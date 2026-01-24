After spending the better part of an hour looking for a photo of Erika with her kids since Charlies murder, I was unable to find any. Her eyes speak volumes.

In the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder, people began looking into his wife Erika. After all, when a married person is killed, the spouse is typically the first suspect questioned by police. For some inexplicable reason, Erika has been able to avoid that type of questioning by the authorities.

To begin investigating anyone who might be involved in what is obviously a very elaborate plot requiring a lot of connections and money to pull off, we first need to understand that persons family background. I began looking into Erika’s family in this October 2025 post. Shortly after I made that post, a reader began sending me information about Erika Kirk’s family. For reasons that will become clear as we go along, finding accurate information about her family is challenging. Her family has, shall we say, a colorful history.

This reader wishes to remain anonymous so let’s call this person Jake. As you will see from the trove of information compiled herein, it’s apparent that Jake is adept at digging up genealogical information from sources like old newspaper articles, obituaries, genealogical records from various sources, grave records and more. The information presented here represents months of Jake’s research. I would not have had time to do all of this research on my own, so I want to express my deep gratitude to Jake for providing this treasure trove of information for you readers.

Ancestry.com was developed in the 1980’s by members the Mormon Church for church members to use. It grew rapidly. In 2020 Ancestry.com was sold to the Blackstone Group for $4.7 billion. By 2023 Ancestry was the largest provider of DNA testing in the world. In other words, Ancestry.com is a massive, personal data gathering behemoth. In the past, I’ve mentioned the obsession some elites have with blood lines, especially with what some call blue-bloods. Some have suggested that finding blue-blood family lines is one of the reasons for the existence of DNA testing companies. Because there are so many questions about the voracity of DNA, let alone DNA testing, I’m dubious about the reliability of any aspect of it. The fact that some have had DNA testing done by two different companies that resulted in two very different ancestral profiles, suggests that DNA testing is largely a scam.

On the other hand, recorded family history is very real... as long as records have not been tampered.

Several unusual things stand out about Erika’s recorded family history.

I reported in this earlier post that Nicole Rothstien, who is Jewish, is close to Erika, and claims to be Erika’s cousin, has said Erika is half Jewish. As of right now, the best Jake and I can say is, that may, or may not be true. Nicole descends from the Solomon’s, a Jewish family from Nevada. However, it appears that Erika is once removed from the Solomon’s. If so, she would not be half Jewish. However, because Jake has found signs of manipulation in the historical record of Erika’s family, there is a shadow looming over her genealogy. It’s possible she could be half Jewish from another relative whose ancestry has been manipulated.

Here is what Jake sent me about Nicole Rothstein and her family.

Jack (Solomon) has some interesting details in his life to say the least and Karla appears to be the fourth wife. His third wife Pamela TEDESCO was from a LDS Arcadia, CA family, with roots in UT where third wife Pamela stayed. She was the 1970 Rose Parade queen. She and Jack had a daughter Moriah.

﻿

﻿Jack is of Russian Jewish decent, ancestors appeared to migrate to Canada in the 1890’s. While Jack was born in the US his two siblings were born in Canada. Not sure of actual time Jack’s parents ended up in Los Angeles area, but the companies Jack in his younger years was VP of appeared to be that his father Alex owned.



Karla M. FRANTZVE Solomon b. 1959 (sister to Erika’s mom)

Karla and Jack mar. 2002, Clark County, NV

All children of Jack considered STEP children of Karla as no children so far have appeared between Jack and Karla.



Jack David SOLOMON

b. 1930 Detroit, MI

d. 2024 Arizona



Jack David Solomon (1930-2024)



Edna Ennise HARVEY Solomon

b.1933 Lousiana

d. 2023 Oklahoma



four children of Edna and Jack born in Los Angeles county, CA



Jacqueline Cheryl SOLOMON Tal-1953

David Neal SOLOMON b. 1956-2014

Gregg Harvey SOLOMON b.1958

Diana Ruth SOLOMON Rothstein b. 1960

husband, Allan P ROTHSTEIN b. 1958, NY

Nicole ROTHSTEIN



Allan P ROTHSTEIN

f. Norman B ROTHSTEIN 1934-2009, NY



grandfather Harry Melvin ROTHSTEIN

b. 1900 in Warsaw, Russia/Poland, immigrated with family about 1913

d. 1983 NY, buried in Valhalla, Westchester County,NY



grandfather Nathan ROTHSTEIN

b. 1875, Warsaw, Russia/Poland

d. about 1929 in NY



All of Jack D Solomon’s children prior to 2002 would be STEP children of Karla. The SOLOMON relationships noted in some podcasts and some writing are not blood relationship of Erika. Bringing this issue up as it can muddy valid info. Personally based on what I have discovered over the last few months doing research there are a lot of oddities that imo have zero trust in Erika, some of her family and many within tpusa.



Diana SOLOMON Rothstein 1st STEP cousin of Erika

Allan P ROTHSTEIN first STEP cousin in law of Erika

Nicole ROTHSTEIN first STEP cousin once removed of Erika.



