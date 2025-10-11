In a bid to stave off rapidly eroding support in the US, especially among Americans under 30, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has increased funding for its hasbara program by 20 times, to $150 million. Israel calls hasbara public diplomacy. Others call it propaganda.

Some trace the beginning of the global Zionist propaganda campaign to the introduction of the blatantly Zionist Scofield Bible in 1909. Cyrus I. Scofield was not a theologian, he was a lawyer. The footnotes he inserted into his version of the Bible framed biblical passages in a way that positioned the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine as a divine mandate. Scofield also reintroduced dispensationalism, a theology that divided human history into distinct eras and emphasized a literal interpretation of the Bible. This has come to represent the core dogma of evangelical Christians. As with so many manipulations that have occurred over the past 150 years, Israel benefits greatly from this implanted dogma.

The Zionist lever pullers working behind the scenes gained more traction with the creation of the state of Israel in 1948. At that point it appeared to the poorly informed that the dogmatic story created by Scofield and his Zionist funders was coming to pass.

These events were intended to do what they did; give rise to the evangelical movement. That movement has been a steadfast supporter of Zionist dogma since its inception. Without evangelical support Israel would not be able to do what it’s doing in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank.

I grew up in an evangelical, pro-Israel Baptist church. This is something with which I’m intimately familiar. Fortunately, some of us saw through this manufactured facade long ago and parted ways with Zionist dogma well before the genocide in Gaza began.

With that genocide being live streamed on TikTok, many Gen Z evangelicals and other Christian young people have also learned about the false history of Zionism. Consequently vast numbers of young people are abandoning that agenda. Israel knows that when all of those Gen Z’ers begin to flex their political clout it will face an existential threat due to a massive loss of financial support from US Gen Z tax payers.

To stem that tide, the Trump administration opened the door for ardently pro-Zionist Larry Ellison to become the largest shareholder of TikTok. Larry Ellison is also the largest private funder of the IDF. Why is it not ok for China to own TikTok but it is ok for a traitor like Larry Ellison to own TikTik? Ellison has also purchased CBS, Paramount and is trying to buy Warner Brothers, which would include CNN. The Larry Ellison pro-Zionist propaganda campaign will be coming at us from all directions in the near future. Get ready for the onslaught.

As the recently released emails from Candace Owens make clear Charlie Kirk was about to cut ties with Israel. With his tremendous influence over GenZ evangelicals, this made him enemy number one.

Given the divisive subterfuge that Israel exercises in the US through Israel-first traitors that serve as our elected officials and through the treasonous people in the US who have served in the IDF or funded them (like Larry Ellison), we are long overdue for a true American revival, not the phony, secular, high tech, MAGA movement being promoted by the current pro-Zionist administration..

So what kind of dirty deeds is Israel doing with that $150 million? Let’s get into that.

The first question we need to ask is, how much of that $150 million is part of the $300 billion that the US has given to Israel since it was conjured up? The fact that this tiny country of 9 million people gets more US aid than any other country is bad enough. The idea that Israel might be using US tax payer money to propagandize the people of the US goes well beyond being antithetical to the idea of providing aid, it subverts the very existence of the US. In particular this applies to those elected officials who sign-off on aid to Israel and then look the other way when Israel does questionable things with that aid.

On December 27, 2024 the Jewish Telegraph Agency reported the increase in hasbara spending that I just described.

Here is how the JTA portrayed what Netanyahu’s new Foriegn Minister, Gideon Saar, said about how some of that money would be used.

“Saar’s statement also said he foresees a focus on American college campuses, which have been rocked by pro-Palestinian protests since the war broke out when Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023. The statement noted that its activity will be carried out in cooperation with American Jewish groups and alongside similar efforts by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.” “Saar and his team have been holding brainstorming sessions with a wide array of individuals and groups who are involved in pro-Israel advocacy around the world, Jewish Insider reported. Participants include social media influencers, cultural figures, professional hasbara advocates and representatives of various Jewish groups.

In the 9 months since that JTA article came out we’ve seen Netanyahu come to the US to instruct pro-Israeli social media influencers to ramp up pro-Israel commentaries and bad-mouth anti-zionist commentaries. Israel is now paying social media influencers $7,000 for every pro-Israel post they make. We need only listen to the propaganda coming from the mouth of Netanyahu, when speaking to some of those gullible social media influencers, to understand the level of concern he has about the snowballing lack of support for Israel that his actions helped create.

According to the Evangelical Dark Web, that Israeli influencer money is being funneled through various questionable organizations.

“The influence network works by the Israeli Foreign Ministry funneling money through intermediaries like Havas International, which is a French conglomerate with a media segment that is paying Show Faith by Works to run its targeted ad campaign and distribute pro-Israel materials to pastors. Other intermediaries include Bridge Partners LLC, a firm which also does work on behalf of SPLC; SKDKnickerbocker, a Democrat aligned firm which runs bot farms; and Clock Tower X LLC, a firm registered under FARA and managed by Brad Parscale, a Trump campaign advisor most famous for his involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal involving microtargeting in 2016. Bridge Partners is participating in the “Esther Project,” which seeks to pay influencers upwards of $7,000 for TikToks. Clock Tower X will integrate itself into the Larry Elder Show and other Salem Media pundits. In January, Brad Parscale became the Chief Strategy Officer at Salem Media. They are being paid $6 million from the Israeli Foreign Ministry to manipulate ChatGPT to be more Israel-friendly. These firms are intermediaries of Havas. Havas is using Parscale and Schnitger for their expertise in microtargeting, but it is the latter who is using these skills on churches.”

More on Project Esther here.

Imagine China paying social media influencers $7,000 per post to make positive comments about the Chinese Communist Party. There would be hell to pay for any influencer who took that money. But it’s perfectly fine for influencers to take a bribe to spread propaganda on behalf of a country that is currently in the midst of committing genocide.

What do we hear from our elected officials about Israel using bribery to spread propaganda and subvert the US? Crickets. One exception is Marjorie Taylor Greene who said those influencers could be found guilty of lobbying for a foreign government if they don’t register as a foreign agent. I agree.

Since Israel put up the $150 million to spread propaganda, a new organization has arisen to take advantage of some of that money. It goes by the euphemistic name Faith by Works LLC (FBW). That name makes it sound like a religious organization that could have been formed in the heart of the US Bible Belt. That was likely an intentional move to gain the support of evangelical Christians, the primary group targeted by FBW. The fact that it’s a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) tells us it has nothing to do with religion. If it was an authentic, religious organization it would have formed as tax exempt nonprofit.

The CEO of FBW, Chad Schnitger, also runs the California chapter of the Libertarian/Zionist/Christian Faith and Freedom Coalition.

FBW came into being on August 5. Schnitger has experience geofencing for other organizations.

FBW is receiving $3.25 million from Israel with another potential $825,000 for expenditures.

Because FBW is foreign based lobby group, it had to register under the DOJ’s Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The document FARA requires foreign agents to file is very telling. That document makes clear that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the principle agent. You can see that document here.

From that document we also learn that FBW is specifically targeting evangelical Christian churches in California, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada for geofencing.

The document also states that FBW will be targeting pastors for propaganda purposes.

What is geofencing?

Geofencing is a distinct tracking technology that when combined in surveillance applications enables comprehensive monitoring of individuals by linking physical location data with online behavioral profiles. This integration often occurs within broader ecosystems involving data brokers, advertising networks, government agencies or corporate surveillance tools where data from multiple sources is fused to create detailed user dossiers.

In short, the geofencing used by FBW is a spy technology. In this case that demonic technology is being used by an Israeli backed front group posing as a Christian organization to spy on and propagandize people who attend Christian churches in the previously mentioned states. Because Israel is funding this project, it seems safe to assume that all data gathered by FBW will be handed over to Israel.

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve recommend that readers get rid of their cell phones. Geofencing provides one more very good reason to do so.

Why those states were chosen remains a mystery. The only thing I can surmise is that there seems to be a lot of push-back on the Zionist agenda in those states. Or, perhaps those states just represent the first phase. All of those states also neighbor Arizona, the base for TPUSA.

We were recently informed by Andrew Kolvert of TPUSA that geofencing technology was used at the Charlie Kirk memorial service at the State Farm Arena in Phoenix to “tag” 277,000 cell phones in and around the arena during the service.

Since then, people who attended that event, including some friends of mine, received text messages from TPUSA asking for money. Those 277,000 phone numbers have now been captured and put on a list for future targeting and surveillance. This makes the Kirk service seem more like an intelligence gathering operation than a memorial service.

It may get worse.

Some have claimed that FBW is working with TPUSA to do geofencing. I’ve not been able to confirm that. If this proves to be true, that would mean TPUSA is officially in bed with Israel. Given the list of pro-Zionists that have appeared on the Charlie Kirk show (now typically hosted by Kolvert) since his death, that would not surprise me.

The church that Charlie and Erika Kirk attended in Phoenix is Dream City Church. It’s on the FBW list and has been very cooperative with the post-Kirk TPUSA agenda.

Why these so-called Christian evangelicals think its fine to use a demonic technology to generate filthy lucre is a question I’ve been pondering.

