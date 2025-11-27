the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

Kyle Young
3d

Evil can only exist if the good do nothing to stop it.

Rob D
4d

When we think of just how much crap is being intentionally thrown at us it is overwhelming isn't it? I believe all of it is by design. These monsters want us all to just shut up long enough for them to get everything in place and so embedded we will never be able to reverse it. I have been "dizzy" (for lack of a better word) since they put in the 5G tower in my area and half the people in my town have 5G wireless internet being beamed to their homes. Even though I use very little wireless myself and everything in my home is hard wired, there is so much wireless around me that I can't get away from it. I sent my letter. Yeah, I know, most likely it won't do any good. For those of us who say, "it won't do any good", at least we can say we tried right? I'm sure you've seen it, but in case someone here hasn't, James Corbett did a great piece on 5G in 2019: https://corbettreport.com/the-5g-dragnet/ Thanks for keeping us apprised of this issue Kyle.

