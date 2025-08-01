Unlike in previous articles where I’ve laid out how Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik, one of the biggest carbon credit players in the world, is positioned to manipulate the carbon credit game board, in this post we’ll delve into one of the most egregious aspects of the carbon credit industry, forest carbon credits.

To say this is a convoluted industry would be an understatement. Perhaps if the carbon credit (cc) industry actually had some substance and merit and was not literally a parlor of smoke and mirrors, this would be a simpler topic to write about.

Like the covid scam, the cc scam is just another version of the Hegelian dialect: Create a problem (covid) to generate a reaction (fear) and then sell the solution (jabs). We all know the cc industry came about because of lies perpetuated about CO2 being the cause of global warming (the problem). Like covid we are told we need to be afraid (the reaction) of this. The solution being offered is once again highly profitable for the oligarchs running this scam, carbon credits.

Never mind that much of the idea for global warming is based on only 150 years worth of weather data, which is a drop in the bucket in geological terms. Never mind that methane and other naturally occurring gases that no one ever talks about are much more effective “greenhouse gases” than CO2. Never mind that earth needs atmospheric CO2 to function. Never mind that CO2 as the primary culprit for global warming has been debunked six ways to Sunday. The one thing I keep coming back to is that not a single person pushing the official CO2/cc narrative has acknowledged that neither the Paris climate Accords nor the UN Climate Report, the two documents most often cited by those in the cc industry, have anything to say about the effect that decades long atmospheric geoengineering projects have on our climate. We have officially acknowledged and very well documented SRM and SAI geoengineering projects that are injecting particulates into the atmosphere to alter the climate. We also have thousands of rocket ships and satellites burning up in the upper atmosphere every month resulting in countless tons of heavy metal particulates being dispersed above our heads. Neither the Paris Climate Accords nor the UN Climate Report say anything about any of that. How can those who buy into the official narrative about global warming believe the “science” when it’s clearly faulty? Those pushing the official cc narrative are either deluding themselves or they’re knowingly pushing a scam. I lean towards the latter.

And yes, I’m talking about the Trump administration.

The carbon credit industry involves a number of different sub scams, but the 3 primary ones are; forestry, renewable energy and waste disposal.

I should preface the rest of this by saying that I acknowledge we have big problems with our air, water and forests. Regular readers know I’ve spent a lot of word capitol covering how bad our air is due to geoengineering projects. As a PADI certified diver I’m acutely aware of the sad state of our oceans. As a farmer, hiker, naturalist, botanist and health nut I’m aware that our forests are dying, our pollinators are collapsing, that wildlife is in decline (I haven’t seen several species of birds here for many years) and that due to bad farming practices and geoengineering, our food is toxic and lacks nutrients. What I’m trying to say is that I acknowledge we have really big environmental problems. What I’m also trying to point out with this piece is that rather than trying to put useless bandaids on these problems by running cc scams, what we need to be doing is solving the problems at their core. I know many of you readers prefer to take care of your health rather than become dependent on the medical industrial complex to fix bad lifestyle choices. That’s the approach we need to take with our home, the earth. Carbon credit scams will fix nothing. They will only take taxpayer money from the poor and give it to the rich. Mark my word, like the medical industrial complex, the rapidly evolving carbon credit industrial complex will itself become a major problem.

As mentioned, today were going to deal with how forests are being leveraged as carbon sinks to be sold as carbon credits. Like all the other cc scams, using forests as carbon sinks is a convoluted, but very profitable mess.

Much of the following information was gleaned from this video by Elias Ayrey, a former employee of a tech broker (read on to learn what role a tech broker plays in the cc scam). Mr. Avrey is well acquainted with all the aspects of the industry in which he has worked, even offering some constructive criticism of his industry, but he seems a bit naive about how the industry came about and who was responsible for making it possible for him to get a PhD in his chosen field.

land owners

It begins with land owners. That could be NGO’s, billionaires (like Bill Gates who has been buying tens of thousands of acres of US farmland) corporations, government entities or farmers. Any entity that has a significant chunk of land that is well vegetated could turn that land into carbon credits… if they are willing to jump through all the hoops.

verification bodies/carbon registries

These are the organizations that certify that any given parcel is suitable for carbon credits. They also work out many of the details that follow.

Examples include; Verra, Climate Action Reserve, California Air Resource Board, American Carbon Registry, Gold Standard.

project developers

Verification bodies farm out the field work to project developers like; South Pole, Biofield, Wildlife Works, Finite Carbon and Blue Source.

contractors

Project developers hire independent contractors to do the actual field work. These could be anyone from a local field biologist to a national contractor.

Each of these entities will take a cut of the carbon credit profits from the land owner. Because of this, each of these entities will work to make sure the project goes through. In other words, there is no real third party validation that any given piece of land is suitable for carbon credits. Everyone involved will get a cut if the project goes through, so they all work to make sure the project goes through.

Did I mention this is a convoluted scam?

Like a typical farmer who gets the smallest amount of the profit from the food he or she grows, small land owners end up getting the smallest share of the profits to be had from selling their carbon credits. Corporate and billionaire land owners can generate even more revenue by gleaning tax credits from forest carbon credits. They’re also in a better position to use in-house resources to jump through all the hoops.

independents

Independent verifiers are also an option. These entities try to use existing resources to bypass project developers and contractors, but often end up using contractors to go into the field and count the trees. Examples include; SCS Global, Rainforest Alliance, NSF International, Environmental Services, Aster Global.

The problem with independent verifiers is they fall prey to the same issues as the other parties - they want projects to get verified as fast as possible to make sure the project goes through and they get paid ASAP.

brokers

Individual land owners can also go through carbon credit brokers who, theoretically, can do all the leg work for the land owner. Ayrey compares brokers to used car salesmen – “Have I got a deal for you!” Examples; NORI, Terra Pass, Cool effect, X Global.

tech brokers

Tech Brokers mostly review existing projects for large corporations and billionaires. If you are a large landowner that’s gone through all of the above stages and you want to have another party look at the results, you can hire a tech broker to go over the report. However, as Ayrey points our, the reports tech brokers put together are not made public. Nobody knows how accurate the report is or is not. This also means that if a farmer downstream from a large carbon credit project wants to know how his water resources will be affected by the project above him, he has no recourse.

Sometimes these tech brokers may just compare the project to Global Forest Watch data and base their report on that. They can charge a stiff fee for a few hours of online research (I’m in the wrong business, I make less then minimum wage for days of research). Examples; Pachama, Sylvera, Carbon Plan.

side bar

What is Global Forest Watch? Glad you asked. GFW is an online data platform founded in 1997 by a consortium of NGO’s and corporations like Google, USAID, UKAID and other questionable entities as part of The World Resources Institute. Today their primary funding comes from Bezos Earth Fund (one of many profitable tax write offs for Jeff), Cargil (one of the worlds largest meat processing corporations, hence, one of the worlds largest polluters), GEF (largely an offshoot of the UN), The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation (founded by the Intel cofounder), the Hampshire Fund, IKI (International Climate Initiative, funded by the German government), Norway International Climate and Forest Initiative, STIFTELSE (Swedish lottery money), USAID, UKAID and the US Forest Service. In other words, Global Forest Watch is an online platform run by globalists, mostly using taxpayer dollars. It’s another example of how the government takes our money and gives it to rich people so they can make more money.

traders

Once the credits are established they are then sold to traders. Yes, were talking Wall Street types. Ayrey points out that most traders have little understanding of the credits they’re selling. If you think this is a case of buyer beware, you would be wrong.

buyers

Ultimately, the end goal of the scam is to sell the credits to buyers. Most buyers are billionaires, corporations or other large institutions looking to “offset” their carbon production. Like the traders who sell them, most buyers have little concern for the quality of the credit they buy. They love the official CO2 narrative because it allows them to pat themselves on their backs and say, “My business may be responsible for hundreds of thousands of tons of deadly toxins being put into the atmosphere which causes a lot of illness and death, but… I have offset that by buying carbon credits.” For that, any old “approved carbon credit” will suffice. Whether or not the credit is reputable matters not. As long as it has gone through the process and gained approval, its golden. It’s these devil-may-care buyers that make this scam entirely possible while ensuring the scam will be perpetuated at its lowest possible denominator.

Because Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are two of the largest individual buyers of carbon credits, they are two of the largest perpetrators of this scam. It’s helpful to keep in mind that they both direct their companies to do the same. This means that one of these guys could be responsible for locking-up hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of acres of land.

going it alone

There are a handful of organizations that are trying to cut out all the previously mentioned middlemen to deal directly with the landowner and the buyer. Examples; Indigo Ag (deals mostly with farmers), Terraformation, Treeconomy and NCX (formerly known as Sylvia Terra).

There are numerous down stream results from these forest carbon credits, some good, some bad. One is that all of that land has to be left intact for the length of the carbon credit contract, whether the contract is for 10 years or 100 years. One of the side effects we can expect to see from this is that the cost of lumber will go up as more forests are set aside as carbon credit lands. In other words, its another way the oligarchy rob planetary commons resources from us and pay themselves to do so.

As someone who loves to hunt and fish, a benefit of these cc lands might be an increase in game and fish species. However, if the owner chooses to keep the land closed to hunting and fishing, that benefit goes out the window.

A benefit for smaller landowners (especially hard pressed farmers) would be the ability to derive an income from land that is no longer productive farmland but still has the potential to generate forests. That farmer could then derive extra income by allowing hunting and fishing on that land. Having said that, I would prefer to see that done outside of the cc scam.

Should one oligarch be able to close off hundreds of thousands of acres of planetary commons resources to the masses?

Be free.

