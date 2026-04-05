A few days after Charlie Kirk was killed on September 10, 2025 (notice I don’t use the word shot – there is no evidence that proves he was shot) I wrote that Tyler Robinson, the person accused of the murder, was being set up as a patsy. I also said he may not make it through a trial alive. Evidence is mounting that my first statement appears to be more solid now than it was 6 months ago when I first said it. It would stand to reason then, that if the official narrative about Tyler Robinson being put forth by FBI, the governor of Utah and the other “authorities” who, in the days after Kirk’s murder were trying to sell us on the idea that Tyler Robinson was some sort of transfurry, “lone shooter”, if that narrative is collapsing, then the people who actually committed the murder will be even more motivated to suicide Tyler Robinson in jail.

First of all, we need to consider a few things. US Attorney General Pam Bondi has been fired. Dan Bongino has quit the FBI. FBI Director Kash Patel may be fired. Joe Kent has left his position as Director at the NCC (more on that coming up). Now we have the ATF saying the bullet fragment we were told was recovered from Charlie Kirk is not a match for Tyler Robinson’s gun. After the lies we were told about the Epstein files, the firings, the resignations and now this ATF finding, one thing is becoming clear: The US Department of Justice is not only dysfunctional, it’s corrupt.

A lot of water has passed beneath the bridge since my last post about Charlie Kirk’s assassination 2 months ago. Let’s get into all of that.

First of all, let’s clear up a few things that trolls and bots keep trying to push on an unsuspecting public.

1 Tyler Robinson confessed.

He did not. To the contrary, his defense team is asking for a continuance so they can have more time to consider over 600,000 files recently dumped on them by the prosecution… with less than two months until the trial begins. Someone who confessed does not ask for a continuance so they can have time to go through all of those files.

2 They recovered the bullet.

They did not.

Yes, Erika Kirk and Andrew Kolvet both planted false stories about the doctor having found a bullet just under the skin. The ATF document clearly says it was a fragment. And there are questions about that fragment. As of this writing no chain of custody has been presented for the bullet fragment. My guess is, no chain of custody will ever be presented. Because there are so many glaring questions regarding this case, questions about the authenticity of the so called fragment are justified.

3 Some are accusing those of us who have been pointing out all of the flaws in the official narrative about Charlie Kirk’s murder of tainting any possible jury pool.

Not true.

The people who are tainting the jury pool are those who are trying to sell any potential jury on all of the poorly conceived aspects of the official narrative we’ve been spoon fed over the past 6 months.

In that same vein, the presiding judge on this case has issued a gag order on any potential witnesses. That gag order says that any potential witness cannot make any statements about the guilt or innocence of the accused, Tyler Robinson.

In other words, if anyone is tainting the jury pool, it’s people like Erika Kirk and Blake Neff (a producer of the Charlie Kirk Show) who have both broken the judges gag order by making statements about the guilt of Tyler Robinson. Although this occurred before the gag order, Erika did so in a very public way at the massive memorial held at the State Farm stadium in Phoenix when she implied that Tyler Robinson was guilty by saying, “I forgive that young man”. Since the declaration of the gag order, she’s broken it several times by indicating Robinson’s guilt. Given that she may very well have known that he did not do what he was accused of doing (read on), her speech at the memorial service was a decent piece of acting.

There is also the fact that her memorial statement contradicts her recent move to file a motion with the court for a ‘right to a speedy trial’. Because we are getting very close to what actually happened, she wants all of the investigations into her, TPUSA and Charlie’s murder to be over, asap. This is not the way people act who want the truth exposed.

It’s my opinion that the shakeup in the Justice department is a reflection of the panic surrounding this case.

4 Tyler Robinson turned himself in.

That’s sort of true. A friend of the family who was a retired sheriffs deputy had heard that the authorities were coming to get Tyler and was concerned that he might be killed in a hail of pointless gunfire at his residence. He told the family that if Tyler was innocent he would be safer in custody. Interestingly, the video of him arriving at the sheriffs department with his parents and that family friend has conveniently disappeared.

The autopsy report of Charlie Kirk was completed on September 16. Robinson’s defense team didn’t get a copy of that report until November 16, 2 months later. The autopsy photos were taken on September 10, the day Kirk was killed. Robinson’s defense team didn’t get those until March 15, 2026, 6 months later. Clearly the state of Utah is trying to hijack Robinson’s defense.

All of this indicates the prosecution has no case, so they’re resorting to dirty tricks.

Joe Kent, who was a friend of Charlie Kirk, had some inside information that foreign powers may have played a role in Charlies assassination. He wanted his agency, the National Counterterrorism Center, to launch a probe into that possibility. He was blocked by the FBI from doing so. Here again, we see the FBI manipulating affairs to prevent the truth from coming out.

Between that blockage and the war in Iran, Joe Kent had become so fed up with the corruption that he quit.

All of this raises questions about why the mucky mucks that currently run TPUSA, the organization that Kirk founded and headed up, (Erika Kirk is now the CEO and Blake Neff is an officer) are some of the most outspoken people saying folks like me are tainting the jury pool by pointing out obvious holes in the official narrative. Why are they so determined that Tyler Robinson gets prosecuted for this crime? Why are they so interested in seeing this case closed sooner rather than later? One would think that if they truly wanted to determine who killed Charlie Kirk that they would be helping those of us who have been investigating what really happened, not hampering us. Hampering an independent, truthful investigation makes them look very bad. It’s apparent to anyone paying attention that, at the very least, TPUSA is run by people who are about one taco short of a combination plate. At the very worst, they are corrupt.

To understand the problem the real perpetrators are facing, we have to revisit the original narrative that was blasted from all quarters by the corporate propaganda machine in the minutes, hours and days after Charlie Kirk was shot. As I’ve pointed out numerous times over the past 6 months, there is no evidence of that. It’s obvious that’s what the perpetrates want us to think because that’s what the Feds (Kash Patel) told us, that’s what the handpicked shills in the news media told us and that’s what the honchos at TPUSA have told us and continue to tell us to this day. However, none of them have offered any hard evidence to back that up. Yes, they found Robinson’s prints and DNA on the gun. So what? A test of any of my guns will likely reveal my prints and DNA on them. Why? Because they are my guns and I’ve been handling them for decades. What those people will not tell you is that they also found the DNA of 5 other people on Robinson’s rifle.

Then there is the question of why no GSR test was conducted on Tyler Robinson. This test determines if someone has recently shot a firearm. No GSR test, no proof that Tyler Robinson had recently fired a weapon.

There is also the question of why bomb dogs, trained to sniff out recently fired guns, were unable to find the rifle in the copse of trees. The gun was conveniently found by an FBI agent, after bomb dogs had scoured the same copse. Dog experts will tell you those dogs would not have missed that gun if it had been recently fired.

And now the ATF has said the bullet fragment supposedly recovered from Charlies body does not match Tyler Robinsons gun. The ATF has verified what some of us have been shouting from the rooftops for the past 6 months: Charlie Kirk was not shot with a .30-06 round from Robinson’s gun.

This is huge for several reasons. Not only does it make the idea that Charlie Kirk was shot with Tyler Robinson’s .30-06 an impossibility, it makes him innocent. Secondly, it speaks volumes about the voracity of the ATF. Because the ATF gave an honest appraisal of the fragment, it would seem the ATF is not participating in the Charlie Kirk conspiracy and coverup.

Then there is the chain of custody question regarding the bullet fragment. Who took it out? Where did they take it out from? Who was in charge of it? Is the fact that it doesn’t match mean it was was planted in the hopes that some sort of test could be done to make it seem like a match?

Even though the ATF’s specialty is guns, the prosecution isn’t happy with the results of the ATF test. So the FBI is now conducting a Comparative Bullet Lead Analysis test. This test was used by the FBI from the 1980’s until 2004 but was abandoned because it was proven in numerous cases to be faulty. In fact, the test wrongfully put people in prison who were later released after the flawed nature of this test was revealed.

In 2004, the National Research Council (NRC) of the National Academies released a critical report, finding the statistical methods flawed and warning that conclusions about bullet origins were overstated. As a result, the FBI discontinued the practice in 2005, acknowledging that bullets from different sources could have identical compositions, and that matches could not definitively link a suspect to a crime.

My guess is, the FBI will raise this test from the grave, saying it has been newly upgraded and more dependable. If they do that, we can expect it to be used to hang Tyler Robinson. Clearly the prosecution thinks the FBI can find something the ATF cannot, even though both have access to the same testing technology. The difference being, the FBI is running the show. The ATF is not.

Given that we already have evidence the FBI has been manipulating many aspects of this crime (Robinson, Twigs, the videos, the rifle, the dogs, the texts, the number 33 and on and on) it stands to reason the FBI could have approached the prosecution and said, ‘hey we have this test we can do…’.

By now we can see that the killing of Charlie Kirk was a very complex operation, with lots of moving parts. The answer to the question of why the FBI wants us to believe that Tyler Robinson, a lone 22 year old gunman with no prior experience doing this type of thing would want to kill Charlie Kirk is… he’s a key part of the coverup. He’s the patsy. His prosecution and execution is meant to put an end to the question about the greater political agenda behind the Kirk’s assassination. As I said before, I think Kirk’s assassination was the first shot fired in the Iran war. If he were alive today he would be making life very difficult for those pushing this war.

