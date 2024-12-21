As I pointed out in the previous post, the fall of the countries in the Middle East, previously referred to by the establishment media as the Arab Spring, has been in the works since LBJ stole the White House in 1963. As I also pointed out, Brzezinski, Yinon, Netanyahu and others have been telling us the Arab countries that surround Israel were going to be toppled.

I missed something in that previous run down. In his 1969 book The Game of Nations, former CIA agent Miles Copeland pointed out that in 1949 he participated in a coup to overthrow the government of Syria. The point being, the US has been interfering in Syria on behalf of Israel for 75 years.

Lest we forget, as the toppling of those Middle Eastern countries concerns Iraq, it was Netenyahu that first made the claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction when he spewed a pack of lies to the US congress in 2002.

When Israel says “JUMP!”, US neocons ask “how high”? Four months after the above video was filmed, Bush and his neocon cronies Cheney, Rumsfeld and Wolfowitz dutifully invaded Iraq under the pretense that Saddam had weapons of mass destruction. Of course, that was a lie. Nevertheless, we were successful at killing half a million Arabs on behalf of Israel. We were also successful at scratching Saddam Hussein, another one of Israels enemies, off the list.

The fact that the leader of the tiny country of Israel can tell the US government what to do, and the US gubberment spends our hard earned tax payer dollars to do it, tells us who really calls the shots in this country. It also tells us how much control the Israeli lobby AIPAC has over US foreign policy.

It’s despicable. It makes me ashamed to be an American. The spineless morons in DC are not just abysmal, they’re traitors. Sadly, it doesn’t end there.

With Donald Trump moving into the White House in a few weeks we will have to contend with yet another Israeli yes man. As I’ve pointed out before, it was Trump who, in a very controversial move, ordered the US Embassy in Israel to be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his first term. Neocon Zionists were ecstatic.

The fact that Trump got a 100 million donation from Miriam Adelson (a Jew) this time means she likely extracted more promises from him to favor Israel in his next term. I’ve already pointed out how Trump picked Howard Lutnick (a Jew) to head up his transition team. That means Lutnick was in charge of vetting everyone’s loyalty to Israel before they were able to get a position in the new Trump administration. Is that why Matt Gaetz was pushed out as AG, because he wasn’t sufficiently pro-Israel?

A few days ago we got another taste of Trump and the GOP putting loyalty to Israel above loyalty to the US when they announced that Florida congressman Brian Mast would be the new Foreign Affairs Committee chairman.

Brian Mast volunteered to serve in the Israeli army. In fact, he showed his loyalty to Israel by showing up to work in the US capitol wearing an Israeli army uniform. In a tweet about this he said, “I will always stand with Israel”. Thanks to the GOP and Trump, this traitor will be overseeing US foreign policy. It seems safe to assume that he’ll do whatever his Zionist handlers tell him to do.

syria becomes the next target

In 2012 Obama got in on the ‘let’s use US taxpayer money to destroy Israels enemies’ act by authorizing Operation Timber Sycamore. OTS was supported by the UK and Arab intelligence agencies, including Saudi Arabia’s. The program was run by the CIA. It entailed supplying arms and training to opposition forces fighting in Syria. The goal was to topple Assad. It failed miserably. Assad remained in power for 22 more years. However, it succeeded in flooding the region with assault rifles, mortars and grenade launchers, many of which became available on the black market to the highest bidder.

Since 2012 we’ve been told that Assad was a brutal dictator. That may be true, although his younger brother Maher is said to be the real strongman. He has, after all been trying to hold together a country besieged by sanctions and armed insurgencies on behalf of Israeli globalists ever since then. One thing that can’t be denied… he has historically treated minority communities, including Christians, fairly well. Muhammed al-Jawlani has said he will do the same. We shall see if he is able to stay in power long enough to keep his word. With Turkish run SNA forces taking land in the north, Russia holding out in the west, Israel creeping ever closer to Damascus in the southwest, HTS in and around Damascus, Aleppo and Idlib and other factions fighting elsewhere, right now it’s beginning to look like Syria may end up being dismantled.

