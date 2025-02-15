My last post about the LA fires provided detailed forensic evidence that DEW’s - in particular, HPM’s - were used in those fires. Since I began writing about DEW’s 2021, questions have occasionally come up about the types and locations of the weapons used. Although I’ve covered that in several earlier posts, I decided to put all of that information in this post. I’ll also be presenting a lot of new information about HPM weapon systems.

If you’re new to the topic of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW’s) and you want to get up to speed, the following link is a compilation of everything I’ve written about them. Because the use of geoengineering is closely linked to the use of DEW’s, this link also includes much of what I’ve written about that topic as well.

A quick reminder: There are 3 primary types of DEW’s; High Energy Lasers (HEL’s), High Powered Microwaves (HPM’s, essentially, gigantic, directed microwave ovens) and Particle Beams. The powers that shouldn’t be are intent on leading us to believe that the last one is a pipe dream, that they cannot make it work. That may be true, or it may be a ruse. Personally, I believe particle beams been developed for some time and, in fact, may have been used to bring down the WTC on 9/11. Because I’ve touched on particle beams in earlier posts (see the link above) and because I don’t believe they’re pertinent to the LA fires (or the other fires), we’ll not be considering those weapons today. However, I will point out that looking for information about particle beam weapons is like looking for hens teeth - the information is exceedingly scarce - which leads me to believe that because particle beams are acknowledged by the military industrial complex, they exist, but are very well concealed.

It also bears repeating that although I don’t rule out the possibility that lasers could have been used to start any or all of the numerous fires I’ve written about, laser beams are photonic (light) based, not electrical based. The forensic damage I’ve documented in the link above clearly indicates electrical activity, not photonic activity. Light is not capable of following wiring, antennae or metal piping. Hence, photonics are not capable of generating the type of forensic evidence we see in these fires. Only electricity can do that. HEL’s focus their energy on a tight spot and tend to burn into the material, only causing damage where the laser is hitting the target. Because HPM’s are electrical, they can pass electric current though conductive materials for considerable distance and cause damage far from the initial point of contact.

Additionally, HEL’s require a tightly focused beam to be effective. HPM beams are effective even when widely dispersed.

onward

Over the previous decade the technology behind HPM’s and HEL’s has advanced by leaps and bounds. The push has been so concerted that on 2/12/24 the Biden administration put Directed Energy on its list of Critical and Emerging Technologies, making it a top priority. As will be pointed out, this is likely due to the fact that Russia, China and other countries are making rapid advances in DEW’s technology and the US military industrial complex feels compelled to stay ahead, just as it did with nuclear weapons and as it is now trying to do with the what we are being told is an AI arms race with China.

is it an ai arms race or a dew arms race or… both?

Indeed, the ability of a HEL mounted in a jet traveling at mach1 to track, target and fire upon an incoming hypersonic missile is beyond human capabilities. It requires AI to function successfully. Is this why we are now seeing an AI and DEW’s arms race?

I recently watched a nearly 2.5 hour lecture on DEW’s presented by Dr. Tom Karr and Dr. Jim Trebes at the 3/22/24 meeting of the PSW Society, one of the oldest scientific societies of DC.

Dr. Thomas Karr is the former Assistant Director, Directed Energy in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (Research and Engineering). Here is what his official DoD biography says about his work.

He has four decades of experience in the application of science to national security. Prior to joining OUSD(R&E) he was a DARPA program manager for six years, where he created new programs for kinetic and non-kinetic effects, communication, information processing and exploitation, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. He was the Director of EO/IR Technology at Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems and at Northrop Grumman, and was a Group Leader, Program Leader and senior scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for twelve years. He also co-founded a commercial space company, and consulted for many companies in the national security industry.

In the PSW video he is listed as working for MITRE Corporation. In 1958 MITRE was spun off as an NGO military think tank from MIT’s work on radar and computer research. It has grown to become an enterprise with globalist ambitions in all high tech aspects of the Military Industrial Complex (MIC). Not surprisingly, the MITRE website is quite vague about what it actually does and how its funded.

All of that means he’s part of the revolving door between gubberment and corporations that make up the deep state.

Here’s the bio for Dr. Jim Trebes.

Dr. James Trebes is the Principal Director for Directed Energy, in the Office of the Director of Defense Research and Engineering (Modernization) within the office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. In that role, Dr. Trebes is responsible for coordinating directed energy development and implementation efforts across the Department of Defense. This includes developing and maintaining the Department of Defense roadmap for the development of directed energy weapons. Within the Department of Defense, he previously served as the OUSD (R&E) Principal Physicist for Directed Energy. Prior to that he served in number of roles at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory including Physics Division Leader, Applied Physics Division Leader, Medical Technology and Biophysics Division Leader. He spent 15 years within the LLNLs Laser Director working on a wide range of projects including laser technology, nuclear weapons physics, and basic science. He has also worked in the areas of space technology, nuclear weapons engineering, biodefense, nuclear non-proliferation, and intelligence. He served on advisor boards for the University of California at Berkeley, Texas A&M University, and the American Physical Society. He has participated in multiple Defense Science Summer Studies. He is a Fellow of the American Physical Society, has a BS Degree in Physics from Georgia Tech, and has a PhD in Physics from Yale University.

As you can see, both of these gentlemen are high level, deep-state, fascist mucky-mucks. This means we should be wary of everything they say and read between the lines as much as possible. For instance, as I alluded earlier, they acknowledged particle beams but declined to discuss them.

Most of what they discuss has to do with HEL’s. HPM’s were discussed, but not to the detail HEL’s were covered.

It’s important to keep in mind that everything they discuss is from a military viewpoint. When they talk about an HEL or a HPM weapon system designed to take out missiles they’re often talking about missiles that are hardened against both HEL’s and HPM’s. They’re not talking about simple, basic HPM’s that can be used against civilian targets like Paradise, Maui, Malibu or Palisades. Civilian targets like that are known as ‘soft targets’ because they’re completely unprotected from an attack by HEL’s or HPM’s. That means the level of power and sophistication to required to do the type of damage we see in these fires is much lower than the level of power and sophistication required by the military to use these weapons against hardened targets. Having said that, as you’ll see, much of what they do say, especially about HPM’s, verifies what I’ve been writing about.

Here is that lecture.

Don’t be fooled by the cover photo of this video. The HEL being fired from that armored vehicle has been colored-in to show the direction and target. For obvious military advantages, all military HEL’s operate in light spectrum’s not visible to the human eye.

To save you the boredom of having to listen to the entire thing I’ve taken screen shots of the most critical parts of their presentation, including the weapons systems and how they’re deployed.

first, back to the future

Let’s begin by reconsidering some of the weapons systems I’ve covered in earlier posts. Then let’s compare them to the weapon systems these two gentlemen present in their lecture. Then we’ll look into weapons systems these two failed to mention.

In late 2021 I began looking into Havana syndrome. That rabbit hole led me to look more closely at DEW’s. On November 20, 2021 I posted the following article about how HPM’s were being used for crowd control. The article included a link to a YouTube video that showed a truck-mounted HPM being used for crowd control during the riots in Rotterdam in late 2021. I must have been directly over the target because YouTube took that video down shortly after that post. Hence, the blank space in the following link. Furthermore, Substack has imposed some sort of interference with that post.

That weapon is called Active Denial System (ADS). ADS technology goes back to the early 2000’s. We are told it’s harmless because it only penetrates the skin to a depth of 1/64 of an inch (.396 mm). More recent research has brought that claim into question. Questions have also arisen about potential genetic damage from ADS. Possibly because it’s a military video, here is an older video that YouTube is currently allowing.

ADS is merely a scaled down version of the HPM’s used in the fires.

the most ubiquitos hpm

The most insidious microwave weapon deployed against people around the world is one that many carry in their pocket - cell phones. If we consider only the radiation it emits, a cell phone can be considered a weapon because it’s destructive to the health of the person using it. More pertinent to this post is the fact that the 5G towers used to transmit and receive signals to and from all of the hundreds of millions of cell phones used around the world utilize microwave beam forming technologies. I’m not sure how many people are privy to the full capabilities of these beam forming technologies, but it seems safe to err on the side of caution and assume that they can do more than we are being told. What follows is a video about beam forming technologies I included in this June 2023 post. Keep in mind that the following video is now over 8 years old, which means the technology has advanced way beyond what’s depicted in the video.

The next video was included in this August 2023 article, the first of a series of articles I wrote about the 2023 fires on Maui. It shows an HEL, mounted on the guided missile destroyer USS Dewy, firing on and destroying a drone. The video was made in 2012 (keep that date in mind).

The following graphic was posted here in September of 2023. It depicts how a ground based HPM can send out microwaves in the direction of incoming drones to knock out their electronics. Unlike lasers which have to be aimed just like a rifle (using AI), HPM’s only have to be pointed in the general direction of the target. In the same way microwaves in a microwave oven are drawn to an aluminum pie pan - to the point of causing it to combust - the HPM signal will be drawn to the antennae in the drones. It then follows the antennae into the electronics and burns them up.

Like all military HEL’s, all HPM’s are invisible. The depiction of lightening bolts streaming out from the HPM is misleading. The beam is singular, more like a broad tube or cone. As the equipment it’s mounted on shows, the beam can be turned 360 degrees and tilted to shoot from horizontal to vertical. It’s not hard to imagine how something like this could be covertly mounted inside a covered truck parked in a strategic location to wreck havoc on the power grid and antennae infrastructure of suburban communities around LA.

