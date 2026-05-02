the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Joanne Coleman's avatar
Joanne Coleman
7h

Thanks for the outline of their plans. They have been busy plotting but there is always hope.

The best laid plans of mice and men most often go astray. The Control Freaks who want to rule the world love making plans. They have been at it for a long time but then there is the law of unforeseen consequences. Iran turned out to be one of those. You can't plan for everything. It is impossible, especially on a world scale. These consequences bite back hard. Then there is the law that states if something can go wrong, it likely will. Then there is the law of the ego. The Control Freaks are even fighting among themselves. Musk is suing Peter Thiel of Palantir re Tech issues. They see themselves as gods like those on Olympus, but they forget that he myths are all about the infighting among the gods and their progeny. And speaking of gods, those whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad. Are they mad? Of course they are. Trump sees himself as Jesus. The others think they can live forever if they only get the right chemicals and potions. They are themselves victims of their fragile egos, and they are no smarter than the average but think they are so smart. They must be. They are fabulously rich and that proves it, right? They are so insane now that they are right out in the open, flaunting their contempt for us proles right in our faces. We must also remember that you cannot fool all the people all of the time, and we are waking up to what these Devil's Minions really are. The Devil lies to everybody, even his most devoted disciples. He cannot help himself. That is where the truth becomes obvious. And let us not forget that other law that states that Pride comes before the Fall. The the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
10h

I think the possibility that he fits the description of the "Anti-Christ" bears consideration....& if so, we need to pray harder & consider all our choices, actions & efforts very seriously.

And maybe true Christianity- "doing unto others as you would have done unto you," exposing those who do not live by that or the law of Love- "love the One Creator with your whole heart, whole soul, your whole being & your neighbor as yourself," exposing their hypocrisy, greed, hubris & violance, without becoming jaded or cruel yourself, well, this is the "spiritual game" on Planet Earth, it appears to me....

& I pray that the Greedy One is thwarted!

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