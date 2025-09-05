I prefer dangerous freedom to peaceful slavery.

Thomas Jefferson

Yesterday I watched RFK Jr do battle with the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing that provided the perfect example of what’s wrong with health care in the US. Sitting at their elevated desk are the Senators, many of whom have sold their souls to big pharma dark lords for 30 pieces of silver. They fulfill their commitment by promoting the death cult concept that health comes from the end of needle. Their job as voodoo Senators was to lie and smear RFK Jr. at every opportunity. They did just that.

Seated in front of them on the floor you have a lone man, RFK Jr, who is obviously trying his best to rein in much of what’s wrong with health care in this country. He explains that the US is the sickest country in the world and that is why he has fired so many people at the CDC.

Sparks turned into barbs and barbs become arrows. Kennedy held his own against the dark onslaught.

It was an epic battle. The entire hearing can be seen here. Skip to about 31 minutes in.

how we got here

Most of you dear readers long ago read the handwriting on the wall. However, more and more people are learning the truth of what actually happened during the rollout of covidcon. So much so that it now appears that if the Trump administration doesn’t do something about it soon, there will be Hell to pay. People are right to be spitting mad about the lack of action.

An argument can be made that the reason why so little is being done is, like the Epstein saga, so much of what happened surrounding covidcon involved criminal activity and, in some fashion, that involves Trump and many in his camp. Is that why he has recently indicated he wants to distance himself from Operation Warp Speed?

Because of a vaccine injury from a mandatory college flu jab in 1971, I’ve never taken another jab or prescription medication of any kind since then. So when the covid scam was rolled out in early 2020, I smelled a rat. When I looked into it I found foul play everywhere. By early 2020 I was sounding the alarm in comments online and with everyone I encountered in my community. Once you’ve suffered through a near death experience from a toxic jab you want to keep everyone you know from suffering the same fate.

As I’ve explained before, sounding that alarm got me banned across the internet and ostracized in my community.

So I turned inward.

In November of 2020, to share what I was finding, I began this stack. For the first 1.5 years here most of my posts were about the fraud I found swirling around the jabs, Fauci, the CDC, the FDA and the greater medical industrial complex. I used the term “medical industrial complex” so often that it’s become part of the lexicon.

Recently, covid revisionism has become a thing, most of it having to do with challenging the official covid narrative. That’s a good thing. The sad part is that most of that has been information I wrote about during the 2020 - 2022 time frame. I have to say I’m a bit surprised that people and organizations with massive online MAHA platforms are just now learning about issues that this little ol’ farmer covered nearly 5 years ago.

Over the past year I’ve come to realize just how far ahead of the curve I’ve been in my reporting about these issues. I’ve also come to understand that timing is everything when it comes to making a living doing this. If one is too far ahead, the information slips past like a ghost. Unless… someone with a lot of clout picks it up and highlights it. Sadly, I’ve not had the pleasure of experiencing that.

vaers

Being too far ahead of the curve was the problem with my coverage of the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, commonly known as VAERS. About every two weeks through much of 2021 and part of 2022, I covered the latest covid jab injury and death reports filed with VAERS. That coverage alone exposed a tremendous amount of fraud within VAERS, as the numbers reported by VAERS fluctuated wildly. (RFK Jr. commented before the Senate yesterday about that.) I was in communication with VAERS at the time and as I reported then, their responses to my questions about the wildly fluctuating numbers made no sense.

As I pointed out numerous times during those years, in 1998 the government paid researchers from Harvard to determine how many people who had been injured or suffered the loss of a loved one due to any type of jab were actually filing a report to VAERS. Harvard found that less than 1% of them filed a report. In an effort to try and determine how many people were being killed by the covid jabs, here is what I said in January of 2022 about the actual number of deaths from the covid shots reported by VAERS up to that point.

In this earlier piece I cited the research of Dr. Jessica Rose who analyzed VAERS data for her presentation to the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee. In that presentation she pointed out that VAERS numbers were underreported by factors that ranged up to 41x. If we multiply 21,000 (current reported covid jab deaths to VAERS in the above screen shot from VAERS) x 41 we get a total of 861,000 people who’ve been murdered by the covid jabs. A recent study by Columbia University shows that VAERS numbers are underreported by a factor of 20. If we multiply 21,000 x 20 we get a total of 420,000 people who’ve been murdered by the covid jabs. An even more recent study completed by VAERS Analysis, which incorporates information from a CMS whistle blower, shows that the under reporting factor for VAERS is 44.65, a number closely aligned with some of Dr. Roses conclusions (in fact, this study cites Dr. Roses work). If we multiply 21,000 x 44.65, we get a total of 937,650 people who’ve been murdered by the covid jabs. If we assume that the VAERS numbers are off by a factor of 99, as cited in the ’98 Harvard study, then when we multiply 21,000 x 99 we get a total death-by-covid-jab number of 2,079,000. This may sound like a very high number but in fact it represents about 1.009% of the nearly 206 million who are considered fully vaxxed in the US. Of course we need to keep in mind that not only are more people getting the jabs, but more people are dying from them every day… so the tally is far from complete.

