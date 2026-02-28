The Sorensen “Fountain” Courtyard at UVU where Charlie Kirk was assassinated. He was standing under the canopy located right where the center candle holder in a Chanukiah Hanukka Menorah would be. That candle is said to be a helper to light the others. Why is this UVU facility shaped like a Menorah and why was Kirk killed there?

During the 50’s and 60’s I was fortunate to grow up in an extended family of non smokers. When I went to the homes of friends and neighbors one thing I was always struck by was the fact that all of them had a big, ornate ashtray sitting on a coffee tale in the living room. That ashtray was typically accompanied by a pack of cigarettes and a lighter. Today, that is no longer a societal mainstay. Why not? What happened?

What happened was that enough people woke up to the dangers of smoking and quit. Our collective, holy conscious overcame the materialistic, satanic ‘powers that should not be’ that had been manipulating many into profitable injury and death via addictive tobacco. We are once again witnessing a similar shift in consciousness occurring among the greater population as people wake up to the dangers of the pharmaceutical industry, the corrupt nature of world leadership (thanks to the Epstein files), and the nature of manipulation by the use of public assassination.

1 Vaccine uptake is down by 40%. The pharmaceutical industry is on the ropes.

2 CEO’s and government leaders around the world are resigning or being asked to leave thanks to pressure we put on officials to release the Epstein files. That trail of dominoes has just begun to fall.

3 Today we’ll delve more deeply into the public assassination of Charlie Kirk, a story that, as of right now, appears to go directly to Satanic rule.

(This morning I woke up to news that Israel and the US had invaded Iran. This may prove to be the beginning of another backlash against the principalities of darkness.)

We’ve all heard the claim that a certain news item is being brought to the fore to distract the public from a more important story that the powers that shouldn’t be don’t want the public to follow. Recently, that line of thinking has been applied to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, that it is being used to distract us from the Epstein files. But then there are some who would say the Epstein files are a distraction from the Guthrie story. I would say both are true.

Now we have war in Iran which will likely serve very well to distract us from the Epstein files and all the other news that has been recently released that puts those dark powers in a tight place. The goal is not to keep us distracted from one story or another, the goal is to manipulate us into being distracted, period. The fact that war, pharmaceuticals, Epstein shenanigans and assassinations are all used to generate profit is just frosting on the cake for those dark powers. The point is, being distracted prevents us from focusing on our inherent ability to tap directly into God. AI does the same thing. Hold that thought as we go along.

We know this is purposeful because the father of how to use propaganda to control the masses, Austrian/German/American Edward Bernays (1891 - 19), laid out this manipulation technique in this brief quote.

Today we refer to those who do this manipulation as the deep state.

If we are to believe what theoretical physicist Max Plank said about reality, that we are not being manipulated by reality, that instead, our thoughts bring reality into being, then we can begin to understand the powerful role that propaganda plays. We can also begin too understand why those in positions of power and influence invest so heavily in the manipulation of what we think and believe.

All of this leads to an understanding of the power each of us has to not only keep from being manipulated by propaganda, but to turn the tables and allow justice to take its natural course… by ignoring those who seek to control and harm us.

From the perspective of those who seek to use Satanic techniques to control us, few understood this better than Sigmund Freud. Many of you are aware that Freud had some very warped views about human nature. For instance, he blamed children for being sexually abused, not their abusers. He also said homosexuality was not problematic while also claiming lesbianism was the gateway to mental illness. His daughter Anna was a lesbian who was in a monogamous relationship with another woman most of her life. We can speculate why his daughter didn’t like men and became a lesbian.

What does Freud have to do with Bernays and his development of propaganda techniques?

We begin to get an idea of how Bernays’ mind worked when we realize that Sigmund Freud was his uncle. His mother was Freud’s sister Anna and his father was the brother of Freud’s wife Martha.

Edward used his uncles ideas to convince Americans that bacon and eggs were THE all-American breakfast and that disposable Dixie Cups were more sanitary than glasses. He convinced women that smoking was liberating and that it represented carrying a torch for feminism. He advised politicians on how to lie and he consulted with branches of the military on how to use propaganda at home and abroad to achieve specific goals. He made a fortune doing these types of consultations. These manipulative tactics are now ingrained into all levels of the US government. To some degree it can be said that Edward Bernays was the father of the deep state.

Once we understand that we are being propagandized from every direction and that it’s being done to serve the Satanic desires of those in positions of power, we can then begin to move out of this darkness into the light.

Of course, none of this would be necessary if we didn’t know about any of it in the first place. Unfortunately, living in a cave in some remote mountain range to avoid being exposed to Satanic propaganda is not an option for most of us. Jesus said that we should live in this world, but not be part of it. The challenge becomes, how do we live in the world and keep from being distracted by continuous propaganda and the onslaught of materialistic news? As I’ve mentioned here several times, I think Buckminster Fuller provided one of the best options: “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”

We also know that being armed with the truth is one of the best ways to fend off darkness.

charlie kirk

We are now learning that the entire story about everything swirling around TPUSA, Erika Kirk, her extended family and Kirk’s assassination has all been one big, manipulative propaganda job. This past week we saw this propaganda peak when Erika made an appearance with Donald Trump during his State of the Union address. As I’ve pointed out in earlier posts, they go back to her teenage years in beauty pageants.