As I predicted would happen in my last post, on 12/20 the US officially lifted the 10 million dollar bounty on the head of al-Jawlani. He now has one less thing to worry about. Right now his main concern is likely the fact that as of 10 days ago Israeli troops were a mere 20 kilometers from Damascus. For some reason I can’t find anything more recent about that. There appears to be a news blackout of what Israel is up to in regards to its approach to Damascus. By now Israel must be knocking on the front door of Damascus. So far, Jawlani, who is currently in charge of Damascus, has had nothing but friendly words for Israel. That may soon change. I wouldn’t surprised to learn that the next big news out of Syria is that Israel is in the process of taking Damascus. He who controls Damascus controls the oil and gas in Syria.

assad and drugs

While doing research for this post I came across several posts by Lindsey Hilsum, a British woman who reports from Damascus. In the following video, she claims to be in a “factory” once owned by a Syrian businessman who was forced by the Assad family to flee the country. We are told his warehouse was taken over by Muhammed al-Assads younger brother Maher (the actual brutal strongman of Syria?), who reportedly used it to make vast quantities of an addictive amphetamine called Captagon, popular with Jihadi fighters and in night clubs all over the Middle East. Caption is often referred to as the poor mans cocaine. According to Hilsum, Captigon generated 10 billion a year for the Assad family, more than the entire GDP of Syria. As she was making her report, a gentleman walks up who claims to be the original owner of the warehouse. He says he just happened to return to Syria 10 days before the fall of Assad. His ownership claim, the timing of his arrival in Syria and the timing of his presence in Hilsum’s video all seems a bit convenient. In line with the official narrative about Assad, he goes on to tell a story that paints the Assad family in a very bad light.

Given the source of the reporting and the questionable nature of how Hilsum’s interview played out, I have to question some of it. Additionally, Hilsum’s language is laced with terminology being pushed by those who are creating the official narrative about the current situation in Syria. Apart from all of that and apart from the fact that at the beginning of the video she mistakenly describes a shipping dock as a typical factory and a tractor trailer as a shipping container, as it pertains to Captigon, she may be on to something. Unfortunately, she completely missed what may very well lie at the heart of everything that’s now happening in Syria. Perhaps that was on purpose. Let’s get into that.

There have long been reports about the Assad family being involved in narcotics manufacturing and trafficking. Al Jazera, the BBC, even The Psychiatric Times have reported on this for years. I have to wonder if the possibility that the Assad family was generating vast wealth from drug trafficking had anything to do with Assad’s ability to withstand the onslaught of those who have been seeking to take him down. Syria has had economic sanctions imposed upon it by the US, the European Union, Australia, Canada and Switzerland since 2011. As I’ve pointed out previously about the international drug trade, the globalist banking industry partners with the deep state and its world-wide narcotics operations to launder countless billions of dollars worth of drug money. Shouldn’t we at least consider the possibility that drugs may have played a role in what is currently happening in Syria? After all, 10 billion a year from Captigon is no small amount. This becomes even more of an issue when we realize that the Assad family has fled to Russia, which means their untold billions will likely end up in the BRICS financial block, not in Western banks. Is this why Russia agreed to some of the terms I described in my previous post (link)?

The second part of the video is an interview with Catherine Rose, an expert on Captigon. I found her interview informative.

The third part of the video is an interview with Christina Becky, a representative of the worlds foremost drug cartel, the WHO. From where I sit, it appears the upstart Assad family drug cartel has been pushed out to make way for the globalist WHO drug cartel. It certainly looks like al-Jawlani has thrown the door open for the WHO to run the drug trade in Syria. It’s the classic globalist ‘solution’ - swapping one corrupt, repressive regime for another one that’s more aligned with its globalist agenda. Whether al-Jawlani takes over the Assad Captigon empire, or wither that gets turned over to WHO operatives remains to be seen. We know that Israel has close ties to drug cartels… perhaps Israel will take over Captigon production.

In the interview, Becky lays out the plan to begin administering deadly but exceedingly profitable vaccines and other toxic pharmaceutical products across Syria. As has been the case in numerous other countries, we can safely assume that teams of WHO sponsored “medical personnel” will be sent out across the Syrian countryside to not only inject poisons into as many people as possible, but to also serve as spies on behalf of the globalists that run the WHO. One thing we can be sure of is that the new regime in Syria will not be paying for those drugs - they have no money. You and I as American taxpayers will likely be footing most of that bill. Please note that one of the things Becky focuses on is the need to get Syrian hospitals up and running. Why? So that all of the people made sick by the toxins and injuries of war and by toxic vaccines and pharmaceuticals that will soon be flowing into the veins of millions of Syrians, can generate huge profits for the medical industrial complex. As was the case with covid, once people are put in the hospital, they’ll be at the mercy of WHO protocols for treatment. As was the case with the covid protocols, many will be severely injured and killed by them.

It does begin to seem like the ultimate goal is genocide.

As I mentioned previously, we should also be asking - why is all of this is happening now, just before Trump takes office? As I explained in an earlier post, because Trump severed US funding to the WHO during his first term, he is likely to do so again - and soon. I wouldn’t be surprised if several other countries follow suit. Bill Gates, currently the second largest funder of the WHO, is facing legal action in several countries for medical crimes. He may be forced to curtail his long time but very profitable largess to the WHO. Additionally, because RFK Jr will be shaking up all aspects of the medical industrial complex, this may very well be the last opportunity the WHO has to establish a position in Syria. The fact that the legacy media is giving them airtime in Syria seems to bear this out.

the kurds

In the north, Turkey has long held border regions of Syria in an attempt to keep the Kurds at bay. Those border regions controlled by Turkey amount to 10% of Syria.

The Kurds are one of those minority groups that was severed into four regions by the arbitrary border lines drawn by the British and their self serving Sykes/Picot contract after WWI. They represent a large minority in southern Turkey, northern Syria, northern Iraq and Iran. Because they’re fiercely independent (my kind of folks), they’ve been causing trouble in all of those countries since the Sykes/Picot declaration.

During the 1980’ and 90’s, the Kurdish PKK gained momentum in Turkey and northern Syria, which lit a match under many ethnic Kurds in the region. Fighting between the PKK, Turkey and Syrians led to the deaths of tens of thousands.

In 1978 PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan established the Kurdish Workers Party, which means he was a tool of the deep state desire to socialize (centralize) everything to gain control, including workers. While in prison in Turkey he researched the history of his people and came to learn that they had always been stateless in the same way most of the tribes of that region have always been, including the Alawites, the Druz, Semitic Jews and others. According to Amir Taaki, who spent two years with the Kurds, after a lot of contemplation, Öcalan changed his position about seeking a Kurdish statehood, realizing it’s a globalist trap for manipulation and control. For some time he’s been seeking autonomy for his people.

The Kurds gained a lot of favor in the region when they provided arms to locals to help them fight against ISIS. Given the current state of turmoil in Syria, things don’t look good for the Kurds. The Turkish leader Erdogan has declared the Kurds enemy number one. He wants them destroyed.

The fact that the PKK has ties to the US deep state is now playing to their disadvantage. Other minorities in Kurdish regions now see the PKK as pawns of the US and are not cooperating with them. Why they see PKK as pawns of the US and not Jawlani’s HTS is unclear to me.

Both Turkey and HTS have been attacking the Kurds. Although we are told Turkey and the US are allies, they part ways on the Kurds. This past Tuesday HTS took the Eastern city of Deir Ezzor from the Kurds and we are being told that many locals were happy to see the Kurds go. Again, how much of that is true remains to be seen.

So here is the scenario in a nutshell. Because the legacy media is telling us al Jawlani and his HTS are the good guys, we know he is being backed by the the UK and the US. The US is also aligned with Turkey. And the US has been supplying arms to the Kurds for decades. If the US has picked a side in this war, it would be the side of profit from arms sales to all the warring parties.

As I pointed out in my last post, the fall of Syria leaves only one more domino to fall, Iran. As I also pointed out in that post, this has all been planned for decades by Brzezinski, Yinon, Netanyahu, LBJ and the pro-Israel neocon think tank A Project for a New America to benefit Israels long term project to expand it borders from the Nile river to the Red Sea in what it calls Greater Israel.

In addition to that and the control of the illicit drug trade, there are, of course, numerous other goals. A look at a resource map of the region helps to determine why the energy sector of the deep state has been backing the Kurds. Because their traditional homeland sits atop vast oil fields, we can look for this part of Syria to remain war-torn for some time.

Trump has said this war in Syria is not our fight. I agree with him on that point. However, rumor has it he played a role negotiating the positions between Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Syria and Iran in the weeks leading up to the fall of the Assad family. Rumor has it that Russia was to lose its warm water port at Latakia, that it may lose Crimea, but will gain ground in the Donbas region of Ukraine. However, right now Russia seems to be negating all of that by fighting to hold positions in the coastal region of Syria.

A this point, it looks like Ukraine will be a big loser from a war in which it played no part.

Iran is also a big loser. The Muslims in Iran are mostly Shia. The Shia make up only 10% of the worlds Muslim population. The Shia crescent, which runs from the Hezbollah in Lebanon, through Syria, Iran and then to Yemen, has been greatly weakened by US backed Muhuammed al-Jawlani and his Sunni forces. As I detailed in the last post, all of this has been decades in the making. The globalist divide and conquer plot in Syria is playing out as planned.

As has been planned from the get-go, Israel will be the big winner.

Be free.