Apparently more people have learned about the Harvard study because I’ve recently come across several posts that cover the VAERS numbers based on that ‘98 Harvard study. Because nearly 5 years have elapsed since I wrote the above article, and because we know that rates of turbo cancer (a term that didn’t exist prior to covid) have increased exponentially since the rollout of the covid jabs, and because we know that rates of myocarditis and periocarditis, (two more terms rarely heard prior to covid) have also gone through the roof since the introduction of the covid jabs, then it seems safe to assume that all of the numbers mentioned by Dr. Jessica Rose, Columbia University, VAERS Analysis and myself would be vastly larger today than in January of 2022.

hospital protocols

We can’t consider the overall death rate during the covid years without discussing the Satanic hospital protocols put in place under the Biden administration. Fauci’s use of kidney destroying Remdesivir to kill countless people misdiagnosed with HIV during the 80’s and 90’s was approved by him as an intervention in covid hospital protocols. The use of remdesivir in tandem with the use of ventilators killed tens of thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands of people. A good friend of mine was one of them.

Here is part of the story of the mother of a young friend who was killed by covid hospital protocols in January of 2022.

She told me her vaccinated mom had died from covid a few days ago in the hospital, shortly after being put on a ventilator. (As I’ve pointed out here before, ventilators amount to a death sentence for 80% of those who get put on them.) Fernanda told me she now hates covid and was less interested in pursuing more information. After offering my condolences I asked if her mom had any comorbitities. She said she didn’t know. I know her mom was quite overweight so she likely had some metabolic issues, which, as we all know, makes one more susceptible to illness - especially when combined with the jabs. Because we know the covid virus does not exist (it’s never been isolated), we have to assume that Fernanda’s mom likely got sick due to complications from metabolic comorbitities combined with the jabs, and that she likely died due to complications from medical malpractice - primarily the use of the ventilator and possibly complications from the jabs and the use of remdesiver. Of course the phony pcr test was used to find the yet-to-be-isolated-virus, and of course it came back positive for covid. In short, Fernanda’s mom was murdered by the new satanic medical science religion now being rammed down out throats. Why? Because the hospital gained an extra $13,000 for having incorrectly diagnosed covid with the phony pcr test and garnered an extra $39,000 for putting her mom on a ventilator. I didn’t want to ask Fernanda if the doctors used the highly toxic, very deadly remdesivir, but if they did the hospital would have raked in an additional 20% on top of all the hospital costs. In total, the hospital likely gleaned at least an extra $100,000 (possibly much more - as anyone who has spent time in hospital knows, they are very good at dreaming up costs) in bonuses for killing Fernanda’s mom. The darkest, most satanic aspect of all of this is how the death of Fernanda’s mom was weaponized by the medical system to instill in Fernanda and her teenage daughter a dark fear and hatred of covid. It makes me shudder to think how dark and evil the medical system has become

bioweapon labs

Although several people have claimed to be the first to cover the fact that Ukraine had bioweapons labs, they would be wrong. The first person to do that was the Bulgarian investigative journalist Dilyana Gatandzhieva, who began covering the story during the battle of Aleppo in 2016. I featured her in this post in March of 2022. Very few people understand that it was her exposure of Pentagon controlled bioweapons labs in Ukraine and her compilation of a map showing all of the US bioweapon labs in Ukraine and around the world that forced neocon Victoria Nuland to spill the beans about the existence of bioweapon labs in Ukraine when questioned by Marco Rubio in a Senate hearing in March of 2022. Nuland spilled those beans two days after I made this post about the type of work being done in those Ukraine labs.

Another story I fell into early on was the fact that the Biden family, in particular Hunter Biden, had business ties to those Ukranian labs. Here is part of what I said in this March 2022 post about that.

Before most of the rest of the world learned of their existence, I was covering the fact that those labs were the first thing targeted by Russia when it invaded Ukraine.

As regular readers know, in recent years I’ve come to question the existence of viruses as causative agents of disease, which means I now question the viability of any virus based bioweapon. I now share the well researched position that fear of such a thing may cause more harm than the thing itself. This was the case with covid. For those who are susceptible to shadow play, fear can cause a lot of stress, which can translate into illness. This is the job of the bought-and-paid-for corporate media, to constantly tell us to be fearful of the latest “newly discovered virus”. Of course, the proof for the existence of any of those viruses is never presented.

Fear = control.

tni

Because the BBC played such a big role establishing the Trusted News Initiative, its inception made it into the alternative press in the UK. I latched onto that story early on because Reuters is part of TNI and Rueters was using a phony fact check against me saying the use of graphine oxide in mRNA tech was false. I looked into Reuters and found they were previously owned by the Rothschild’s but had been sold to the Thompson family, the richest family in Canada.

To disprove their phony fact check I presented a Pfizer document that pointed out the use of graphine oxide in their product. Then in this July 2021 post I pointed out that the CEO of Reuters also sat on the board of directors at Pfizer. After that, Reuters ceased to be a problem.

