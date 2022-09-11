Hey there you radical bunch of free thinking heretics! Welcome back to the place where those are considered highly esteemed attributes You are the people on the watchtower keeping everyone informed about tryanny! Thank you for your service to humanity.

Our society is rife with deception. The video above is just one example of deceptive techniques that are prevalent throughout society. Another even more insidious one is coming up.

This link is to a “…documentary (that) explores the truth behind some of today's most widely-accepted medical practices, and seeks to expose how the focus on corporate profits influences traditional medical treatment in the United States.” Anyone interested in the health and freedom movement will want to watch this.

goebbels

As head of propaganda for the Nazi party, Joseph Goebbels was one of Hitlers most trusted friends. Although the tactics he used to enslave the masses are ancient, he did a fine job of tailoring them to fit very well into the modern government/corporate/fascist controlled mass media in Germany.

We are now witnessing the Geobbels/Hitler Nazi program being imposed upon us, this time in a much, much larger way.

By funding the media, ‘vaccine’ research grants and bioweapon gain of function research, entities like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Department of Defense, Moderna (and other pharma giants), HHS, a number of universities (some of which received grants from Gates and/or the DoD) along with numerous other elite entities, have all congealed into a fascist beast so large and complex it now dwarfs what Hitler and Goebbels were doing. And much of that funding comes from our taxpayer dollars.

I say we (the government) do away with the DoD, HHS (and its numerous agencies), restrict what nonprofits can do, retract liability immunity for jab injuries and deaths and use the vast amount of money saved to revamp our court systems. Then we allow folks who have suffered injuries, loss of loved ones and loss of businesses to take the responsible parties to court. I guarantee things will change real fast.

Thank you for reading the secular heretic. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

new CDC data

The following map is from the CDC’s Covid Data Tracker site dated September 7, 2022.

The following four maps are also from the CDC’s Covid Data Tracker site, also dated September 7, 2022.

The first one shows the percentage of people who have taken at least one dose of a covid jab. The second map shows two doses (fully jabbed - no boosters). The third one shows no data, possibly because it’s to recent to have been compiled. The fourth one is 50 to 64 year olds, fully jabbed with one booster.

There is a lot to be surmised from these charts. The most interesting thing to me is how the demographics of those who were the most willing to participate in the covid scheme break down by state. I’m getting a bit ahead of myself here, but, most of that has to do with state leadership (or lack thereof) than say, the popular idea that Mass Formation Psychosis is running higher in some regions than others… or that there is something in the water.

For instance, California and Washington both have governors that are graduates of Klaus Shwabs Nazi inspired Young Global Leaders program. New Mexico, Colorado and most of the rest of the states depicted in blue or dark blue in the second map have liberal governors that imposed Nazi style lock-downs and mandates.

It’s also interesting to note how many people took the first jab and then woke up to how bad they were and took no more. The amount of people who took the first jab in the Bible belt is surprisingly high, but shows a big drop off with ensuing jabs. Quick learners, those Christians.

The northern Rockies also show a high percentage of folks with a lot of common sense.

the crux

This chart from National Vital Statistics Reports shows the decrease in life expectancy by state.

I’d like to say this chart fills out the jab story, but the story is much more complicated than that. Plus, given the government sources, there is the question of how accurate all of the above information is. Until some independent researchers come up with better information, this is all there is, so I’m going with it.

First of all, I have to say, for those of us who have been documenting the injuries and deaths from the covid jabs for the past 22 months - and chastised by many for doing so - it is so very telling that all states are showing an ongoing decrease in life expectancy. In this case, vindication of what I’ve been saying or the past 22 months is not sweet.

It’s clear that direct correlations cannot be made for every state between the 5 earlier maps and the last one. But closer consideration reveals some interesting information from many states. There is bound to be ever more damming evidence as more stats come in.

I’m a Westerner. I lived in California for ten years, New Mexico for 7 years, Colorado for 1.5 years and Arizona for 27 years. I’ve traveled extensively up and down the West coast and have friends in all of those states. I feel more qualified to talk about the West than the rest of the country, so I’m going to limit my comments to those states. I invite all of you to provide thoughts about your states in the comments.

Let’s start with the state where I live, Arizona, which shows a large decrease in life expectancy, but only a low to average uptake of jabs. This one is easy to explain. Arizona has a very large population of older retirees, many of whom took the jabs. They also represent at large percentage of Arizonans who did so. Rest homes and eldercare facilities abound here and most, if not all of those facilities imposed vaccine mandates. Far too many of those retirees are no longer with us, including a number of people I knew. Having a large percentage of a given population removed from the picture, even if it’s only a few years earlier than normal, will tilt the decrease in longevity to the negative side.

This Arizona phenomenon may also apply to some of the other sunbelt retirement states like Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana.

While driving across N.M. in September of 2021 I experienced first hand how severe the lock-down and covid restrictions were in that state. That combined with its high rate of vaccination are strong indicators of why NM now shows a large decline in life expectancy. Democratic Governor Lujan Grisham has done a fine job of turning NM into a textbook example of what happens when a mindless liberal imposes Nazi-like tactics.

California is Governor Newsome’s fiefdom - the epitome of external control from the WEF. I hope he runs for president in 2024. As a Manchurian candidate (a globalist pawn of Kluas Schwab) his candidacy will go along way towards raising awareness about this darkness.

California is an extremely corrupt state so my trust level with information compiled by that state is low. Even at that, the charts show there was a large percentage of folks there who took the jabs and now they show a significant decrease in life expectancy. California serves as a fine example of how the WEF, through Newsome, is achieving its eugenics goals as previously laid out by Hitler.

At first glance Oregon and Washington seem to be outliers. Both have high rates of vaccination. In Oregon this has taken place under liberal Democratic governor Kate Brown who imposed strict lock down measures. In Washington we have another WEF puppet running roughshod over the folks there, Democrat Governor Jay Inslee. Although both states are showing a decrease in life expectancy, it’s somewhat less severe than other states. I have a theory about this. Health stores and local farmers markets abound in those states and the climate, rivers, mountains and ocean are all conducive to being physically active outdoors in the healing rays of the sun. Are these two states showing how healthy food and an active lifestyle can overcome some of the debilitating effects of the jabs?

dr. peter breggin

As regular readers know, long ago I began questioning the integrity of a certain segment of that small group of us who have chosen to publicly challenge the official covid narrative. I recently watched an interview Dr. Jane Ruby did with Dr. Peter Breggin that confirmed some of my doubts about the sincerity and motives behind some of the folks that many - possibly some of you readers - hold in high esteem as crusaders for truth in the health and freedom movement.

While I have questioned Dr. Malone’s (and a group of others) motivations for refusing to acknowledge the problems with germ theory, I have also have fallen prey to what I now see as a highly questionable narrative that Dr. Malone has been putting forth for some time. In fact, I devoted an article to the topic shortly after Malone’s interview with Joe Rogan went viral. Many of you will recall that that was the interview in which he introduced the idea of mass formation psychosis (MFP) to millions of people. To his credit, Malone gave credit for this theory to Mattias Desmet, a Professor of Clinical Psychology, and a Psychoanalytic Psychotherapist at Ghent University in Belgium. What now has me reconsidering my earlier thoughts is that MFP theory and its primary promoters, Malone and Desmit, have come under the scrutiny of Dr. Peter Breggin and numerous other PhD’s in psychology who say they’ve never heard of MFP until Malone and Desmet, that it is not an accepted theory. In short, MFP seems to be a boat made of clay.

Dr. Peter Breggin is a Harvard educated Psychiatrist and MD. His list of credentials and books is far too long to mention here. Suffice it to say, he has had an exemplary career.

Dr. Breggin has some big issues with the MFP concept, and now that I’ve come to understand them, I have to agree with much of what he says. From Dr. Breggin’s website -

We have already published a lengthy, in-depth analysis1 of Mattias Desmet’s book The Psychology of Totalitarianism.2 Desmet proposes that a large segment of the population suffers from self-induced mass transformations, otherwise known as mass hypnosis, and popularized as “mass psychosis” by Robert Malone, MD. Whether Desmet or Malone consciously intended it, their ideology has seriously harmful effects similar to a psyops — a psychological operation — aimed at paralyzing the health freedom movement and freedom movements worldwide.

(This dovetails with my April 2021 piece on psyops.)

The synonymous concepts of mass formation, mass hypnosis, and mass psychosis have an obvious damaging impact on the international health freedom movement and on the cause of liberty everywhere. These concepts take our eyes off the totalitarian global predators who are taking over and exploiting humanity. They restrain us from charging these predators with criminal conspiracy if we win the battle with them. The pernicious effects of the Desmet/Malone ideology came fully into light with the recent publication of Desmet’s The Psychology of Totalitarianism and Malone’s continuing efforts in support of mass psychosis.

The strategy for undermining the people and ignoring the perpetrators is twofold:

First, mass hypnosis or mass psychosis minimizes or denies how dictators act through violent conspiracies to take over people and to crush their freedom, their free will, and their human spirit. The people themselves, and not the conspiring dictators, are to blame for totalitarianism.

Second, those who believe that there are underlying organized collaborations behind disasters such as COVID-19 policies (and even Nazi Germany) are described by Desmet as emotionally disturbed (pp. 126-128). Like the masses, these “conspiracy thinkers” focus on non-extent threats — such as organized elites, worldwide political classes, or people of enormous wealth and power — in order to relieve themselves of intense anxiety as they observe the mass psychosis around them. Worst yet, according to Desmet, these thinkers drive people into mass psychosis with their conspiracy theories (p. 137). Everybody, except the real perpetrators, is blamed.

These theories provide a double whammy against people who are fighting for their own and humanity’s liberation from the increasingly empowered and organized global totalitarians. First, the concept of mass psychosis blames the victims for their plight. Second, labeling freedom-oriented historians and political analysts as mentally disturbed and a cause of mass psychosis denigrates them. It even sets them up for police or psychiatric interventions as the totalitarians gain more power. In addition, dismissing these intellectual leaders as driven by anxiety and psychological needs to make up theories about the oppressors blinds the entire group to the identity of those oppressors.

Our experience indicates that nearly all the leading activists in the health freedom movement believe, first, that there are individuals and groups conspiring to enforce global totalitarianism, and second, that those of us writing about it are not driven by mental disturbances and not adding to “mass psychosis.”

The views of Desmet and Malone run dramatically counter to those prevailing in both the health freedom movement and the worldwide liberty movement. It requires us to make the real Desmet/Malone ideology as well-known as possible.

Here is where I currently stand on this issue. Do I think MFP is a real phenomenon? I have to say, it now seems more like another psyop than a valid theory. Do I think that mass formation psychosis is the only way of describing the phenomenon that causes people to blindly follow leaders down the road to perdition? No. As I have described in other posts - some of which predate Dr. Malones appearance with Joe Rogan - there are other ways of considering this phenomenon (a few can be read here, here, here). Unlike MFP, which diverts blame from the perpetrators and places it on the affected people, some of these other descriptions place the responsibility on the guilty parties, not the affected people. Here is how Dr. Peter Breggin describes it.

What you are being told is a mass psychosis are individual people terrorized and traumatized by a totalitarian state that has invaded medicine, seized control of it, bureaucratized it, and terrorized individual members so that they are afraid to whisper a word of dissent for fear of ostracism, loss of employment, and even legal actions. This has nothing to do with psychosis; it is the normal or natural reaction to totalitarian abuse.

This normal response to severe, personalized oppression with loss of autonomy stifles free will and real freedom, and suppresses the human spirit. It is further characterized by every imaginable emotional misery, depending on the individual’s vulnerabilities. It includes guilt, shame, anxiety, chronic irritability, apathy, depression, paranoia, demoralization, and denial. As most of us have experienced, these victims of oppression have very considerable anxiety and a negative reaction to anything that stimulates awareness of their dreadful circumstances and their feelings of hopelessness about ever going free.

The Abuses Typical of Totalitarianism

Like any victim of totalitarianism, these individuals (not “masses”) are responding to real threats — not imagined or psychotic ones. A new book, The Courage to Face COVID-19, by John Leake and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, a heroic figure to many of us, describes some of the intimidation experienced by healthcare providers under the current totalitarianism.

The threats come from the CDC, FDA, and even the FBI. They come from state medical boards. In California, the legislature has passed a bill empowering medical boards to act against anyone who disagrees with “accepted” or “standard” medical practice.

The take home here is how Dr. Peter Breggin points out that MFP serves to divert our attention away from those who are responsible for imposing tyranny and places the blame directly on those who suffer from that tyranny. This is just plain wrong. We need to be going after the responsible parties, not dithering on about some ill conceived psychological disorder.

The question that arises is - why are Dr. Malone and Mattias Desmet so devoted to pursuing this sick, deceptive agenda? At this point it seems important to once again bring Steve Kirsch into the picture. As I’ve explained before Kirsch and Malone have strong connections and both tend to operate from the same playbook. Do I think Kirsch, Malone and Desmet are doing the bidding of some elite, tyrannical puppeteer? I have no way of knowing that. What I do know is that Kirsch is now making a lot of money - he has offered 1 million to anyone who can defeat him in a debate about germ theory, a ridiculous offer as I explained here.

Desmet now writes on Substack and has new book out that’s doing very well - all thanks to promotion by Malone. We also know that Malone has said he still has business ties to the virus-industrial-medical-complex and that he was once an operative within that complex. In other words, he was once an operative for the deep state. Isn’t the deep state kind of like the mafia? Once you get in you can’t get out and you have to work for them on some level the rest of our life?

Full disclosure: I read Malone’s piece on Substack that introduced Desmet as a new writer here on Substack. Although I’ve never included Malone in my recommendations list, I did include Desmet. I’ve removed him from that list.

I’m still a free subscriber to the Malone and Desmet Substack newsletters. Why? In spite of their dubious connections, they sometimes provide valuable inside information. Knowing that some of that may be more misdirection makes it worthy to keep tabs on. I now take it well salted.

Share

Leave a comment