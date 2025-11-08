the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Stan Sylvester
1d

I certainly wasn't there and can't prove it but I thought the whole assassination was staged. It reminded me of Donald's alleged assassination attempt.

"By deception shall thou do war." Motto of the Mossad

John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1d

Erica Kirk is avoiding cognitive diissonance by "trusting her team". She is being supported emotionally in that choice, as long as she sticks to it.

You saw how poorly Kash Patel lied in that first press conference after Charlie's assassination.

I kind of like that.

Thank you for all of this circumstantial-evidence homework, Kyle.

The Egyptian planes are quite interesting. "Security" teams?

Where the hell is "Brown Shirt Guy" today?

The Fake-McCoys are also interesting.

;-(

