In 2020, GNC, the well known vitamin and supplement retailer found in many shopping malls across the US was purchased by Harbin Pharmaceuticals, which is wholly owned by the Chinese Communist Party. For years GNC had been acquiring many of the products it sells from China. In 2018 GNC began having financial trouble and sold a 40% stake to Harbin Pharmaceuticals. By 2020 GNC had gone belly up, which was when HP stepped in to buy the other 60%.

In 2018, before GNC sold that 40% stake to the CCP, GNC was a wholly owned American company. In addition to its locations in shopping malls, it also has concession leases on 83 military bases around the US. Yes, that means that since 2020 the Chinese communist party has had a foot in the door of 83 US military bases. Fort Bragg, home to Army Special Operations Command, has 4 GNC locations.

It was representative Pat Harrigan’s (R-NC) office that exposed this information several months ago. He has requested that Attorney General Pam Bondi look into this. So far, she has not. He is also recommending that we scrutinize all private contractors who do business on US bases. Furthermore, he recommends that we look closely at all of the private lands that surround our military bases. He adroitly explains that if Americans cannot purchase land in a certain foreign country, then entities from that country should not be able to purchase land here. He also advocates making a list of all real estate in the US owned by certain foreign entities and putting them into a higher tax category.

There can be no question that at the very least China is taking advantage of our lax laws and at the very worst, it’s implementing tactics from Sun Tzu’s The Art of War to win the battle by subversion from within.

Legislators in Texas have moved on this issue by putting forth Texas SB 17. Here is a summary of that bill.

“Relating to the purchase or acquisition of an interest in real property by certain aliens or foreign entities; creating a criminal offense; providing a civil penalty.”

On June 1 this bill went to Republican Governor Abbots desk. It still awaits his signature. Given that passage of this bill will kneecap globalist spying capabilities, it’ll be interesting to see if the corrupt WEF/YGL Governor Abbot will sign it.

In 2023 Arkansas became the first state to take action in this regard when Governor Sara Huckabee Sanders signed Act 636 into law. Under this law Arkansas forced Northrup King Seed Company to sell 160 acres of farmland.

According to Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, “The land in question is owned by Northrup King Seed Co., a subsidiary of Syngenta Seeds LLC, which is ultimately owned by China National Chemical Co. (ChemChina), a state-owned enterprise”. Sanders referred to the landowner as Syngenta and said the company uses the Northeast Arkansas acreage primarily for seed research. ChemChina is on a U.S. Department of Defense list of Chinese military companies, “posing a clear threat to our state,” the governor said. “Seeds are technology,” Sanders said. “China’s state-owned corporations filter that technology back to their homeland, stealing American research and telling our enemies how to target American farms. That is a clear threat to our national security and to our great farmers.”

Twenty two other states have since passed similar bills and the governors of 17 of those states have signed them into law

This past week, similar legislation - SB 1109 - was introduced here in Arizona.

The concern here in Arizona is the protection of military, commercial and agricultural lands from foreign espionage and sabotage. Of particular concern are Chinese backed efforts to acquire land near several important Arizona airbases and the Palo Verde nuclear power plant. Agricultural land could be further poisoned to exacerbate our already poisoned food chain.

On June 2nd Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed SB 1109, signaling to the CCP that Arizona is wide open to their espionage and sabotage efforts.

Let’s run down the highlights of Hobbs’ pathetic record. At the very least some of her actions are highly questionable. Some are criminal.

In 2021, then Secretary of State Hobbs had Twitter employees remove specific posts. In effect, she was using her position to censor her political opponents. As Marjorie Taylor Green said at the time, “The SOS of AZ and Gov candidate, Katie Hobbs, used the power of the AZ SOS to collude w/ Twitter to unconstitutionally violate 1st Amendment rights of Americans for her own political gain. This is communism and Hobbs can not be governor.”

When Hobbs ran for the governors seat in 2022 she was still the Secretary of State, which meant she was in charge of counting the votes. She refused to recuse herself of this responsibility. Unsurprisingly, she ‘beat’ Kari Lake in a very controversial election.

According to the Gateway Pundit she has made off with around $400,000 in donations of dark money to her inaugural events.

Within hours of being sworn into office Hobbs signed her gender affirming “Protecting Employment Opportunity”. This included conversion therapies.

One of Hobbs state employees was involved in smuggling illegal aliens.

Hobbs has been implicated in receiving kickbacks from a Sinaloan Cartel to keep Arizona’s border with Mexico open while also laundering money through real estate deals.

On May 12 the governor rejected SB 1268, which would have required hospitals to ask patients about their immigration status and submit reports on the health care costs of illegal immigrants.

Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have required the history of communism to be taught in Arizona schools.

Hobbs vetoed SB 1027, a bill that would have prohibited the use of Chinese made telecommunications equipment in Arizona.

and her pièce de résistance

According to 18 US Code 2381 Governor Katie Hobbs has committed a crime that makes all of her other exploits seem like childs play. By vetoing SB 1109, which protects Arizonans from acknowledged threats by the CCP, it’s clear that Hobbs is either purposefully providing aid and comfort to the CCP, or she is incredibly naive... or both.

Let’s ignore all of Hobbs other misdeeds and just focus on the ways she has helped China.

She vetoed the right of Arizona kids to learn about the history of Communism in public schools.

She vetoed the right of Arizonans to be protected from Chinese telecommunications spyware.

Most recently, she vetoed the right of Arizonans to be protected from potential sabotage, espionage and subterfuge by Chinese ownership of Arizona real estate.

Does this sound like someone who is putting the rights of Arizonans first? Or does this sound like someone who is working as a Sun Tzu style subversive agent within Arizona’s government on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party?

As US Code 2381 makes clear, treason is punishable by death.

Be free.

American Dreaming by American Roots musician Sierra Ferrell (written by Melody Walker and Sierra Ferrell).

