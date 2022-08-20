I can only show you the door. You’re the one that has to walk through it. Morpheus, The Matrix

The telling of this story requires the explanation of a brief but important time in recent American history. The summary makes little sense without knowing this intriguing history.

The credit for the much of the information in this story goes to the Dark Journalist.

In his later years Nicolas Tesla was working on what some called a death beam. The FBI and others called it a death ray. Tesla called it Teleforce. Here is how Tesla described it.

This “death-beam,” Dr. Tesla said, will operate silently but effectively at distances “as far as a telescope could see an object on the ground and as far as the curvature of the earth would permit it.” It will be invisible and will leave no marks behind it beyond its evidence of destruction.

An army of 1,000,000 dead, annihilated in an instant, he said, would not reveal even under the most powerful microscope just what catastrophe had caused its destruction.

When put in operation Dr. Tesla said this latest invention of his would make war impossible. This death-beam, he asserted, would surround each country like an invisible Chinese wall, only a million times more impenetrable. It would make every nation impregnable against attack by airplanes or by large invading armies.

Like most secrets that those in the deep state deem too important to get out, Teleforce has never been confirmed.

dr. john trump

President Donald (John) Trumps uncle, Dr. John Trump (1907-1985) was a professor of engineering at the MIT School of Engineering. Leading up to that, his primary teacher at MIT was Professor Robert Van D Graff (1902 -1967) who is known for 7 patented inventions having to do with ‘Van De Graff’ high voltage generators.

Wikipedia - In 1946, Trump, Robert J. Van de Graaff, and Denis M. Robinson initiated the High Voltage Engineering Corporation (HVEC) to produce Van de Graaff generators.[3]

But John Trumps real mentor at MIT was Dr. Vannever Bush (1890 - 1974) the dean of The School of Engineering, the founder of Raytheon and science advisor to Roosevelt, Truman and Eisenhower. Wikipedia has this to say about Vannever Bush.

Bush was appointed to the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA) in 1938, and soon became its chairman. As chairman of the National Defense Research Committee (NDRC), and later director of OSRD, Bush coordinated the activities of some six thousand leading American scientists in the application of science to warfare.

Manhattan Project

Bush played a critical role in persuading the United States government to undertake a crash program to create an atomic bomb.[65] When the NDRC was formed, the Committee on Uranium was placed under it, reporting directly to Bush as the Uranium Committee. Bush reorganized the committee, strengthening its scientific component by adding Tuve, George B. Pegram, Jesse W. Beams, Ross Gunn and Harold Urey.[66] When the OSRD was formed in June 1941, the Uranium Committee was again placed directly under Bush. For security reasons, its name was changed to the Section S-1.[67]

As Dean of the MIT School of Engineering, Bush, who was 17 years older than John Trump, took him under his wing and mentored him about his real passion, UFO’s. True to its form, Wikipedia says nothing about either Bush’s work, or Trump’s work with UFO’s.

When Nicolas Tesla (1856 to 1943) died, John Trump, who by then was Dr. John Trump and was a leading force at the MIT School of Engineering, was tapped by the FBI to review Tesla’s papers, right in Tesla’s apartment in NY, shortly after he died.

The FBI claimed that Tesla had invented a “death ray” that had the ability to take “flying objects down” (not destroy them) and they wanted to get their hands on any and all notes in Tesla’s possession, so they turned to Dr. John Trump, the leading authority on the topic.

Dr. John Trump -

“I was particularly looking for something that would be evidence of a secret weapon which I was reminded by the two (fbi) agents, who were present during the entire time, was of concern to the united states. It had the capability of acting at a great distance, of being destructive to flying objects, and things of that kind, at a place that was remote from the source.” (sic)

Which means that someone in one country could take down a flying object in another country without anyone being able to determine the source of the weapon (sound familiar?). The question is, how did the FBI know about this? And how much can we trust anything we are told that involves the FBI and deep state secrets?

Fast forward from Tesla’s death in January of 1943 to July of 1947 when a UFO crashes near Roswell NM. Then on March 25, 1948 another one crashes near Atec NM. Its hard for me to imagine that beings so sophisticated and intelligent that they have technology advanced enough to get here from who knows where, would crash two of their craft in less than a year merely flying around at slower speeds in earths atmosphere. Was this weapon used to take down those UFO’s?

Does this weapon explain the mysterious airline fights that have been taken down in more recent decades?

my roswell story

I should inject here that because of a personal story about the Roswell incident, I’m somewhat biased. As someone with connections to UFO’s since my youth (a whole ‘nuther story), some decades ago when I found myself passing through Roswell NM, I decided to check out the recently opened UFO Museum. One of the founders was in the museum on that very slow weekday morning and we struck up a conversation. Turns out he was the brother of the nurse who was on emergency duty at the hospital that the military (investigating the crash) called on to send out an emergency crew to treat injured aliens at the crash site. He told me the story of the aliens his sister attempted to treat and how she was later forced to keep her story quiet. As part of the museum exhibits, he had proof of his relationship to his sister, her job as a nurse at the hospital at the time, and records of her going on that call. The layout of the crash site and the aliens themselves, as portrayed in the museum, were described to him by his sister.

We talked for over an hour. Do I believe his story? Yes. He was a down to earth, plain spoken, simple, but very bright person. I sensed no dark animus in him.

back to the history

Why did the FBI call in Dr. John Trump to go through Tesla’s papers? It’s because of his mentor-ship with Dr. Vannever Bush. We need to understand the depth of Bush’s involvement in the DoD UFO technology redevelopment program.

