The Salk Institute on Torry Pines Mesa overlooking the Pacific near La Jolla CA. That it looks like an ancient stone megalith structure is purposeful. Blacks Beach, a popular nude beach, is just below. The trough running down the middle points to a specific place on Coronado Island, which can be seen in the distance. Chopping blocks and troughs like this can be found at ancient sacrificial monolithic stone alters of the Maya and Aztec, who Cayce said came from Atlantis. They were used to drain the blood of thousands of children sacrificed to the gods. How many children have been killed by Salk vaccines?

In the last post I explained how I had become familiar with the work of Edgar Cayce during the late ‘70’s and early ‘80’s and that this experience led me to travel throughout Mexico and parts of Central America over the winter of 1979/80 to explore ancient ruins. I also pointed out how Jeffery Epstein and Gislaine Maxwell were both pursuing esoteric information described by Edgar Cayce in readings he gave over 100 years ago about Atlantis and its formidable technologies. Here are some pertinent pieces of information included in that last post that will help us move forward today.

1 Epsteins island is located in the region Cayce describes as having once been a part of Atlantis.

2 Gislaine Maxwell started TerraMar, an ocean research organization as a front to look for underwater information about the ancient Atlantean technologies Cayce described.

3 Maxwell bought a submarine and obtained a license to operate it.

4 Fidel Castro was involved in looking for Atlantis information. He brought in Russian/Canadian underwater researchers Paulina Zelitsky and Paul Weinzweig to search the waters around Cuba for Atlantean ruins.

5 Zelitsky found ruins of ancient pyramids off the Western tip of Cuba at a depth of 2,000 feet (see photo below).

6 Terry Garcia, who was the Executive VP and Chief Science and Exploration Officer for the National Geographic Society, sent an email to Ted Waitt (cofounder of Gateway Computers who was once “romantically” involved with G. Maxwell) and John Huebusch (well connected Republican insider), Epstein and others saying that “Cuba is the place and Paulina (Zelitsky) is your girl”.

Gislaine Maxwell is the daughter of Robert Maxwell. Robert Maxwell’s birth name was Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch. Primarily due to his alleged role in the PROMIS software story, he is thought by some to have been an asset for Mossad. He was also a member of the British Parliament for Buckingham. He supposedly fell off his yacht and drowned. Some claim he was killed by Mossad. He was buried on Jerusalem’s Mount Olives in what was described as a state funeral.

I’ve found more information about Gislaine Maxwells ocean organization TerraMar that served as a front for secret underwater activities. Here are some telling screen shots of the TerraMar website. I suppose it’s appropriate that Maxwell chose to feature a quote from the French sexual deviant, Marcel Proust, for the landing page of her site.

“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes

but in having new eyes.” Marcel Proust

We can see from the above that a number of very high profile organizations had lined up to support Maxwell and her questionable endeavor. Diving into the numerous interconnections between these organizations and the all of the various dark agendas that Epstein and Maxwell were pushing is beyond the scope of this post. I’ll try to get back to that at some point.

Not mentioned in the above list is the fact that the Clinton’s allowed Maxwell to promote TerraMar through the Clinton Global Initiative.

As this series of screen shots make clear, Maxwell was setting up the infrastructure for a globalist entity that would generate data designed to help the predatory elite further control the population of the world. This would be done by partnering with the UN and other globalist organizations that seek to impose agendas on the world that only benefit those elite. Fortunately, so many of us have seen through this charade that that type of infrastructure is now in the process of collapsing around the world.

Gateway Computers cofounder Ted Waitt has 379 listings in the Epstein files. There are numerous threads between him and Gislaine that clearly show they were involved in some sort of relationship. As with many of the emails that possibly discus sex, code is used.

In one email Maxwwell tells Waitt that “Kerry”, who was running for president at the time, “is really really looking good”.

In 2010 Waitt and Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding together. Yup, it’s a small club and thankfully, we ain’t in it. Apparently, both Maxwell and Waitt are supporters of the Democratic party.

According to Wikipedia, “Waitt served as chairman of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies Board of Trustees from November 28, 2016, until November 20, 2017. He originally joined the Salk Board of Trustees in 2004 and has served in numerous roles while donating millions of dollars to the institute.”

Given the millions of dollars he donated to Salk in the years prior, it seems Waitt purchased the position of chairman. The question of why a computer nerd would want to be chairman of the board for a vaccine research organization relates to the interests of both entities about the potential findings regarding Atlantis. Salk Institute’s architectural nod to historic child sacrifice may also be part of it.

The former chair of the government contracting giant Booze Allen Hamilton, Daniel C. Lewis, was chosen by the Salk trustees to become their new Chairman. Again, another appointment that, on the surface seems nonsensical, until we look deeper to find alignments. Some of you may recall that much of the dirt Edward Snowden exposed about corruption in the US government came while he was working at Booz Allen Hamilton from June of 2012 to June of 2013. According to Wikipedia, Booze Allen “...is a major provider of cybersecurity services to the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission.[11][12] Nearly all of the company’s revenue comes from U.S. government contracts.”

Using technology to track, trace and impose a eugenics agenda by vaccination, lies at the core of the profit/control model that these Satanists live by. This explains their fascination with the formidable technologies Cayce said the Atlantean Belial Group used to destroy the continent.

Booze Allen Hamilton has 24 listings in the Epstein files.

In an email dated June 27, 2013, writer and Harvard professor Edward Jay Epstein sent a long email to Jeffery Epstein detailing much of what he knew about Snowden. Although we are told the two are not related, they had a relationship that spanned 3 decades. Edward Jay Epstein has 124 listings in the Epstein files. His name is already being brought up regarding other questionable matters. We’ll likely be hearing much more about him.

The Salk Institute is a rabbit hole unto itself. Briefly: It was founded by Jonas Salk, the developer of the polio jab.

The Salk Institute does research on all of the dark, reductionist forms of the Satanic religion people of that ilk like to call science; neurobiology, genetics, vaccines, molecular biology, birth defects, computational biology and so on. Remember Fauci saying “If you don’t trust me you don’t trust science”?

The Salk Institute is mentioned in the Epstein files 19 times. There are tie-ins with Deepok Chopra (heavily involved with Epstein and underage kids) and many other psycho-mumbo-jumbo types. Chopra lived just a short drive from the Salk Institute up the 5 in Carlsbad, CA.

The land where the Salk Institute resides was gifted to Salk by the City of San Deigo on the Torrey Pines Mesa, close to La Jolla, CA. I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall in those meetings between the city and Salk. If any of you readers in the San Diego area know anything about that, please take advantage of the comments to fill in the rest of us.

Ongoing funding for Salk comes from you, dear taxpayers, via the NIH, Fauci’s former employer. (For the record, Anthony Fauci has 58 listings in the Epstein files.) Additional funding comes from the Paris based pharmaceutical giant Ipsen and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (two more rabbit holes). The Waitt Family Foundation is another big supporter.

The Salk Institute campus (see photo at top) was designed by Louis Kahn. Kahn had a fascination with ancient monolithic structures. Kahn’s real name is Itze-Leib (Leiser-Itze) Schmuilowsky.

We can almost hear the big pieces of the puzzle falling into place. All of these parties seem to have had a vested interest in finding out about the technologies of Atlantis that Edgar Cayce referred to.

In another email Maxwell tells Waitt, “Have a title for our religous quest

God, the route of all evil !”

This barely scratches the surface of what’s in the Epstein files on Waitt.

Here is a self explanatory email thread between Ted Waitt, Terry Garcia and John Heubusch.

A sonar image of the ruins Paulina Zelitsky found off the Western tip of Cuba.

The story that Zelitsky is looking for sunken treasure is likely a ruse. Garcia’s description of what she found (above) was the real treasure. They wouldn’t be discussing how to get to it if it wasn’t what they were really after. The reason John Heubusch is being asked for help is because of his deep connections and abilities to make things happen.

This email was sent by Jeffery Epstein’s assistant, Leslie Groff to David Gallo, the Director of Special projects at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, inviting him to Epstein’s NY residence.

In the next email we see that Gallo seems to be star-struck by Epstein. Epstein takes advantage of this by complementing him and diverting him from being concerned about humanity. Galloway seems open to suggestion.

Here we have a leading member of the supposedly prestigious Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, accepting an invitation from, and being seduced by a man who was convicted years earlier of having sex with an underage girls.

Why was Epstein pursuing Gallo? I would have to guess because of his expertise in underwater exploration. After all, why did Epstein spend so much of his time on an island that’s a remnant of Atlantis? Why did he invest in digging a lot of tunnels beneath his island? There are 180 listings for tunnels in the Epstein files.

Although the link that Epstein sent to Gallo is dead, I went into the archives of Science Daily and found an article from that day that may have been the one in the link. Given that these people are up to their eyeballs in the black arts, this is what I think may have been referenced.

Part of the reason these exchanges are taking place because Gallo had recently led the expedition to find and explore the Titanic and he thinks Epstein can help negotiate a deal on the wreckage of the Titanic. In another email (too long to include here) he’s pitching a Titanic deal worth nearly $200 million to Epstein.

Organizations are made up of people. Because there is a nearly endless string of interconnections between these people and the organizations they work for, and because so much of it ties into Atlantis and ancient technologies, and because I’ve barely scratched the surface of what I’ve uncovered so far, in my mind all of these exploration organizations and organizations linked to them are questionable.

I’ll take that a step further and say that because these people know they can hide their secret lives and atrocities behind the facade of a mega NGO, I’m now of the opinion that any NGO with a budget of over $1 million per year should be heavily scrutinized.

I’m the VP of the board of our tiny farmers coop, which I know does a lot of good things for our remote community, so I’m reluctant to ban NGO’s altogether. However, these giant organizations are so out of control, maybe we should just outlaw anything over a $1 million dollar budget.

Do you have a better idea?

Be free.

