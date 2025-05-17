To get oriented on why aluminum is so very toxic go here and here. To get oriented on why Elon Musk is so very problematic, see this somewhat outdated post from 2022.

Roman and Bodhanna Shopaval recently interviewed geophysicist Stefan Burns.

One of the things Burns’ mentioned was that every day, 4 to 5 of Elon Musk’s Star Link satellites reenter earths atmosphere and burn up. Knowing what those satellites are made of, my first thought was, here is a source that could be responsible for much of the aluminum oxide that’s – literally – raining down on all of us. What I learned by looking into this is the untold story of Elon Musk’s Star Link program.

Most of those 4 to 5 Star Link satellites that reenter earths orbit are ones that have degraded to the point that they are directed by Star Link operators to reenter earths atmosphere on a calculated trajectory. A few of them are failed units. I couldn’t determine if the operators were able to guide the reentry of failed units.

This is planned obsolescence. Musk knows the life span for his Star Link satellites is around 5 years. Those 4 to 5 satellites burning up in earths atmosphere every day amounts to about 40% of all satellites that reenter earths atmosphere. Currently there are about 8,000 Star Link satellites overhead, beaming 5G radiation down on all of us, with another 32,000+ planned to go up soon.

I certainly didn’t give my consent to any of that. Did you? I thought our atmosphere and space was a commons that belonged equally to everyone on earth. Who gave Musk and a handful of other oligarchs the permission to trash OUR atmospheric and space commons? To learn more about our commons, go here.

The early Star Link satellites were much lighter, so light that up to 60 could be put into space with one rocket launch. However, in July of 2023 Musk switched to a heavier version with more capabilities (including lasers). His current Falcon rockets can only take 20 to 30 of the heavier new ones at a time.

If we extrapolate the current degradation rate based on 5 Star Link satellites per day from the current 8,000 in orbit, and project that out to the 40,000+ Star Link satellites Musk is planning to soon have in low earth orbit, we should expect about 25 satellites per day to degrade and be directed to fall back to earth to burn up in OUR atmosphere. At the current rate of degradation, to keep that 5G service going over the long run - assuming Musk can launch 25 of the newer, heavier satellites at a time - that means that he’ll have to launch a rocket almost every day to keep 40,000 functioning satellites in orbit 24/7.

It gets worse. The video above shows how the satellites are deployed. If you watch that video you’ll see that the satellites are not released into space - the entire apparatus (cradle) that holds all the satellites is released into space. The cradle itself looks to amount to about as much material as the satellites. In other words, with every launch this large cradle also falls to earth and gets burned up in OUR at atmosphere.

According to Andrew Bacon, the chief technology officer and co-founder of the UK based in-orbit manufacturing firm Space Forge, Musk’s satellites alone currently account for 1,100 lbs of metal burning up in OUR atmosphere every day. If we add in that cradle, we may be looking at twice that much metal.

Mind you, the satellites that are currently degrading and being directed back to earth are the much lighter, early versions. When the heavier, newer versions begin to degrade and are directed into earths atmosphere, the total tonnage of elements Musk is burning up in earths atmosphere may double or triple.

Then there are the upper stages of Musk’s Falcon rockets which also fall back to earth. That amounts to about four tons of metal for every launch.

Exactly what is the primary metal used to construct all of these things? You guessed it… aluminum.

Here is how space.com describes this.

These satellites are mostly made of aluminum, which turns into aluminum oxide when burned at high temperatures, such as those experienced by satellites hurtling through Earth's atmosphere at orbital speeds. This aluminum ash accumulating at high altitudes worries scientists because of its potential to damage Earth's protective ozone layer and alter its albedo — the ability to reflect sunlight — which could result in changes in the temperature of the upper atmosphere. Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at Harvard and Smithsonian and a leading space debris expert, agreed that Starlink satellites "are dominating" among the clutter incinerated in Earth's atmosphere.

The problem is, because it’s light and strong, aluminum is the primary element used in most constructs launched into space; the satellites, the satellite cradle and the rockets themselves. More specifically, for many components, were talking about aluminum 2024. Here are the specs on al2024.

Another aluminum alloy commonly used in rocket construction is aluminum-lithium. Here is what New Space Economy says about the use of lithium-aluminum in the construction of rockets.

4. Aluminum-Lithium Alloys

Aluminum-lithium alloys are lightweight materials with enhanced strength and stiffness compared to traditional aluminum alloys. These alloys are used in rocket structures such as the fuselage and propellant tanks, where reducing weight without compromising strength is critical. The low density of aluminum-lithium alloys helps lower the rocket’s overall weight, leading to increased fuel efficiency and payload capacity.

Lack of energy, fatigue and feeling lethargic are some of the most common complaints doctors hear these days. How much of that is due to an increase of lithium in our atmosphere? Here are some other side effects of lithium.

Shaky hands (tremors)

Frequent urination

Nausea

Changes in electrolytes

Kidney or thyroid function changes

Headaches

Dizziness or drowsiness

Dry mouth

Increased thirst

Hair loss or thinning

Weight gain

How many tons of lithium are burned up in OUR atmosphere every year courtesy of Elon Musk and other rocketeers?

back to aluminum

If we tally this up and make a calculation based on what will be happening when the newer, heavier versions of Star Link begin to degrade and are directed back into OUR atmosphere, every one of Musks Falcon rocket launches means about 9 tons of toxic metals (mostly aluminum) will end up raining down on us from that one launch (4 tons from the upper stages, 2.5 tons of satellites [rough estimate] , 2.5 tons of satellite cradle [rough estimate]).

In other words, when Musk gets to the point to where he needs to launch a falcon rocket everyday to keep his 40,000 unit Star Link satellite system fully functional, he’ll be burning up 9 tons of valuable planetary metallic resources every day – that’s 3,285 tons per year. That’s 3,285 tons of limited planetary resources every year that will never be available to the human race again. My Toyota Tacoma weighs about 3,000 pounds (1,361 kilos). It and all of the cars we drive are recyclable. Yet, Elon Musk has no problems burning up the equivalent of 11 of my Toyota Tacoma’s in aluminum and those other elements, in OUR atmosphere every year. All for 30 pieces of silver.

Much of this atmospheric burning takes place in the upper reaches of our atmosphere where the ozone layer protects us from solar radiation. Or, at least it used to.

Here again is space.com.

Connor Barker, a researcher in atmospheric modeling at University College London, told Space.com that currently, satellite megaconstellation launches and reentries are responsible for only about 12% of the overall ozone depletion caused by the global space sector. Starlink, being by far the largest megaconstellation, must be responsible for the majority of those 12%.

Other materials used in Falcon rockets involve combinations of titanium, polymers (plastics) and carbon fibers into various composites. One such material is known as carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP).

While I couldn’t find any direct information indicating the use of nanocarbon (nanotubes) used in composites on Falcon rockets, there is plenty of research in this regard. Here is a rather heady discussion on the topic by some NASA scientists.

Then there is the question of the kerosene based RP-1/liquid oxygen (LOX) rocket fuel mix used in Musks Falcon rockets. Carbon soot is one of the biggest byproducts of burning this fuel, along with nitrogen oxides and sulfuric compounds. All wreck havoc on OUR atmosphere.

Last but not least are the polymers created when rocket fuel is burned.

Polymers generated when burning rocket fuel include12345:

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Wood-like polylactic acid (Wood)

Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate (ASA)

Copolymers of nylon 6 and nylon 6,6 (CoPA)

Polycarbonate-polybutylene terephthalate (PC-PBT)

Flame retardant polycarbonate (PC-FR)

Polyethylene terephthalate co-1,4-cyclohexylenedimethylene terephthalate (PETG)

In addition to the polymers used in composites, they’re also used as insulate\ion for wiring and in numerous other applications in rocket construction.

This post by Reinette Senum is one of several she has done regarding the mysterious polymer spider web structures falling from the sky all around the world.

Un-Hackable Animal has also done some good work looking at these fibers under a microscope.

The question becomes, how much of the aluminum, titanium, carbon, polymers and all of the other exotic, highly toxic materials raining down on us every day are coming from Elon Musk’s rockets and all other rockets and space junk that gets burned up in OUR atmosphere every day?

What goes up, must come down.

Here are some additional resources.

https://www.pcmag.com/news/mass-retirement-spacex-spotted-deorbiting-dozens-of-starlink-satellites

https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2025/02/19/unprecedented-starlink-reentries/

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2313374120#abstract

