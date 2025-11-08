It’s been two months since the assassination of Charlie Kirk. It’s been nearly a month since the last of my 5 posts covering the numerous questions that swirl around his assassination, his wife Erika and her well connected family, as well as the fiduciary questions that have surfaced regarding TPUSA. New information regarding all of those issues has surfaced. Perhaps most interesting is new information about parties who may be pulling the levers behind the curtain.

erika’s interview with jesse waters

Before we get into all of that, let’s consider Erika Kirk’s first public sit-down interview since her husbands assassination. I watched the entire thing so you don’t have to. Jesse Waters interviewed Charlie Kirk numerous times going back to when Candace Owens was still working for Charlie (he interviewed both of them together several times), so it’s not surprising that he was the first to interview Erika.

Much of the first half of the interview was about how Erika and Charlie met, their courtship, their early years and why they’ve been so protective of their two children.

Jesse then asked if Erika if she thought they had caught her husbands killer. Clearly, like many of us, Jesse has reservations about the story the authorities are telling us about Charlies death. Here is Erika response.

“Something I’m so grateful for is, we have one of the most incredible teams for this case. I would never wish it upon anybody to have to go through what we are going through, to have seen the autopsy report, to have seen the different evidence proportions that have been collected. I trust our team.”

Jesse mentioned the other assassination theories that have been swirling around, asking how that made her feel.

“When everything happened, my phone died, became a black hole. I just didn’t turn it on for weeks on end. I’ve intentionally isolated myself because I need to guard my heart. And I need to be there for the kids. And I need to be there for Turning Point.”

Referring to Tyler Robinson, she says, “How does someone become so radicalized that they can justify this in their own head?”

When Jesse asked about the defense not wanting cameras in the courtroom Erika replied,

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered. There were cameras all over my friends and family, there have been cameras all over me… We deserve to have cameras in there. Why not be transparent? There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not because I’ve seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. Let everyone know and see what happened, how it even got to this point… There is nothing to hide. Let the world see. Let them see.”

Some of you may recall that at the memorial service in Phoenix, referring to Tyler Robinson, Erika said, “That man, that young man, I forgive him”.

Near the end of the interview Erika is showing Jesse around the TPUSA headquarters campus in Phoenix. She comments that “There’s been no coup, no rivalry.” I’m not sure when that interview was taped, but there is considerable debate about that right now. I’ll get into some of that shortly.

First of all, I want to say that she shed very real tears throughout much of this interview. However, and I mean no disrespect to Erika, my take-away from the interview is that she has been compartmentalized. The reason why I say that is because I don’t think she knows she’s been compartmentalized. Her comments make it sound like she’s been fed a steady stream of information from sources she thinks are trustworthy. The reality is, those sources may not have her best interests at heart.

When she says she “trusts the team”, we’re left to assume she means Kash Patel and the greater investigative team. Given the close relationship that developed between Patel and Kirk during the Biden years, and given that Kirk lobbied for Patel to become director of the FBI, we shouldn’t be surprised by Erika not questioning information being fed to her by her “team”.

Does Erika have a FBI handler assigned to her? If so, is that handler feeding her select information?

As myself and numerous other researchers have pointed out in the days, weeks and months since the shooting, there are glaring omissions and gaping holes in the “evidence” presented by Erika’s “team”. As she admits in this interview, she’s kept her cellphone off “for weeks on end”, denying herself the opportunity to hear about alternative news and theories regarding her husbands death.

From her interview I get the distinct impression that all she knows is what she’s heard from her trusted “team”, the same team that’s been presenting that same dubious, official narrative to the public. This was made clear as far back as her public forgiveness of Tyler Robinson at her husbands memorial service. This interview with Jesse makes it clear she has not changed her opinion since then.

Having said all of that, I see some other possibilities.

1) She could have additional information that hasn’t been released to the public, information that could change how we view the case.

2) Or, she could be very naive, gullible, or unable to think critically. I find those options hard to digest.

Perhaps what is most upsetting for those of us who have not isolated ourselves like Erika has, is that she said she wants the truth to come out.

“Why not be transparent? There’s nothing to hide. I know there’s not because I’ve seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. Let everyone know and see what happened, how it even got to this point… There is nothing to hide. Let the world see. Let them see.”

I couldn’t agree more Erika.

Let’s get into the latest crazy news regarding the assassination.

Some of the following information comes from Candace Owens. Like some of you, I have some questions about the connections her husband has to the Catholic church as well as some other connections that I’m not going to mention here, but I have a gut feeling to trust her regarding what she says about her friend Charlie Kirk. The fact that so many are trying to disparage her makes me think she’s over the target.

the fake mccoys

A player in all of this that I’ve not yet covered is Rob McCoy, the former pastor (retired) of the Godspeak Calvary Chapel in Thousand Oaks, California. Prior to Kirk’s Assassination, Rob McCoy had already become involved in the political branch of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), TP Faith. After stepping down as pastor of that church in July of this year, he came to work at TP Faith in Phoenix.

As we go along, please pay attention to all of the things that happened in July of this year.

A little backstory about Pastor McCoy is critical here. Seed money to start his church in Thousand Oaks came from the Wilkes brothers of Texas who made billions fracking for oil and gas. Voy Wilks is the founder of The Church of Yaweh, a Jews for Jesus church that follows Old Testament teachings. The Wilkes brothers also provided initial funding for Ben Shapiro’s Israel-first online network, The Daily Wire, as well as for PragerU, another pseudo conservative, Israel-first platform. Merissa Streit, PragerU’s CEO, is a former Israeli intelligence officer. Keep in mind this Zionist web of connections as we go along here.

Somehow, on a pastors salary, Rob McCoy was able to sell his home in Thousand Oaks, buy a new home in Phoenix as well as a new home in Coronado (near San Diego), and another home in Thousand Oaks. Apparently the home in Coronado was put up for sale in August of this year.

In January of 2023 Rob McCoy guided the first ever TPUSA Pastors Tour of Jerusalem. Of course, to serve as a guide, one has to have intimate knowledge of the place being toured. Clearly, Rob McCoy has a long history with Israel.

Pastor Rob McCoys’ 24 year old son Mikey McCoy is the Chief of Staff at TPUSA. He was to Charlie Kirk’s left, just outside the canopy, when Charlie was killed. As I pointed out in an earlier post, when Charlie was shot, Mikey McCoy’s reaction, unlike everyone else, was not to duck for fear of more bullets, nor was it to rush to Charlies aid. No, his reaction was to instantly put his phone to his ear, turn, and calmly walk away.

While speaking to his congregation Pastor McCoy detailed events of his sons involvement at Kirk’s shooting, claiming that his son was a hero and that “he was covered in Charlies blood”. Apparently the pastor didn’t know there was video of his sons real actions. He did nothing heroic and was never near Charlies blood. ‘Pastor’ McCoy was caught blatantly lying.

Whistle blowers at TPUSA have been privately telling Candace that for some time Mikey McCoy was being set up to take over Charlies position at TPUSA. Mikeys dad, Pastor McCoy, has been using all of his cachet to help this along.

None of this subterfuge has been helpful to TPUSA. If Erika Kirk doesn’t grab the reigns of this organization, take full control and sever all links to Zionism, I predict TPUSA will wither and die right along with Zionism over the next few years.

tucker carlson

At this point it’s important to keep track of the timeline of events.

It was on July 11 of this year that Tucker Carlson gave his now famous speech at a TPUSA event in Tampa, Florida where he connected Epstein to Israel and said that people who serve in foreign military should be stripped of citizenship (referring to a number of influential US citizens that have served in the IDF) and questioned where the Israel-first billionaire Bill Ackman, a big donor to TPUSA, got all of his money. To this day Zionists still go berserk over this speech.

Before we go on, we need to review a bit here.

intelligence, freemasonry and mormons

Because intelligence agencies are rife with Freemasons, because the Mormon religion was founded by Freemasons and shares many practices with Freemasonry (the all seeing eye of Horus can be found on a number of Mormon churches), because UVU is located in Mormon controlled Utah and because, as I’ve previously covered, UVU is a premier university for teaching intelligence techniques to anyone from any country, early on I expressed the importance of knowing how Charlie Kirk came to be at that university on that day. Because UVU may be the best place in the world to pull off an assassination of this type, I wanted know how UVU got booked as the first stop of this new tour.

Apparently some folks at a Fox news affiliate in Utah, which has been doing some independent research into Kirk’s assassination, were wondering the same thing. They recently answered that question: It was the TPUSA chapter at UVU that requested Charlie Kirk come to UVU. The Fox 13 Utah affiliate got a copy of that request. The request was submitted in mid July of this year, which would put it about a week after Tucker Carlson’s speech. Glaringly missing from that document were the usual provisions for security and ambulance services. As you know, Charlie had to be taken to the hospital in an SUV because there was no ambulance on standby, as required by Utah state law.

I’m going to leave this blank YouTube page of Fox 13 News reporting on the UVU/TPUSA document that requests TPUSA to come to UVU. The blank page shows just how corrupt and biased Google (owns YT) is. Clearly, Google is trying to control the narrative. If you click on the “Watch on YouTube link”, Google will track you and me. It’s a trap.

If you want to bypass Google tech tyranny and see the full Fox 13 News report, go here.

back to the uvu/tpusa request

Of course this casts a huge shadow over who was behind the request coming from the UVU chapter of TPUSA, a chapter that may very well be infiltrated by the spooks who teach intelligence courses at UVU.

It also casts a dark shadow over whoever it was at TPUSA headquarters in Phoenix that accepted that invitation and booked the event. As Candace Owens pointed out, (she’s been a part of numerous TPUSA campus events since Kirk’s early days), these events are always booked the semester before. She wants to know who pushed UVU to the head of the line in record time.

She also wants to know why a second event was booked in Utah for two weeks later. She explained that they have always held nearby events back to back for cost savings and easier logistics.

This was not the first time Charlie Kirk had held an event at UVU. In fact, when Candace Owens worked for Charlie, they did at least one event there together.

Are we beginning to get a picture of how all of these events began to take shape after Tucker’s TPUSA Florida speech in July? There’s more.

israeli cell phones

Candace also reported that there were 12 cell phones, with accounts that had been opened in Israel, on the ground at UVU when Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

israeli ip addresses

Several people have done Google IP searches on; Tyler Robinson, the head medical examiner for the state of Utah, George Zinn (the older man who yelled “I shot him, I shot him”), Timpanogos Regional Hospital where Kirk was taken, the surgeons at that hospital, the Mauser 98 and several other key aspects of the case. In every instance, going back to around July of this year and leading up to the days before the shooting, a Google search of source IP addresses for these aspects of the case can be found clustered in Israel and Washington DC. If I didn’t know better I’d say it seems as if Tucker’s comments set off a series of events in Israel and Zionist DC that ended in Charlies death. As we’ll soon learn, planning for Kirk’s assassination may have been in the works for years before Tucker Carlson gave that speech. It appears that his speech was merely the final straw.

Those of you who have been hip to Googles shenanigans for years will not be surprised to learn that a search for those IP addresses today will bring up nothing. They have all been scrubbed from the record. It makes one wonder who Google actually works for.

egyptian military planes

Candace received a tip on her hotline that an Egyptian military plane was in Provo at the time of Charlies death. Someone else pointed out that the same plane had been there the previous time Charlie was at UVU. Candace looked into Flight Radar 24, (which I’ve used here before to track geoengineering planes) and learned that this plane has been at a nearby airport or military base for nearly every Charlie Kirk event going back to 2022.

Candace then got another tip from a foreigner saying they knew about the plane and that it had left Egypt with 18 people and came back with only 12.

Then she learned that there was a second Egyptian plane that typically comes in a little later and stays a little longer at each of Charlies events.

One of Candace’s listeners did a Grok inquiry and learned that Egypt and Israel have a history of doing joint operations. Grokepedia just old me that the US Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) has ties throughout the Middle East, so it would be possible for JSOC to facilitate an operation of this type.

The take away from all of this is, we still don’t know who killed Charlie Kirk, but a lot of signs are beginning to point in specific directions.

One last thought. Because Charlie Kirk had become suspect about the financial dealings of TPUSA, he had requested a never before completed doge type investigative audit of all aspects of the organization. Then he was killed. The audit was dropped.

The picture now emerging is that there are a lot of questions, not only about where all the hundreds of millions are going, but where they’re coming from. I’m not going to repeat some of the wild speculations I’ve come across regarding where some of the money may still be coming from. Suffice it to say that, if true, it is indeed hard to believe.

Erika, you are now the CEO of TPUSA. It’s been two months. It’s time to fulfill your husbands wish. Become fearless. Set things right. Release the hounds. Conduct the doge audit.