If you have wifi, remote controls, cell phones, computers, digital meters on your electric and gas, wireless speakers, wirelesss TV and/or metal studs in your walls, your house is a sitting duck - a very soft target - for HPM weapon systems.

The following graph was included in this September 2023 post about space based DEW’s.

What was easily the most telling evidence I’ve posted about both HEL’s and HPM’s was a video posted on YouTube by someone who was apparently embedded in Israels IDF just as Israel was preparing to invade Gaza. The video showed tanks, heavy trucks and Humvee’s equipped with all types of DEW’s. Some of the tanks didn’t have a single kinetic weapon on them (cannons, machine guns) but were well equipped with some of the DEW’s shown in this post. Unfortunately, that video and the others that accompanied it were taken down. Apparently the IDF didn’t like having it’s DEW capabilities exposed. There is now a blank space in my post about the Israeli war with Gaza being the first war in history utilizing DEW’s extensively.

Because that video no longer exists, I’m including the following graphic from a link in that post. This shows the type of armored vehicles used by the IDF against Gaza. This vehicle is shown firing a HEL (to the right) and HPM (to the left) at the same time.

The next post is self explanatory.

back to karr and trebes

Now let’s look at some of the recent information released by Dr. Thomas Karr and Dr. Jim Trebes during their DEW lecture at PVS 10 months ago. As I mentioned earlier, much their presentation was about HEL’s (lasers). They didn’t mention why they opted to not cover HPM’s in more detail, but if I had to guess I would say it has something to do with the fact that HPM’s are actively being used against civilian populations. Are they are trying to minimize release of information about them? If you watch the lecture, you’ll find that one of them is not very enthusiastic about HEL’s. Both of them lament the fact that approximately 60% of the energy produced by HEL’s gets lost as heat. Dispersing that heat is a big issue on ships, Humvee’s and trucks. They both indicated other major hurdles to overcome with HEL’s. Judging from their presentation, HEL’s seem to be less favored. All of this indicates they have less concern about information about HEL’s getting out than they do about HPM’s. This likely explains why they were happy to talk about HEL’s, reluctant to talk about HPM’s and reticent to talk about particle beams. The consequences we’ve seen at the WTC, Paradise, Maui and LA make this believable.

Because I’m confident that HEL’s play little or no role in these fires - other than possibly starting some of them as a cover for HPM’s - I’m only going to include their graphs that include information about HPM’s

In both of my earlier posts that discuss forensic evidence of HPM’s being used in the LA fires, I wrote about front and back door attacks. This is verified by these two gentlemen. Please note that this next graphic is from China (see fine print at bottom).

The next graphic shows a photo of the HPM known as THOR, which I’ve written about in the past. Nothing new here, other than verification of my earlier work. Take note of the physical structure of the THOR HPM. We’ll be coming back to that as evidence in the LA fires.

The next graphic is telling. The reference to both HEL’s and HPM’s for use as fire protection is bizarre - unless they’re trying to get people comfortable with the idea of seeing this equipment near fires. Granted, HEL’s could be used to start backfires in a real wildfire situation, but as I’ve explained before, Paradise, Maui and LA were not wildfire situations: Trees were not burning but metal cars next to them were being incinerated to nothing. I’ve also written about CHIMERA in the past. More on that coming up.

It’s interesting to note that these gentlemen say that the earliest Navy ship mounted HEL took place in 2014. Yet, as noted above, one of my earlier posts shows a ship mounted HEL in 2012. Someone is wrong.

what karr and trebes didn’t talk about

One of the big concerns during the Eaton fire was when the fire threatened the radio towers on top of Mount Wilson, just to the east of Eaton. This massive array of towers holds equipment for AM and FM radio, television stations, police and fire departments, HAM radio, Secret Service communications and God only knows what else. When I look at the THOR dish shown above and compare that to some of the dishes mounted on these huge towers, I have to wonder just exactly what is mounted on those towers? As both Karr and Trebes pointed out, some of these dishes can be manipulated into various configurations to change the direction and alter the HPM signal. Given that those towers have a commanding view of the LA basin, and given the fact that the Palisades fire was well under way before the Eaton fire began, the question I have is: Were these towers one of the sources for HPM’s used in both the Palisades and Eaton fires - especially the Eaton fire?

Raytheon is one of the leading developers of HPM’s. Go here to see a good video of what a HPM beam might look like traveling through the air if it were visible. Please note that the dish used to depict that HPM looks very similar to the dishes mounted on the towers above the Eaton fire.

A HPM weapon system I’ve not yet discussed is a missile based system developed by the Air Force Research Lab and the Directed Energy Directorate. Counter-electronics High Power Microwave Advanced Missile Project (CHAMP) uses energy developed inside of the missile while it’s traveling toward its target to generate a large HPM burst - essentially an electromagnetic burst (EMP burst) - to disable all electronics just before it hits the target region. It’s a suicide mission for this missile.

The following photo is another type of CHAMP missile, a cruise missile. Because this photo is from an Asian source, it may disappear after this gets posted. This will be a test of Trumps ban on censorship.

Next is a graphic of what the missile above looks like in action. It’s emitting a HPM beam downward onto the target. The target in this case happens to be an enemy HPM armored vehicle. Note that the wings are folded-in in the photo above and are extended in the image below.

Below is a graphic video of Boeing’s version of CHAMP. This drone missile is also able to shoot HPM beams at targets below it as it passes over them, in this case, disabling all electronics within the buildings. This video is already 11 years old so we have to assume the capabilities of this weapon system are much more advanced than what is depicted in this video. Is that LA being depicted in this video?

Keep in mind that what was previously known as Vandenberg Air Force Base, now called Vandenberg Space Base, is not far from Palisades in Santa Barbara County. Everything from the Space Shuttle to SpaceX rockets to satellite launches to ICBM launches occur there. In other words, some of the most top secret military hardware the US has in its possession is based there.

Below is a photo of Raytheon’s version of CHAMP, in flight. All of these stealth cruise/drone missile versions of CHAMP can be carried to a high altitude by old B52 bombers and dropped from them over the target area.

The next photo shows a CHAMP stealth HPM cruise missile being dropped from the bomb bay of a B52 bomber.

If any of you saw the video taken by a local Fox News helicopter flying south of, and parallel to the Palisades fire, you may have seen the dark object that rapidly passed through the edge of the smoke at a low elevation above the Palisades. A number of people reported seeing a dark object flying fast and low ever the Palisades. A number of people also reported seeing orbs over the fires. (I’ve looked at some of those orb videos, but decided to save them for another post about orbs.) I failed to save that Fox News video and now I can’t find it. The first time I saw the Boeing video above, I thought of that Fox News video.

Fortunately, I did find this Tiktok video that shows a very similar object flying in the same direction, at the same elevation and on the same trajectory as the object caught in the Fox News Helicopter video. If I had to guess, I’d say what’s shown at the end of this TikTok video is the same object caught in the Fox News helicopter video, but from a different location/angle. The Fox News video was better becasue it was closer and a higher quality camera. If anyone has a link to that video, please share it in the comments.

Are we looking at the source of the HPM’s used in the LA fires in that video?

Thanks for reading the secular heretic! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Here is a photo of a typical ground based HPM.

Below is a photo of Raytheon’s Chimera, dish style HPM.

Below is a German made HPM mounted in a SUV. It’s designed to stop getaway cars by disabling the cars electronics. As I mentioned in my last two posts about the LA fires, the reason we see so many cars burned to a crisp is because modern cars are made of metal, they’re packed full of wifi antennae, radio antennae and electronics, all of which draws in HPM’s. As I’ve pointed out before, this explains why older cars often go untouched in these fires.

Granted, the system in this car may not be powerful enough to do the type of damage I’ve documented in the fires, but it gives us a good idea of where this technology is headed.

For a more detailed video of the THOR (dish style) HPM, go here.

Because Palisades is near the coast, it seems consideration should be given to the possibility that ship mounted HPM’s could have been used to generate the Palisades fire.

As I’ve mentioned before, HPM’s can also be mounted in helicopters, planes, trucks, Humvee’s and in covered tractor-trailer rigs. We know that China, Israel and other countries have this technology. What we don’t know is if those countries are selling these weapon systems to billionare private parties who have lots of clout and political protection. Who is say that these types of predatory elite are not using HPM’s to destroy property so they can buy it cheap to re-develop? When there are single individuals with the wealth and power of small countries, whose to say that they cannot buy this type of weaponry and use it to their advantage?

As of right now in California, the local and state government is dragging it’s collective feet to provide people who lost their homes permits to begin cleaning up and rebuilding. Apparently the plan is to drag this out long enough to discourage people from rebuilding. At some point these property owners will throw in the towel. That’s when the vultures will swoop in. The same thing happened on Maui.

Given the sweeping corruption that exists from the governor down to the mayor of LA, I’m inclined to think the predatory elite is where researchers should be focusing their attention when trying to suss out who is behind these fires. More on that coming up.

Donald Trump has been exposing some corruption. So far it’s all been relatively small potatoes. If he really wanted to shake things up and expose the real power brokers, he would expose DEW’s and geoengineering. If he does that, he might just win me over.

I’m not holding my breath.

Share

Leave a comment