the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
3d

The giveaway is when the enviro/animal rights activist organization logos show up as sales and marketing pitches on corporate products.

Like PETA. Venn diagram of EF/ELF and PETA members and leaders has about 85% overlap. Nice PETA logos adorn consumer products today. Yes. The same organization that will spray paint and vandalize furs, leathers, businesses that sell them, basically terrorize you for favoring some consumer products. Now a sales and marketing logo gimmick.

Suave shampoo with PETA logo:

https://i.imgflip.com/aoy9vl.jpg

Yes, Kyle, they are frauds and fronts. Astroturf, Nefarious agendas of nefarious actors. Cloaked and deeply embedded in feel-good causes. More to do with money and control than any altruistic façade they erect.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Kyle Young and others
Eleanor Robin Gaura Vila's avatar
Eleanor Robin Gaura Vila
1d

Even really smart, altruistic friends of mine are doing the waily waily over how the lack of cheap oil will raise prices. I think it might be a great incentive to turn to smaller scale family farms doing regenerative agriculture. Oil should not be cheap, it costs so much in terms of ecological and human health. People are worried so much about the coming control grid, without realizing the degree to which we are already in one; the money system. I try not to let prices dictate my actions, so much as doing what is right, as far as possible.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kyle Young
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kyle Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture