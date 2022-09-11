the secular heretic

Sharine Borslien
Sep 11, 2022

Great article and unpacking job, Kyle. Wishing you well, as always.

Here is my assessment: While it is indeed true that *individuals* are responding as victims of abuse, they are also doing it en masse. In other words, the group condition can't occur without the individuals. I think one needs to see both aspects of this in order to re-cognize, as you point out, that this vast group are genuine victims of abuse by tyrants who use violence to achieve their goals. Psychological manipulation *is* a form of violence, as it violates our perceptions for the benefit of the abusers.

The problem is that the victims, as individuals, are *allowing* that abuse to continue. I mean, I have compassion for them, but only to a point. While Breggin says "these victims of oppression have very considerable anxiety and a negative reaction to anything that stimulates awareness of their dreadful circumstances and their feelings of hopelessness about ever going free," at some point, these folks need to wake up and make some serious lifestyle changes. How long do we coddle them in their cribs?

If this is spiritual warfare — and it most definitely IS — we need *a lot more* spiritual warriors if we're going to hold the tyrants accountable and end the tyranny once and for all.

As a side note, I have been saying since the beginning of this plandemic that if just the men had said "no" to the mask, kept their businesses open, and told the "institutions" to back off, NONE of this would be happening. The infantilized women in their lives might whine about it, but it would be the bravest thing that man has ever done, and there would be no turning back from that daily act of Divine Courage! But, alas, here we are.

And post-script to this: On September 8th, I served a Notice of Discrimination Incident Report to the female slave who refused to let me see my optometrist because I do not wear a face mask or face shield. I included a three-page letter explaining my reasoning, and I took the time to tell her as I handed her the documents what the report and letter were for (that is, for her breaking the law by disaffirming my Creator-given unalienable rights). There were three other female employees present who were very interested in my, uhm, "public address" moment! So since I, a tiny white woman, can do this — and I've been abused by the tyrants, too, for nearly 59 years — why can't bigger, stronger people do it, especially if they haven't been abused for so long?

MoodyP
Sep 11, 2022

Two things. First, Steve Kirsch made a lot of money long before the pathogen showed up. His net worth is absolutely north of 250 million. I’d take the over, on the over/under that it is closer to 500 million than 250 million. So when you say he is “making a lot of money” you should provide a context for that. Somehow I don’t think he’s getting wealthy off Substack. He’s already wealthy. And he says (and I believe him) that all monies earned go toward expenses of research, hiring interns, etc. He got jabbed and then saw the light. I think he has provided many with good info they may otherwise never seen.

Second, both things can be true at the same time.

My own brutal view (and I won’t detail the list of why, but I’d be happy to if asked) is that the majority of the population are, in essence, feeble minded barely functioning shells, incapable of critical thinking or independent thought.

Mix that in with your correct ideas about propaganda and the narrative, throw in a corrupt, pathetic, and cowardly medical community and it’s quite easy to see why we are where we are.