Some of you may recall that in the hours after Charlie Kirk’s assassination at UVU, Kash Patel reported that two men had been detained. One of them was George Zinn, an older man who, while his pants fell down, was yelling “I did it, I did it!”. We now know that he was likely serving as a distraction for the real perpetrators. He was found to have child porn on his phone, so he conveniently remains in custody where he cannot tell his story.

It turns out, there were two other, much more interesting suspects. We’ll get to them shortly.

One of them fits the description of Lance Twigs.

In this earlier post I pointed out that Lance Twigs, the guy we have been told was Tyler Robinson’s trans furry lover, has not been seen in months.

On February 10, a photographer for the Daily Mail (UK) took this photo of Lance Twigs in Texas. When asked several questions about his relationship to Tyler Robinson and Robinson’s alleged shooting of Kirk, Twigs said, “No no no. I cannot answer any questions”.

Lance Twigs in Texas February 10.

Lawyer Baron Coleman has been relentless in his investigation of Charlie Kirk’s murder. Much of the information that follows is distilled from several of his recent podcasts. I watch him on Rumble.

Recently he replayed some of the pertinent police radio dispatch recordings that took place in the immediate aftermath of Charlies murder at UVU in Orem, Utah. In several of them the dispatcher describes one of the suspects as looking exactly like Lance Twigs; long hair, dark clothing, black hat, black bag.

Lance Twigs in Texas.

The other person described in the police dispatch recordings was a young guy by the name of Zacharia Ahmed Qureshi.

Zacharia Qureshi

In several recordings the police dispatcher names Qureshi, gives his correct birth date, described him as being an active shooter suspect, said he was wearing a black tactical vest and a black mask, that he was driving a white Toyota Corolla (including license plate) and said he was going from hospital to hospital looking for “the victim”. He was also said to be carrying a “long gun”. The dispatcher instructs officers to use “ten zero”, which means to use extreme caution. Qureshi was detained by FEDERAL agents, not local police. He was then released.

What…?

In spite of his Muslim name, Qureshi is Mormon. He went to BYU. Because his LinkedIn site is extensive, I can’t include the entire thing here. This is a screenshot of his LinkedIn landing page.

Note that he speaks both Dutch and Arabic. He spent his Mormon mission in the Netherlands, a hotbed of spycraft. A running joke there is that if you run into someone there with an American accent, chances are they’re a spy.

According to his LinkedIn, Qureshi then became a teaching assistant at the BYU Arabic Flagship program, went on to become an assistant in Asian and Near Eastern studies, then moved into the private sector as business analyst intern in DC. Then he went to work in Oman for a company called Phase Ventures. Then he goes to work for the Heritage Foundation.

The Heritage Foundation is like TPUSA on steroids. They laid out much of Trumps agenda and recommended many of the people Trump hired for his new administration. They also created Project 2025 which much of Trumps platform was based on. While at Heritage he was assigned to Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy. Keep in mind he is still in his early 20’s at this point.

Then he went to work for BILT in Texas, where he’s originally from.

He then goes to work for the Institute for International Education which works with the State Department to place teachers in strategic countries. Some describe the IIE as a spy organization.

After that Qureshi moves back to Utah and takes a job at the University of Utah as a senior analyst for U of U Ventures. Like UVU, U of U is one of the primary universities in the US teaching spy craft. At the same time he’s a senior analyst for Epic Ventures, a venture capital company that invests in tech businesses. Epic made a $200 million dollar investment in U of U Ventures. Keep in mind that Qureshi is working for both of them. To say that Zach Qureshi is up to his eyeballs in all kinds of shady activities would be an understatement.

In an earlier post I pointed out that Mormons are heavily recruited by 3 letter agencies. Why Mormons make such great spies is a question for another day. The previous rundown makes it pretty clear that the Mormon Zacharia Qureshi, is being groomed as a spy.

As Baron Coleman pointed out, if we didn’t have the raw reports from police dispatch we would never have heard anything about any of this. Kash Patel and the corporate media were telling us the second suspect (Zach Qureshi) was a nobody, that there was nothing see to there.

The question becomes, if he was described by the police dispatcher as THE prime suspect in the immediate aftermath of Charlies death, why was he not taken into custody for questioning? To answer that question we need to look at Zach’s dad, Ahmed Qureshi.

Ahmed Qureshi is the co-founder and COO of BILT, the company his son Zach worked at for a short period. BILT developed “revolutionary” 3D technology that teaches people how to use equipment and weapons.

Here is a more detailed account of Ahmed Qureshi from an Apple podcast show called In The Thick Of It.

