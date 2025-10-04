My intention with this post is to present publicly available information about Erika Kirk and her family. This is not a hit piece on Erika Kirk. You can make of the information what you will.

Before we get into that, a few updates.

There are two new shooting theories that I find worthy enough to mention. One is by Chris Martenson, who, because of his research into covidcon, some of us followed during that time. As I laid out in my first post about the Kirk event, he claims Robinson was set up as a patsy and that the real shooter was nearby. Chris presents evidence that the real shooter was to the right of the person we are being told was the shooter, a little further to Kirk’s left. You can watch his video here. It’s compelling. Thanks to the reader who sent me that link.

The second theory is that Kirk was shot with a high powered airgun. The shooter would have been located behind, a little above and to Kirk’s right. This would explain the bad exit wound on the left front of Kirk’s neck. This theory is presented by Jason Goodman (who I’ve mentioned before) on Redacted. Goodman also gets into a suggestion I made earlier that a trigger pull can also be hooked up to other mechanisms that set off things like... the sound of a gun shot coming from somewhere else. You can watch that video here. I find this one interesting, but less compelling than the Chris Martenson video.

I’m including a third video. This one doesn’t present another shooting theory. Instead, it gets into another idea that is gaining traction on the internet, that the Kirk event was a hologram combined with AI altered video. Like me, some of you have read the theories that the planes hitting the World Trade Center were holograms. The Kirk hologram idea builds on that. Some of you have already seen the glitches in some of the Kirk videos presented by the FBI that indicate tampering. This video covers all of that.

All of this could be purposely created distractions. However they are considered, they all add to the overwhelming evidence that Charlie Kirk had become a threat to some very powerful people. The reason I’m still writing about Kirk while most others have moved on to the latest hot story of the day is because any crack in this investigation that exposes those powerful people would be devastating for them and the current world order. Allow me to explain.

I’ve written about the deep ties that UVU has to the worldwide intelligence community. I’ve written about all of the gaping holes in the official narrative put forth by the FBI. I’ve talked about some of the questionable videos the FBI has presented. I’ve mentioned the financial questions regarding the very large bank account of Turning Point USA. I’ve brought up questions regarding some of the billionaire donors to TPUSA. I’ve raised questions about Zionism and the Zionist donors to TPUSA. I’ve discussed the super fast, super high tech drones that were captured in video at the time of the shooting. I’ve written about questions that swirl around Tyler Robinson.

Here’s more.

Few big events happen in the state of Nevada without the involvement of the dark powers that run that state, which helps explain why there are so many unanswered questions regarding the Las Vegas concert shooting that killed over 40 people. In that same regard, there are now questions about possible Mormon involvement in the Kirk event in a state where few big things happen without the involvement of the Mormon church.

Add to all of that the fact that in the weeks leading up to Kirk’s assassination Kash Patel had gutted the leadership of Utah FBI offices. According to Candace Owens, the FBI team that was brought into Utah came from Connecticut where the FBI shares office space with the ADL. Similar recent makeovers occurred in the Orem Police force. Additionally, the Judge hearing the Tyler Robinson case is newly appointed. One of the wildest aspects of this story is, Candace Owens has also learned that Robinson’s defense team was chosen by his prosecution team.

It seems politics in Utah is still functioning like it’s the wild west.

Full disclosure: Over 40 years ago I lived in Utah for about a year. A common lament back then was, moving to Utah was like going back 40 years in time.

Regarding Robinson’s prosecution team, it announced in his second hearing that it had private meetings with the defense team. The prosecution went on to explain that they (both prosecution and defense) have agreed that prosecution will provide whatever disclosure the defense team asks for. In other words, if defense doesn’t ask for it, it will not get disclosed.

How convenient. Now we can see how all of the holes in the FBI story will be neglected.

It would appear the fix is in. I’m still predicting Robinson will be suicided. If not, he will be railroaded by a kangaroo court into a phony conviction.

As far as the Kirk event itself, Candace Owens has uncovered information that points to the possible involvement of the Nazi Azov Regiment of Ukraine, as well as possible involvement of Russia.

At this point it becomes helpful to keep in mind the fact that the Mormon church has a practice of sending its teenagers all over the world to proselytize about Mormonism. This means the Mormon church has connections all over the world. Many of those kids become multilingual. All of this helps explain why so much of the educational and recruiting infrastructure for the worldwide intelligence community is located in Utah.

If you want to organize an international effort to assassinate someone, Utah is a good place to do it.

What does this all mean?

Myself and numerous others have been pointing out that in the months before his shooting Kirk had been increasingly calling out the illegal conduct of Netanyahu and Israel.

Going with the assumption that much of what I have just said is true, we have to consider several things.

1) The chances that this was planned and executed by a lone 22 year old named Tyler Robinson are slim to none.

2) As is the case with most high profile events like this, the agenda was multi-fold.

2) All of this throws the door open to the very real possibility that much bigger players are behind all of this.

3) All of this also provides plenty of confusion and misdirection to make us look here, over there, up there and behind there, while the real culprits go unnoticed.

I’m beginning to think that while Charlie Kirk speaking out against Netanyahu and Israel was a very real concern of his, and that doing so posed a threat to Netanyahu and Israel, it was the powers behind Netanyahu and Israel posed the greatest threat to Kirk. One cannot learn about all of the questionable deeds committed by Israel in its very short history without eventually considering the motivating forces of those who were responsible for the creation of Israel.

The story of the founding of Israel is too long and convoluted to cover here. I’ve already covered much of that in previous posts. Suffice it to say that some very powerful banking interests in the UK (the powers that should not be) were, in large part, responsible for the decision to create the state of Israel after WWII. Once that decision had been made, the next decision was, where should it be located? Those dark powers knew that Israels existence would be completely dependent on support from the West, which meant Israel would be entirely beholding to its creators and financial supporters. From the viewpoint of its creators, that meant Israel should be located it where it would serve the most good for them. Because trade and energy are the core aspects of any profit-driven, globalist controlled civilization, protecting those two core assets would have been paramount for any of the globalist elite involved with the creation of Israel. The Middle East holds both of those core assets: The largest oil deposits in the world are a veritable stones throw from Israel, as is the Suez canal which is critical for world wide trade and the distribution of that all-important energy resource. This is why the puppeteers that run the UK located Israel where it is and this is why every US administration since the founding of Israel has supported it. This explains why the US has provided Israel with over $300 billion dollars in aid since its founding, far more than any other country. (This is also why Israels neighbor, Egypt, is the second largest recipient of US funding.) Israel provides a base for the control of both of those strategically important assets. Without that control, the powers that should not be would be unable to rule the world.

If the US cut-off support for Israel and let the locals run the Suez canal, we might actually see a renaissance of local cultures and economies. The predatory elite cannot abide that.

To insure that the majority of the US Christian population supported Israel, part of plan to create Israel was the invention of Zionism and its divisive heresy that Jews are “Gods chosen people”. This is a blatant hijacking of the new covenant message of Jesus, that we are all gods children. This hijacking is used by Israel to justify the killing of innocent Palestinian women and children. In the same way the US Cavalry depicted Indians as savages to justify their slaughter, Israel now depicts Palestinians as “animals” to justify their slaughter.

Most people think the US is the military protectorate of Israel. They would be wrong. The US is the military protectorate of the predatory elite banking interests behind the UK, the same ones that created Israel. Protecting them means protecting Israel.

This is a poisonous relationship that’s destroying the US. We need to get out of it. Now!

Like everyone who looks into these aspects of Israel, Charlie Kirk, if he had not done so already, would soon come to these same conclusions about the globalists that created Israel and run the world. The biggest threat Charlie Kirk posed was not to Netanyahu or Israel, it was to the predatory puppet masters that created Israel. Given the massive, world wide platform Kirk had, if he had begun to speak out about the bigger picture I’ve just described, he could have truly upset the apple cart of globalist control.

This is why I now believe the assassination of Charlie Kirk was not committed by any one party with vested interests. It was committed by ALL PARTIES with vested interests. The long, slimy, globalist arm of the City of London bankers reaches everywhere.

This explains the involvement of everyone from UVU, the local police, the FBI, possibly Mossad, the CIA, possibly the Mormon church (some say there is a Mormon mafia), possibly the Nazi Azov Regiment and the prosecutor for the state of Utah, to mention a few. Ultimately, all of them work for the globalist bankers that run the UK, Israel and the deep state in the US.

The ‘every one is guilty’ concept is portrayed very well in Agatha Christie’s book, Murder on the Orient Express and the movie by the same name.

What brought this all to a head for me was looking into the life of Erika Kirk. As I mentioned at the onset, I have no reason to paint her in any particular light, I’m merely pointing out her family connections and what she did prior to marrying Charlie Kirk.

Wikipedia provides a sufficient biography.

Kent Frantzve owns a defense contracting company called A Z Tech International. It specializes in what it calls Earned Value Management and Integrated Master Scheduling for the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy. Here is what A Z Tech says about itself.

We specialize in Earned Value Management, Project Controls, and Integrated Master Schedule development with a constant eye on performance. Supporting hundreds of projects, we provide balanced support to both Government and Contractors and understand the nuances of each unique project.

In other words, A Z Tech provides management services for DoD and DoE projects as well as contractors who do projects for the DoD and the DoE. In short, A Z Tech is deeply embedded in the deep state.

It has been alleged that Erika’s father was also an investment banker. I’ve been unable to find any information that verifies that. Sources that claim that provide no evidence.

It’s also been alleged that Kent Frantzve worked for Raytheon and was head of Raytheon in Israel, that he worked on Israels Iron Dome. None of the sources that make those claims have provided information to verify them. Right now I would have to say that these appear to be false reports intended to sow seeds of confusion to throw everyone off. If anyone has any information to verify those claims, please comment below.

Kent’s father, Erika’s grandfather, is Swedish born Carl Kenneth Frantzve, who fought in both WWII and the Korean war. He was knighted by Carl XVI Gustav, the King of Sweden, for “promoting relations between the US and Sweden”. What he did to earn that knighthood seems to be secret. I could find nothing about that.

Carl Kenneth Frantzve was also the vice president of the American Bank Note Company, which produces the special paper used to print US money and US birth certificates.

Carl also served as the Grand Chief of the Independent Order of Vikings from 1977 to 1979.

Some sources have claimed that Erika Kirk’s mother Lori Frantzve, worked for Homeland Security. Initially Lori Kirk worked in her husbands company A Z Tech, which as I’ve explained, contracted with the DoD and DoE. Those contracts likely included work for Homeland Security. After Erika’s parents divorced, her mom moved to Phoenix because she had opportunities arise there with her own defense contracting business. Here is what she says about herself on her Linkedin page

Chairman / Founder at AZ-Tech, GTEK, E3TEK Master’s Degree at University of Cincinnati

Experienced Chairperson with a demonstrated history of working in the computer and network security industry. Skilled in Service Delivery, Requirements Analysis, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Management, and Pre-sales. Strong business development professional with a Master’s Degree focused in Marketing/Infosystems/Science/Engineering from University of Cincinnati.

Some have raised questions about the orphanage that Ericka Kirk was involved with in Romania. Apparently there had been some trafficking of children from that area and other orphanages in Romania. At the height of the trafficking complaints the orphanage Erika Kirk was involved with shut down without explanation. I can find no hard evidence that indicates Erika Kirk had direct involvement in child trafficking. Keep in mind that she didn’t work on site full time. Most of her work with the orphanage would have involved management affairs from her home in Phoenix. She has publicly stated that she never took a salary from that position. She didn’t need to.

Having worked with Fundación Apoyo de Infantil building low income straw bale homes in Mexico, as I can say that it’s entirely possible to be involved with an organization like that and not know whats going on behind the scenes. It wasn’t until I had worked with that organization for over 3 years (about 4 weeks per year onsite) that I began to realize there were questionable things happening. At that point I severed ties and never looked back. Erika Kirk’s involvement with an orphanage does not automatically make her guilty of child trafficking. Again, this seems like more globalist misdirection.

To get more insight into Erika Kirk, watch this 2020 interview of her by Calvary Conversations (before her marriage to Charlie Kirk). The one thing she said in this interview that I found to be the most reassuring is her comments questioning churches and pastors who were, at that time, in the midst of participating in the covid scam.

To sum this up; it’s because I have questions about the business that both her father and mother are in that I included the link to the video above about holograms. That’s all I’m going to say about that for now.

I’m sorry. There is little here about Erika Kirk that is conclusive, one way or another. What concerns me is, that seems to be by design. If she wants the questions about her parents connections to be cleared up, she will have to give a detailed interview and provide plenty of receipts.