That the CEO of Reuters also sat on the board of Pfizer was recently covered by Childrens Health Defense as if it were breaking news.

how the medical industrial complex came into existence

I knew I was onto something big when I fell down the rabbit hole regarding the history of how we came to be under a conspiracy between the DoD, HHS and all of its subsidiaries, especially the NIH, the NIAID, the FDA and the CDC. After covering the topic in depth over the course of about 6 months I was surprised and somewhat disappointed that the issue got little traction. About 1.5 years later Katherine Watt made two introductory posts on the topic. She was then ‘discovered’ by the very wealthy and influential Sasha Latypova, who gave her immense exposure. Watt’s two posts went viral and her Substack exploded. In all that hoopla, my original, in depth reporting on the topic from 1.5 years earlier was ignored.

Timing…

Exposure…

This topic is too big to capture in one quote. Look for a compendium about this topic as well as about my VAERS research soon.

operation warp speed

As regular readers know, I cut Trump no slack regarding his love for Operation Warp Speed, as well as his zealotry proclaiming himself the “father of the covid vaccines”. As you all know, right through the last election he was still bragging that “The vaccines have saved millions of lives”. Clearly Trump never read any of my posts about the record breaking death rate from the covid jabs reported by VAERS.

Since the recent fiasco over Kennedy’s attempt to fire CDC director Monarez and Trump stepping in to make the firing official, Trump has indicated on Truth Social that he may backpedal his love affair with Operation Warp Speed and his endorsement of the jabs. He is claiming he wants to get to the bottom of questions regarding mRNA technology, that he was told one thing by big pharma and that big pharma has not told the public what it told him.

If I had to speculate I would say that somebody finally got through to Trump and showed him the facts about how dangerous the covid jabs have been. That somebody was likely RFK Jr. What I find most interesting about this apparent change of heart is that the current conversation seems to be focused on the mRNA technology, the dangers of which I’ve covered extensively over the years.

As regular readers know, because no one has ever proven that any virus has ever caused any disease, I’m of the opinion that vaccines have nothing to do with preventing disease and everything to do with making people sick. As they’ve made abundantly clear, the pharmaceutical industry is profit driven, which means the more sick people there are the more profit they make. Yes, we have a medical system incentivized to make people sick, not healthy.

In that regard, because its so insidious, mRNA technology has been a boon for big pharma. All we have to do is look at my numerous VAERS posts about the outrageous covid injury and death numbers to grasp that (that compendium is coming soon). The reason why mRNA technology is so insidious is because certain aspects of it may be self replicating and those self replicating technologies may be shed to other people. Although I’ve downplayed the story surrounding the spike protein, because the evidence is just too flimsy, I still have concerns about the graphine oxide and other problematic components used in the mRNA PEGylated lipid nano particle technologies. If Kennedy shares my concern for that technology, that would explain why he’s been hinting at banning mRNA tech.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado has decided to stop beating around the bush. A few days ago he announced he wants to end all vaccine mandates in Florida, every last one of them, saying “...they are wrong and they drip with disdain and slavery”. He correctly pointed out that because “your body is a gift from God, the government doesn’t have the right to tell you what to put in your body”.

I like this guy. Why isn’t Catholic RFK Jr. saying the same thing?

So what’s afoot with Trumps recent announcement? Here’s what I think might be coming. If Kennedy can get Trump on board, he may try to get mRNA technology banned. I also think he’ll do so by seeking a compromise: He might take the approach that, because the vaccine technology that existed prior to mRNA was good enough for the previous 100 years, it should be good enough for the future.

Of course, as someone who was severely injured by 54 year old vaccine technology, I would disagree.

However, and this is a really big however, if, like Lapoda, Kennedy can remove ALL vaccine mandates, including for kids to attend public school, and do so in tandem with updating VAERS so that it shows the reality of vaccine injuries and deaths, and if he can remove liability protection for jab makers, then the flood gates will be thrown open. At that point we can effectively kiss the vaccine industry goodby. Lawsuits from vaccine injuries and deaths will flood the courts and one of the biggest downward transfers of wealth in the history of the US will ensue. Millions of middle and lower income people who were injured or suffered the loss of a loved one from any vaccine will receive their just compensation. Big pharma will get tapped out.

Yes, I’m talking about the loss of a multi-trillion dollar, voodoo industry, just by educating people and giving them back their Constitutional right to sue for damages from any vaccine.

To be sure, given the dark forces that run big pharma and its shills in the corporate media, this will set off a battle of unimaginable, epic proportions. It will dominate our lives for years.

After coverage of this unprecedented event has flooded the news for several years, and after billions (trillions?) of dollars worth of settlements have gone to the vaccine injured, it seems unlikely that anyone in their right mind will ever get another jab of any kind.

The world would no longer be the same. One of the biggest forces of evil in the world will be defeated.

This can happen, but not if we all just sit on our hands. I’ll keep the pressure on from here. All of you can add to that pressure by blasting this post out to anyone and everyone. Let’s turn the pressure on high and let everyone know this is what we want to happen.

Be free.

Share

Leave a comment