Funny little coincidence Nicole’s great grandparents are buried in Valhalla, NY with some of other family in a couple of ROTHSTEIN family burial lots.



Have not found any family connections to the noted mob ROTHSTEIN.



Jack D SOLOMON was a long time Jewish promoter based on news articles, as was his father Alexander Chaim SOLOMON, aka Alex C SOLOMON. Alex’s parents were born in Russia and they migrated to Canada before Alex was born.



Have not found anything connecting Jack to free masons, but his father Alex was a freemason in the San Gabriel Valley, CA area and given a free mason ceremony, buried at Eden Park Cemetery in Mission Hills, CA.



Jack was involved as a younger man in CA politic within the democrat party. He was involved with the Jewish sect B’nai B’rith.

B’nai B’rith is similar to Freemasons. It gave birth to the Anti Defamation League (ADL).

a short historical side bar

It should be noted here that Russian Jewish Solomon’s played a significant role with the Bolsheviks during and after the overthrow the Tsar Nicholas Romanov II. In 1918 the mostly Jewish Bolsheviks killed Nicholas, his wife and 5 children in a hail of gunfire. The Romanov’s were orthodox Christians. The treasury was looted. Alexander Solzhenitsyn claims the Bolsheviks and the Cheka went on to kill 66 million Christians. It’s known that Jews, including members of the Solomon family, were dis-proportionally represented in the Bolshevik secret police known as the Cheka (see previous link). In 2006, even the respected Israeli YNET news reported that at least 20 million Christians were killed by the Jewish-led Bolsheviks and the Cheka. Other than the fact that the Nevada Solomon ancestors are from Russia, I have no information that they were involved with the Bolsheviks and Cheka in Russia. At least, not yet. There is more on Jack Solomon, but this is enough for now. Another interesting consideration is Theodore Rothstein. He was a Russian Jewish politician and writer who later moved to the UK where he played a leading role in founding the British Communist party in 1920. Again, links of that Rothstein family to Nicole’s family have not yet been pursued.

eirka’s full or half sister?

It also appears that Erika has a sister named Tonya, 18 years older than Erika (see records below). Tonya married Carl Edward Seigrist in 1995, 7 years after Erika was born. Jake has found signs of manipulation in Tonya’s history as well. Her birth certificate appears to be doctored. She also shows up in two different places with different fathers.

Did I mention there were questions about Erika’s family?

The following information shows Tonya’s father as Kent Frantzve, which would make her Erika’s full sister.

Here is the family tree of Tonya showing her father as James Melvin Stanley. This source is Ancestry.com. According to this, Erika’s mom Loretta (Lori) was previously married to James Melvin Stanley.

Here is the family tree of Erika’s mom Loretta Abbas (maiden name).

Here is the family tree of Erika’s father Kent Frantzve.

As far as I can determine, and this has been confirmed by other researchers looking into this, Erika has never mentioned her half sister Tonya.

Although Jake learned of Tonya’s existence some time ago, this post is not the first mention of her. It’s being alleged that Tonya Seigrist recently made news by claiming that her half sister Erika never gave birth to any children. I’ve been unable to verify that. The primary source for that seems to be the following video. It seems most of the information in this video is valid, except that no proof of Tonya making that claim is provided. Nevertheless, it should be pointed out that there are a lot of inconsistencies regarding the children of Charlie and Erika. Some of them are highlighted in the video.

The above video also verifies what I said in my last post that the photo of ‘her’ children that Erika presented as proof that she was not at Fort Huachuca the two days prior to Charlies assassination, was faked.

The existence of a full/half sister and the fact that Erika has never mentioned her is a strong indication that their relationship is estranged. I’ve come across no explanation for that.

At one point Jake speculated that Erika might be Tonya’s daughter and that Kent and Lori Frantzve may have adopted Erika because Tonya would have been only 18 at the time of birth. Jake has been unable to verify that. There is a strong resemblance between Erika and Tonya.

In previous posts I’ve done some digging into the background of Erika’s immediate family members. I’ve not yet had time to dig into all of the relatives listed here. If anyone out there is interested, have at it. Let me know what you learn.

the plot thickens

If the allegation that Erika never gave birth to children is true, that would implicate Charlie in working with Erika to create a false story about their kids. The whys and wherefores of doing such a thing remain unknown at this time. But a troubling pattern is emerging.

1 As I mentioned in this 10/4/24 post, there is the Romanian orphanage that Erika funded for a period of time that was accused by locals of being involved with child trafficking in coordination with military personnel from a nearby US base.

2 There are the two mysterious Egyptian planes that follow Erika Kirk around.

3 There are the ties TPUSA Faith has with pastors from numerous Calvary Chapel churches with histories of sex offenders.

‘Nuff said about all of that for now.

erika’s family tree

Information about family trees is publicly available. However, pulling it all together is a lot of work. Thanks to some fine sleuthing by Jake, to the best of my knowledge, this is the most complete version of Erika’s family tree that exists in the public sphere.

It’s unknown if the man in this 2016 video is Erika’s seldom-seen father or her grandfather.

https://www.facebook.com/erikafrantzve/videos/10153834012366479/

Be free.

