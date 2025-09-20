the secular heretic

Quatervois
4d

Coincidentally, the President of Utah Valley University, Astrid S. Tuminez, is not only an "Ivy" graduate (Harvard), but she's also a member of the CFR (Council on Foreign Relations) AND a member of the World Economic Forum.

Nana Baakan Agyiriwah
4d

The thing about a psyops and/or false flag is that they have many moving parts. These parts include but are not exclusive of, the official narrative, crisis actors, paid or even volunteer "experts", so-called "eye-witnesses, misdirection, patsies, distractions, astounding failure of so-called authorities, false reports, speculations, shaming & blaming, decoys, inconsistencies, cover-ups, in-fighting, stealth operations, destruction or cover-up of the "crime scene, incredulous evidence, outcries of "it was all fake", endless debates over incidentals, discretionary need-to-know, shock and awe, agents who carry out the crime, just to name a few. All the while the real perpetrators of the event participated in a well thought out project. A project in which they included all these and probably more that I didn't mention.

It's a table top exercise, similar to Event 201, with master planners who have deeply studied the human psyche and are adept at playing on the human collective consciousness.

They know that the mere shock of the event will make most people compliant and willing to grasp onto the safety net of the official narrative.

They know that the fringe will be considered conspiracy theorists and most likely relegated to the nut case heap. They know how to shut down anyone who gets close to the real deal. They also know how to throw other monkey wrenches into the works such that folks with varying views and critical thinking will start fighting amongst themselves in an attempt to debunk each other. They know that friends will become enemies and family members will polarize to their respective corners of the debate.

Most of all, they know that the truth of what really happen will never be revealed as they have their finger on the "pulse" of any "revealer, either to bribe them or silence them.

The unfortunate part about all this is, instead of using their expert manipulation of the collective consciousness to improve and raise the collective consciousness into the vibration of love and healing, they use their expertise to control the masses through divide and conquer tactics.

I wonder if the participants in these table top exercises get paid well for their time.

