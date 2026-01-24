the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Starr's avatar
Laura Starr
8h

That man in the video was definitely her grandfather… great research ! TY 🤩

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kyle Young
Howard Long's avatar
Howard Long
8h

Synagogue of Satan full of luciferian pedophiles serving Satan through the beast system playing masonic games.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kyle Young
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kyle Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture