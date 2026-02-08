Over the winter of 1979/1980 I spent 3 months traveling in my 1972 Chevy Luv pickup exploring as many ancient Aztec, Mayan, Toltec, Mixtec, Zapotec ruins as I could find throughout Mexico and central America. I never had to pay a fee to enter any of them because, back then, none of them were officially open to the public. Some were still covered by jungle overgrowth, some were in the process of being excavated and others had been mostly excavated but were still being researched. Nothing was cordoned off. I was free to explore anything and everything. I explored pyramids, temples, and secret chambers inside and under pyramids and temples.

To find them I had to scour old maps and ask the locals about any ruins they knew about. I learned more in that 3 month trip than I could have learned in 4 years studying archeology.

I was drawn to take this trip because through the late 1970’s I had a good friend who was an ardent student of Edgar Cayce. He instilled in me an interest in Cayce’s readings, especially as they pertain to ancient civilizations and their technologies.

One of the biggest mysteries the closed minded archeological community refuses to discuss is: How did those ancient civilizations cut the massive stones that were used to build the pyramids and temples in Egypt, Machu Pichu, Lebanon and elsewhere? Those massive stones, some of them the size of a house, have multiple angles cut into them that fit into place so tightly with each other that a piece of paper cannot be slipped between them. The great pyramid of Cheops has over 2.3 million such stones in it and no two are alike. These are technological feats that we cannot duplicate today.

Deep under a temple in Mexico I came across a petroglyph that depicts how those stones were cut. Why this has not been made public remains a mystery to me. (If anyone wants me to write about this, let me know in the comments.)

This brings me to the point of this post: As the newly released tranche of Epstein files show, this type of ancient technology is highly sought after by the globalist elite in Jeffery Epstein’s circle. We’ll get back to that.

Because this story covers a long time period, because it involves numerous globalist players, and because some of those players have long been involved with Jeffery Epstein, this is a vast area of research. Because few others are looking into this and because the research is so convoluted, I’ll not be able to include everything in this post. What follows is what I have so far.

Let’s begin with the man who set all of this in motion over 100 years ago, Edgar Cayce.

Edgar Cayce was known as the sleeping prophet. He had the ability to go into a sleep-like trance and derive information about specific requests. He grew up in a Christian church and remained Christian until his death. He denied having any special powers, explaining that anyone could do what he did.

Wikipedia provides a sufficient biography.

Edgar Cayce (/ˈkeɪsiː/; March 18, 1877 – January 3, 1945) was an American clairvoyant who reported and chronicled an ability to diagnose diseases and recommend treatments for ailments while asleep.[1] During thousands of transcribed sessions, Cayce would answer questions on a variety of subjects, such as healing, reincarnation, dreams, the afterlife, past lives, nutrition, Atlantis, and future events. Cayce described himself as a devout Christian and denied being a Spiritualist or communicating with spirits

It’s Cayces readings about Atlantis and its technologies that have had Epstein and his ilk prying into all kinds of things all over the world for many decades.

I should first disclose that I was peripherally involved with the Cayce Association for Research and Enlightenment (ARE) back in the late 1970’s and early 80’s. Cayce founded ARE in 1931. I spent time researching at the ARE office in Phoenix (no longer in existence). One of the reasons I moved to where I now live is that a group of people from ARE were trying to set up a retreat facility here. Funding dried up and the project folded before I moved here, but a few of the people involved remain here. Part of the reason why this location was chosen to establish a retreat was because Cayce had given favorable readings for the future of this area.

To understand what we’re dealing with here, let me provide a brief background about Cayce’s readings on Atlantis.

Between 1923 and 1945 Cayce provided over 100 readings on Atlantis, describing a technologically advanced civilization fraught with problems, not dissimilar from our own time. He described 3 periods of destruction, with the first and last being the two main ones. The first occurred around 15,000 years ago when the mainland split into two islands. In Cayce’s readings, the Azores would be what remains of the Eastern part of the original island of Atlantis.

The second occurred about 10,000 years ago when a major electrical and geological upheaval caused the remaining Western portion of the island to sink overnight. That was the part Cayce claims was roughly centered off the South East US coast in an area that encompasses what we now know as the Bermuda triangle.

The Dark Journalist has also looked into Cayce’s readings for some time. He focuses on a smaller area of the Caribbean he calls the Hot Zone, which includes Cuba, North to the Southern part of Florida, West to the Eastern tip of the Yucatan peninsula and East to Bimini. He also points out Hot Zone connections to Venezuela. Little St James, Epstein’s island, is in the Virgin Islands, just outside the Hot Zone, but well within the region Cayce claims was once part of Atlantis.

It was from the Dark Journalist that I learned about the Epstein files from the Cayce viewpoint. He turned up 3 well known names that I’ll get to shortly.

In his readings Cayce said that some of the survivors of the sinking of Atlantis fled to Central America and established what we know now as the Toltec, Aztec, Mayan and other cultures. Those cultures then proceeded to revive some of their Atlantean technologies. This is partly what drew me to take that trip through Latin America 46 years ago. According to Cayce, other Atlantis survivors founded what became the Inca culture and still others founded the more recent past of the ancient Egyptian culture.

Cayce describes the technological power developed on Atlantis as being formidable. One of the primary sources of that power was the Tuai stone which was supposedly a very large cylindrical quartz crystal of very fine quality. The Tuai stone was the source of energy for much of Atlantis and could provide that energy freely through the air, similar to what Tesla described with his free energy system. It was said to enliven all biological life. The Tuai stone could also be used for nefarious purposes. Cayce indicates that type of nefarious use is what destroyed Atlantis and that this was done by the Belial Group (coming up), a faction of the Atlantian population. It’s apparent why modern day members of the Belial group would love to get their hands on this powerful technology.

Here is what Brave says about Cayce’s Atlantean technologies.

Crystal Energy Systems: Cayce claimed Atlanteans used quartz crystals to harness solar and piezoelectric energy, powering entire cities wirelessly. These crystals were embedded in rods with conductive metals like gold and copper, forming a global energy grid similar to Nikola Tesla’s theories.

Transportation : The civilization had flying vehicles , submersible ships , levitating carriers , and aircraft capable of traveling through air, water, and even space. Trains and tunnels operated via compressed air and steam.

Healing and Longevity : Atlanteans used crystal-based healing , sound waves, and mental techniques to rejuvenate the body, enabling lifespans of hundreds of years.

Communication and Computing : They possessed global communication networks and early forms of silicon-based memory chips and laser-like crystal technology , with the Crystal Skull being a prime example of their precision.

Psychic and Mental Abilities: Advanced use of telepathy, psychokinesis, astral projection, and mass mental consciousness allowed for collective problem-solving and control of technology.

As with similar technologies today, these things can be used for good or bad. Apparently fallibility is inherent in human nature. It seems some don’t know how to avoid that.

Cayce described two different factions at war with each other on Atlantis. He claims one group derives from the Amelius tradition. Amelius has to do with the first pure soul. The original Adam is said to have had an Amelius soul, as did Jesus. Cayce defines people of this spiritual lineage as being part of the Emelius Group. This lineage is explained in Cayce’s readings titled, The Story of Jesus. This lineage has nothing to do with ethnicity and everything to do with ones consciousness or soul.

The other group on Atlantis was what Cayce called the Belial Group. Today these could be likened to many of the globalist elite who were affiliated with Jeffery Epstein and who are involved with any industry responsible for controlling human populations as well as causing their injury, death and destruction, not to mention industries that are currently causing the destruction of the very earth that gives us life. This would be war making industries, pharmaceuticals, human trafficking, pedophilia, organ transplants, transhumanism, technocracy, the terribly misguided housing industry, slavery, geoengineering and people in government who promote such atrocities. All of that is the stock-in-trade of the Belial Group. The list of people in that group would include Trump, the Clinton’s, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Peter Theil, Bibi Netanyahu, George Soros, Albert Bourla, Klaus Schwab, and many, many others, including just about everyone whose name appears in the Epstein files. The Belial Group are at the opposite end of the spiritual spectrum from the Emelius Group. In short, the Belial Group are Satanists. They crave power and money. They revel in what they perceive as the ability to gain power by inflicting harm on people and the earth.

Here is where we get to the nitty gritty of this post. The modern day version of the Belial Group have long been fascinated by Cayce’s stories about how the Atlantean Belial Group misused crystal technology to destroy Atlantis. For decades they’ve been pursuing leads Cayce provided in his readings as to where some records of this and other Atlantean technologies may still exist. In some of his readings Cayce indicates a place he calls the Hall of Records, which he said is located under the Sphinx in Egypt. Ground penetrating radar recently discovered that there is indeed a chamber beneath the Sphinx. In fact, there are giant chambers beneath much of the Giza plateau.

In another reading Cayce said that parts of Atlantis would rise again in 1968. It was in that year that the ancient Bimini road was discovered under the water near the island of Bimini.

Fidel Castro was also involved in following Cayce’s breadcrumbs. In 1958 he allowed Canadians Paulina Zelitsky and Paul Weinzweig (married to each other) to search the waters around Cuba. Zelitsky found remnants of pyramids and temple-like structures at a depth of 2,000 ft off the western tip of Cuba. These ruins are estimated to be over 6,000 years old, which, if we are to believe mainstream archeologists, would make this underwater site older than the Great Pyramid.

Covering the backgrounds of these two Canadians would require a whole ‘nuther post.

The reason most have never heard anything about this major discovery is because it was covered up. But Gislaine Maxwell knew about it right away. In fact, she began an organization to study oceans known as the TerraMar Project. As we’ll learn in upcoming posts, phony organizations like this are often set up under the guise of saving the ocean as a way to gain funding for secret activities like looking for information about ancient technologies. Gislaine Maxwell acquired both a submarine and a submarine license under the guise of this project. In this video she covers some of this as well as a spooky tracking technology she uses with TerraMar project.

Some of you may recall the not-very-public news that during the 2003 Iraq war the Iraq Museum was looted. Because of Cayce and my interest in antiquities, I followed that story closely. Within days of the US attack, the US Army, which was tasked with protecting that museum, set up a base near the museum. For some reason, they were unable to prevent tens of thousands of items from being taken. Some accuse the army of being in charge of the looting on behalf of wealthy interests.

After the war, a program was set up to reward the return of those antiquities. Here is what Brave says has been returned so far.

Major repatriations:

2021 : The U.S. returned 17,000 artifacts previously held at the Museum of the Bible.

2023 : The FBI returned an ivory and gold leaf furniture piece dating back 7,500 years from the Michael C. Carlos Museum.

2022 : Over 17,000 artifacts were returned from the U.S., and 364 from Lebanon.

2015 : The statue of Assyrian king Argon II was returned from New York.

2010: The headless statue of Sumerian king Entemena of Lagash was returned from New York after recovery in 2006.

Key recoveries : Lady of Warka (c. 3100 BC): Recovered from a farm in 2003. Warka Vase : Recovered and returned. Treasure of Nimrud : Partially recovered, including the Nimrud brazier and Bassetki Statue.



It’s interesting that some of the primary sources of looters were agents in New York.

The cylinder seal collection was specifically targeted by the looters. About 5,000 of those stolen artifacts were cylinder seals that contained historically important information. There is conflicting information, but apparently only about 1,000 or 2,000 seals have been returned. This conflicting information lends credence to the idea that part of the reason for the war in Iraq was to gain access to those artifacts. Among the cylinders that are still missing are important ones from the Sumerian, Babylonian and Akadian periods. Much of what was taken related to Nimrod.

