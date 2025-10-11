the secular heretic

the secular heretic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2dEdited

Personally, I believe that Israel is "only" pushed forward as the scapegoat, because those in power want to prevent Americans from realizing that the joke is on them...

Whatever is now public about "spying," must have been going on for decades...

Whose "money" is Israel spending, anyway? :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies by Kyle Young and others
California Girl's avatar
California Girl
2d

Worse, the money that Israel spends to influence Americans likely came from America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Kyle Young and others
76 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kyle Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture