I just wrote a letter to my representatives to help stop an evil piece of 5G legislation.

The vote is on Tuesday.

I’ve written my representatives several times about 5G. A common response from Senator Mark Kelly and the late congressman Raul Grijalva (his daughter has taken his place) is, “Studies show it’s safe”. Don’t believe it. Those studies were paid for by the industry. Many more independent studies show it’s not safe. If you decide to write your representatives, you can preempt their ‘safe’ argument by letting them know 5G was developed by DARPA as a directed energy weapon system at taxpayer expense and that you did not consent to that.

You are welcome to include this link. It’s chock-full of information and links about the dangers of 5G and how the telecom industry got into this mess.

5g is a directed energy weapon system Kyle Young · June 4, 2023 The installation of a new cell tower near my home is complete. The large wooden pole to the left is the old tower and was taken down the day after this photo was taken. The white box to the left of the old tower is an older Huawei computer unit. It was also discarded. The new AT&T computer box is on the other side of the guy in the green hoody. Tha… Read full story

You can also tell your representatives that you don’t consent to being irradiated by 5G and that you don’t consent to having your constitutional right to maintain control of your local jurisdiction being taken away by this unlawful legislation.

What follows is the form letter drafted by the organization behind the effort to kill this bill, Action Network. The link to send your letter follows shortly in this text. You can send the form letter as is, or you can edit it to make it your own.

Telecom attorney Andrew Campanelli described this legislation as deceptive, insidious, and evil when it was filed as HR 3557 in the prior Congress. He went on to say, “It’s actually designed to strip all powers from state and local governments…over the placement of [wireless] facilities.”

On Tuesday Nov 18, the House Communications & Technology Subcommittee of the Energy & Commerce Committee is planning to resurrect and approve this terrible legislation.

We need your help to stop this misguided legislation:

Click START WRITING by clicking here: https://actionnetwork.org/letters/stop-telecom-overreach?source=email&

I’ve written my representatives several times about 5G. A common response from them is, “Studies show it’s safe”. Don’t believe it. Those studies were paid for by the industry. Many more studies show it’s not safe. You can preempt this “safe” distraction by letting them know 5G was devleped by DARPA at taxpayer expense and that you did not consent to that.

Want to do more?

1. Call your member of Congress (call the Capitol switchboard (202) 224‑3121 and ask for your representative or click to look up who your representative is and get their direct phone number and tell them the following:

I am your constituent and support the National Call for Safe Technology. I am calling because the Communications and Technology Subcommittee of the Energy & Commerce Committee will be holding a markup on November 18, which they are referring to incorrectly as “Streamlining Broadband Permitting.”

I urge you to contact Committee Chair Guthrie and Subcommittee Chair Hudson and ask them to cancel the markup on Tuesday. If the markup goes ahead, please tell them that you will vote against all of the legislation being considered.

[Describe how you’ve been adversely impacted by the irresponsible placement of antennas everywhere]

Thank you for your consideration

2. Email a staffer you’ve already met with - if you’ve already had a meeting with staff from your member of Congress, find the email from that meeting and REPLY ALL and urge them to oppose the bills on November 18, 2025.

3. Forward this link to your family and friends.

4. Share this link on your local listservs / community email lists / social media channels.

5. Call your local lawmakers (e.g. state delegates, county council, city council) and urge them to call your member of Congress to oppose these bills.

Remember, be clear, respectful, and concise in your message. Explain how this issue affects you personally.

More on what this bill would do:

-Virtually eliminate local zoning discretion

-Automatically approve antennas on almost any structure

-Allow 200-foot cell towers in your neighbor’s yard – not even in the public right-of-way

-FCC can eliminate local zoning ordinances

-Eliminate almost all environmental and historic preservation reviews

-See EHT factsheet from the prior Congress

-Watch the webinar with leading attorneys Scott McCollough, Andrew Campanelli, Julian Gresser, and Odette Wilkens

Instead of this ill-conceived legislation, we urge Congress to pass our proposed legislation compelling the FCC to comply with an order issued by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit in 2021 in the case Environmental Health Trust, et al. v. FCC (DC Cir 2021, No. 20-1025), ordering the FCC to address 11,000 pages of evidence on adverse impacts of wireless radiation.

Share

Leave a comment