On May 27, 2023 I posted the following article.

the looming population crash Kyle Young · May 27, 2023 Yes, the worlds population is headed towards a big crash. So why are we constantly being told the world is overpopulated, that the population must be reduced if we are to survive as a species? Read full story

A few weeks later I posted the following information about the spooky website known as Deagel, which had long predicted a world-wide population crash occurring in 2025.

Although I focused mostly on the US in that first post, I did mention that South Korea, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and a number of other counties were already in rapid population decline.

I’m not sure why not, but I didn’t look into China at that time. I should have. It now seems to be the leading contender to be the first country whose economy and infrastructure will collapse because of a crashing population.

Let’s get into that.

We have long been told that China has 1.4 billion people. We’ve heard that official number touted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and we’ve long heard our own government repeat that number to us for many years. (For now I’m going to ignore what that says about cooperation between the US and China.) In fact, part of the reason for the economic growth of the past several decades has been due to the hype about China being the largest market in the world.

It was the idea of this vast, untapped market that prompted Nixon to open trade with China in 1972. Investment quickly flooded there to take advantage of that huge market and its cheap labor.

According to this 1972 article in the NY Times, the population of China at that time was 697,260,000.

There is no question that China’s population grew after the repressive years of mass murder and starvation that occurred under Mao - one of the clearest failures of communism in history. After Mao, the CCP relinquished full control of the food system and allowed a somewhat more open market system among farmers. They became the first segment of the population to see an increase in their standard of living. The CCP’s mandatory food rationing faded as entrepreneurial farmers began feeding the masses.

Fast forward to 1980 when the CCP was reporting that the population had grown to 800 to 900 million (reports vary). Apparently the CCP thought that was too many and implemented the one child per couple policy. With a historic preference for male children, the one child policy soon led to an imbalance in the sex ratio, which then led to social unrest. It also led to a rapidly aging population and a strained labor market. It wasn’t long before women began filling jobs traditionally held by men. Worst of all, it led to millions of little girls being given to orphanages or abandoned in the streets.

In other words, as is often the case when the state tries to dictate family policy, it backfired, badly.

By 2016 the CCP was apparently reading the handwriting on the wall and began allowing 2 children per couple.

Evidently the handwriting was being writ even larger in 2021 because by August of that year China began allowing 3 children per couple. In fact in 2023 Sichuan province dropped all restrictions, allowing couples to have as many kids as they wanted.

the covid jab connections

Beijing Reuters tells us that by November of 2021 China had pushed covid jabs into the arms of 1.072 billion Chinese people.

By the end of 2023 China had pushed 3.5 billion covid jabs into the arms of its people (India was a distant second at 2.2 billion, the US was third at 711.8 million).

Here we see how, in a few short decades, due to concerns about over population, China had gone from a 1 child per couple policy to a policy of 3 children per couple... a policy of population growth. What happened? Is this the first sign of concern about a collapsing population?

What doesn’t make any sense is that we are still being told by the CCP that the “official” population of China is 1.4 billion. If the CCP was so concerned about overpopulation back in 1980 that they implemented a 1 child policy when the population was only 800 million, why are they now implementing a population growth policy of 3 children per couple when they say the population is 1.4 billion?

I should say at this point that I doubt that China’s population was ever anywhere near 1.4 billion. Based on the research of someone who we’ll get to shortly, I think China’s population may have never been much more than 800 million.

We have to keep in mind that the CCP knows it can generate more global investment in China if the world thinks it has a huge market with lots of cheap labor. If the world thinks China’s labor pool is shrinking and that its market is much smaller than the CCP is letting on, foreign investment will dry up. Does Trump know all of this? Is this why he’s been pushing tariffs so hard on China, to get US investments to return to the US before it’s too late? If he knows all this, why doesn’t he just say so publicly and let the chips fall where they may? Is he not doing so because the US is also facing a population crash?

I have to say, it was heartening to hear Ron Johnson in Wednesday’s Senate hearings reiterate much of what I wrote about from late 2020 through 2023, extrapolating VAERS data to show just how many people were being injured and killed by the covid jabs. Here is one of the telling charts he presented that corroborates data I also derived from VAERS at that time.

Those of you who are familiar with VAERS will know that this Harvard study showed that less than 1% of people who are injured or killed by vaccines will have a report filed with VAERS.

This means the numbers we are looking at in this chart represent only about 1% of the deaths and injuries from the medications listed. Johnson uses a very conservative 10% calculation.

In other words, to get to the total amount of people killed by the covid jabs using Johnson’s conservative 10% calculation, we would need to multiply 4,669 x 90, which comes to 420,210 deaths.

(Please note that the chart indicates those covid vaccine injuries are only for 6 months and remdesivir is only since 2020. The rest include data accumulated since 1996. The numbers have increased greatly since then.)

The number of Americans getting the covid jab varies by how many jabs they took. This source tells us that about 231,000,000 people are considered fully vaccinated and that 270,000,000 took one shot.

To determine how many people were killed by the covid jabs, Steve Kirsch, who is an engineer and is far better at math than I am, has done some calculations based on VAERS, statistics from New Zealand and elsewhere. His math shows that, on average, one person was killed for every 1,000 jabs shoved into peoples arms. That comes to 675,000 deaths in the US. Mind you, that does not include debilitating injuries, many of which lead to premature death.

In other words, Kirsch’s number comes closer to the Harvard study that only 1% of those killed by vaccines have a report filed to VAERS, verses Johnson’s conservative 10%.

Given the corroboration, all of this provides credence to the voracity of the numbers.

If we use Kirsch’s one death for every 1,000 jabs and apply that to the above information that 3.5 billion jabs were given in China, that puts the death toll from China’s covid bioweapon jab program at 350 million. If we work from the position that China’s population was 800 million at the onset of covidcon, then subtract the 350 million covid murders, we are left with China having a population of 450 million. If the story of covidcon in China was similar to the US, that many people were also killed due to deadly hospital protocols (including a good friend of mine) that mandated the use of toxic medications like remdesivir and the use of killer ventilators, it seems we can safely assume an additional percentage of deaths on top of the jab murders. Furthermore, because many rural Chinese cannot afford funerals and because they often tend to deaths in their families without filing any official reports, we can assume an additional percentage of unreported deaths can be added to the jab murders and death by hospital protocol. Let’s say an additional 50 million fall into these last two categories. That puts the population of China at roughly 400 million.

Someone who has spent a lot of time looking into the Chinese population crash is Lei of Leis Real Talk. Lei is of Chinese decent, speaks Mandarin, and comments regularly about China on her YouTube channel. She is also a great researcher and has an inside track on affairs in China. I’ve watched all of her programs about the population crash in China, but her most recent video sums up everything she has researched up to this point.

I don’t know what her position is on the covid jabs, but in her videos she refers to covid, not covid jabs, as being responsible for the excessive deaths that are now occurring. This may be due to concerns about being censored on YouTube if she mentions vaccines as being responsible, or it may be she just doesn’t have the full picture about the deadly jabs. As it pertains to this post, none of that is relevant. What is relevant is that she has determined that the population of China may be down to 350 million.

Lei cites a number of sources - Russia, Japan, a WHO employee and others - that claim China’s population prior to covidcon was 600 million to 850 million.

She also points out that the leader of the meditative/TCM/religious movement Falun Gong (an offshoot of qigong or vital breath), which has long been at odds with the CCP, pointed out in 2023 that China had lost 400 million people during covid. (Qigong was banned by Mao during his deadly Cultural Revolution.) Some of you may know of Falun Gong as the sponsor of the US based Chinese ballet company known as Shen Yun.

Based on all the research she has gathered, Lei’s estimate of China’s current population is somewhere between 300 million and 400 million.

This is very close to my own estimate, which is based on a different set of data points. That China has nowhere near 1.4 billion people becomes an idea corroborated by statistics from too many sources to ignore.

If all of this is true, and its becoming increasingly hard to deny, then we are left to conclude that what we have witnessed since 2020 is the largest mass genocide in the history of the world.

Although the covid and other jabs no longer pose a threat to those of us who have become informed about them, we still face an ongoing threat from the toxins being dispersed in our skies. Putting numbers on that threat and how to avoid it is much more difficult.

What Israel is doing to Palestine is merely distraction. Those who are not covering this greater jab genocide are, at the very least, doing us a disservice. At worst, they are complicit.

Clearly, China is not alone in this epic crime. Every administration around the world that participated in the covid jab program is guilty of genocide. That would include the last two administrations in the US (and those who funded them).

Will justice prevail?

Be free.

Watch It Fall by Billy Strings.

