Since Trump began his second term I’ve had this thought rattling around in my head that there must be some connections between all of the bad things that are currently being imposed on us; the war on Gaza, the war on Iran, AI, digital ID, digital currency, the artificially induced fertilizer famine, the surveillance apparatus, the sudden explosion of data centers being built everywhere, Trump cozying up to all the big tech bro’s, and all of that being imposed on us even though none of us voted for any of it.

I first began to write about some of this in this earlier article. Since then, thanks to information from Escape Key, Patrick Wood, Meryl Nass and Catherine Austin Fitts, the puzzle pieces are beginning to fall into place. Here are a few of the pieces I’ve been wondering about -

1 the Middle East diplomacy that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have been working on for many years,

2 the wooing of the Gulf States during earlier visits there by Trump,

3 Trump’s campaign trail statement to RFK Jr. to leave energy negotiations to him,

4 Trump surrounding himself with technocrats like Musk, Ellison, Thiel and Altman,

5 his use of US military power in Iran to weaken the Crown, the City of London, NATO and the UN (I should say that I have no problem with severing ties to those 4 entities, but I have really big problems with what he wants to replace them with),

6 his declaration that the US will be taking over Gaza,

7 his creation of the Board of Peace, of which he is the permanent chair until he resigns or dies,

8 the 1 billion dollar fee to join the Board of Peace (it’s a small club and we can’t afford it)

9 how the Epstein files play into all of this? For now, I have no answer for that.

When combined, these puzzle pieces begin to show how the creation of the privately owned India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) will control trade from India, through the Middle East, Europe and on the US East Coast.

How much of this infrastructure is being paid for by US taxpayers? I ask because the way its all being arranged benefits the Trump family and a few other elites. Call me crazy, but I doubt they plan to reimburse us for all of our tax money they’re using to make themselves filthy rich.

As will become clear, what we are witnessing is the dismantling of the old world order, where the City of London and the Crown pulled the financial puppet strings of people and countries around the world. As I mentioned, I don’t see the dismantling of that as a bad thing. The problem lies with what that old order is being replaced with. I think most would agree that a new world order of a private digital currency and a surveillance system, both run by AI and controlled by the Trump family - a system in which no one gets to vote - will be far worse than the old order.

What is the new world order? That was laid out by L. S. Wolf for the Fabian Society Research Department all the way back in 1916 in a paper called International Government (later expanded into a book). That document served as the basis for the founding in 1919 of one of the first globalist organizations, the League of Nations. The thrust of the International Government document details how to transfer sovereign power away from nation states to international organizations (NGO’s) like IMEC. In short, it was the first document to map out a pathway to globalism.

The Rockefeller’s then got on that bandwagon. Then they brought Henry Kissinger into the fold. Henry Kissinger then tutored Klaus Schwab who went on to found the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Different forms of International Government have been tried by both the Bolsehviks and the Nazis. For example, one of the things the Bolsheviks did was to transfer monetary control to the communist party, which the party doled out as credit, not currency. In other words, the communist party put itself directly between people and any transaction they wanted to conduct, controlling whether or not the transaction went forward. To a lesser extent, our current form of currency, controlled by the Fed, works in a similar way. Now we are seeing this same middle-man tactic being imposed by the much more insidious, digital currency. Why is it more insidious? Because it can track and record every transaction. Not only that, if the AI that controls it doesn’t like what you’re doing, saying or buying, it can deny your ability to proceed with any transaction. Or, it may decide to shut down your bank account.

As bad as the old world order is, at least there is a governing body of humans placing themselves between you and the other person you want to transact with. What’s being placed between any parties conducting a transaction in this new world order is... a machine, AI. As we’ll learn, this is the platform being rolled out by the Trump family and some very wealthy and influential investors.

Trump’s new world order has many cheerleaders. Sadly, very few of them understand the deeper reality of all of this. This would include; the hard core MAGA base, the Zionists who support Trump as well as the numerous authors and commentators who support Trump. It also brings into question the Q folks.

Strangely, some of those people profess to be Christian. I have a hard time understanding how anyone who professes to be Christian can support Satanism disguised as the AI beast. Hopefully they’ll read this and get right with God.

For me, one of the big revelations about delving into this IMEC story was learning that the war in Iran was not initiated solely to benefit Israel, as many believe. Although Israel certainly benefits, the purpose of the war is multi-fold;

1 it plugs a leak (more on that coming up),

2 it serves as a diversionary cover story for all the behind-the-scenes machinations leading up to the formation of the Board of Peace,

3 it’s the key piece of a very elaborate con game to enable IMEC,

4 it legitimizes the Trumps Board of Peace.

As the map makes clear, the IMEC trade route begins at the port of Jawajarlal India. It then goes to ports in Oman and the UAE. At those ports goods will be transferred to trains and transported across Saudi Arabia, Jordan and on to the port at Haifa, Israel where goods will once again be loaded onto ships to be sent to ports in Southern Europe and on to the Eastern US.

Not only does the route bypass the Strait of Hormuz, it also bypasses the potential choke point at the Suez canal.

Keep in mind that all of this has been in the works for many years before Trump attacked Iran.

Gaza lies just to the south of Haifa. Trump has said the US will be taking over Gaza. That’s not true. If these plans are allowed to proceed, Gaza will be taken over by the Board of Peace. We’re being told this will be this governance will be temporary, but there is no time frame for a transition.

The Board of Peace was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November of 2025. It was formally launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January of this year.

There you have it in a nutshell. The continuity of globalism is in the process of being passed from the worlds largest unelected, non governmental body, the UN, to a private global entity that will use AI, digital currency and surveillance to rule. Of course it had to be launched at one of the largest non governmental (NGO) gatherings in the world, the annual WEF meeting in Davos.

The Trump/Kushner plan to turn Gaza into the Riviera of the Eastern Mediterranean is tied directly to the success of IMEC turning Haifa into a hub of globalism.

IMEC has been in the works since it was first proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joe Biden during the G20 summit of 2023. The fact that Iran has chosen to not participate in IMEC further explains why Trump went to war with Iran. Iran is what Catherine Austin Fitts describes as a leak. Iran is not playing the globalist game, and for the globalist game to succeed, that leak has to be plugged. The current war in Iran has proven that Iran controls one of the primary oil/fertilizer trade routes in the world, the Strait of Hormuz, and that in doing so it can cause significant disruption to a centralized, global economy. This makes Iran a really big leak. If any globalist plan to control the world is to be successful, that leak must be plugged. Knowing that it has the power to disrupt globalism may explain why Iran has not played along with the globalists plan. That, in turn, may explain why Modi and Biden created IMEC.

Trade goods include oil, but oil is inefficient to ship by rail. As the previous map and the following maps show, much of the IMEC trade program involves the movement of oil in pipeline routes that bypass both the Gulf of Hormuz and the Suez Canal.

Here is the new rail route.

Like versions of the Great Reset proposed during covidcon by the WEF, no one will be able to vote on any aspect of IMEC or the Board of Peace. Both are private entities. This means no one will have any say when those entities usurp their property, when its power demands to run data centers turns off their electricity, or when it pollutes their air and water. IMEC and the Board of Peace answer to no one. Both entities sit outside of any national or international jurisdiction. Nevertheless, both involve partnerships with India, Saudi Arabia UAE, Israel, the US, France, Italy, Germany and the European Union.

Folks, what we have here is not merely a failure to communicate, it’s outright fascism. It’s the quintessential private/public partnership loved by globalist organizations like the WEF, the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Comission, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Rockefeller Fund, the Soros Fund, the Gates Foundation, the Fabians and so on.

In other words, what we are witnessing is Trump ushering in the long held globalist dream of setting up a private technocracy, in this case, to control what could potentially be the most valuable trade route in the world. Put another way, what we are witnessing is the implementation of the first big stage of the globalist Great Reset.

In case you’re still not convinced this is a globalist coup, consider the financial aspects of IMEC. It runs on digital currency, not the dollar or any other country or international currency. While this provides IMEC and the Board of Peace a way to bypass the City of London and BRIC’s, it does nothing for you and I. In fact, it may very well force the wider adoption of digital currency. If you or your country want to play in the same grand sand box as IMEC and the Board of Peace, you have to play with their digital currency.

Here are the 3 “key pillars’ of IMEC from the IMEC website. This is blatant virtue signaling. I know you astute readers will be able to read between the lines.

For IMEC’s AI/digital infrastructure to function, numerous desalinization plants and data centers are already being built.

The new desalinization plants are needed to supply the water required to cool the data centers. Lots of oil will be burned to generate the massive amount of electricity required to power those energy greedy data centers and desalinization plants. All of that will generate a lot of heat in countries already plagued by extreme desert heat.

IMEC has been endorsed by numerous globalists; Joe Biden, Marendra Modi, Meenakshi Kekhi, Muhammed bin Salaman, Ursula von der Leyen and others (see above link to IMEC)

Companies involved include a who’s who of high tech globalists (see above link to IMEC ).

To get to the heart of all of this we need to turn to someone whose expertise on technocracy I’ve written about in the past, Patrick Wood.

I’ve copied and pasted the pertinent parts of Patrick’s article below.

To understand the full strategic picture, you must understand what happened four days before Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan — the UAE’s national security adviser, brother to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, and the man Western intelligence services call the “Spy Sheikh” — secretly purchased a 49 percent stake in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency venture, for $500 million. The deal was signed by Eric Trump and never publicly disclosed. Within months of the WLF acquisition, Tahnoun’s company MGX deployed $2 billion in USD1 stablecoins through the Binance investment — executed in Dubai, settled in WLF’s own payment token. This was the first sovereign-scale deployment of USD1 on earth. It was not a speculative bet. It was an activation. The UAE’s national security chief turned on the new financial system in his own city, using his own capital, on the infrastructure he part-owns. Then, on February 18, 2026, WLF Tokenization launched at Mar-a-Lago. Its commodity division explicitly tokenizes oil, gas, cotton, and timber through partnerships with Apex Group, using Securitize as the tokenization platform — the same platform that powers BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, the world’s largest tokenized Treasury fund. Jared Kushner designed the diplomatic preconditions for this entire architecture. He brokered the Abraham Accords in 2020 — the normalization agreements between Israel and the Gulf states that made IMEC conceptually possible. He left government, founded Affinity Partners, and raised $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, $1.5 billion from Qatar’s Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi-based Lunate — the same Gulf sovereign entities that are cornerstone investors in IMEC infrastructure. He co-authored the Gaza reconstruction masterplan. He sits on the Board of Peace executive board. The man who designed the diplomatic architecture is financially positioned in the commercial architecture it enables. That is not a coincidence. It is a business model. Steve Witkoff — WLF co-founder, Trump’s Middle East envoy, and the man whose son Zach currently serves as WLF’s CEO — told Tucker Carlson in March 2025, six months before the Board of Peace was publicly proposed, that the Gulf needed a U.S.-backed “security wrapper” to make investments bankable. That security wrapper is now provided by 20,000 International Stabilization Force troops operating under CENTCOM authority — the enforcement layer for a financial architecture whose payment token is owned by Witkoff’s family company. Follow the chain. Trump himself approved the Pax Silica coalition — the State Department initiative that exports the full American AI technology stack to trusted partners. The UAE signed on January 14, 2026, gaining preferential access to advanced semiconductors, AI compute infrastructure, and frontier models. Biden had restricted these exports on national security grounds. Trump reversed every restriction. The UAE got its chips. The UAE got its stablecoin ownership. The UAE got its IMEC corridor. And now the UAE has freed itself from OPEC.

Be free.

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