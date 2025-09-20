It’s become apparent that the conservative organization Charlie Kirk founded, Turning Point USA, has become so big and influential that he and TPUSA were becoming a threat to some very powerful interests.

For many years Charlie Kirk has been going right into the heart of the beast that indoctrinates our youth with materialistic secularism, the university system, to challenge kids about what they are being taught. I recently learned that Kirk and I have something in common: We both dropped out of that indoctrination system.

To that point, Utah Valley University, where Kirk was assassinated, appears to be participating in a cover-up of the events surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. If I’m wrong about that, why has UVU not released all of its video footage of the events of that day from it’s thousands of campus security cameras? What is UVU afraid of exposing? By the way, I just heard this morning that the UVU security camera system was recently updated. We’ll go back and look into all of that more closely shortly.

As I explained in my last post, I’ve never followed Charlie Kirk closely because I disagreed with his stance that Israel can do no wrong. As I also explained in that post, in recent months Kirk has been backing away from that position. That backpedaling seems to have come to a head during a meeting that occurred a few weeks ago in the Hampton’s with some of his Zionist supporters and funders. Candace Owens characterized this meeting as a Charlie Kirk re-education program. While he was at that meeting Kirk also took a call from Netanyahu who offered him $150 million and another free trip to Israel to... get his mind right (my terminology). Kirk declined both the money and the trip, something Netanyahu has not acknowledged. Instead, Netanyahu has been shamelessly saying he is sad Kirk will now not be able to visit him in Israel.

Since Kirk’s death Netanyahu has been all over the media trying to appropriate Kirk’s legacy to the benefit himself and Israel. His praise of Judeo Christian civilization leaves a very bad taste in my mouth.

It’s important to understand that Kirk couldn’t be blackmailed. There are no sleazy videos of him with underage girls or committing adultery. He was above all of that. The only way they could try to manipulate him was by financial bribery. And that failed.

The day after the two day meeting in the Hampton’s, Kirk went on Megan Kelly’s show and essentially stated he was tired of being pressured by external forces to conform to their agenda. It was clear he was referring to the Zionists running the meeting and Netanyahu.

In the months prior to the Hampton’s meeting TPUSA had already been losing millions of dollars worth of donations from Zionist supporters who had denounced the fact that Kirk had critics of Israel, Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith (who is Jewish) at the last AmFest conference and that he had invited them back to the next one.

Kirk’s meeting in the Hampton’s with Zionist supporters seems to have been the last straw for everyone involved.

more on the investigation into the assassination

The amateur hour dog and pony show that the authorities have paraded in front of us regarding Kirk’s assassination has exposed a tremendous amount of corruption. I pointed out some of that in my 9/13 post. More will be exposed here.

Candace Owens echoed much of what I said in that post on her 9/15 show. Like me, Owens receives no funding from billionaires or political groups. She’s completely independent. I know some folks don’t like her (everyone says things we don’t agree with), but in a situation like this when there are so few trustworthy sources of information about what’s really going on behind the scenes, and because she worked with Kirk for two years in the early days of TPUSA, few people know Charlie Kirk better than Candace Owens. I’ve been following her closely since Kirk’s assassination.

The official narrative I pointed out in my last post is now officially being carried out by the authorities: Tyler Robinson has been charged with murder. Governor Cox said Robinson is not cooperating, that he has not confessed. Could that be because he’s innocent?

However, in the Discord discussion we are told Robinson had with his boyfriend, he says he did it. Who wrote and posted that Discord discussion shortly after the shooting? You know, the one that so conveniently fills in all of the gaps in the FBI’s story? Why are there no time-stamps on that lengthy discussion? Discord has said that discussion never took place on their platform.

Keep in mind, authorities are telling us this long, flowery conversation took place by texting on a phone right after this 22 year old was to have assassinated Charlie Kirk.

Right.

Those questions were recently answered by AI. This morning Forbidden News posted an article about two guys who ran that alleged Discord discussion through an AI program that can detect whether or not a text was written by AI. The result? 100% positive written by AI. A little later, after the beans had been spilled, AI made an about face.

There is also a theory that the AI was told to frame the question in the language of 20 year olds. Apparently the AI thought it was to frame the language in the period of the 1920’s, which fits the content nicely.

We know that intelligence agencies can create phony posts on any platform. It appears this may be a rather poorly executed example of that.

Why was the crime scene never cordoned off? Every crime seen I’ve ever seen is taped off by the police so that a thorough investigation can be conducted before the scene becomes contaminated. The only major crime scene I know of that was not taped off and investigated was 9/11. Now this. This throws suspicion on every so-called authority involved in this so-called investigation, including UVU.

Where is the bullet that struck Kirk?

If that bullet came from the 30.06 we are being told was used by Robinson to shoot Kirk in the neck, why is there no exit wound? A bullet of that caliber should have easily gone right through Kirk’s neck and blown out the back of his neck.

Why has the place where Kirk’s tent was located recently been paved over with concrete by UVU? Why is there a trap door going into the ground from that location?

Why was the high definition America Come Back Tour camera directly behind Kirk suspiciously taken down a few minutes after Kirk was shot? The footage on that camera could be very telling. Where is it? Why is the guy who took it down not being prosecuted for tampering with evidence?

Why was a young guy wearing a red Come Back Tour T-shirt forcibly restrained from giving an interview about what he saw at the shooting by other young people wearing red Come Back Tour T-shirts?

Is there a power battle going on within TPUSA?

Several videos captured high speed drones flying over the event at the time of the assassination. Why was a similar high speed drone captured in a video flying over the Trump shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania?

Why does neither Kirk’s security team or campus security have a drone in the air to check all rooftops? Why does UVU campus security only have 6 officers on duty that day?

Who is running the zoom and panning capabilities of the footage showing Robinson(?) running across the roof, jumping off and running across the grass, without a rifle? That was taken from a stationary UVU security camera. I included that video in my last post. Here it is again.

Why was that UVU security camera video clipped to begin 3 seconds after we are told Robinson fired the shot? The video begins with Robinson already up and running from his supposed sniper position. The video includes the position where the FBI says Robinson was located when the shot was fired so, why are we not being shown the full clip of him taking the shot? Could it be because he never fired a shot? Because he never had a rifle?

These last two questions are being explained by the fact that a comparison to the video taken from inside the flag room above Kirk’s tent, looking out through the window over the crowd appears to show that right at the time the shot was fired Robinson(?) was up and running across the roof. In other words, there is no way he could have fired the shot, dismantled the rifle, which takes at least a minute according to someone who demonstrated that online, stuffed it in his backpack, which it wouldn’t fit into, and run across the roof before the crowd even hits the ground.

Impossible.

Yet, this is the official narrative being fed to us by the authorities.

We are also being told that Robinson reassembled the rifle and stashed it in the woods in a towel.

the positions

Many are buying into the official narrative, that Tyler Robinson and an underground cadre of furry transvestites are responsible for this shooting. Right now, transvestites and Muslims are likely the most hated groups by conservatives in the US, which makes someone from either of those groups the perfect scapegoat for Kirk’s assassination. Pin the blame on someone like that and a large percentage of the US population will fall obediently into line with that narrative.

Some believe Kirk is still alive, that his death was staged. Many in this camp say Hollywood style squibs were used to fake the blood. The problem I have with that is the amount of blood we see is way more than what can be contained in a squib. Yes, there are lines that can be run from nearby pumps to generate a lot more fake blood, but as the videos make clear, for several minutes before he sat down to take questions, Kirk was walking around, vigorously throwing hats into the crowd. Not only was there no tank or lines to be seen anywhere, this type of vigorous activity is problematic for the type of prosthetics required to disguise lines under his skin. Then there are the frame by frame, slow motion videos showing the bizarre things that happen at the time the bullet impacts Kirk.

Ultimately, for the same reason Netanyahu had to resort to bribery because he had no dirt on Kirk, is the same reason Kirk was able to turn him down: Kirk lives a sincere Christian life. This is why I don’t believe he would fake his death. He would have to live with that lie for the rest of his life and I just don’t see him doing that.

shooting possibilities

After watching a lot more videos I’m now backing away from my previous idea that the shooter was on the roof near Robinson to make the sound of the gunshot appear to be coming from him.

I’ve seen a video claiming the shot came from a palm gun carried by a security guy right in front of the stage, because he happened to pull on his shirt sleeve just as the shot rang out. That one is lame.

Another video claims the shot came from a small gun disguised as a cell phone being held by a guy just outside Kirk’s fence, to his right. The lack of aiming and clumsy handling of the gun/phone by that person makes that one lame.

In the comments of my previous post I linked to a forensics video made by a ballistics expert from the military. He claimed Kirk was wearing body armor and that a straight-on shot was deflected upward by the body armor into Kirk’s neck. Others have put forth similar theories. Slow motion, frame by frame examinations of videos at the time of impact show some crazy things happening in the way Kirk’s clothing and his body respond at moment of impact. While I find the reaction of his body and clothing pertinent, the evidence for body armor is weak. The evidence of that being an entry wound is even weaker.

After all of that I think Kirk was shot, but not by Robinson and not from the front. As I explained in my last post, I’m of the belief that Robinson is a patsy.

I think he was shot from an elevated position to his right and slightly behind him. The reason I think this is because I think the blood we see gushing from the left side of Kirk’s neck is an exit wound, not an entry wound.

In my decades of hunting I’ve shot a lot of animals. I’ve also shot a lot of livestock on my farm at close range to dispatch them for slaughter. I’ve seen a lot of entry wounds and a lot of exit wounds. The entry wounds are always insignificant compared to the exit wounds. Sometimes the entry wounds can even be hard to find, but the exit wounds are always drastic, especially if a hollowpoint bullet is used. What can be seen happening to Kirk’s neck bears the hallmarks of a classic exit wound.

The questions become, where did the bullet come from and where is it now? Why have the authorities ignored the bullet? Is that because the bullet that killed Kirk was not a 30.06, as we have been told? Is the bullet now underneath the new concrete pavers laid down a few days ago by the very suspicious UVU?

UVU offers a program called The Center for National Security Studies which prepares students for careers in foreign and domestic intelligence agencies. In other words UVU has a pipeline to intelligence agencies worldwide. Are there any spooks working at UVU as professors? Do any Mossad agents work at UVU?

If so, how convenient would that be for any group seeking to silence Charlie Kirk and take over TPUSA? They would have keys and codes to all campus facilities, they would have access to campus police, and most importantly, they would have access to campus security cameras.

Here’s what the UVU website says about that department.

Established in January 2016, the Center for National Security Studies is one of the premier national security programs in the country. The CNSS employs a multi-disciplinary academic approach to examine both the theoretical and practical aspects of national security policy and practice, with areas of focus in intelligence, emerging technology, cybersecurity, and homeland security. The CNSS offers students cutting-edge courses and degree programs, leadership and scholarship opportunities, assistance with jobs and internships, engaged learning, and mentoring.

Right now my most pressing question is: Who was the person at TPUSA responsible for booking Kirk at UVU?

Kirk’s friend and mentor Frank Turek was 25 feet away from Kirk when he was shot. He also rode in the vehicle that took him to the hospital. Turek said he thought the shot came from not very far away. That would rule out Robinson on the distant roof. It also supports what I’m about to cover.

Owen Shroyer has presented video evidence of a muzzle flash coming from an elevated position to the right and sightly behind where Kirk’s tent was. He has also presented video evidence of Kirk wearing an earpiece in his right ear. It appears that earpiece has a wire that goes around behind his neck, under his shirt, passing across his upper chest where it connects to a small mic on his shirt near his right shoulder. The wire then goes down towards his stomach where it likely connects to the sending unit. If the shooter is in the elevated position to Kirk’s right and slightly behind him where the muzzle flash can be seen, a bullet coming from that direction and striking him near his right ear would explain why the ear piece flies out of his ear (captured in several videos) and why the wire it’s connected to quickly jerks up his shirt on his left side. Most importantly, it explains why we see a large exit wound on the left side of his neck.

Again, all of this could be easily settled if UVU released more video footage. Why are they not doing so?

From the decoys at the shooting, the elaborate transvestite story, the misdirection of Robinson, the destruction of the crime scene, stolen evidence, possible involvement of UVU, the meeting in the Hampton’s, Netanyahu’s declined bribe, questionable activities by TPUSA people, to the shot that killed Kirk, all of this indicates a massive, elaborate operation behind Charlie Kirk’s death.

The official narrative of a lone gunman is absurd.

For the moment, this is where I sit.

Be free.

late edit

Candace Owens typically doesn’t do shows of Friday. She did one on the 19th because she had a chance to view some video footage from the camera behind Charlie Kirk that I mentioned above had been taken down. It turns out she knows the TPUSA employee who took the camera down. When she contacted him he told her that, given the circumstances, he was concerned for his life.

Candace was given permission to view some of the footage from that camera on her promise that she would not release it at this time. All she would say about that video at this point is that the footage does not show any blood. I’m not sure if this is due to the angle of the camera or what. She said she is still looking into all of this. Because there are conflicting reports about whether or not the sim card was given to the FBI, that’s all I’m going to say about this for now. You can watch her comments here.

