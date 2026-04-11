The logo for the radical environmental group Earth First. The monkey wrench represents a wrench thrown into the gears of modern civilization. The stone and wood tomahawk represents a fine use of technology.

On Friday I watched Gregg Reese’s most recent video titled Roy Cohn and the Orange Colored Con Man. It reminded me of all the various cons I’ve covered here. You long time readers will know that in particular, I spent a lot of time covering covid from 2020 through 2022. It was during that era that I coined the term covidcon. That was one of the biggest and most profitable cons ever pulled off by a single industry, the pharmaceutical industry. It was also one of the deadliest, most Satanic cons.

Then we have the geoengineering con, the transhumanist con, the technocracy con, the digital ID/digital currency con, as well as several others I’ve covered here over the past 6 years.

Typically, the intent of a con is to direct ungodly amounts of money into a small handful of pockets. 9/11, the subprime mortgage crises, covidcon and the current war in Middle East are all cons that took/take money away from us regular folks and put it into the hands of the predatory elite. These are variations on age old con games that have been run by people of that ilk for thousands of years.

As I pointed out in a recent post, when we try to take in all of the bad news we’re constantly bombarded with, it becomes such an overwhelming distraction that we can fail to process anything else that’s meaningful. That’s intentional. The nonhuman souls inhabiting the people running these cons are keeping most people distracted from whats really important: Advancing our inherent, spiritual nature, those intuitive aspects that make us empathetic humans. As long as we participate in their scheme, they win, we lose.

What do we do?

No, this is not another post about the various alternative societal solutions I’ve put forth here over the years. This is about what not to do. Today I’m going to relate two historical stories that can serve as a lesson for anyone who is itching to do something, anything.

I recently watched James Corbett interview Keith McHenry, co-founder of Food Not Bombs. The title of the piece was How to Start a Revolution. I watched the entire interview so you don’t have to.

Keith McHenry and several others founded Food No Bombs in Boston in the 1980’s. It has since expanded chapters into cities around the world. It’s key agenda is noble, to feed the hungry. I have some issues with how they accomplish that. We’ll get into that shortly.

The organizational structure of Food Not Bombs reminds me of a group I was involved with back in the 80’s. In 1980 a group of hard core environmentalists held a meeting/party on a remote, wild, stretch of the Colorado River, not far from where I was living at the time. I got invited. That brainstorming/party session went well into the wee hours of the next morning. It wasn’t until late that night that I learned I was present for the founding meeting of the radical environmental group, Earth First. That event was the first of many Round River Rendezvous held by Earth First folks around the world.

Earth First aimed to use subversive tactics to slow the progression of the predatory elites machinery. It had no hierarchy; no officers, no leaders, no headquarters. It was ahead of its time as a decentralized entity. We considered it a movement, not an organization. One of its guiding principles was that humanity and Ma Earth should come before corporate profits.

A few years later, Food Not Bombs would use the same, non hierarchical, organizational structure.

The primary inspiration and spiritual guru for Earth First was the naturalist writer Edward Abbey, who despised being called a naturalist writer. Nevertheless, he authored many books about the natural world and our place in it. Edward Abbey’s best selling book, The Monkey Wrench Gang was the inspiration for the founding of Earth First. The leading characters in that book were based on some of the people at that founding meeting on the Colorado River.

On several occasions I had the opportunity to spend some time with Edward. He was a womanizer, he smoked like a chimney and he was vulgar. But I loved his writing.

One of Edwards most read books is Desert Solitaire, which was written while he was manning a forest lookout tower just south of my farm.

Rachel Carson‘s Silent Spring and Aldo Leopold‘s philosophy known as land ethic, were writings also held in high esteem by Earth First folks.

Because the founders of Earth First knew their tactics were going to draw the ire of the predatory elite, they typically didn’t run organized, publicized actions. They knew that any type of leadership would be targeted by those elite. We’ve all watched the US power structure target the leadership of countries around the world so they can replace them with ones they prefer. The same is done domestically to home grown organizations that buck the official narrative. This is why the big environmental groups like The Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth have become nothing more than ineffective, money grubbing ornaments in the environmental movement.

I’m on the newsletter email list for Friends of the Earth. I once asked them why they’re not taking on really big environmental issues like geoengineering, EMF’s, DEW’s, toxic jabs or any of the other issues I write about. They never responded. Telling. They know who butters their bread.

One of the advantages of not having a leader is that there is no one to topple, no one to take out. Instead, Earth First laid out numerous small actions that could be pursued by autonomous individuals and small groups to hamper the overall corporate agenda.

Rather than take the typical approach that most environmental organizations take to tackle environmental issues, like lobbying in DC, Earth First opted to take direct actions to stop environmental degradation. They coined the term ecotage to replace the word sabotage. Rather than fighting big oil in court they targeted its infrastructure. Rather than fighting developers in court, they targeted their machinery (bulldozers, bunkbuggys, backhoes etc). Rather than fighting new roads into pristine wilderness areas in court, they targeted road building equipment.

I don’t recall the year, but Earth First came to be infiltrated by an FBI provocateur. Fortunately, I had moved away and was no longer involved with EF when that happened. That provocateur convinced some in the core group to sabotage a key power line. No one knew how to do that, nor did any of them have the financial resources to do so. The provocateur said, ‘No problem, I know how and I have the money to do it’. On the night the action was to take place, just as they were about to begin the process of sabotaging a huge metal electrical power line tower, the FBI swooped in and arrested everyone.

Earth First sort of diverged after that. Some chose to go more mainstream, some, more radical.

In 1992, some in the latter group founded Earth Liberation Front. Some of you may recall that ELF specialized in burning mansions that were under construction. Most of that was happening on the West Coast.

Well before then I had decided that my time was better spent practicing what I believe rather than preaching to the converted or wasting my time trying to take down a corrupt syphilization. In 1984 I began homesteading where I now live, living a simple life that doesn’t usurp planetary resources from others. Another thing that made me reconsider my relationship with environmental groups and those who run them was their propensity to use a lot of planetary resources to promote their self proclaimed “righteous causes”. Groups like The Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth excel at this.

Earth First is now active in about 20 countries around the world.

I’ve not been privy to the EF inside story among the core group for decades. However, they have largely stayed with their core principles; preservation of the remaining wild areas and the encouragement of severing relationships with technology. Both of those objectives have been near and dear to my heart since my involvement with EF 45 years ago.

While I appreciate the effort of Food Not Bombs to feed people, their model is entirely dependent on the toxic, destructive, industrial food complex that I’ve been fighting against most of my life. Most of the food they use to feed people comes directly from the retail grocers who buy processed food from the Big Ag and Big Food corporations. If one is concerned about the welfare of their fellow humans, why would you want to feed them heavily processed food laced with genetically modified organisms and glyphosate? Why would you want to promote the use of food grown in dead soils that have to be fed chemical concoctions to make crops grow, mined with gargantuan, fuel guzzling machinery and transported thousands of miles?

The reality is, the goals of of Food not Bombs is in direct conflict with the goals of Earth First.

It’s this type of shortsightedness and the lack of communication between groups that results in the failure of “revolutionary groups” to help society. These groups are just too myopic and self centered to be effective. They fail to see the big picture.

These are the types of issues that drove me to leave behind my activist friends in the mid ‘80’s. None of them were practicing what they preached. They all ate garbage food from questionable sources. They all lived in conventional, toxic houses. They all traveled long distances to attend meetings to pat each other on their backs. No one I knew ever did anything that was constructive. Instead of trying to build parallel societal structures that bypass the dark infrastructure of our current syphilization, they opted to try and do things in a way that made them and their organizations look good. Or, they try to destroy the status quo infrastructure. In the long run, neither are effective solutions.

Here is one example of some solutions I’ve put forth. This is part of a lifestyle revolution that bypass’s the toxic, corrupt, corporate, status quo.

Be free.

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