The US constitution, originally created to promote self governance, is currently being corrupted by illegitimate laws that take away both state, local and individual rights. My recent posts about the current efforts of the telecom industry to usurp our bodily autonomy as well as usurp local jurisdiction to enable that industry to impose cell towers everywhere without allowing any local input, is a prime example of how this works. This legislation will allow a coalition of the federal government and corporate industry to control all local governmental decisions across the US. If you want to take steps to stop this fascism, go here.

This is happening because we no longer live in a Constitutional Republic.

Let’s get into how that came about and what we can do about it.

Much of my writing here over the past 5 years has been about the loss of bodily autonomy rights, primarily as they related to the covid impositions. The losses of Constitutional rights during that dark era provide another fine example of how the US Constitution has been relegated to the sideline.

More recently I’ve been narrowing the focus to concentrate on our more immediate needs; the right to build a safe, non-toxic home, the right to breath safe, non-toxic air, the right to eat safe, non-toxic food, the right to wear safe, non-toxic clothing and the right to not be irradiated by unwanted EMR. We have lost these rights largely due to the centralization of power and influence through contracts and commerce. This has resulted with industry and the billionaires who own them, combined with the banking cartels they all work with, to centralize power and control over us.

This, in turn, came about because of the usurpation of the organic, true, US Constitution by the imposition of a contractual constitution on behalf of commerce. In other words, we (all of us) have gone from being decentralized, sovereign nationals of the US under the original US Constitution, to becoming ‘citizens’ of the US under the centrally controlled, contractual constitution of commerce of the US Corporation. In the process we have given up our natural, God given rights of independence and self governance. The US is no longer governed by Gods law, it’s now governed by mans law of contracts and commerce, both of which are controlled by centralized, global banking cartels. All of that means corporate entities are generally favored over individual rights.

I’m not making this up. According to 28 USC 3002 subsection 15, the US went from being a Federal Republic to becoming a corporation. Here is the pertinent language from that legislation.

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2012-title28/pdf/USCODE-2012-title28-partVI-chap176-subchapA-sec3002.pdf

(15) ‘‘United States’’ means—

(A) a Federal corporation;

(B) an agency, department, commission,

board, or other entity of the United States;

or

(C) an instrumentality of the United States.

Under this illegitimate law, once we succumb to voter registration, drivers licenses, birth certificates, credit cards and some of the more recent ominous attempts at getting us to unwillingly participate in digital ID by asking for age verification, fingerprints, photos at TSA and so on, participating in any of this means we have agreed to the terms and conditions of the contracts of the US Corporation. Once we agree to participate in those contracts, they can then claim jurisdictional rights over us from distant DC.

And so they have.

The current big push by the US Corporation is centralized digital currency. Some of us were concerned that Central Banking Digital Currency (CBDC) was the boogyman, but it turns out that was a ruse (although Trump recently moved to keep it a possibility). Everything they can do with CBDC’s (preventing us from buying certain things, to shutting down our account) can be done with digital currency like Bitcoin. Digital currency is also a form of digital ID.

As was demonstrated during the trucker convoy in Canada, even the use of credit cards exposes us to the long, slimy arm of corporate governance.

By the way, both Canada and Mexico are merely subsidiaries of the US Corporation.

If we want to remain free from the US Corporation, we must use cash as much as possible.

This is all about having choices. If we don’t have financial, food, housing and other choices, then we are being ruled by tyranny. This is why I spend so much word capital presenting alternative lifestyle steps we can take to regain our sovereignty and get ourselves out from under the thumb of the global banking cartels.

Yes, there are some legal steps one can take to legally sever this unholy relationship, but that’s a very involved process that I hope to cover in an upcoming series of interviews.

For now let’s focus on the more easily obtainable goals of tackling the 3 primary areas of our life that we can most easily take control of, the 3 things that most directly affect us. Often considered the 3 primary requirements for human survival, I’m referring to food (including water), shelter, and clothing.

These things should be at the top of everyone’s list when it comes to taking steps to drive a wedge between us and those who seek to control us through the US Corporation.

Perhaps more importantly, because these 3 things have long been considered essential for human survival, anyone looking to make it through any turmoil that might lie ahead should have these 3 things squared away well before things go south. Being prepared for a dystopian future is much better than trying to survive it after the fact.

Using these 3 things to decentralize our lives and take us out from under the thumb of the globalists lies at the core of Krofting.

the u.s. corporation housing trap

Most of you live in some version of modern housing. So did I for much of my life. There were many aspects of my modern lifestyle that I loathed.

First of all, I never liked that fact that almost every aspect of living in a modern house had me locked into some sort of centralized, contractual infrastructure.

I was locked into a contract with the power company.

I was locked into a contract with the water company.

I was locked into a contract with the sewage utility.

I was locked into a contract with the phone company.

I never liked, and still don’t like, being locked into a contract for property taxes.

Most of all, I never liked being locked into a contract to pay rent or a mortgage to a bankster.

How can we say we live in a free country when we spend our lives paying money to fulfill contractual commitments to the fascist US Corporation? That sounds more like slavery than freedom.

Except for property taxes, employing decentralized Krofting practices has allowed me to bypass all of the above. (I’m currently working on bypassing property taxes, more on that soon).

the u.s. corporation trap of food production

Most of us get our food at a local grocery store. For most of my life, so did I. Except for the increasingly rare, locally owned Ma and Pa grocery stores, most grocery stores represent the epitome of corporate centralization. These entities are very efficient at pulling your money out of the local economy and sending it off to some distant centralized bank, never to be seen again in the local economy.

One of the most effective ways we can take control away from the US Corporation is to grow as much of our own food as possible. If I didn’t have to spend so much time writing this Substack, I could say I get most of my food from my farm, although I do get most of my meat and a good percentage of my fruit and vegetables from my farm and nearby farms.

If you can’t grow your own food, the next best thing is to purchase your food at your local farmers market. You can keep your hard earned money circulating in the local economy by supporting local, organic farmers. Be sure to use cash.

The centralized banking credit card system, deployed by the US Corporation, is used by many to not only pay for food, but most everything else. This is a bad idea. It lets them and the banks know where you get food, what you buy, and how often you buy food. Using your credit card to pay for gas to go to the store lets the banks and the US Corporation know about that as well. If they think you’re buying to much meat or gas – generating too much carbon - they can shut down any or all aspects of those purchases. If you’re not up to date on vaccines, they can shut down your account. All of this will become easier for them to do with AI controlled digital currency.

Some of you may recall that the bank accounts of those who donated to the Trucker Convoy in Canada during covid were shut down. They were using credit cards.

Since taking office, Trump has essentially instituted a version of Operation Warp Speed to impose this digital control grid. We are currently being rushed headlong into a dystopian future none of us asked for.

Because Krofting is about adopting a decentralized lifestyle that bypasses credit cards and digital currency in favor of cash and barter, food is another area where Krofting has allowed me to bypass the US Corporation and its affiliates.

the u.s. corporation clothing trap

My last post was about fiber and textiles. Although I’ll be delving into this aspect of Krofting more deeply in the not-to-distant future, because this post is running long, that earlier post covers the basic problems of the US Corporate version of fiber and textile production. This is an aspect of corporate control that few are aware of. I was surprised at how well this post was received.

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment