microcosm of what happens in the universe, then we can conceive of how those ultimate vortexes, the ones we call worm holes, are giant manipulators of time and space. As above, so below. Is this what White House Science Director Micheal Kratsios was talking about in his presentation at the Endless Frontiers Retreat in Texas when he said we now have the ability to “manipulate space and time”?

Flight 370 may not have only been teleported to a different place, it may have been teleported to a different time. That would explain why it may never be found.

More to come.

Be free.