Ahmed shares life before launching his business, including stories of his childhood in Saudi Arabia, majoring in Middle East Studies at BYU, and helping Papa John’s expand internationally, all while serving his country in the reserves, a rather strange resume. Ahmed highlights the importance of collaboration and the significance of having the right capital partnerships in a startup’s early journey. Today, Ahmed finds inspiration in witnessing the awe and excitement from clients when using the BILT app. But, getting the startup to where it is today didn’t come without its sacrifices and major responsibilities. About Ahmed

Ahmed Qureshi is a global business executive, consultant, entrepreneur and national security professional who has more than 30 years of experience living, studying and working both at home in the United States and abroad. He has worked for multi-national corporations, his own start-up firms and has advised organizations in cross cultural team building and other business best practices. In 2015 he co-founded BILT Incorporated and serves as the President and COO; BILT is a SaaS network technology firm supporting global brands with 3D interactive and XR immersive Intelligent Instructions via a cloud-based application focused on improving the end user experience. In 2004 he co-founded Harbinger Technologies Group where he helped develop entity resolution software solutions and oversee the training of more than 35,000 law enforcement and military personnel; he helped sell the company in 2007. Prior to Harbinger, he served as the vice president for global business development at INVESTools Incorporated and as the head of Middle East operations for Papa John’s International. From 2004 to 2017 he was an adjunct professor at the United States Air Force Special Operations School based at Hurlburt Field. He is a graduate of the Middle East Studies program at Brigham Young University, the MBA program at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, the Naval War College command and staff program, the Joint Forces Staff College and was a yearlong Fulbright grantee to the University of Jordan. He completed his doctorate at King’s College, University of London, writing on US policy and military decision making in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations. He has been a drilling reservist since 1992 and has deployed overseas for various operations and training missions. He currently resides in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area with his family.

It’s apparent that Zach Qureshi’s dad has a lot of influence. It’s also apparent that both father and son are immersed in deep state operations and spy craft. What I’ve not yet told you is that Zach was next in line to ask Charlie Kirk a question at the event at UVU. Furthermore, Ahmed Qureshi told police that his son Zach had gone home right after leaving the event. According to police dispatch, that’s a lie. Around 3 p.m. 2.5 hours after Kirk’s assassination, police dispatch said he was driving from hospital to hospital looking for Kirk dressed in tactical gear, possibly carrying a rifle.

Of course none of this proves the Qureshi’s played a role in Charlie Kirk’s death. It does, however, raise some serious questions. Perhaps the biggest question is, given the police dispatch recordings, why did the Feds let Zach go after brief questioning?

If the Qureshi’s were involved, what I’m having trouble squaring is their Muslim heritage. Who were they working for? Since my earlier posts about Charlie Kirk expressing his desire to part ways with Israel and Zionism, even more evidence has been sussed out to support that as fact. However, I’m inclined to think that the Qureshi’s had little or no loyalty to the Muslim world. I’m also inclined to think they had no particular loyalty to Israel or Jews. I’m also inclined to think they had no particular loyalty to the US. That leaves me to think that like all globalists, the Qureshi’s are only loyal to the almighty dollar.

To those of us who have been following this story closely, and as I pointed out in my first post about this a few days after Kirk’s murder, Tyler Robinson never looked guilty of anything except being a patsy. Lance Twigs, on the other hand, now looks more suspect than Tyler Robinson. The police dispatch never described anyone looking like Tyler Robinson. However, they did describe one person looking like Lance Twigs.

They described an even more suspicious character by name and description - Zach Qureshi.

It now appears the entire story of Twigs being a trans furry lover of Robinson was a set-up to to implicate Robinson and provide cover for Twigs and Qureshi.

erika

Shortly after I posted this 1/24 article about Erika Kirk’s family tree, I sent it to Candace.

A few days later Candace announced she was going to be doing a deep dive into Erika. She began that series this past Wednesday. Since then Candace has not only borrowed from that article (with my blessings), she also greatly expanded the scope of what Jake and I dug up on Erika’s family.

Much of the information in that post came from a reader who is an independent researcher of genealogy who goes by Jake. As I pointed out in that post, there are a lot of discrepancies in Erika’s family tree; missing dates, multiple dates for the same events, big time gaps, family links that don’t add up. There were also questionable ties to old Mormon families, Zionist ties to Israel, and ties to casinos and Nevada gambling. I didn’t go into those last 3 things because I don’t have the resources to do so. It’s just me here, a simple farmer trying to make ends meet, and Jake sending me genealogy information about Erika’s crazy family history. Candace now has 6 professional researchers on her team and she can afford to pay the costs of getting past numerous spendy paywalls to gain access to information. She’s been doing a great job of filling in gaps in the story Jake and I presented 5 weeks ago. Not surprisingly, the picture that’s emerging is becoming ever more bizarre.

With the new information that Candace has exposed, Jake is hot on the trail. I should add that Jake has something Candace does not… proximity. ‘Nuff said for now.

Be free.