In my mind, the question about the rifle is now settled. We can move on to what really happened. In one of my earliest posts about Kirk’s murder I mentioned that there were some questions regarding the Rhodes mic he was wearing. In this more recent post I covered the work that John Brays has been doing regarding the possibility that the Rhodes mic may have been rigged with explosives, just as the pagers that targeted Hezbollah members in Lebanon were rigged with explosives. You may recall that those explosives killed 12 people, including children, and injured hundreds.

A part of this story that I’ve always questioned are the actions of the necklace that Charlie Kirk wore. Several different videos from that deadly moment show that necklace flying up over his head. A gunshot to the neck, well above the necklace, would not cause that to happen. An exploding mic might cause that to happen but, the problem with the exploding mic theory is, how did shrapnel from an exploding mic on the right side of his chest get into the left side of his neck?

Although I toyed with the possibility that the charms on his necklace may have held explosives, I never wrote about that. Baron Coleman recently looked very closely into that possibility. Much of what follows comes from his April 2nd podcast.

In the aftermath of Charlies death Erika expressed a lot of concern about the necklace he wore. In this earlier post I included the video of Erika’s interview with Jesse Waters where she talked about and showed what she said was the necklace he wore. Why was she making such a big deal out of that necklace? Andrew Kolvert, the publicity guy for TPUSA, also mentioned the necklace in an interview.

Perhaps most importantly, Frank Turek explained in a podcast that while he was with Kirk and the others at the hospital that he was asked by Erika to go out to the SUV that was used to bring Charlie to the hospital to look for the necklace. He found it draped over his bag in the SUV, intact. Why that is so surprisingly convenient will become apparent shortly.

The problem with all of these stories about the necklace is that, because Candace Owens knew Terral Farnsworth (the audio/video tech guy for TPUSA) from her time working for Charlie, she had been given access to the video from the camera that was behind Charlie at the time of his murder. She very smartly recorded that video as she watched it on her phone. As I explained in an earlier post, Farnsworth was the guy who took the camera down and removed the sim card about 5 minutes after Charlies murder. To reach the camera, he used the chair Charlie was seated in when he was killed. That was all done illegally. Terral Farnsworth was tampering with evidence at the scene of a crime. The fact that he was never questioned about that is just one of countless purposeful mistakes made by the those who are covering up this ongoing crime. That would include officials from the state of Utah and the FBI.

A frame by frame look at the video Terrance Farnsworth illegally recovered clearly shows the necklace chain around Charlies neck instantly flying up over his head... minus the charms. This happens before any other physical reaction from Charlies body. This is a screenshot of the video from the camera behind Charlie that Candace saved on her phone.

You can see that the necklace is no longer around his neck and has looped around itself. It has no pendants. It’s now on its way to flying well away. Note that at this point Charlie shows no sign of having been harmed.

We know the official narrative about Charlie’s murder was to be ‘death by gunshot’ because we have the FBI showing us a photo of an old WWI era .30.06 that was supposedly owned by Tyler Robinson. We have the sketchy video of the guy on the roof who we were told many times was the shooter, even though he is never shown with a gun. We have numerous shills telling the news media that Charlie had been “shot” in the minutes after, well before anyone knew what had happened. Because so much effort was invested in promoting the idea that Charlie Kirk was killed by gunshot, we can extrapolate that an exploding mic or an exploding charm was meant to look like a gunshot to the chest. This is exactly the type of shot we would expect from an amateur shooter like Tyler Robinson. A professional assassin would take a head shot. An amateur aims for the easier target, center mass, the chest.

Things went awry. The exploding charm didn’t work as planned. Instead of causing something that looks like a bullet hole in the chest, it sent a piece of shrapnel into Charlies neck, which made it look like a shot to the neck. Because they had already laid the groundwork of Charlie being shot by Tyler Robinson using a .30-06, because they had invested a lot of time and money into setting Tyler Robinson up as the patsy, after the neck wound happened, they had to improvise. They had to change the story from, he was shot in the chest, to, he was shot in the neck.

In my early posts about this I chimed in as a hunter and wrote about the impossibility of there being no exit wound from a .30-06. Within a few weeks dozens of hunters presented videos online of them shooting into carcasses of animals. All of them made clear a neck is no match for a powerful .30-06 round. A more realistic result from that round would have been the removal of Charlies head. The half baked story the authorities made up about the round to the neck was being widely torn apart by knowledgeable hunters around the world.

The question then becomes, if Charlie Kirk was wearing a booby trapped necklace, how did it come to be around his neck? We can get an idea of how that could have happened at about 20 minutes into the Jesse Waters interview.

Why has Erika been so intent to show that the necklace is now intact and in her possession? The video from behind Charlie clearly shows the necklace was ripped apart.

Be free.

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