the secular heretic

the secular heretic

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
19h

Yeah, it's pretty difficult to call people questioning this "conspiracy theorists". There's just too much that doesn't add up. In my younger years I hunted with a 30.06 and know from experience that there is absolutely no way that Charlie was shot in the neck with an .06 round!

My concern is that they will once again kill someone (Tyler) and say, "case settled, justice has been served" to cover up the real crime.

I remember how quickly they murdered Timothy McVeigh (at least we were told he was executed) for the OKC "bombing" and I've never looked at any of these things the same.

We should always air on the side that the patsy these monsters magically "catch" and blame for these things is innocent.

We can even look at the supposed "terrorists" of 9/11 and dozens of other examples of people who were blamed for things that we later found to have never been involved in some of these despicable acts that are done by the very monsters that are blaming others to know we should *never* trust the "approved" narrative. Ever.

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8 replies by Kyle Young and others
Kev's avatar
Kev
19h

What do you know. Another magic bullet. Another gun that couldn't have done what's it's claimed to have done. Another lone nut. They sure follow the script.

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