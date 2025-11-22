Modest two story cob house with a nicely done reed (Phragmites australis) thatched roof. Note the centrally located chimney.

After covering the military industrial complex and the medical industrial complex, we now come to the housing industrial complex (HIC).

Like the other two complexes, the HIC shares some of the same key players. At the top of the pyramid are the banksters who rake in trillions in usury charges. Because it can potentially double or triple their profits on housing loans, Trumps recent approval of a 50 year mortgage is nothing more than a massive gift to those to-big-to-fail banksters.

The Bible mentions usury numerous times and alludes to it even more often. Most of those mentions are recommendations against it, especially as it pertains to the poor.

For the record, the Koran also forbids usury. In fact, interest free loans are still available in some Muslim cultures.

I’ve been able to verify this, but I read recently that Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro Moros has banned usury in Venezuela. If so, I can see why bankers would hate him.

Nevertheless, it has somehow become permissible in Christian cultures to charge usury to everyone across the board. In fact, the poor are often charged much more usury than the rich. A wealthy person can go to a bank and get a loan at the lowest rate possible. A poor person may be charged as much as 600% annually from a payday loan outlet.

As Trucker Carlson recently pointed out, the relationship between banks and people taking out loans is akin to the relationship between a drug pusher and an addict. The drug pusher exploits the addicts desire and has no concern about the possibility that the results may go south.

Here are but a few selections from the Bible about usury.

Exod. 22:25: “If you lend money to any of my people with you who is poor ... you shall not exact interest from him” (ESV). Lev. 25:35, 37: “If your brother becomes poor and cannot maintain himself with you, you shall support him ... You shall not lend him your money at interest, nor give him your food for profit,” and Deut. 23:19-20:“You shall not charge interest on loans to your brother ... You may charge a foreigner interest, but you may not charge your brother interest.”

How do we determine if someone is poor? When I grew up a poor family was one that had trouble making ends meet on a single income. Today the goal posts have been moved. Now, we are told that a poor family is one that has trouble making ends meet on a double or even a triple income.

According to congress.gov, the official poverty level for a family of four is $31,812. In some areas of the US that may be enough to survive, in others, that would constitute extreme hardship.

As the chart above shows, with the exception of a big dip during covidcon, the poverty rate has been running between 10 to 15% since the late 1960’s.

Yes, part of the issue today is the fact that under Biden millions of people came to this country both legally and illegally, causing more demand on housing, which helped drive up the cost. But the cost of housing was headed up long before Biden got in the White House. The fundamental issue is: Income has not kept up with the skyrocketing cost of housing. My parents built and paid for their house on a modest single income. That’s no longer possible. Let’s get into why that’s the case.

The median price for a new home today is an astonishing $415,000, up 50% just since 2019. At 6.2% interest the payments for that median house are $2,033 per month. At the end of a 30 year mortgage that house will have cost $657,490. In 2019 those payments would have been $1,566 per month and the total cost would have been $563,065. As a means of coping with this, many young people are putting off getting married, having kids or making career moves (I don’t necessarily see the last one as a bad thing).

While low and lower middle class income has been largely stagnant, the stock market has surged to the benefit of the elite. Some of those elite are buying up housing in huge swaths to rent them out at exorbitant rates. Globalist investment companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street are some of the biggest players in what is increasingly becoming a housing monopoly. But in terms of shear brutality, none of them can hold a candle to the globalist corporate real estate giant Elko. Elko has the dubious honor of being known as the eviction king. It’s real estate divisions are notorious for buying new properties and evicting existing renters in vast swaths so they can raise the rent on new renters. Here is what The Nation had to say about this.

Whether they stay or get priced out, these tenants are also linked to a multinational conglomerate that profits from the displacement of people on the other side of the world. That’s because American Landmark is almost entirely owned by Elco, one of Israel’s largest corporations. For years, Elco, via its Electra Super Brand, has done extensive business in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israeli settlements drive many thousands of Palestinians from their homes and are considered illegal under international law. Elco has also maintained deep ties to the Israeli military, including during the genocide in Gaza. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has cited Electra Ltd. in its database of over 150 companies doing business in the settlements. In 2024, the American Friends Service Committee put Electra on its list of companies that “directly facilitate and enable human rights violations and violations of international law as part of Israel’s prolonged military occupations, apartheid, and genocide.” Meanwhile, in a podcast appearance that same year, an Electra executive described American Landmark as a “big winning card” for the company. (Elco and Electra Real Estate, the subsidiary that owns American Landmark, did not respond to requests for comment.)

This is but one examples of how the globalist financial wing of the HIC functions. If that doesn’t light a fire under you to abandon the HIC and build a natural home, consider the following.

The second big player in the HIC are the universities. University architectural departments receive educational materials, funding and program direction from various aspects of the HIC. The wood products industry has long been a big contributor, which explains why stick frame housing is the primary form of house construction in the US. The electrical industry, the plumbing industry and the mechanical industry (heating and air conditioning) are also big players in steering university architectural programs in the direction they want them to go.

It doesn’t end there.

Because all of these industries have powerful lobbies, they exert ongoing pressure on elected officials to pass ever more regulations that require ever more of their industries products be used in the construction of new houses. Hence, the skyrocketing cost of housing (a phrase I’ll be repeating).

All aspects of the HIC love this. Architects love it because it makes designing a house more time consuming, which means they have to charge higher fees. Contractors love it because it means a house is more expensive to build, which means more profits for them. Bankers love it because all of that requires bigger loans, which means more profits for them. All of this contributes to the skyrocketing cost of new housing.

Of course the down side is, the modern housing paradigm drives up the cost of new homes for young couples much faster than income is rising.

On top of all that, the implementation of AI is taking away jobs in many sectors, especially tech. This can be seen in a recent report that shows mortgage foreclosures for October of this year are up by 20% over October of 2024. We can be sure that investment bankers will be snapping up those houses to rent them out.

It gets worse.

The wing of the HIC that pulls this all together is what was once known as the Uniform Building Code. The UBC was established in Whittier California in 1927 to “standardize building practices”. Read that as centralization, or, imposing a one-size fits-all program. That’s profitable for the industry, but detrimental to young home buyers.

During a quiet coup de grâce in 2000, the UBC merged with two other building code organizations to become the International Building Code (IBC, published by the ICC). We are told the new organization was needed to “… provide consistent standards for safe construction and eliminate differences between the three different predecessor codes.” Again, that’s corporate speak for centralization and higher profits for the industries that fund them.

Although the IBC’s primary jurisdiction is in the US, the results are global. For instance, for a new home to pass IBC code it must follow building regulations that require specific products from the various industries that fund the IBC. Many of those products are made all over the world.

One example I like to cite is electrical outlets. When I first went to work on a framing crew at the age of 19, the electrical code required one outlet per room. Then it went to one electrical outlet per wall. Then to one electrical outlet every 8’ along every interior wall. Apart from the obvious result of how this serves to drive up the cost of a new home, many of the dimming switches (which generate a lot of nasty EMF’s), light switches, electrical outlet covers, wiring, breakers, conduit and many other components of a modern electrical systems are made in foreign countries.

To add insult to injury, it’s not uncommon for child labor to be used to make many foreign housing components.

Those components have to be shipped from overseas on container ships, then transported by semi-truck to a warehouse, from there to the building site. All of that results in these well traveled components having a lot of embodied energy. We’ll get back to that.

More electrical outlets means more places to plug in all of the widgets that Madison Avenue wants to sell us. Like many modern ‘conveniences’ this has been more detrimental than beneficial. It’s resulted in the imposition of a large increase in exposure to EMF’s, to which none of us knowingly consented.

This helps explain why so many people now suffer from EMF symptoms. We are paying ever more to be slowly killed by our increasingly expensive, big, beautiful homes.

With centralization of the one-size-fits-all paradigm firmly ensconced, the IBC has given itself the power to determine what can and cannot be used to build a house. This is accomplished by their ability to dictate to local jurisdictions all over the US what guidelines their local building codes should contain.

None of us consented to any of this. Their rules and regulations are arbitrary and have nothing to do with safe, non-toxic, low EMF, affordable housing.

The IBC works in the same way as the American Medical Association (the AMA) works for the medical industrial complex: It’s a one-size-fits-all platform, funded by the various branches of the medical industrial complex to streamline profits. It has nothing to do with health. Because the IBC is funded by the various aspects of the housing industry, it works for them, not us. It serves to increase profits for the industry, not provide safe, affordable housing for home buyers.

That one-size-fits-all platform is designed to be plugged in anywhere, regardless of whether that building site is in the hot deserts of Arizona or cold and snowy Buffalo New York.

In short, the IBC is nothing more than a means to control how we live our lives in the places we call home.

Because these ticky-tacky houses are so cheaply made, they have to be replaced much sooner than the sturdy, traditional, vernacular homes our ancestors built before there was a UBC. That’s exactly what the HIC wants. Churn is profitable. That’s the way of Capitalism. All of that means the HIC gets a green light from the duopoly we now call the Uniparty. This is why we never hear about any of this from our elected officials.

The HIC paradigm is one of slow death by financial slavery, toxic overload and unchecked EMF’s.

enter the natural builders

First of all, we need to differentiate between housing and homes.

The HIC builds housing. Housing provides little more than toxic, temporary shelter from the elements.

We all know the medical industrial complex profits by keeping people sick. Similarly, the housing complex builds housing designed to out-gas toxic materials and continually radiate harmful EMF’s into the living space. At some point we’ll look at the lever pullers behind both complexes to understand the similar connections and motives behind both of them.

Conversely, natural builders build homes. Homes not only provide secure shelter from the elements, they engender a spiritually uplifting ease of mind. Part of that is accomplished by the fact that natural homes are bereft of toxic materials and are designed to either be EMF free, in the case of those who chose to go without electricity, or to minimize EMF’s, in the case of those who are willing to forgo most electrical conveniences in exchange for better health and a longer life.

what is a naturally built home?

There is no pat definition for what constitutes a naturally built home. I hope there never is. It should remain fluid and open to improvement. As a farmer I’ve witnessed the degradation of organic farming practices after the feds stepped in to write a national set of organic guidelines. Let’s not let that happen to natural building

Here are a few fundamental natural building guidelines. Like natural building itself, some of these guidelines are pliable, although I think most of my fellow natural builders would agree that number’s 1, 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10 are foundational.

1) no toxins are used in the construction or finish processes

2) utilize local, naturally occurring resources as much as possible, especially for the primary structural components; foundations, walls, rafters, flooring, roofing

I hope you’ll pardon my redundancy, but when a community of folks use local naturally occurring resources to build their homes, the result is a vernacular style of architecture dictated by those resources. Unlike a house imposed on the landscape by the IHC, a naturally built home will look like it belongs in the place where it’s built, that it’s very much a part of the landscape. Specific local resource are often available because the local climate and ecology has made them available. When we incorporate them into the building of our homes in the traditional ways our ancestors did, those homes will not only perform very well, they’ll look as right as rain.

These charming homes were built with local, native stone and roofed with split shingles made from local, native trees. Local skilled labor.

These sturdy homes were built with brick made from local clay, fired locally, laid up with local, skilled labor. The ceramic tile roofs are likely made from the same clay.

The focus is not good, but these lovely homes appear to be a combination of stone and cob. The roofing is reed thatch. The reed is Phragmites australis, which grows in many regions of the world.

Compare the above photos to the one below.

Typical cheek by jowl, ticky-tacky US housing tract construction. The exterior has just been covered with highly processed, foam board insulation which will out-gas toxic fumes for decades. Square corners and straight lines, which nature abhors. It all weighs heavily on the human soul.

3) minimizing EMF production to nearly undetectable levels

For some this will mean no electricity. These folks are helping root cellars, candles, lamps and hand operated kitchen tools make a comeback. Others may choose to use minimal, stand alone solar systems. I’ve been in the latter category for over 30 years.

4) a home built with non-conductive materials, metal being the worst offender

Forgoing conductive materials helps negate ground based EMF’s, which have become problematic due to poor grounding of centralized power production and the greater utility grid. Natural materials also help negate random reflection of frequencies from nearby cell towers and overhead satellites, as well as radiation from electronics used in the home.

As Roman Shopaval has pointed out, trying to protect our living spaces from EMF’s with the use of metallic shielding can often backfire by bouncing frequencies around inside the house, causing more harm than good. Metal studs, metal roofing and metal superstructure also exacerbate this phenomenon.

As was made clear by the recent Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) we had about a week ago, the use of non-conductive materials also makes a home less susceptible to these events. I felt secure during that event knowing I have ceramic tile as roofing on my house, which helps deter these types of harmful frequencies from space.

Perhaps most importantly, as my series on the fires in Maui and Palisades California made clear, non-conductive materials also negate the propagation of High Powered Microwave (HPM) Directed Energy Weapons used by the military and other clandestine powers. As those fires made clear, the more metal used in the construction of a house, the more likely it was to burn to the ground.

5) natural builders strive to be self sufficient in the production of food

6) natural builders strive to unplug from all utilities

7) natural builders strive to generate their own water, either from a well or preferably, from rain water catchment

8) natural builders consider gray and black water as resources, not waste products

Natural builders incorporate systems that recycle gray and black water to grow tree crops.

9) building with skilled, local labor

Keep your money circulating in your local economy. At some point it may end up back in your pocket.

You don’t have to hire distant, expensive contractors to build your home. If they’re given specific instructions about what’s needed, most local, skilled artisans can do various aspects of a natural building project. It’s been my experience that many of them will enjoy the challenge of doing something interesting and different.

For those who may be intimidated by building their own home, anyone building a home has the option to act as his or her own contractor and hire local, skilled labor. Paying them well will not only be much cheaper than paying a contractor, you will also be rewarded with fine work.

When minimally manufactured items are needed, natural builders seek out local artisans to make them; cabinets, shelves, furniture, doors, etc. If they buy those items at some big box store, their money will end up in some distant corporate bank account, never to be seen in their local economy again. Natural builders try to avoid places like Home Depot, IKEA, Lowes and Ace Hardware.

In this time when people are losing jobs to AI, natural builders can help fill the void by going old school to hire local, skilled craftspeople.

10) low embodied energy – minimal processing

The consideration of low embodied energy is unique to natural builders.

The green building movement is not part of the natural building movement. The two have little in common. That’s because green builders only consider the performance of a house once it’s been built. They have no concern about how much energy it takes to manufacture and ship highly processed building components from all over the world to a building site. Some green building systems also utilize toxic materials and don’t consider EMF’s.

Not only do natural builders consider all aspects of a homes performance, including the energy required to get building materials to the building site, they also consider the energy required to manufacture all components used in the construction of a home. This is why natural builders place so much emphasis on local, naturally occurring resources like trees, stones, reed, bamboo, mud and straw (the last 3 are my favorite) all of which have only the embodied energy required to harvest, minimally process them and put them into place.

a few words about tiny houses

Largely due to their diminutive size, tiny houses inherently have low embodied energy. However, I’ve seen many tiny house projects that incorporate lots of toxic materials and utilize electronics that produce extreme amounts of EMF’s. Additionally, because they’re typically designed to be transportable, they incorporate a lot of metal. Furthermore, because they’re elevated off the ground, their occupants cannot ground themselves while inside the house.

My cob homes sits right on the ground. While I’m writing this my bare feet are resting on a brick on sand floor, which is in direct contact with the earth. I don’t have to go outside to derive the benefit of earthing (grounding).

A questionable trend today is the purchase of pre-built wooden sheds from places like Home Depot or Lowes. These sheds are then transported to the site and fitted with upgrades to make them livable as a tiny house. Unfortunately, the particle board, glues, calks, paints and other highly processed materials used in their construction are all toxic and out-gas fumes which become concentrated inside that tiny space.

I’ve followed some tiny house builds and in some cases their budget would have covered the construction of a comfortable natural home, minus all of the negative consequences that come with a typical tiny house build.

Let’s stay focused on homes, not houses.

Next time we’ll get more granular about how those 10 things play out in the construction of a natural home.

