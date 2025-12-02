Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, had this to say about the bill that will allow the telecom industry to place 5 and 6G towers wherever they want, without you or your local government having any say in the matter.

“There is no better time than now to enact these bills. We are on the verge of closing the digital divide. After four years of delays caused by the Biden-Harris Administration, deployment will soon begin through the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (or BEAD) program,” said Chairman Hudson. “But for this program to succeed, permitting reform is essential. Otherwise, all this money will be tied up in unnecessary reviews and bureaucratic delays.

Clearly Congressman Hudson is in full accord with the telecom industry and has no concern for the countless studies that show harm from these technologies.

Congressman Buddy Carter (GA-01) on the Proportional Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act says: “This straightforward reform will remove a key barrier to broadband deployment, especially on federal lands, where reviews can take more than two years. This amendment combines legislation led by every one of my Republican colleagues on this committee, and I would like to thank them for their thoughtful proposals to bring affordable broadband to their communities quickly and ensure that taxpayer dollars are not wasted on more red tape.”

Buddy Carter doesn’t want you or your local officials to have any legal authority to protect your community from the dangers of 5 and 6G. He and the other members of this committee want to take those Constitutional rights from you and give them to Big Telecom.

Clearly these congress critters and the others on the committee who voted in favor of this reversal of our Constitutional rights have opted to sell their soul to the devil (the telecom industry) for 30 pieces of silver so that industry can destroy our health and the health of this planet. They could care less about their constituents. They are a fully captured committee pretending to do something important.

We have one last chance to stop them. The final vote is tomorrow. Call your representatives today, in particular if they’re on the Energy and Commerce Committee. Go here to get your local representatives contact information.

Here is an idea of what you can say.

“I don’t want cell towers installed in front of our homes, outside our children’s bedrooms or on our schools, and I don’t want big government in Washington DC stripping away local control. Please oppose these telecom-sponsored bills: HR 2289, 1343, 1588, 1665, 1681, 1731 and 6046.”

If you’re not a constituent of any of those committee members you can still call them and tell them that although you’re not a constituent, you don’t want anyone to be exposed to the harmful radiation from 5 and 6G towers.

You can also go here and send an email.

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/stop-telecom-overreach/

If any of those representatives try and tell you 5G is safe, point them to this list of over 100 articles about the dangers of cell phones, cell towers and 5G.

