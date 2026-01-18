I first alluded to nano technologies in this May 9, 2021 post when I described the PEGylated lipid nanotech used in the mRNA jabs.

By the time of this July 2021 post I had identified some of that nanotech as graphene oxide (GO, also GO hydrogels). I also identified the ties that material has to the transhumanist agenda, an agenda now being heavily pushed by Musk, Theil, Ellison and other technocratic oligarchs within the Trump administration. Here is a quote from that post.

Hydrogel is also a leading candidate for human interface with computers and high tech machines, what us down-to-earth groovy folks call transhumanism. What makes it such an attractive candidate to those who seek profit at any cost is the ease by which GO and GO hydrogel products can be manipulated by wave form technology. Yes, were talking about 5G and other high frequency technologies. The Gates Foundation is funding research for this project with DARPA through Profusa, a Silicon Valley company. Profusa’s byline is “Come join the conversation with your body”.

Hey, I can’t make this stuff up. Go to the Profusa site and see for yourself.

Then, in a 2022 post I pointed out that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has long been researching nanotech as a means to manipulate human consciousness. That this is a demonic technology goes without explanation.

I then went on to cover the military’s neurostrike program, Yuval Harari’s view of a transhumanist world where the human soul has been purposely excised, Trumps role in pushing the transhumanist agenda, and the important role AI plays in all of that. You can read those and numerous other articles I’ve written about nanotech and the transhumanist agenda all in the following link.

Because of my history covering this topic, I was surprised to recently learn from Candace Owens that Erika Kirk has had knowledge of all of this since 2011.

On 1/15 Candace pointed out that from 2011 to 2013 Erika Kirk was involved in making a movie created by Michael Gee and Clayton Haugen called November Renaissance.

That movie was never finished. Most of what we know about it comes from a Kickstarter funding campaign that ran parallel to the project. What’s left of that Kickstarter campaign can be seen here.

It appears Erika is the leading woman in the movie. I believe she was 22 or 23 at the time.

As with most movies that involve the military or little known DARPA technologies, this movie looks to have been influenced by the military and/or 3 letter agencies. As per usual with these types of movies, the likely intent was to plant favorable predictive programming and propaganda seeds about nanotech. Here’s part of the synopsis.

“Our main concern and goal with November Renaissance is to move away from the dark and gritty dystopian ideals of present Sci-Fi and more toward exciting prosperity, examining how new technology and new breakthroughs may benefit mankind in new and innovative ways versus hinder.” - Clayton Haugen and Michael Gee

In the promotional video on their Kickstarter site, Clayton Haugen explains the nanotech angle. The “good” corporation in the movie is called Gestalt Solutions, founded by the protagonist, Jaxon Hall. In the movie, Hall has invented a type of embodied transhumanist nanotech that he thinks will save the world.

Keep in mind this movie project began nearly a decade before some of us began learning about the transhumanist agenda.

Haugen tells us that the question we should be asking ourself is: “What happens in a world where the brain is a hard drive, your eyes become video cameras and knowledge is not learned as much as it is programs that are installed onto you.”

To Hall’s dismay, some people learn that his nanotech can be used to transfer one persons thoughts and personalities to another person. Corporate espionage ensues.

Are we witnessing this happening today between tech rivals Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, Peter Theil and other tech oligarchs?

Are any of our elected officials transplants?

Haugen goes on to say, “The goal of Jaxon Hall, the inventor of the nanotechnolgy, is to liberate the underdogs from the elite. But the technology is stripped away from him and used as a technology for oppression.”

The latter is essentially what I described in all of the posts in the link above.

Erika Kirk has clearly been privy to knowledge about nanotech for nearly a decade before the rest of us began learning about and covering the topic back in 2021.

Clayton Haugen lives in Scottsdale. Erika Kirk lives in Scottsdale. TPUSA is headquartered in Scottsdale.

Candace claims this movie had connections to Fort Huachuca. To understand why that’s significant, go here.

Candace has two informants from Fort Huachuca that told her they saw Erika on the base in the early filming stages of November Renaissance in the 2010-2011 time frame.

Here are some considerations.

Fort Huachuca is an intelligence ops base. There are rumors of MKUltra programs being run out of there. Movies involving little known DARPA projects have to get a green light from the DoD and DoD handlers have to be present during filming. Rumors about clandestine, demonic operations being run out of Fort Huachuca abound. Last but certainly not least, Erika’s mom owns A Z Tech International, a defense contracting firm that does secret work for the DoD (like geofencing).

If Erika spent time there in her early 20’s working on this movie, the question arises: Is that how she came to be involved with the military running a military connected orphanage in Romania that was accused by the locals there of being a child trafficking operation?

What this does tell us is that well before Erika became Erika Kirk, she had knowledge of little known nano technologies and their potential transhumanist uses. Given all of the questions about child trafficking that are currently swirling around some of the people in this story, and given the warped affinity that child traffickers have for the transhumanist agenda, we should all be keeping an eye on this part of the story.

Like many of the details I’ve been presenting since the murder of Charlie Kirk, all of this could mean very little, or it could lead to a major breakthrough. That breakthrough could potentially happen in unforeseen ways. That’s why all of these details need to be pursued.

Share

Leave a comment