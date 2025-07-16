the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3d

It all boils down to depopulation. There is no other purpose for any of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
3d

What if geo-engineering and chem trails are two different things? What do you suppose they do with all the old chemicals and new waste from the billions of tons of chemicals created every year, now that they can't dump it all into lakes and streams anymore?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Kyle Young and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kyle Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture