Just when some of us thought we were getting a handle on informing the public about geoengineering, Lee Zeldin, Trumps pick to head up the EPA, makes a statement about geoengineering that muddies the waters that myself and others have been trying to clarify for years.

This EPA move seems to have a very dark purpose. Let’s get into that.

In a small way, it’s not all bad news. Zeldin has officially acknowledged that several forms of geoengineering are taking place. Of course myself and many others have been shouting this from the rooftops for a long time. However, with this official recognition the naysayers out there can no longer claim geoengineering is conspiracy theory. That’s where the good news ends.

Zeldin also highlighted several new pages on the EPA’s website that go into more detail about geoengineering. One page is about contrails, the other is about geoengineering.

Here is the EPA’s new page on contrails. This page is rife with half truths and inaccuracies about what contrails are and how they’re formed. Here is one example.

“The federal government is not aware of there ever being a contrail intentionally formed over the United States for the purpose of geoengineering or weather modification.”

To anyone relatively well informed about geoengineering, it’s apparent that the wording of this statement is intentionally misleading. Equating a contrail (made by private, commercial and military jet aircraft) with purposeful geoengineering is disingenuous. It goes to what Jim Lee has been saying about the makeup of contrails for many years. Are they part of intentional geoengineering or do they just happen to fill the bill?

On the other hand, there is a lot of evidence that purposeful geoengineering flights are taking place. I suggest that EPA director Zeldin read two of my earlier post about geoengineering. The first one provides photographic documentation of planes equipped to spray geoengineering materials into the atmosphere and the second is an interview with two geoengineering pilots explaining how they do it.

Dane Wigington has provided much more evidence that purposeful geoengineering flights are taking place. His documentary The Dimming remains the ultimate source of information about purposeful geoengineering.

To their credit, the EPA does admit that, “Current models indicate that persistent contrail clouds could have a small net warming effect. However, more research is needed to better understand and quantify the impact of persistent contrails on the climate.” To be clear, the EPA says that these contrails are made up of frozen water crystals. Dane Wigington has flown test flights into contrail clouds to take samples from them. He found the usual toxins of our era; aluminum, barium, strontium and so on.

Don’t hold your breath waiting for the EPA to do “more research” about contrails.

It’s the EPA’s new geoengineering page that provides the big carbon scam reveal. It has 3 categories; What is Geoengineering, Government Action and Frequently asked questions. Let’s take a look at all 3.

The first category, What is Geoengineering, lists the activities of geoengineering as, “...including those that intentionally attempt to cool the Earth or remove certain gases from the atmosphere. Gases that trap heat in the atmosphere are often referred to as greenhouse gases, which include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases.”

Here we see that Trumps EPA has chosen to roll out the same tired old lies about “greenhouse gasses” like carbon dioxide and methane., neither of which are posing the health risk that aluminum, barium and strontium do.

The fake “greenhouse gases” agenda has been so very well debunked over the past 5 to 10 years that I find it surprising that the Trump administration expects us to believe it. Trumps EPA is going so far off the rails that it makes the Biden administrations goofy carbon sequestration ideas seem frivolous.

First of all, nowhere on any of the EPA’s new pages does it say anything about the toxic aluminum, barium and strontium that Dane Wigingtion, MellowKat and many others (including some of you astute readers) have been finding in their rain water. Nothing is said about the toxic effects aluminum has on our farm soils or how it’s now decimating forests across the US. Instead, the Trumps EPA is spoon feeding us the same old, fake climate change narrative we’ve been hearing for decades.

While I’ve written extensively about some of the numerous crazy geoengineering strategies being employed to cool the earth, I know of no projects that have been implemented to “remove certain gases”. While the EPA provides no examples of such projects on their new pages, they do provide 3 patently stupid proposals as “carbon sequestration solutions”. All reek of corruption.

Before we get to those, let’s do a brief review of what I said here and here about Howard Lutnnik (enter his name in the search window above to learn much more about this character). Lutnik was co-chair of Trumps transition team and was rewarded by Trump with the position of Secretary of Commerce. Previously, Lutnik was CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald whose subsidiary Cantor Funds is one of the largest carbon trading companies in the world. Cantor Funds is committed to the -

“…digital transformation, decarbonization and the improvement and modernization of aging infrastructure (while) a primary focus for the Fund will be to invest in issuers that are helping to address certain United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through their products and services.” (parenthesis mine)

Briefly translated, that means Cantor Funds is part of a big carbon trading scam, which means that with Trump picking Lutnik to run the Department of Commerce, which is in charge of all trading activities, the Trump/Lutnik Commerce Department is going all-in on the carbon trading scams Zeldin’s EPA is now proposing.

Furthermore, the UN has its own carbon sequestration program known as the UN Carbon Offset Platform (UNFCCC). I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Lutnik has some sort of inside track with the UN on this program, to implement his money making scam worldwide.

To be able to trade carbon credits there must be a way to show that carbon is being sequestered. This is where Carbon Dioxide Remove (CDR) technologies come in. What follows are the boondoggle CDR proposals now being put forth by Zeldins EPA.

Marine Carbon Dioxide Removal

Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement

Ocean Fertilization

Any one of these boondogle proposals would require an investment of billions of your taxpayer dollars, most of which will end up in the pockets of people like Howard Lutnik and his ilk.

Whether geoengineering is of the intentional kind that Dane Wigington likes to talk about or the non-intentional kind produced by jet air traffic that Jim Lee likes to talk about (I’m of the opinion both are involved) the game plan seems to be – make lots of money trashing the atmosphere, then come up with a big, money making scam to clean it up. As with the covid scam, they make lots of money coming and going and leave lots of death and destruction in thier wake. The idea of simply halting purposeful geoengineering or doing something about the massive tonnage of particulates put into our air every day by commercial and military aircraft are not even considered. Why not? Because there is no money to be made doing that and no death and destruction to be wrought.

This is why I call these people the predatory elite.

The second category is Government Action. This one is a pathetic joke.

This page starts out by highlighting “action” the EPA took against the tiny startup company known as Making Sunsets. That company made the news a few years back when it released a few balloons over Baja California that held a few grams of sulfur dioxide and sold carbon credits based on that. The little splash that incident made in the news spurred the Mexican government to write legislation to ban solar geoengineering. That legislation has not yet been made into law (many have wrongly reported that Mexico banned all forms of geoengineering).

What was the EPA’s all mighty, all powerful “action”? They sent a “request” to Making Sunsets for more information. So far, Making Sunsets has suffered no consequences. Why not? Because they broke no laws – there are essentially no regulations in place that dictate what they can or cannot do.

So here we have the EPA patting itself on its back in the first paragraph on its “Action” page for having done absolutely nothing about geoengineering.

The rest of the page is devoted to ongoing research, most of which commenced under Biden. Here is a sample.

Starting in Fiscal Year 2020, NOAA received direction from Congress to conduct research on natural events and human activity that could change the Earth’s radiation budget (ERB), including solar geoengineering. [2] To date, NOAA is the only federal agency that has received funding explicitly to study SRM. Since 2020, NOAA’s ERB Program has initiated various research activities on solar geoengineering, such as atmospheric modeling, stratospheric observations, and laboratory activities to understand the physical impacts of stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening (MCB).

In other words, it’s the same old deep state dog and pony show.

The third and final category covered on the EPA geoengineering page are Questions and Answers, all carefully selected and answered.

A few highlights from this page include a denial that the US government is involved in any form of solar geoengineering testing or “large scale deployment”. Why is this worded this way? Why “solar” geoengineering and not any of the other forms? Why not just say... deployment instead of “large scale deployment”? Does this mean they’re involved in small and medium scale deployment? This is blatant obsfucation.

Regarding a question about international regulations on geoengineering, the EPA page mentions several things, but the elephant in the room that was not mentioned is the ENMOD Treaty which the US signed in 1973, which I covered in my last post.

I could go on for another 10 pages.

Clearly the EPA, the Commerce Department and the Trump administration as a whole are either incompetent, corrupt, incapable, unwilling, unscrupulous, downright evil or, all of the above. Given the information I’ve presented in this post and the recent breaking of the promise made to the American people to release the Epstein files, I’m thinking the latter.

Be free.