Although this is not a settled fact, many believe Nimrod is the same as Gilgamish. The two have nearly identical stories. If you’ve never read the Epic of Gilgamesh, I recommend doing so. You can find it online here. Because it’s one of the most well preserved stories from the time of Akkad and Babylonia, it explains a lot.

Nimrod is described in Genesis as the son of Cush and the grandson of Noah. He ruled over Babel, Uruck, Akkad and Calneh. In the Epic of Gilgamesh he says he is 2/3’s god and 1/3 mortal. That would make him Nephilim. He was a physically giant man. This stone carving shows him holding a lion in his left arm and a snake in his right.

Some believe that Nimrod/Gilgamesh oversaw the construction of the tower of Babel (likely not a stone tower as is often depicted, possibly a tower of some sort of nefarious technology). This would explain why there was some excitement among the present day Belial Group about the discovery of the tomb of Nimrod/Gilgamesh just a few months prior to the invasion of Iraq. Apparently, right after the invasion, the US Army set up a camp right on top of the site where the tomb of Nimrod/Gilgamesh was said to have been found. There are conflicting stories about what came of that. I’ll try and sort that out another time.

Given that 19 of the people we were told were responsible for the 9/11 attacks were from Saudia Arabia, why did we then invade Iraq? Even if Sadam Hussien had weapons of mass destruction, which he did not, he certainly had nothing to do with 9/11. Some have speculated that the real reason we invaded Iraq was to gain access to the Iraq Museum and the tomb of Nimrod/Gilgamesh.

As I mentioned earlier, the Dark Journalist found some critical links in the Epstein files to key players in the unofficial, modern day version of the Belial Group.

Terry Garcia was the Executive VP and Chief Science and Exploration Officer for the National Geographic Society. He has since branched out into other enterprises. One of those is Exploration Ventures. Here is what Terry says about himself on his EV website.

“Under his leadership, the Society’s science and education programs experienced significant growth in global impact and prominence. He led National Geographic’s successful domestic and international retail licensing, experiential entertainment, 3D/large format film and 33-city NG Live event businesses as well as its Education Foundation. Terry also was responsible for the growth and expansion of the National Geographic Museum and its traveling exhibitions’ business, developing and launching some of the most successful exhibitions of the last decade, including the seven-year global tour of Tutankhamun’s treasures seen by more than 10 million people.” 35+ EXPLORERS: First-hand accounts of adventure and discovery from world-renowned public figures, including Jane Goodall, Sylvia Earle, Bob Ballard, Richard Branson, Louise Leakey, Paula Kahumbu, Zahi Hawass, Erik Weinheimer, Yvon Chouinard, Kris Tompkins, Wade Davis, Nemonte Nenquimo, Sarah Parcak, David Mayer de Rothschild, Nainoa Thompson, Wasfia Nazreen, Krithi Karanth, Lee Berger, Paul Sereno, and more

Anyone who has looked into the people who control the archeological community and antiquities research will recognize some of the names on that list.

I don’t think it’s an accident that Terry Garcia’s background sounds similar to Epstein’s.

As you can see from this page on Garcia’s website, EV is deep into ancient civilizations.

Searching for Terry Garcia in the Epstein files will bring up nothing. Interestingly, if you search for the National Geographic Society 12 results come up, some of which have Garcia’s name in them. It seems Garcia’s name has been blocked from being searchable, but not redacted from the files.

Other files bring into question some of what the Society has been up to for some decades. The National Geographic Society and other similar organizations are now beginning to look more like fronts for questionable activity than what they portray to the public. I’ll have more on that in the future.

Here is one thread between Garcia, John Heubusch and Ted Waitt. We’ll get back to Waitt and Heubusch. For now, keep in mind that Ted Waitt was cofounder of Gateway computers and was ‘romantically’ involved with Gislaine Maxwell. John Heubusch is a very well connected Republican insider. The common thread here is Epstein and the search for ancient technologies.

More to come.

Be free.