Wilbur Smith was a Canadian who headed up Canada’s Project Magnet, the Canadian government secret project to track UFO’s.

A letter written by Wilbur Smith was released in 1970. In it he states that Vannever Bush was in charge of the top secret US government UFO program. This would not be Majestic 12, more commonly referred to as the MJ-12 program. No, the DoD program Bush headed up was top secret.

Dr. Robert Sarbacher (1907-1986) was dean of the Graduate School of the Georgia Institute of Technology and director of research at Wedd Laboratories. He was also a consultant to the DOD Research and Development Board (RDB), which is said to be in charge of the aforementioned secret US program to develop technology derived from UFO crashes.

In 1983 William Steinman, author of UFO Crash at Aztec, asked Dr. Sarbacher for information regarding the US UFO program. He responds in a letter saying Vannever Bush was involved in the program. Suaerbacher goes on to say that the aliens are constructed in a very light, low-mass, insect-like manner which enabled them to withstand the inertia generated in the high g-force movements of their spacecraft. He ends by saying he doesn’t understand why the existence of this is being denied.

Here we have proof that Dr. John Trump’s boss and mentor, Dr. Vannever Bush was not only involved, but likely in charge of the DoD secret program to develop technologies from crashed UFO’s.

nixon

Nixon, for all of his faults, was intent on disclosing UFO files. He was also interested in Tesla’s work on free energy and was in the White House when UFO redevelopment technology was really taking off at Pine Gap. Nixon wanted to make some of the UFO information public. Then he was impeached.

A brief word about Pine Gap. It’s the largest US base in Australia. It employs 800 to 1,800 people, which makes it the largest employer in central Australia. It’s located near the geographic center of the country and remains one of the most secret US military bases in the world. To cover what goes on at this facility would require another article. For this piece it’s enough to know that it’s home to the DoD’s UFO redevelopment program - taking technology from crashed UFO’s and redeveloping them at Pine GAP, far from the prying eyes of those who the deep state does not want looking into the primary home of UFO files. Two men seeking to close Pine Gap and also seeking to become Australias Prime Minister, have died under mysterious conditions. Got the picture? If you want more information, follow the previous link.

Nixon created a time capsule that was to be opened in 2025. He gave the time capsule to Robert Merritt, told him what was in it, and told him to give it to Henry Kissinger. Many speculate the time capsule contains important information about UFO’s and an alien that has been in US custody for some time, an alien who has disclosed a lot of information. The story is little blurry, but apparently the time capsule is to be opened in 2025.

Through his wife Pat, who likely got the prediction from the occultist Jean Dixon (1904-1997, predicted JFK’s assassination, consulted with the Nixon’s 70 times while they were in the White House) Nixon tells Donald Trump in a 1987 letter, that he will become president. After his resignation, Nixon, the California guy, moves to NY. Trump and Nixon send a number of letters back and forth and Trump even flies Nixon around the country a few times. They become friends. Trump still speaks highly of Nixon to this day.

This story is vast. Henry Kissinger, Secretary of State under Nixon, shared Nixon’s desire to open UFO files - which may explain why Nixon wanted Merritt to give the time capsule to Kissinger. I haven’t even touched on the connections between the Rockefeller's and Henry Kissinger to redevelop UFO technology, not to mention numerous other aspects of the story.

summary

So… we have Donald Trump’s uncle John passing on his UFO legacy to his nephew, who has close ties to Nixon, the former president who knew about Trumps uncle John and wants to open up the UFO files. Trump wants to run again in 2024, so the FBI raids his home in Mar A Lago. Click clack clunk, the pieces of the puzzle fall into place. One of the first things Trump did upon occupying the White House was to hang the prediction letter from Nixon on the wall in the oval office.

On June 30 2017, Trump signed an executive order that revives The National Space Council. On December 20, 2019 he signed into law a bill that created the US Space Agency. I’ll let all of you great researchers out there suss out the reasons why he did that.

We need to understand here that during Eisenhower’s time in the White House UFO matters were taken away from presidential control by the deep state. Eisenhower alluded to this in his epic outgoing speech in 1962. Since that time UFO secrets have been given a higher security level than nuclear secrets. Why? Because of the potential profits to be made from the discoveries made about the technologies and materials salvaged from crashed UFO’s. Or should I say, UFO’s brought down by Tesla’s Teleforce beam?

We also need to consider the mind bending technological advances that have been made since the UFO crashes at Roswell and Aztec. Perhaps most importantly, we need to consider the outrageous profits made by the chosen few who have access to this information.

Once it looked like Trump was going to take the White House - a man close to Nixon (who had gleaned a lot of information about UFO’s) and whose uncle John likely had more insider information about UFO’s than anyone else on earth - grave concern arose among those in the deep state who want to keep the UFO files secret. So the deep state was happy to cooperate with the Clinton’s and run CIA operations attempting to do whatever they could to try and make Donald Trump look bad, including accusing him of being a Russian asset. More recently, the deep state uses the FBI to do the same thing by raiding his home at Mara A Lago. Why are these people so terrified of Trump? Is it because of his knowledge about UFO’s? Is it because if he were to expose what he knows he could throw a huge monkey wrench into the machinery of the current highly profitable paradigm for UFO insiders?

Will Trump be in a position to open Nixon’s time capsule, stashed somewhere in the White House by Kissinger, if he occupies the White House in 2025?

