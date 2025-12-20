When the people are afraid of the government, that's tyranny. But when the government is afraid of the people, that's liberty. Thomas Jefferson

The telecom industry, instead of using the massive 2022 $42.6 billion welfare subsidy congress gave them to roll out broadband fiber optic cable (the BEAD Program) as directed, has been using those tax dollars to irradiate us with a directed energy weapon (DEW) developed by DARPA known as 5G.

As I pointed out in my last post, there has been no update on safe exposure to telecom industry electro magnetic radiation (EMR) levels since 1996 when the world was still using 2G. As I also mentioned in that post, this looming safety question was to be discussed at the FCC hearing chaired by Ted Cruz this past Wednesday. It was not. Cruz mentioned the topic in his opening statement, pointing out the advances that have been made since 1996, but there was no further discussion of the issue after that. No one on either side of the aisle brought up the dangers of EMR exposure from wifi, bluetooth, cell phones, 5 or 6G. It was full steam ahead with the roll out of cell towers on everyone’s front yard.

It’s clear we are ruled by idiots.

I watched the hearing so you don’t have to.

To say this hearing was disappointing is an understatement. The Republicans just wanted to rubber stamp everything Trumps newly appointed FCC chairman, Brandon Carr, wants to do, including not questioning the biological dangers of 5 and 6g as well as speeding up corporate consolidation of the telecom industry into ever bigger, ever more centralized, ever more unscrupulous megaliths.

Both sides applauded the upcoming FCC auction of 800 megahertz of new bandwidth in the 3.98 to 4.2 GHz spectrum. This is the in the C band, also known as the microwave band (the same band used by microwave ovens and high powered microwave DEW’s), considered by many to be the most dangerous part of the spectrum.

Who granted the FCC the right to say they own spectrum, let alone the right to auction it off? Isn’t that part of the public commons, like air? It belongs to all of us equally and neither the FCC nor anyone else has the right to auction off OUR commons.

Elected officials and the telecom industry try to tell us this new auction will enable 6G mobile broadband and faster speeds for urban connectivity. Yes, you might gain a second or two, but what it really enables are 15 minute cities, digital ID, digital tracking, and digital currency. In other words, this is all about imposing digital slavery.

Do not allow it.

From the Trump regime perspective, this is all about generating revenue from the sale of bandwidth coveted by big telecom.

From my perspective, it’s all about the rampant merger between government and industry, what Biden called private/public partnerships and Mussolini called fascism.

The Democrats mostly just whined about the temporary ouster of Jimmy Kimmel from ABC’s late night show for derogatory comments about Trump, all the while ignoring the fact the myself along with tens of thousands of others had our 1st Amendment rights trashed for speaking out against the covid tyranny during the Biden regime. I was banned on several social media platforms for exercising my 1st amendment rights in this ‘stack.

Both sides wanted reassurances that local broadcast news outlets will continue to be viable. I have to call them out on that. What they truly want is to ensure that the monopolistic media corporations that own many local outlets are enshrined, so they can continue to propagandize the entire population with uniform, oft repeated conspiracy theories while attempting to squeeze out independent writers like myself. An example of this is the Sinclair Media Group, which played a big role in spreading lies and propaganda about covid.

death by covid vaccine - update #10 Kyle Young · July 3, 2021 I want to extend a warm welcome to all of you new subscribers. You provide me with the moral support needed to help me continue this work. Subscriptions are free, so please help get this information in front of more people - subscribe and like. Read full story

There were some questions from the left regarding whether or not the FCC is independent or if it answers to Congress. I never heard a clear answer on that. Perhaps no one knows.

One Senator asked the FCC chairman if he worked for Trump or if he worked for the American people. The Chairman bypassed the question.

The same Senator also asked the Chairman if he took an oath to uphold the Constitution. He bypassed that question as well.

Clearly, subterfuge on behalf of the telecom industry rules the FCC.

In short, the hearing was a complete waste of time and taxpayer money… unless, of course, you’re part of the telecom industry.

Not that there was ever any question, but this meeting made clear that the FCC works for the telecom industry, not the American people.

This is why I keep saying I don’t consent to being governed.

There is still time to make a difference. You can contact your local elected officials to let them know they are about to become irrelevant if they don’t move on this. You can also contact your federal representatives to let them know you never consented to being irradiated by the telecom industry, that you do not want your property values lowered by having cell towers placed on your front lawn and you that you do not consent to being made sick by these intrusive, untested technologies. Doing all of that is made easy here.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/

As Thomas Jefferson said, and I’m paraphrasing here: If we allow the government to do this, we deserve the results.

socks

In this earlier post I promised to include some sources for US made, natural fiber clothing – cozy alpaca fiber in these cases. I have no affiliation with any of these folks.

https://alpacasofmontana.com/

https://choicealpacaproducts.com/products/outdooradventure-alpaca-socks-made-in-the-usa

https://purelyalpaca.com/collections/made-in-the-usa

I’m taking some badly needed time off until after the first of the year.

May you all have a blessed Christmas.

Here are some videos to watch over the holidays.

As some of you may know, in the event that the grid goes down, lithium batteries are used as a backup power source for many cell towers. Many of you also know lithium batteries burn readily. The batteries are typically located in the metal box at the base of the tower. I have some friends who lost their home to a fire that began in their digital electric meter, which also have lithium batteries as a backup power source.

The insulation surrounding the cables that go from the box at the bottom of the tower to the top are also covered in a flammable material.

Below we see that God does indeed work in mysterious ways.

The next one is purposeful demolition.

If HR 2289 passes, telecom giants will no longer need people who sell their souls for 30 pieces of silver like this guy. They’ll be able to put towers wherever they want.

This song pretty much sums it all up.

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment