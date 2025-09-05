the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil's avatar
Phil
2d

Big fan of your work Kyle but this is NOT Gates in the video - not that he would be at all shy about using it - but it is not. I first saw this in about 2011 and just gone digging again to correct the error and to prevent you from being subject to unnecessary criticism.

It re-emerged in Covid as being Gates and then several came forward claiming it as a fake - including a documentary maker to say that it was a fake and part of a doc' he made; joke or otherwise.

The guy in the video presenting to the DOD at the Pentagon is named on the YT vid as 'Dean Hamer':https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGFHmMXYbfk

He has been identified by many as James W. Larrick, MD, PhD - and if you see his bio he has pretty much perfect credentials to make this video more believable i.e 'He has developed expertise in cytokines, therapeutic antibodies, molecular biology, and pharmaceutical drug development over his thirty-five-year career, and he has written or co-authored nine books, published over 300 papers/chapters, and submitted more than fifty patents.' https://www.corsalex.com/team

Natural News featured an article on the subject in 2015: https://www.naturalnews.com/048347_aerosolized_vaccines_behavioral_modification_obedience.html

They included documents that appeared to show this posed subject matter from 2005 - using the same project name 'FUNVAX'- becoming actual experiments as per the 2007 report:

https://www.wanttoknow.info/health/funvax070601.pdf

The DOD Project Id number and Document ID No.from the video could perhaps reveal further information. I did a nominal check but couldn't find anything.

In any case the individual from the video appears to be a serious and legit scientist but is not, I would argue, the Non Human One.

Cheers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by Kyle Young and others
Antisandman's avatar
Antisandman
2d

In Feb. of 2020, I awoke one morning to a sore throat just above the larynx. I did my usual early treatment of sore throats, I gargled with hydrogen peroxide, H2O2 and the soreness subsided. The next morning I awoke to another sore throat, but this one was below the larynx so I could not gargle. I went to make my morning coffee and immediately noticed I could not smell the coffee. I was a bit concerned because I had never experienced such a symptom and knew it was an indication of Covid-19. I had just read on Dr. Mercola's site of the effectiveness of nebulization. I had none. Living in Ecuador, I did not know if I could easily and rapidly obtain a nebulizer. I put about 50ml H2O2 in an empty spray bottle added an opened capsule of zinc gluconate and 3 or 4 drops of tincture of propolis. I shook the bottle vigorously to create a colloid of the zinc which would not dissove. I then sprayed my face 4 or 5 times while inhaling deeply. Within 3-4 hours, I could smell the coffee again. Every time I tell that story to MDs or RNs their eyes open wide and their mouths are agape. Most want to know what propolis is. I tell them that it is the reason honey bees have survived for millions of years, but no "scientific research" has been done; there is no corporate profit to be made.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
107 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kyle Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture