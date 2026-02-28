the secular heretic

John Day MD
Thank You for dogging this assassination, Kyle.

Dennis Kucinich has a take on the power structure of and current events in our world here:

Iran, Epstein and Human Sacrifice

“Everywhere the ceremony of innocence is drowned.” -- W.B. Yeats, The Second Coming

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/iran-epstein-and-human-sacrifice

Justin
Kyle, I lead a group that I've inherited from someone else that was focused solely on constitutional topics and was an extension of a similar group in another county. Since I've assumed leadership, I've arranged to have speakers come in relating to current day civics, to help people learn to more effectively interact with political leaders.

It has been a struggle to keep consistent attendance due to the apathy of people and their just letting Trump handle things, but I see in my life outside the group that people are so easily distracted, and the part of your posting prior to delving deeper into Charlie Kirk's death was a perfect setup (and VERY well worded) to starting something I've been mulling over lately in teaching towards as a part of each meeting after my speakers are done, and I return to more Constitutional topics, and that is the study of logical fallacies.

My intent is to introduce them, have the class give examples of how they've seen those fallacies used, take that input and share it with the rest of the group that does not attend. I shared the idea with the other county's group, and they had said they were also thinking about that very topic.

People ARE waking up, but continue to fall towards distractions and fallacies in logic or emotional manipulation that has led to the gradual erosion of our rights or the selection of (sometimes) manipulators. One such person who has been in state office where I live and has introduced bills that strip away or rights to bodily and religious autonomy as it relates to school attendance and vaccines. And after being out of office for a few years, and following a questionable redistricting effort by the governor, is now running for congress. He'll of course use the fallacy of an appeal to authority, by donning a white doctor's coat, and prefacing his campaign literature with "Dr.". And yet his legislative record reflects a pattern of stomping on personal rights and abusing government authority.

(All this is far too long already.)

I wanted to know if I could use your early part of this posting (attributed, of course) as an intro if I pursue this course of instruction.

Thank you for your tenacity and persistence of exposing "interesting" facets of the Charlie Kirk assassination. There were certainly a LARGE number of coincidental events and individuals present, reflecting a highly coordinated killing. And thus becomes more and more evident as facts emerge. The simple basis of this can be ascertained as the elimination of a powerful force for good and who certainly had a great influence on the future direction of this country and the restoration of unity needed to turn this country back to a more Godly foundation.

May we all rise above the apathy and in our small respective ways help expose the evil, and raise awareness of our rights that are supposed to be protected by (and not granted by) our Constitution! They are God-given rights. And we each have a divine identity! Let's use that for restoring our freedoms!

